Contender World Championship at Sønderborg Yacht Club - Day 4

by Flemming Clausen today at 7:24 am

Jason Beebe was continuously looking over his shoulder throughout the fourth day at the Contender Worlds in Sønderborg, Denmark. Keeping a close watch on his fellow Australian, Mark Bulka, he stretched his winning streak with a further two bullets in Race 6 and 7.

Mark is still in contention going into the final day but is trailing by 8 points, picking up a second and fourth, to enable him to retain his world title.

Race 8 proved to be a topsy-turvy event with a rain storm during the earlier stages and large wind shifts dropping the two leaders down to mid fleet and mid fleet to the top. Great achievement for Gerhard Gotz to pick up his first win of the Champs with a normal average of 50th throughout the regatta. The beers were on him at the Sønderborg Yacht Club after racing.

Highcliffe Sailing Club Master sailor, Gary Langdown, had a strong day too with two thirds and in the final race managed to salvage a 17th.

So the next Contender World Champion will be Australian - which one will it be? Light winds predicated so Mark Bulka is certainly preying for wind and Jason Beebe is having his neck massaged in preparation for the final show down.

Results after Day 4:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1 AUS 2482 Jason BEEBE RQYS 3 2 2 1 1 1 1 ‑19 11 2 AUS 2457 Mark BULKA 2 1 6 2 2 2 4 ‑60 19 3 DEN 2352 Jesper NIELSEN ASC ‑ DB 4 4 1 15 7 ‑34.5 19 5 55 4 ITA 59 Davide FONTANA AVb 5 12 5 13 8 13 2 ‑46 58 5 NED 9 Paul VERHALLEN WVDH 8 21 8 7 19 ‑56 6 2 71 6 ITA 384 Marco FERRARI 411 7 7 7 17 15 11 7 ‑33 71 7 GER 2507 Jan von der BANK ‑ M WSCK 10 5 12 5 5 28 ‑108 14 79 8 GER 2549 Volker NIEDIEK ‑ M SLSV 14 3 21 12 20 4 13 ‑45 87 9 DEN 2471 Jacob KRISTENSEN HS 15 ‑30 3 19 28 19 11 7 102 10 GER 2527 Dirk MÜLLER SKWB 6 14 15 18 13 17 ‑108 22 105 11 GER 488 Max BILLERBECK WSVK 16 10 11 22 18 16 18 ‑26 111 12 NED 2582 Rene HEYNEN Maas en Roer ‑34 18 14 27 25 21 14 4 123 13 GBR 2503 Tim HOLDEN ‑ M 11 23 22 10 12 26 26 ‑51 130 14 GBR 720 Graham SCOTT ‑ GM RYA ‑28 25 18 24 26 10 8 21 132 15 GBR 2315 Ben HOLDEN 12 16.5 4 4 3 23 70 ‑90 132.5 16 AUS 2468 Callum BURNS ‑ M BYS 18 24 25 30 23 9 5 ‑41 134 17 GBR 2465 Stuart JONES ‑ M Datchet Water SC 21 22 10 20 21 ‑47 17 25 136 18 GBR 2439 Gary LANGDOWN ‑ M Highcliffe 20 ‑38 28 32 34 3 3 17 137 19 GER 11 Andreas VOIGT 23 15 20 16 17 18 33 ‑52 142 20 GER 551 Christoph HOMEIER SVGO ‑108 13 9 9 11 5 23 74 144 21 AUS 2565 John LINDHOLM ‑ M Blairgowrie YS 32 9 38 6 4 22 41 ‑67 152 22 GER 2510 Jörg SCHLIENKAMP SCW 29 6 32 8 6 ‑45 39 32 152 23 AUS 2615 Sam REID 39 16.5 13 11 31 31 ‑71 12 153.5 24 GER 1789 Alexander GRÖHLICH SVG 9 33 16 14 14 38 35 ‑53 159 25 GBR 2420 Simon MUSSELL