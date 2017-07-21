Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 BAR Academy 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Topper Cover
Rain and Sun Topper Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

10th anniversary Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - Overall

by Marina Johnson today at 7:10 pm 17-21 July 2017

Winner of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week put his success down to a bit of practice and a tightly competitive fleet which keeps him on his toes year round.

Mike Wigmore and his crew who brought his Swallow Gwaihir across the Solent from Itchenor, explained "It's great coming to the Classics. We love the combination of windward leeward sailing and round the cans courses. I can truly say we've never had a better regatta."

Mike made his comments despite Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week (CSDCCW) wrapping up today (Friday) with three days of racing out of a potential five when a second day of racing had to be cancelled due to wind in the Solent pushing toward 30 knots.

Luckily enough races had been completed to fulfil the series across all the classes. Winner of the largest class, the X One Designs, was 19-year old Max Crowe. "I always like to keep an eye on where everyone is on the race course," he said, explaining his winning tactics. Max has been sailing the boat for four years, honing his skills in Cadets and Oppies. "We had a very good week, very well organised."

Another well-earned victory went to Andrew Milliband in Flying Fifteen Fifty Fifty. This year is the 70th anniversary of the fleet and the occasion attracted sixteen of the boats including one crew from South Africa sailing Durban Flyer. "We sail Flying Fifteens regularly in Durban and wanted to come to England to celebrate the anniversary," said owner Campbell Alexander, whose crew Jeremy Kriek also made the trip. The pair were able to borrow the boat from a friend.

Classic yacht racing continues to grow in popularity with stories of the rescue and restoration of forgotten relics continuing to emerge. The CSDCCW was the ultimate goal for Cynthia one lovingly restored and gleaming Seaview Mermaid, a Westmacott design built in 1922. Cynthia just managed to make the start line this week after an eight year project by her owners. Their efforts were recognised when they collected the regatta's Classic Boat Magazine Concours d'Elegance.

Named nearly 100 years ago after her first owner Cynthia Methuen of the publishing company family, Cynthia was brought to the event by owners Mike Randall, John Turner and Jamie Nimmo. Not quite measuring as a Seaview Mermaid Cynthia raced in the 'Classic Dayboats' class alongside Swallows, a Dragon and a Tempest. The opening race was her very first outing and although Cynthia was not up with the prizes she completed all five races of the series. "Everything went very well," said co-owner Mike Randall. "We had thought through the project in a lot of detail." Co-owner Bob Somers said "We were still screwing fittings onto the deck three days before the event."

1922 Seaview Mermaid Cynthia on show on her mooring before being awarded the Concours d'Elegance at Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
1922 Seaview Mermaid Cynthia on show on her mooring before being awarded the Concours d'Elegance at Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

Another clutch of historic yachts emerging in mint condition are the Vintage Dragons. For his efforts in seeking out the old boats worthy of renovation, and for his long history with the Dragon class, Tim Street was presented with a special Lifetime Achievement Award. Tim has been instrumental in promoting and encouraging sailing in several classic classes. "We are still finding Dragons to restore, including one recently found in a barn in the New Forest," said Tim. Tim first helmed a Salcombe Pram dinghy in 1946 and went on the win countless Dragon titles. His two sons and grandson continue the Dragon sailing tradition – son Rupert raced Tschuss to second place at the CSDCCW. He was pipped from first place by Matthew Lingley's Kestrel.

PRO Gill Smith explained her reluctant decision to cancel racing for a second day. "We were seeing gusts at 20 knots and above even in Osborne Bay which is a sheltered area. With the arrival of the approaching low pressure system expected sometime in the 1200 – 1400 window expected to include heavy rain and attendant gusts, it would be taking a gamble with the yachts and especially the classic dayboats which can be vulnerable in these conditions."

8-metre Helen carves her way through the Daring Fleet at Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
8-metre Helen carves her way through the Daring Fleet at Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

Nevertheless there were plenty of winners across the fleets, picking up a large collection of historic silverware. Murdoch McKillop's Saskia was the winning yacht amongst the four majestic 8-metres that competed while John Corby took first place in the Daring Class, also claiming the Metre Regatta Trophy. Racing on the same circuit were the Solent Sunbeams, won by Martin Jones in Betty. Of the eight Bembridge One Designs, BOD8, sailed by James Rowe emerged victorious.

