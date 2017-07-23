Please select your home edition
Tornado Europeans at Centro Vela Dervio, Lake Como - Day 1

by International Tornado Class Association today at 7:02 am 19-23 July 2017
Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 1 © Icarus Sailing Media

The first day of the championship started with a skippers' meeting at 11.00. Ideal sailing conditions with south-southeast wind around 10 knots made the first start exciting. The boats were widely spread apart on the starting line with most of the fleet choosing the right side of the race course.

The first mark rounding found GER 44 in first followed by GER 2 in second place. Last year's defenders, GRE 11 attacked from behind gaining distance from leg to leg and managed to finish 1st leaving SUI 228, SUI 1 and GER 44 in 2nd, 3rd and 4th place respectively while the wind dropped gradually.

The postponement flag was raised and the sailors waited on the lake making it easier for AUT 3 to repair the damage they had and return to the race area for the second race of the day which eventually started after 3 hours waiting.

The wind built up to 8 knots and the second race started. This first upwind made the fleet separate but the right side seem to be quicker. SUI 1 rounded Mark No.1 first for the second lap and extended their lead to the finish line.

