Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Sail Trim - Theory & Practice by Peter Hahne
Sail Trim - Theory & Practice by Peter Hahne
Contender World Championship at Sønderborg Yacht Club - Day 4

by Flemming Clausen today at 7:24 am 15-21 July 2017

Jason Beebe was continuously looking over his shoulder throughout the fourth day at the Contender Worlds in Sønderborg, Denmark. Keeping a close watch on his fellow Australian, Mark Bulka, he stretched his winning streak with a further two bullets in Race 6 and 7.

Mark is still in contention going into the final day but is trailing by 8 points, picking up a second and fourth, to enable him to retain his world title.

Race 8 proved to be a topsy-turvy event with a rain storm during the earlier stages and large wind shifts dropping the two leaders down to mid fleet and mid fleet to the top. Great achievement for Gerhard Gotz to pick up his first win of the Champs with a normal average of 50th throughout the regatta. The beers were on him at the Sønderborg Yacht Club after racing.

Highcliffe Sailing Club Master sailor, Gary Langdown, had a strong day too with two thirds and in the final race managed to salvage a 17th.

So the next Contender World Champion will be Australian - which one will it be? Light winds predicated so Mark Bulka is certainly preying for wind and Jason Beebe is having his neck massaged in preparation for the final show down.

Results after Day 4:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1 AUS 2482Jason BEEBERQYS3221111‑1911
2 AUS 2457Mark BULKA 2162224‑6019
3 DEN 2352Jesper NIELSENASC ‑ DB441157‑34.519555
4 ITA 59Davide FONTANAAVb5125138132‑4658
5 NED 9Paul VERHALLENWVDH8218719‑566271
6 ITA 384Marco FERRARI4117771715117‑3371
7 GER 2507Jan von der BANK ‑ MWSCK105125528‑1081479
8 GER 2549Volker NIEDIEK ‑ MSLSV143211220413‑4587
9 DEN 2471Jacob KRISTENSENHS15‑303192819117102
10 GER 2527Dirk MÜLLERSKWB61415181317‑10822105
11 GER 488Max BILLERBECKWSVK16101122181618‑26111
12 NED 2582Rene HEYNENMaas en Roer‑341814272521144123
13 GBR 2503Tim HOLDEN ‑ M 11232210122626‑51130
14 GBR 720Graham SCOTT ‑ GMRYA‑282518242610821132
15 GBR 2315Ben HOLDEN 1216.54432370‑90132.5
16 AUS 2468Callum BURNS ‑ MBYS182425302395‑41134
17 GBR 2465Stuart JONES ‑ MDatchet Water SC2122102021‑471725136
18 GBR 2439Gary LANGDOWN ‑ MHighcliffe20‑382832343317137
19 GER 11Andreas VOIGT 23152016171833‑52142
20 GER 551Christoph HOMEIERSVGO‑10813991152374144
21 AUS 2565John LINDHOLM ‑ MBlairgowrie YS32938642241‑67152
22 GER 2510Jörg SCHLIENKAMPSCW2963286‑453932152
23 AUS 2615Sam REID 3916.513113131‑7112153.5
24 GER 1789Alexander GRÖHLICHSVG9331614143835‑53159
25 GBR 2420Simon MUSSELLHighcliffe SC18‑10839156264162
26 ITA 2561Antonio LAMBERTINIYCD30‑10824331071050164
27 GBR 2449Robert SMITH ‑ MCCSC25281725‑33272529176
28 NED 2544Dirk LAFLEURwsv de Zeevang33312937‑5225226183
29 AUS 2237Simon BARWOOD ‑ MRFBYC372942‑10824122123188
30 ITA 40Luca BONEZZICanottieri mincio mantova423726‑4947141218196
31 GER 14Christian MEIER‑KOTHEKYC17263145‑4684328198
32 GBR 2572Ed PRESLEYCotswold SC2219342922‑543043199
33 GER 416Frank RICHTER ‑ M 2769234027339‑70228
34 GBR 2618Nick NOBLE ‑ M 241119211660‑10877228
35 GBR 2607Carl TAGOE ‑ M 1339‑1082330392856228
36 GER 2390Gernot GOETZ ‑ MSCU40344442‑10840248232
37 GBR 678Tommy HOOTON ‑464637363862744234
38 GER 2355David SCHAFFTDRS27432731392946‑55242
39 ITA 326Daniel CHIESACdv Erix1936‑50.54448411542245
40 GER 9Kay‑Hendryk RETHMEIERSVMÜ36323035325129‑72245
41 GBR 2383David DAVIES ‑ MLoch Ryan Sailing Club31274734402051‑58250
42 AUS 2437Scott MUNRO 3835‑545035374520260
43 GER 2612Joachim HARPPRECHT ‑ GM04548‑56564250319281