The mixed fleets of Classic Cruisers saw wins for S&S 43 Firebrand, built in 1964 in 'Red 1' class and Lawrence Wride's 1967-built Sunmaid V in 'Red 2'. Mike Harrison's 1965 Contessa 26 Jiminy Cricket won Blue while Richard Hargreaves' 47 year old Twister Sea Urchin took victory in Green. Claire Locke, helming her Folkboat The Otter, was the winner of her class.

Firebrand chases Bojar on the 'Red 1' course at Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
Firebrand chases Bojar on the 'Red 1' course at Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

A special seamanship award was presented to Doctor Steph Brown, who was crewing on Flying Fifteen Fram Freyr, holding on to second position in the race, when she witnessed a nearby collision between a Dragon and Flying Fifteen. Giving up her place in the race she went to the aid of a concussed crew who was subsequently taken to hospital and given 24 stitches in his head.

Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week is grateful to supporting sponsors Haines Boatyard, Winkworth, Harken, Red Funnel, Cowes Harbour Commission, Kendalls Fine Art and Classic Boat magazine, and for the first time Henri Lloyd.

Next year's Cowes Classics Week will be held from 23-27 July 2018.

www.cowesclassicsweek.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

National Swallow Championship
Itchenor's Gwaihir takes top prize The Swallow Class celebrated the mid-point in their three-year 70th anniversary commemorations – marking the year the first boats were built – at the National Swallow Championships at the Royal London YC in Cowes. Posted today at 3:31 pm Title sponsors return for 2018 Poole Regatta
Shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events Poole Regatta 2018 is now less than a year away and is shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events once again. International Paint has confirmed that they will retain their title sponsorship for the 8th regatta in a row. Posted today at 9:00 am Ten historic 12 Metres set
For the Newport Trophy Regatta As the second 'Americas fleet' event in the ROAD TO THE WORLDS Waypoint Series, the Newport Trophy Regatta will take place July 20-23 in Newport, R.I. Posted on 20 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week day 3
Tight racing for vintage classes The Victory class sailed across the Solent today from their very own Portsmouth-based Victory Class Sailing Club which was established in 1934, the same year that the first yachts were built, to make a first ever one-day guest appearance. Posted on 19 Jul Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 14
Cowes Classics Week reduces turnout Race 14 of the Evening Race Series took place on Tuesday and with a number of boats entered into Cowes Classics Week the turnout was down. Posted on 19 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week day 2
Black flags versus clean starts on Henri Lloyd Race Day Perfect conditions provided a recipe for spectacular racing. 12 to 14 knots of breeze blowing steadily from the east were the ingredients for the starts of today's Henri Lloyd Race Day, on the four committee boat courses in the mid-Solent. Posted on 18 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week day 1
Mixed fortunes on the opening day The opening Winkworth Race Day of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week witnessed a huge mixture of fortunes in today's (Monday) light airs which saw winds constantly shifting, presenting a mixture of fortunes across the competing fleets. Posted on 17 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week preview
Defending champions and new faces prepare With little more than a month to go before the start of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week entries are rolling in fast. The numbers in the classic keelboat fleets and cruiser classes are already looking to equal last year's total. Posted on 15 Jun Entries now open for 10th anniversary event
Of Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week Cowes Classics Week is back once again in July 2017 with a newly branded sponsor title, courtesy of Charles Stanley Direct, a new division of Charles Stanley, which will be sponsoring the event for the first time. Posted on 13 Mar Charles Stanley Cowes Classics Week overall
Plenty of final day action for the 188 yachts A world champion was crowned this afternoon as another Charles Stanley Cowes Classics Week came to its conclusion after four days of racing in the Solent. Posted on 15 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul Notts County SC Topper and Laser 4.7 Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Maidenhead SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Maidenhead SC- 22 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy