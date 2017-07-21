Contender World Championship at Sønderborg Yacht Club - Day 4
by Flemming Clausen today at 7:24 am
15-21 July 2017
Jason Beebe was continuously looking over his shoulder throughout the fourth day at the Contender Worlds in Sønderborg, Denmark. Keeping a close watch on his fellow Australian, Mark Bulka, he stretched his winning streak with a further two bullets in Race 6 and 7.
Mark is still in contention going into the final day but is trailing by 8 points, picking up a second and fourth, to enable him to retain his world title.
Race 8 proved to be a topsy-turvy event with a rain storm during the earlier stages and large wind shifts dropping the two leaders down to mid fleet and mid fleet to the top. Great achievement for Gerhard Gotz to pick up his first win of the Champs with a normal average of 50th throughout the regatta. The beers were on him at the Sønderborg Yacht Club after racing.
Highcliffe Sailing Club Master sailor, Gary Langdown, had a strong day too with two thirds and in the final race managed to salvage a 17th.
So the next Contender World Champion will be Australian - which one will it be? Light winds predicated so Mark Bulka is certainly preying for wind and Jason Beebe is having his neck massaged in preparation for the final show down.
Results after Day 4:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1
| AUS 2482
|Jason BEEBE
|RQYS
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|‑19
|11
|2
| AUS 2457
|Mark BULKA
|
|2
|1
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|‑60
|19
|3
| DEN 2352
|Jesper NIELSEN
|ASC ‑ DB
|4
|4
|1
|15
|7
|‑34.5
|19
|5
|55
|4
| ITA 59
|Davide FONTANA
|AVb
|5
|12
|5
|13
|8
|13
|2
|‑46
|58
|5
| NED 9
|Paul VERHALLEN
|WVDH
|8
|21
|8
|7
|19
|‑56
|6
|2
|71
|6
| ITA 384
|Marco FERRARI
|411
|7
|7
|7
|17
|15
|11
|7
|‑33
|71
|7
| GER 2507
|Jan von der BANK ‑ M
|WSCK
|10
|5
|12
|5
|5
|28
|‑108
|14
|79
|8
| GER 2549
|Volker NIEDIEK ‑ M
|SLSV
|14
|3
|21
|12
|20
|4
|13
|‑45
|87
|9
| DEN 2471
|Jacob KRISTENSEN
|HS
|15
|‑30
|3
|19
|28
|19
|11
|7
|102
|10
| GER 2527
|Dirk MÜLLER
|SKWB
|6
|14
|15
|18
|13
|17
|‑108
|22
|105
|11
| GER 488
|Max BILLERBECK
|WSVK
|16
|10
|11
|22
|18
|16
|18
|‑26
|111
|12
| NED 2582
|Rene HEYNEN
|Maas en Roer
|‑34
|18
|14
|27
|25
|21
|14
|4
|123
|13
| GBR 2503
|Tim HOLDEN ‑ M
|
|11
|23
|22
|10
|12
|26
|26
|‑51
|130
|14
| GBR 720
|Graham SCOTT ‑ GM
|RYA
|‑28
|25
|18
|24
|26
|10
|8
|21
|132
|15