44 GER 2366Lars KRUSEYCN414035‑10860362058290
45 GER 2365Gilbert BRIETZKESCLW50603939‑62435911301
46 DEN 2500Henning WERMUTH ‑ GMÅSK68‑108664654461613309
47 GER 535Gerhard GÖTZSCU517059‑1085532491317
48 GBR 2347Martin JONES ‑ M 4920364161‑776948324
49 NED 2Bart THORBORG ‑ M 35594347374855‑66324
50 GER 322Jens KREESSKBUE575240543663‑7424326
51 GER 2392Andreas WIETINGWVH48514558‑108494437332
52 GBR 2407Richard BUTTNER ‑ GMRNSA / RYA545063435157‑7816334
53 GBR 2522Chris BOSHIER ‑ MThorpe Bay Yacht Club56425328298052‑81340
54 GBR 691Peter NOBLE ‑ M 58614152‑7134.53668350.5
55 GER 8Sebastian VAGTSLRV556658‑10845245054352
56 AUS 2501Stuart BROWNLYC60‑82722650533271364
57 NED 1Rik THORBORG ‑ GM 52444838417572‑91370
58 DEN 2611Thomas HERNØ ‑ MHellerup Sejlklub885857‑1085955573377
59 GER 400Malte RIESNERSegel‑ und Surf Club Kempen706762805730‑10815381
60 GER 2553Daniel HÄRTELSCU‑9053767068625310392
61 DEN 2526Lars Bo RASMUSSEN ‑ MRoskilde Sejlklub6745496044‑905680401
62 DEN 56Claus LITZINGERKaløvig baadlaug78496448646147‑108411
63 GBR 2599Tony COOK ‑ GM 8165676158 86‑88418
64 GER 2212Philipp STOBBESVSS45‑108606853706362421
65 DEN 2532Frank HINSCHHS73556159496566‑87428
66 DEN 2430Jacob KIILERICH HANSEN ‑ MAarhus Sejlklub‑8785465556816838429
67 GER 529Matthias KÖRNIG ‑ JSVK44‑10833108108713435433
68 SUI 92Jacqueline RUFENACHT ‑ F 6175‑957782674230434
69 DEN 2426Søren Winther HANSEN ‑ GMÅS‑8376657675443761434
70 GBR 2538John McLEAN ‑ GMBSS774168724369‑9066436
71 GER 900Utz MÜLLER ‑ GMSSCK719369677042‑10831443
72 GER 483Martin KAUFHOLDSSCK6256556465‑916776445
73 GER 2213Moritz POLLEHNZSK7247‑836976648137446
74 AUS 2521Adam LINTON 4768‑108108108523840461
75 NED 2630Pim LANGENDIJK ‑ MNiederlande74787357‑108825839461
76 GBR 712Rodger WHITE ‑ GM 645477‑8683664078462
77 NED 2370Marcel GROEN 8462747173‑8860.547471.5
78 GER 435Andreas HOHNERYCRA59848078‑88837527486
79 DEN 2431Jeppe SØRNERSejlklubben Rødvig‑Stevns75725265668777‑93494
80 NED 2637Cees de GRUIJTER ‑ MGWV De Vrijbuiter79737063636982‑86499
81 AUS 2617Matthew TRIGLONE ‑ MMANLY SKIFF CLUB66577574797476‑84501
82 BEL 1722Roel PEERLINCK 7671‑818178725473505
83 GER 448Thomas WASILEWSKISLRV8280717381‑898359529
84 ITA 1111Emilio BETTA ‑ GMLNI Riva del Garda6963.5‑108517758108108534.5
85 DEN 2613Ole Lahn STANGENBERG ‑ MRoskilde Sejlklub92889379‑108594883542
86 GER 2660Patrick EHINGERYCRA8677828267‑927969542
87 DEN 2286Thomas Nørregaard JENSENAarhus Sejlklub638190837279‑10883551
88 GER 2533Johanna GRANDT ‑ FHSC93968887‑1088560.549558.5
89 DEN 2604Solvej TRAUTNER ‑ FAarhus Sejlklub858378848584‑10863562
90 GER 2458Joerg GLAESCHER ‑ MCYC80798553‑108959279563
91 GER 2459Kerstin SCHEPANSKI ‑ FCYC9887‑999392966534565
92 GER 2504Joachim SCHRAMM ‑ MNFBS‑W91908462698685‑92567
93 GER 499Jürgen von KAMPEN ‑ MSSCK657479757499‑108108574
94 DEN 2528Jesper AKSGLÆDEHellerup Sejlklub5363.594‑1088076108108582.5
95 ITA 2559Andrea de MANZINI ‑ GM ‑10810850.5661087373108586.5
96 DEN 2215Carl Johan JENSEN ‑ MAarhus8986898591‑948485609
97 NED 2506Pieter HILKEMEIJERGWV De Vrijbuiter1009292‑108108936489638
98 GER 24Peter SCHAFFT ‑ JDRS‑1089797108108788075643
99 GER 515Sven GIERTH ‑ MCYC99100869284‑1018798646
100 GER 443Jens‑Uwe HERRMANNPSV9689‑1019186989397650
101 GER 387Fenja MAIWALD ‑ FBSV9495879087‑10896108657
102 DEN 1460Torben BJØRNHOLTAarhus Sejlklub95999689‑1081009096665
103 DEN 213Frederikke MIKKELSEN ‑ FHellerup Sejlklub9794988889‑10895108669
104 GER 2298Irmtraud SCHRAMM ‑ FNFBS‑W‑102981029593979195671
105 SUI 2601Uwe HOFFMANN ‑ MSCH101911009490‑10897108681
106 GBR 718Stephen EMBY ‑ M ‑108108911081081088995707
107 ITA 19Bruno Antonio ORFINOAVAL‑CDV‑108108108108108108108108756
