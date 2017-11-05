Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Product Feature
Waterproof Notebook Lined
Waterproof Notebook Lined

42 teams set for the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017

by Transat Jacques Vabre today at 2:59 pm 5 November 2017
13th Transat Jacques Vabre route © Transat Jacques Vabre

As happens every two years, couples are getting together as the summer approaches... to form solid partnerships for the Transat Jacques Vabre, the double-handed race of reference, which has been leaving Le Havre since 1993.

For this 13th edition, 42 teams will cast off their moorings, and head for Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, on 4,350-mile long ride; a mixture of tactical and strategic plays, spiced with extremely diverse weather. Thus, this demanding two-handed "Route du Café" – it follows the coffee trade route - requires sailors to find their other half, for the better and for the worse. So, who will be there on the start line on November 5?

Class40: the international class

20 monohulls of 12.18 m in length will compete on the great chessboard of the Atlantic. 20 crews composed of sailing amateurs and professionals, who are unreserved fans of race machines which are high-tech at the same time as being steadfastly sailboats. The Class40 is the largest and most international category of the 13th edition, with 7 foreign boats: Mussulo 40 Team Angola Cables with a hitherto unseen duo of the Brazilian, Leonardo Chicourel, and the Angolan José-Guiherme Caldas; Kiho with the Japanese sailor Hiroshi Kitada (co-skipper to be announced), Imerys with Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde, Oman Sail with Sidney Gavigney and co-skippered by Fahad Al Hasni, Campagne de France with the Franco-British couple of Halvard Mabire and Mirranda Merron, Colombe XL and Magalè two 100% Italian teams led by Massimo Juris - Pietro Luciani and Andréa Fantini-Alberto Bona respectively and finally Stella Nova with two German skippers, Burkhard Keese and Alexander Kraus. Alongside them, several duos, true connoisseurs of the class, will be closely followed: Bertrand Delesne and Justine Mettraux (TeamWork), the La Rochelle sailor, Aymeric Chapelier with Arthur Le Vaillant on board their brand new Mach 40.3 (Aïna Enfance et Avenir) and the Normandy duo of Louis Duc and Alexis Loison on their brand new and fiendishly-fast Lombard-designed boat (Carac). The Class40 promises to be an exciting race.

Multi50: Seven Flying Aces

This should be a high-quality race of aces. 7 Multi50 boats skippered by the leading specialists in the discipline will participate in the Transat Jacques Vabre. The sailors are particularly fond of this race as the contest is so demanding, with only two to manage racing machines that now have foils. The triple winner of the Transat Jacques Vabre (2009, 2013 and 2015) Erwan Le Roux (FenêtréA - Mix Buffet) partnered by Vincent Riou (twice a winner of the IMOCA class in 2013 and 2015) comes to defend his title against some high-flying competitors. Le Roux will face Lalou Roucayrol (Arkema), who will be participating in his 8th race, and has called on Karine Fauconnier (a winner in 2007), to try and land victory. We will also have to watch out for the brand-new Ciela Village of Thierry Bouchard and Oliver Krauss, which will come to be launched at Le Havre; and Gilles Lamiré on French Tech Rennes Saint-Malo (co-skipper tba) and Eric Defert on Drekan Groupe (co-skipper tba). Two newcomers on the Multi50 circuit are also expected: Armel Tripon on Réaute Chocolat (co-skipper tba) and Thibaut Vauchel-Camus on his brand new Solidaires en Peloton - ARSEP. Thibaut has called on a multihull ace, triple winner of the Transat Jacques Vabre (2005, 2007 and 2009), Franck-Yves Escoffier - There will be some serious racing in Multi50.

IMOCA: marriages of reason... and passion

There are three mixed couples out of 12 crews and some interesting combinations of skippers in the IMOCA60 category. Tanguy de Lamotte and Samantha Davies on board Initiatives-Cœur renew their partnership of 2015, when they were a joyful presence on the Transat Jacques Vabre. Isabelle Joschke has called on Pierre Brasseur (winner in 2015, alongside Yannick Bestaven, in the Class40) to dive in at the deep end of the IMOCA race. A couple at sea as in the city, Louis Burton and Servane Escoffier on board their foiler, Bureau Vallée (ex-Banque Populaire, winner of the last Vendée Globe) will share the experience, as great as it difficult, of a transatlantic on a flying machine. Jean-Pierre Dick has called on Yann Eliès to help him lead his St Michel-Virbac (2003, 2005, 2011) to a fourth victory in this two-handed transat. Paul Meilhat will have Gwénolé Gahinet in the colours of SMA, Kito de Pavant and Yannick Bestaven are on board Bastide Otio and Fabrice Amedeo and Italian, Giancarlo Pedote, are on Newrest - Brioche Pasquier – all will be serious competitors.