| GBR 2315
|Ben HOLDEN
|
|12
|16.5
|4
|4
|3
|23
|70
|‑90
|132.5
|16
| AUS 2468
|Callum BURNS ‑ M
|BYS
|18
|24
|25
|30
|23
|9
|5
|‑41
|134
|17
| GBR 2465
|Stuart JONES ‑ M
|Datchet Water SC
|21
|22
|10
|20
|21
|‑47
|17
|25
|136
|18
| GBR 2439
|Gary LANGDOWN ‑ M
|Highcliffe
|20
|‑38
|28
|32
|34
|3
|3
|17
|137
|19
| GER 11
|Andreas VOIGT
|
|23
|15
|20
|16
|17
|18
|33
|‑52
|142
|20
| GER 551
|Christoph HOMEIER
|SVGO
|‑108
|13
|9
|9
|11
|5
|23
|74
|144
|21
| AUS 2565
|John LINDHOLM ‑ M
|Blairgowrie YS
|32
|9
|38
|6
|4
|22
|41
|‑67
|152
|22
| GER 2510
|Jörg SCHLIENKAMP
|SCW
|29
|6
|32
|8
|6
|‑45
|39
|32
|152
|23
| AUS 2615
|Sam REID
|
|39
|16.5
|13
|11
|31
|31
|‑71
|12
|153.5
|24
| GER 1789
|Alexander GRÖHLICH
|SVG
|9
|33
|16
|14
|14
|38
|35
|‑53
|159
|25
| GBR 2420
|Simon MUSSELL
|Highcliffe SC
|1
|8
|‑108
|3
|9
|15
|62
|64
|162
|26
| ITA 2561
|Antonio LAMBERTINI
|YCD
|30
|‑108
|24
|33
|10
|7
|10
|50
|164
|27
| GBR 2449
|Robert SMITH ‑ M
|CCSC
|25
|28
|17
|25
|‑33
|27
|25
|29
|176
|28
| NED 2544
|Dirk LAFLEUR
|wsv de Zeevang
|33
|31
|29
|37
|‑52
|25
|22
|6
|183
|29
| AUS 2237
|Simon BARWOOD ‑ M
|RFBYC
|37
|29
|42
|‑108
|24
|12
|21
|23
|188
|30
| ITA 40
|Luca BONEZZI
|Canottieri mincio mantova
|42
|37
|26
|‑49
|47
|14
|12
|18
|196
|31
| GER 14
|Christian MEIER‑KOTHE
|KYC
|17
|26
|31
|45
|‑46
|8
|43
|28
|198
|32
| GBR 2572
|Ed PRESLEY
|Cotswold SC
|22
|19
|34
|29
|22
|‑54
|30
|43
|199
|33
| GER 416
|Frank RICHTER ‑ M
|
|27
|69
|23
|40
|27
|33
|9
|‑70
|228
|34
| GBR 2618
|Nick NOBLE ‑ M
|
|24
|11
|19
|21
|16
|60
|‑108
|77
|228
|35
| GBR 2607
|Carl TAGOE ‑ M
|
|13
|39
|‑108
|23
|30
|39
|28
|56
|228
|36
| GER 2390
|Gernot GOETZ ‑ M
|SCU
|40
|34
|44
|42
|‑108
|40
|24
|8
|232
|37
| GBR 678
|Tommy HOOTON
|
|‑46
|46
|37
|36
|38
|6
|27
|44
|234
|38
| GER 2355
|David SCHAFFT
|DRS
|27
|43
|27
|31
|39
|29
|46
|‑55
|242
|39
| ITA 326
|Daniel CHIESA
|Cdv Erix
|19
|36
|‑50.5
|44
|48
|41
|15
|42
|245
|40
| GER 9
|Kay‑Hendryk RETHMEIER
|SVMÜ
|36
|32
|30
|35
|32
|51
|29
|‑72
|245
|41
| GBR 2383
|David DAVIES ‑ M
|Loch Ryan Sailing Club
|31
|27
|47
|34
|40
|20
|51
|‑58
|250
|42
| AUS 2437
|Scott MUNRO
|
|38
|35
|‑54
|50
|35
|37
|45
|20
|260
|43
| GER 2612
|Joachim HARPPRECHT ‑ GM
|0
|45
|48
|‑56
|56
|42
|50
|31
|9
|281
|44
| GER 2366
|Lars KRUSE
|YCN
|41
|40
|35
|‑108
|60
|36
|20
|58
|290
|45
| GER 2365
|Gilbert BRIETZKE
|SCLW
|50
|60
|39
|39
|‑62
|43
|59
|11
|301
|46
| DEN 2500
|Henning WERMUTH ‑ GM
|ÅSK
|68
|‑108
|66
|46
|54
|46
|16
|13
|309
|47
| GER 535
|Gerhard GÖTZ
|SCU
|51
|70
|59
|‑108