Highcliffe SC 1 8 ‑108 3 9 15 62 64 162 26 ITA 2561 Antonio LAMBERTINI YCD 30 ‑108 24 33 10 7 10 50 164 27 GBR 2449 Robert SMITH ‑ M CCSC 25 28 17 25 ‑33 27 25 29 176 28 NED 2544 Dirk LAFLEUR wsv de Zeevang 33 31 29 37 ‑52 25 22 6 183 29 AUS 2237 Simon BARWOOD ‑ M RFBYC 37 29 42 ‑108 24 12 21 23 188 30 ITA 40 Luca BONEZZI Canottieri mincio mantova 42 37 26 ‑49 47 14 12 18 196 31 GER 14 Christian MEIER‑KOTHE KYC 17 26 31 45 ‑46 8 43 28 198 32 GBR 2572 Ed PRESLEY Cotswold SC 22 19 34 29 22 ‑54 30 43 199 33 GER 416 Frank RICHTER ‑ M 27 69 23 40 27 33 9 ‑70 228 34 GBR 2618 Nick NOBLE ‑ M 24 11 19 21 16 60 ‑108 77 228 35 GBR 2607 Carl TAGOE ‑ M 13 39 ‑108 23 30 39 28 56 228 36 GER 2390 Gernot GOETZ ‑ M SCU 40 34 44 42 ‑108 40 24 8 232 37 GBR 678 Tommy HOOTON ‑46 46 37 36 38 6 27 44 234 38 GER 2355 David SCHAFFT DRS 27 43 27 31 39 29 46 ‑55 242 39 ITA 326 Daniel CHIESA Cdv Erix 19 36 ‑50.5 44 48 41 15 42 245 40 GER 9 Kay‑Hendryk RETHMEIER SVMÜ 36 32 30 35 32 51 29 ‑72 245 41 GBR 2383 David DAVIES ‑ M Loch Ryan Sailing Club 31 27 47 34 40 20 51 ‑58 250 42 AUS 2437 Scott MUNRO 38 35 ‑54 50 35 37 45 20 260 43 GER 2612 Joachim HARPPRECHT ‑ GM 0 45 48 ‑56 56 42 50 31 9 281 44 GER 2366 Lars KRUSE YCN 41 40 35 ‑108 60 36 20 58 290 45 GER 2365 Gilbert BRIETZKE SCLW 50 60 39 39 ‑62 43 59 11 301 46 DEN 2500 Henning WERMUTH ‑ GM ÅSK 68 ‑108 66 46 54 46 16 13 309 47 GER 535 Gerhard GÖTZ SCU 51 70 59 ‑108 55 32 49 1 317 48 GBR 2347 Martin JONES ‑ M 49 20 36 41 61 ‑77 69 48 324 49 NED 2 Bart THORBORG ‑ M 35 59 43 47 37 48 55 ‑66 324 50 GER 322 Jens KREES SKBUE 57 52 40 54 36 63 ‑74 24 326 51 GER 2392 Andreas WIETING WVH 48 51 45 58 ‑108 49 44 37 332 52 GBR 2407 Richard BUTTNER ‑ GM RNSA / RYA 54 50 63 43 51 57 ‑78 16 334 53 GBR 2522 Chris BOSHIER ‑ M Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 56 42 53 28 29 80 52 ‑81 340 54 GBR 691 Peter NOBLE ‑ M 58 61 41 52 ‑71 34.5 36 68 350.5 55 GER 8 Sebastian VAGT SLRV 55 66 58 ‑108 45 24 50 54 352 56 AUS 2501 Stuart BROWN LYC 60 ‑82 72 26 50 53 32 71 364 57 NED 1 Rik THORBORG ‑ GM 52 44 48 38 41 75 72 ‑91 370 58 DEN 2611 Thomas HERNØ ‑ M Hellerup Sejlklub 88 58 57 ‑108 59 55 57 3 377 59 GER 400 Malte RIESNER Segel‑ und Surf Club Kempen 70 67 62 80 57 30 ‑108 15 381 60 GER 2553 Daniel HÄRTEL SCU ‑90 53 76 70 68 62 53 10 392 61 DEN 2526 Lars Bo RASMUSSEN ‑ M Roskilde Sejlklub 67 45 49 60 44 ‑90 56 80 401 62 DEN 56 Claus LITZINGER Kaløvig baadlaug 78 49 64 48 64 61 47 ‑108 411 63 GBR 2599 Tony COOK ‑ GM 81 65 67 61 58 86 ‑88 418 64 GER 2212 Philipp STOBBE SVSS 45 ‑108 60 68 53 70 63 62 421 65 DEN 2532 Frank HINSCH HS 73 55 61 59 49 65 66 ‑87 428 66 DEN 2430 Jacob KIILERICH HANSEN ‑ M Aarhus Sejlklub ‑87 85 46 55 56 81 68 38 429 67 GER 529 Matthias KÖRNIG ‑ J SVK 44 ‑108 33 108 108 71 34 35 433 68 