Ultime: three beautiful couples

You do not change a team that is working wonderfully. Thomas Coville and Jean-Luc Nélias, on Sodebo Ultim', are the fastest men on the planet (Coville as skipper and Nélias as router broke the round-the-world record last winter) and demonstrated perfect harmony on the Transat Jacques Vabre 2015, finishing second. So, here they are, back against two race-hardened crews: Lionel Lemonchois and Bernard Stamm on board Prince de Bretagne and Sébastien Josse and Thomas Rouxel on the brand new maxi trimaran with foils, Maxi Edmond de Rothschild, which will racing in its first competition.

The Transat Jacques Vabre will start on the way to Brazil on Sunday, November 5, 2017, after a week of festivities in Le Havre, which begin on Saturday, October 28.

La Transat Jacques Vabre in figures:

  • Opening of the village, October 28
  • Start of the Transat Jacques Vabre, November 5
  • 24 years old, 13th edition in 2017
  • A 4,350-mile course, four classes, four winning duos
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Imerys is second in Class 40 Championship Race
Phil Sharp completes Les Sables - Horta - Les Sables The last 24 hours of the Les Sables - Horta – Les Sables return race have seen offshore racing at its finest. The high level of competition powered by determination and skill ensured an inevitable battle for overall victory. Posted on 20 Jul Maxi Edmond de Rothschild launched
An emotional day for the Gitana Team Suspended from the crane, the carbon boats pack quite a punch. This emotional moment has been eagerly awaited by all those who have worked on her, not to mention those working in the background, in the push to take offshore sailing into a whole new era. Posted on 17 Jul Phil Sharp and Adrien Hardy begin leg 2
Of the Les Sables - Horta - Les Sables race A close 2nd place in Leg 1 from Les Sables to the Azores has put Phil Sharp and new co-skipper Adrien Hardy (racing Imerys) in good stead for their mission to reach overall race victory with the return Leg to Vendee. Posted on 14 Jul Oman Sail in Les Sables - Horta - Les Sables
A race against time to fix the bowsprit The Oman Sail duo of Sidney Gavignet and Fahad Al Hasni are still ambitious and will be racing for a top of the fleet finish despite losing some time during the first leg of the Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables race after gear failure. Posted on 13 Jul Francis Joyon smashes Solo North Atlantic record
New York to the Lizard in 5 days, 2 hours and 7 minutes French sailor Francis Joyon crossed the longitude of the Lizard at 0137 hrs UTC on Wednesday 12th July 2017. This marks the finish line for the North Atlantic crossing from Ambrose Light off New-York. Posted on 13 Jul Phil Sharp and Corentin Douguet 2nd
In Les Sables - Horta - Les Sables Leg 1 After a 1,270 nautical mile race from Vendee – Azores, Phil Sharp and Corentin Douguet, racing Class 40 Imerys crossed the finish line on Saturday the 8th of July at 10:51:22 UTC, averaging 8.84 knots. Posted on 8 Jul NICE ULTIMED: A Clash of Titans
The biggest boats, the greatest skippers Nice will host a major sailing event from 28 April to 6 May 2018 — the most grandiose and ambitious such event the capital of the French Riviera has ever hosted: NICE ULTIMED. Posted on 8 Jul Thomas Colville nurses boat and injured crewman
To Centennial Transat - The Bridge finish Thomas Colville and his five-man crew on Sodebo Ultim' finished second in The Bridge – Centennial Transat Ultimate trimaran race, crossing the finish line under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York, on Tuesday, July 4 at 05:18:55 (local time). Posted on 4 Jul François Gabart and Macif win
Finishing Centennial Transat - The Bridge François Gabart and his five-man crew on Macif have won The Bridge – Centennial Transat trimaran race, crossing the finish line under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York, on Monday, July 3 at 13:31:20 (local time). Posted on 3 Jul Crewman suffers head injury on Sodebo Ultim
Thierry Briend falls 180 miles south of Halifax Thomas Colville, the skipper of the Ultimate-class trimaran, Sodebo Ultim' contacted the CCMM in Toulouse (the Maritime Medical Consultation Center) at 21:30 (French time) to inform them Thierry Briend was injured after a violent fall. Posted on 3 Jul

Upcoming Events

Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy