Zhik RS Elite National Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club - Day 1

Zhik RS Elite Nationals at Hayling Island day 1 © Peter Hickson Zhik RS Elite Nationals at Hayling Island day 1 © Peter Hickson

by Paul Fisk today at 8:39 am

29 of the 31 RS Elites entered for the Zhik RS Elite National Championship made it to the start line on Day 1. With 20–25 knots of westerly wind over tide, the sea state was epic but after a one-hour postponement the fleet exited Chichester Harbour and made their way upwind to the Hayling Bay start area.

Race 1 got underway at 1 o'clock in 21 knots of breeze, gusting 26 on a windward-leeward course. Current National Champion "Foudafafa" (76 – Mike McIntyre, Simon Childs, Caroline McIntyre) came off the pin end of the start line to build a handsome lead by the weather mark. The chasing pack could not make any inroads and after two laps "Foudafafa" finished first, "Wombat" (55 – Russell Peters, Greg Wells, Mark Darling) second and "No Riff Raff" (20 – Tom Hewitson, Nigel Bird, Claire Cummings).

Race 2 started promptly with "No Riff Raff" leading at the weather mark chased hard by "Foudafafa" and a pack including "Aurora" (84 – David Hitchcock, Mark Allerston, Jill Hitchcock), "Basil" (40 – Roddy Bowerman, Harry Bowerman, Shaun Hopkins), "Lazy Daisy" (66 – Andy Partington, Gareth Edwards, Karen Partington), "Legs Eleven" (11 – Paul Fisk, Martin Grady, Pippa Jubb), "Dirty Dozen" (12 – Andrew Jameson, Tim Peters, James Grant. "No Riff Raff" held on to their small lead on the run to the leeward gate with "Legs Eleven" taking advantage of a sizeable shift to pull through to second and "Foudafafa" third. Unfortunately, "Legs Eleven" had been holed in an incident at the first windward mark and was steadily filling up with water. Meanwhile, "No Riff Raff" and "Foudafafa" battled it out for the lead with "Foudafafa" coming through to win with "No Riff Raff" second and "Basil" third.

The wind was blowing 26 knots with gusts recorded at 31 knots for the start of Race 3. Foudafafa rounded off a perfect day with a third race win, No Riff Raff once again second and Wombat third. So, at the end of Day 1 and after three races, Foudafafa sits atop the leaderboard on three points with No Riff Raff in second on 7 points and Wombat third on 14 points.

After racing, some tired sailors enjoyed pitch and putt golf on the beach followed by a magnificent barbecue served on the balcony.

Results after Day 1:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Crew Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 76 Foudafafa Michael McIntyre Caroline McIntyre Simon Childs Hayling Island SC 1 1 1 3 2nd 20 No Riff Raff Tom Hewitson Andrew Bonsey Nigel Bird Hayling Island SC 3 2 2 7 3rd 55 Wombat Russell Peters Greg wells Mark darling Hayling Island SC 2 9 3 14 4th 84 Aurora David Hitchcock Mark Allerston Jill Hitchcock Hayling Island SC 6 5 5 16 5th 40 Roddy Bowerman Harry Bowerman Shaun Hopkins Hayling Island SC 5 3 12 20 6th 67 More T Vicar Ossie Stewart Ian Tillet Tom Stewart Hayling Island SC 4 8 13 25 7th 7 Shaken Not Stirred Colin Smith Paul Smith Anna Wells Hayling Island SC 8 4 15 27 8th 19 Tuppence Brian Corry Phil Anderson Clive Corry Strandford Lough YC 13 6 9 28 9th 61 KIN Simon Brien Tiffany Brien Oliver Loughead Royal North of Ireland YC 7 21 4 32 10th 12 Dirty Dozen Tim Peters Andrew Jameson James grant Hayling Island SC 16 13 6 35 11th 37 Storm Stephen Polly John Gunning David Kelso Royal Ulster YC 18 11 7 36 12th 33 Cam Stewart Mitch Webb Elliott Wells Hayling Island SC 9 19 8 36 13th 65 Vagrant Toby Strauss Rob Cruickshank Dave Stone Hayling Island SC 11 12 19 42 14th 107 Stone SC Neil Fulcher Nick Radley 12 16 14 42 15th 66 Lazy Daisy Andrew Partington Gareth Edwards Karen Partington Hayling Island SC 14 7 23 44 16th 101 Centurion Robert Holbrook Andrew Christie Lucy Benham 21 15 10 46 17th 52 b'Have Mark Hunter Ian Hunter Rory Graham Royal North of Ireland YC 15 20 11 46 18th 11 Legs Eleven Paul Fisk Martin Grady Pippa Jubb Hayling Island SC 10 10 DNC 52 19th 24 Nick Peters John Rees Hayling Island SC 19 17 16 52 20th 6 Lite Bloo Adrian Ward High Ward Hayling Island SC 22 14 22 58 21st 46 The Doctor Pete Copsey Allison Rogers Trevor Silvester Hayling Island SC 20 18 21 59 22nd 48 oinksqueal David Wood Frances Wood Steve Cooke Royal Burnham YC 24 24 17 65 23rd 92 James Yearsley Jonny C Wayne Rogers 17 DNF 18 67 24th 83 Fullmarks mark Brien mark ennis mark mcneill Royal North of Ireland YC 26 23 20 69 25th 93 Merlin Angus McRobert Alistair McRobert Graham Castellano Strandford Lough YC 23 25 25 73 26th 50 Anchorman John Driscoll Stephen Cartwright Hal Catherwood Royal North of Ireland YC 25 26 24 75 27th 94 Momentary Laps... John Patterson Robin Flannigan Neil O'Hagan Royal Ulster YC 27 22 DNF 81 28th 1 Kate Keeping Mark Whinney David Charlesworth Hayling Island SC 28 27 26 81 29th 25 Freebie Knot Andrew Archibald Pippa Archibald Maree Welch Hayling Island SC DNC DNC DNC 96 29th 102 Anduríl Adrian Olsen Michael Lovell Trevor Greenway Royal Burnham YC DNS DNC DNC 96 29th 68 Serious Moonlight Richard Bavin Joey Thompson Duncan Haley Royal Burnham YC DNF DNC DNC 96