|55
|32
|49
|1
|317
|48
| GBR 2347
|Martin JONES ‑ M
|
|49
|20
|36
|41
|61
|‑77
|69
|48
|324
|49
| NED 2
|Bart THORBORG ‑ M
|
|35
|59
|43
|47
|37
|48
|55
|‑66
|324
|50
| GER 322
|Jens KREES
|SKBUE
|57
|52
|40
|54
|36
|63
|‑74
|24
|326
|51
| GER 2392
|Andreas WIETING
|WVH
|48
|51
|45
|58
|‑108
|49
|44
|37
|332
|52
| GBR 2407
|Richard BUTTNER ‑ GM
|RNSA / RYA
|54
|50
|63
|43
|51
|57
|‑78
|16
|334
|53
| GBR 2522
|Chris BOSHIER ‑ M
|Thorpe Bay Yacht Club
|56
|42
|53
|28
|29
|80
|52
|‑81
|340
|54
| GBR 691
|Peter NOBLE ‑ M
|
|58
|61
|41
|52
|‑71
|34.5
|36
|68
|350.5
|55
| GER 8
|Sebastian VAGT
|SLRV
|55
|66
|58
|‑108
|45
|24
|50
|54
|352
|56
| AUS 2501
|Stuart BROWN
|LYC
|60
|‑82
|72
|26
|50
|53
|32
|71
|364
|57
| NED 1
|Rik THORBORG ‑ GM
|
|52
|44
|48
|38
|41
|75
|72
|‑91
|370
|58
| DEN 2611
|Thomas HERNØ ‑ M
|Hellerup Sejlklub
|88
|58
|57
|‑108
|59
|55
|57
|3
|377
|59
| GER 400
|Malte RIESNER
|Segel‑ und Surf Club Kempen
|70
|67
|62
|80
|57
|30
|‑108
|15
|381
|60
| GER 2553
|Daniel HÄRTEL
|SCU
|‑90
|53
|76
|70
|68
|62
|53
|10
|392
|61
| DEN 2526
|Lars Bo RASMUSSEN ‑ M
|Roskilde Sejlklub
|67
|45
|49
|60
|44
|‑90
|56
|80
|401
|62
| DEN 56
|Claus LITZINGER
|Kaløvig baadlaug
|78
|49
|64
|48
|64
|61
|47
|‑108
|411
|63
| GBR 2599
|Tony COOK ‑ GM
|
|81
|65
|67
|61
|58
|
|86
|‑88
|418
|64
| GER 2212
|Philipp STOBBE
|SVSS
|45
|‑108
|60
|68
|53
|70
|63
|62
|421
|65
| DEN 2532
|Frank HINSCH
|HS
|73
|55
|61
|59
|49
|65
|66
|‑87
|428
|66
| DEN 2430
|Jacob KIILERICH HANSEN ‑ M
|Aarhus Sejlklub
|‑87
|85
|46
|55
|56
|81
|68
|38
|429
|67
| GER 529
|Matthias KÖRNIG ‑ J
|SVK
|44
|‑108
|33
|108
|108
|71
|34
|35
|433
|68
| SUI 92
|Jacqueline RUFENACHT ‑ F
|
|61
|75
|‑95
|77
|82
|67
|42
|30
|434
|69
| DEN 2426
|Søren Winther HANSEN ‑ GM
|ÅS
|‑83
|76
|65
|76
|75
|44
|37
|61
|434
|70
| GBR 2538
|John McLEAN ‑ GM
|BSS
|77
|41
|68
|72
|43
|69
|‑90
|66
|436
|71
| GER 900
|Utz MÜLLER ‑ GM
|SSCK
|71
|93
|69
|67
|70
|42
|‑108
|31
|443
|72
| GER 483
|Martin KAUFHOLD
|SSCK
|62
|56
|55
|64
|65
|‑91
|67
|76
|445
|73
| GER 2213
|Moritz POLLEHN
|ZSK
|72
|47
|‑83
|69
|76
|64
|81
|37
|446
|74
| AUS 2521
|Adam LINTON
|
|47
|68
|‑108
|108
|108
|52
|38
|40
|461
|75
| NED 2630
|Pim LANGENDIJK ‑ M
|Niederlande
|74
|78
|73
|57
|‑108
|82
|58
|39
|461
|76
| GBR 712
|Rodger WHITE ‑ GM
|
|64
|54
|77
|‑86
|83
|66
|40
|78
|462
|77
| NED 2370
|Marcel GROEN
|
|84
|62
|74
|71
|73
|‑88
|60.5
|47
|471.5
|78
| GER 435
|Andreas HOHNER
|YCRA
|59
|84
|80
|78
|‑88
|83
|75
|27
|486
|79
| DEN 2431
|Jeppe SØRNER
|Sejlklubben Rødvig‑Stevns