SUI 92 Jacqueline RUFENACHT ‑ F 61 75 ‑95 77 82 67 42 30 434 69 DEN 2426 Søren Winther HANSEN ‑ GM ÅS ‑83 76 65 76 75 44 37 61 434 70 GBR 2538 John McLEAN ‑ GM BSS 77 41 68 72 43 69 ‑90 66 436 71 GER 900 Utz MÜLLER ‑ GM SSCK 71 93 69 67 70 42 ‑108 31 443 72 GER 483 Martin KAUFHOLD SSCK 62 56 55 64 65 ‑91 67 76 445 73 GER 2213 Moritz POLLEHN ZSK 72 47 ‑83 69 76 64 81 37 446 74 AUS 2521 Adam LINTON 47 68 ‑108 108 108 52 38 40 461 75 NED 2630 Pim LANGENDIJK ‑ M Niederlande 74 78 73 57 ‑108 82 58 39 461 76 GBR 712 Rodger WHITE ‑ GM 64 54 77 ‑86 83 66 40 78 462 77 NED 2370 Marcel GROEN 84 62 74 71 73 ‑88 60.5 47 471.5 78 GER 435 Andreas HOHNER YCRA 59 84 80 78 ‑88 83 75 27 486 79 DEN 2431 Jeppe SØRNER Sejlklubben Rødvig‑Stevns 75 72 52 65 66 87 77 ‑93 494 80 NED 2637 Cees de GRUIJTER ‑ M GWV De Vrijbuiter 79 73 70 63 63 69 82 ‑86 499 81 AUS 2617 Matthew TRIGLONE ‑ M MANLY SKIFF CLUB 66 57 75 74 79 74 76 ‑84 501 82 BEL 1722 Roel PEERLINCK 76 71 ‑81 81 78 72 54 73 505 83 GER 448 Thomas WASILEWSKI SLRV 82 80 71 73 81 ‑89 83 59 529 84 ITA 1111 Emilio BETTA ‑ GM LNI Riva del Garda 69 63.5 ‑108 51 77 58 108 108 534.5 85 DEN 2613 Ole Lahn STANGENBERG ‑ M Roskilde Sejlklub 92 88 93 79 ‑108 59 48 83 542 86 GER 2660 Patrick EHINGER YCRA 86 77 82 82 67 ‑92 79 69 542 87 DEN 2286 Thomas Nørregaard JENSEN Aarhus Sejlklub 63 81 90 83 72 79 ‑108 83 551 88 GER 2533 Johanna GRANDT ‑ F HSC 93 96 88 87 ‑108 85 60.5 49 558.5 89 DEN 2604 Solvej TRAUTNER ‑ F Aarhus Sejlklub 85 83 78 84 85 84 ‑108 63 562 90 GER 2458 Joerg GLAESCHER ‑ M CYC 80 79 85 53 ‑108 95 92 79 563 91 GER 2459 Kerstin SCHEPANSKI ‑ F CYC 98 87 ‑99 93 92 96 65 34 565 92 GER 2504 Joachim SCHRAMM ‑ M NFBS‑W 91 90 84 62 69 86 85 ‑92 567 93 GER 499 Jürgen von KAMPEN ‑ M SSCK 65 74 79 75 74 99 ‑108 108 574 94 DEN 2528 Jesper AKSGLÆDE Hellerup Sejlklub 53 63.5 94 ‑108 80 76 108 108 582.5 95 ITA 2559 Andrea de MANZINI ‑ GM ‑108 108 50.5 66 108 73 73 108 586.5 96 DEN 2215 Carl Johan JENSEN ‑ M Aarhus 89 86 89 85 91 ‑94 84 85 609 97 NED 2506 Pieter HILKEMEIJER GWV De Vrijbuiter 100 92 92 ‑108 108 93 64 89 638 98 GER 24 Peter SCHAFFT ‑ J DRS ‑108 97 97 108 108 78 80 75 643 99 GER 515 Sven GIERTH ‑ M CYC 99 100 86 92 84 ‑101 87 98 646 100 GER 443 Jens‑Uwe HERRMANN PSV 96 89 ‑101 91 86 98 93 97 650 101 GER 387 Fenja MAIWALD ‑ F BSV 94 95 87 90 87 ‑108 96 108 657 102 DEN 1460 Torben BJØRNHOLT Aarhus Sejlklub 95 99 96 89 ‑108 100 90 96 665 103 DEN 213 Frederikke MIKKELSEN ‑ F Hellerup Sejlklub 97 94 98 88 89 ‑108 95 108 669 104 GER 2298 Irmtraud SCHRAMM ‑ F NFBS‑W ‑102 98 102 95 93 97 91 95 671 105 SUI 2601 Uwe HOFFMANN ‑ M SCH 101 91 100 94 90 ‑108 97 108 681 106 GBR 718 Stephen EMBY ‑ M ‑108 108 91 108 108 108 89 95 707 107 ITA 19 Bruno Antonio ORFINO AVAL‑CDV ‑108 108 108 108 108 108 108 108 756