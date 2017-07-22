Melges 32 European Championship at Sibenik, Croatia - Day 1

Two races were held on the opening day of the 2017 Melges 32 European Championship, event number four on the Melges 32 World League schedule.

The first race of the day went to Andrea Ferrari at the helm of SPIRIT OF NERINA. He held off the likes of overnight leaders Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina aboard TORPYONE who came second, followed by Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio on G-SPOT in third.

"The first race was great. We had great speed and a good start," said Ferrari after racing. "Sibenik is a very, very nice place to sail. We really love it here. The Class is strong and getting stronger, especially as we get closer to the World Championship. For sure more tough competition is on the way. It's great to sail with friends, especially when we race against the best of the best teams in the world."

For Race Two winner Andrea Lacorte sailing VITAMINA AMERIKANA, it was an up and down day. "I made a mistake on the start of the first race today, so it was tough to recover. But the second race was great," said Lacorte. "Our tactician performed some magic and found some wind on the left. We went full-on, first place into the mark and then on to win. Sibenik is a nice place, and this is a very nice regatta. I like the flat water conditions, light winds and great organization."

Lupi/Pessina kept consistent to take second giving them the early, overall European Championship lead. Richard Goransson's INGA came third, then Edoardo Pavesio on FRA MARTINA in fourth. Top Corinthian Martin Reintjes' CAIPIRINHA rounded out the top five.

In the Corinthian category, Reintjes leads the charge over Kilian Holzapfel on HOMANIT JUNIOR and Francesco Graziani's VITAMINA.

Racing continues on Friday, July 21 with a first warning of 12.30. The Melges 32 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine Italia, Toremar, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.

Media and Racing Coverage

As with all Melges 32 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 32 Facebook Page. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews, and photos. Race reports, press releases and photos will be available online each day post-racing at melges32.com.

Results after Day 1: (top five, 2 races)

1.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, TORPYONE; 2-2 = 4pts

2.) Richard Goransson, Vasco Vascotto, INGA; 4-3 = 7pts

3.) Andrea Ferrari/Pietro Piero Sibello, SPIRIT OF NERINA; 1-9 = 10pts

4.) Edoardo Pavesio/Manuel Weiller Vidal, FRA MARTINA; 7-4 = 11pts

5.) Ahmet Eker/Mike Buckley, EKER; 5-6 = 11pts