|75
|72
|52
|65
|66
|87
|77
|‑93
|494
|80
| NED 2637
|Cees de GRUIJTER ‑ M
|GWV De Vrijbuiter
|79
|73
|70
|63
|63
|69
|82
|‑86
|499
|81
| AUS 2617
|Matthew TRIGLONE ‑ M
|MANLY SKIFF CLUB
|66
|57
|75
|74
|79
|74
|76
|‑84
|501
|82
| BEL 1722
|Roel PEERLINCK
|
|76
|71
|‑81
|81
|78
|72
|54
|73
|505
|83
| GER 448
|Thomas WASILEWSKI
|SLRV
|82
|80
|71
|73
|81
|‑89
|83
|59
|529
|84
| ITA 1111
|Emilio BETTA ‑ GM
|LNI Riva del Garda
|69
|63.5
|‑108
|51
|77
|58
|108
|108
|534.5
|85
| DEN 2613
|Ole Lahn STANGENBERG ‑ M
|Roskilde Sejlklub
|92
|88
|93
|79
|‑108
|59
|48
|83
|542
|86
| GER 2660
|Patrick EHINGER
|YCRA
|86
|77
|82
|82
|67
|‑92
|79
|69
|542
|87
| DEN 2286
|Thomas Nørregaard JENSEN
|Aarhus Sejlklub
|63
|81
|90
|83
|72
|79
|‑108
|83
|551
|88
| GER 2533
|Johanna GRANDT ‑ F
|HSC
|93
|96
|88
|87
|‑108
|85
|60.5
|49
|558.5
|89
| DEN 2604
|Solvej TRAUTNER ‑ F
|Aarhus Sejlklub
|85
|83
|78
|84
|85
|84
|‑108
|63
|562
|90
| GER 2458
|Joerg GLAESCHER ‑ M
|CYC
|80
|79
|85
|53
|‑108
|95
|92
|79
|563
|91
| GER 2459
|Kerstin SCHEPANSKI ‑ F
|CYC
|98
|87
|‑99
|93
|92
|96
|65
|34
|565
|92
| GER 2504
|Joachim SCHRAMM ‑ M
|NFBS‑W
|91
|90
|84
|62
|69
|86
|85
|‑92
|567
|93
| GER 499
|Jürgen von KAMPEN ‑ M
|SSCK
|65
|74
|79
|75
|74
|99
|‑108
|108
|574
|94
| DEN 2528
|Jesper AKSGLÆDE
|Hellerup Sejlklub
|53
|63.5
|94
|‑108
|80
|76
|108
|108
|582.5
|95
| ITA 2559
|Andrea de MANZINI ‑ GM
|
|‑108
|108
|50.5
|66
|108
|73
|73
|108
|586.5
|96
| DEN 2215
|Carl Johan JENSEN ‑ M
|Aarhus
|89
|86
|89
|85
|91
|‑94
|84
|85
|609
|97
| NED 2506
|Pieter HILKEMEIJER
|GWV De Vrijbuiter
|100
|92
|92
|‑108
|108
|93
|64
|89
|638
|98
| GER 24
|Peter SCHAFFT ‑ J
|DRS
|‑108
|97
|97
|108
|108
|78
|80
|75
|643
|99
| GER 515
|Sven GIERTH ‑ M
|CYC
|99
|100
|86
|92
|84
|‑101
|87
|98
|646
|100
| GER 443
|Jens‑Uwe HERRMANN
|PSV
|96
|89
|‑101
|91
|86
|98
|93
|97
|650
|101
| GER 387
|Fenja MAIWALD ‑ F
|BSV
|94
|95
|87
|90
|87
|‑108
|96
|108
|657
|102
| DEN 1460
|Torben BJØRNHOLT
|Aarhus Sejlklub
|95
|99
|96
|89
|‑108
|100
|90
|96
|665
|103
| DEN 213
|Frederikke MIKKELSEN ‑ F
|Hellerup Sejlklub
|97
|94
|98
|88
|89
|‑108
|95
|108
|669
|104
| GER 2298
|Irmtraud SCHRAMM ‑ F
|NFBS‑W
|‑102
|98
|102
|95
|93
|97
|91
|95
|671
|105
| SUI 2601
|Uwe HOFFMANN ‑ M
|SCH
|101
|91
|100
|94
|90
|‑108
|97
|108
|681
|106
| GBR 718
|Stephen EMBY ‑ M
|
|‑108
|108
|91
|108
|108
|108
|89
|95
|707
|107
| ITA 19
|Bruno Antonio ORFINO
|AVAL‑CDV
|‑108
|108
|108
|108
|108
|108
|108
|108
|756
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!