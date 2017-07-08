Please select your home edition
Edition
SailingClothingBargains.com 728x90
Product Feature
Barton Marine D0550 Clutch
Barton Marine D0550 Clutch
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Imerys comes second in the Les Sables - Horta - Les Sables race

by Phil Sharp Racing today at 4:41 pm 8 July 2017
Phil Sharp and Adrien Hardy finish second in the Les Sables - Horta - Les Sables race © Phil Sharp Racing / www.philsharpracing.com

The last 24 hours of the Les Sables - Horta – Les Sables return race have seen offshore racing at its finest. The high level of competition powered by determination and skill ensured an inevitable battle for overall victory between Leg 1 winner Tales II and Imerys, who arrived in Horta a mere 43 minutes and 40 seconds later in 2nd place.

The grit of both teams to defend and conquer has been evident throughout the entire 2,895 nautical mile course driven by close competition and agility in adapting to the harsh and varied offshore conditions. This highly tactical race confronted skippers with extreme sailing at both ends of the spectrum from a slow side-step around no-wind zones in the Azores High, to propelling across the Atlantic in 30-40 knot gusts. Successful in catching a weather system to push the team with the leading pack to Les Sables, team Imerys made a remarkable race sailing in podium position against the new Mach 3 Aina and Tales II, renowned for its rocket speeds.

Phil Sharp, Skipper of Imerys commented: "The entire race has been ruthlessly competitive, and it all came down to the wire in the last 24 hours. Biscay gave us a wild and fast downwind sprint in speeds of over 20 knots, which was immensely fun, but conditions were very challenging with endless very short and steep waves that sent us nose diving repeatedly."

Early yesterday morning the team were disappointed to experience failure of their large spinnaker, and implemented an alternative solution to compliment the building winds. Phil and Adrien's mission to not only overtake Tales II (by 43m 40s) became more challenging with the necessary recovery of miles lost during the incident, leaving only endurance and vigilance to fight for a top result.

"The last 24 hours were really where we made a comeback for a top position and we managed to overtake Tales II, but as we lost a lot of time with the spinnaker failure, in the end, this could have well been the time we needed to crack the last 13 minutes and 5 seconds!

"Overall we're pleased to have made a strong result and we had a great time racing in such high competition. In fact, one night in the Atlantic we had a near collision with Tales II, so the racing really was close!" Phil continued.

Three podium results in the Class 40 Championship, and two races remaining. Pablo Santurde, skipper of Tales II has teamed up with Phil to take on both the Rolex Fastnet Race starting on 6th August, and the infamous Transat Jacques Vabre race to Salvador, Brazil in November.

www.philsharpracing.com

100% Clean Energy Target – the journey to replacing the diesel engine

The Energy Challenge is an offshore racing project that aims to help accelerate a transition of the marine sector to clean technologies, as well as competing at a high level in the most challenging oceanic races in the world. The project aims to demonstrate an innovative hydrogen-electric energy system that will capture solar energy, and provide a practical replacement for current marine diesel systems.

The Energy Challenge's clean development is part of a long-term objective to enter the Vendee Globe 2020 with a highly competitive project, but uniquely with zero fossil fuels aboard. With Class 40 Title Partner Imerys providing continued support for the next 3 years, the team are looking for additional partners to grow the Energy Challenge in line with this Vendee Globe vision.

Imerys during leg 2 of the Les Sables - Horta - Les Sables race - photo © Phil Sharp Racing / www.philsharpracing.com
Imerys during leg 2 of the Les Sables - Horta - Les Sables race - photo © Phil Sharp Racing / www.philsharpracing.com
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Phil Sharp and Adrien Hardy begin leg 2
Of the Les Sables - Horta - Les Sables race A close 2nd place in Leg 1 from Les Sables to the Azores has put Phil Sharp and new co-skipper Adrien Hardy (racing Imerys) in good stead for their mission to reach overall race victory with the return Leg to Vendee. Posted on 14 Jul Oman Sail in Les Sables - Horta - Les Sables
A race against time to fix the bowsprit The Oman Sail duo of Sidney Gavignet and Fahad Al Hasni are still ambitious and will be racing for a top of the fleet finish despite losing some time during the first leg of the Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables race after gear failure. Posted on 13 Jul Phil Sharp and Corentin Douguet 2nd
In Les Sables - Horta - Les Sables Leg 1 After a 1,270 nautical mile race from Vendee – Azores, Phil Sharp and Corentin Douguet, racing Class 40 Imerys crossed the finish line on Saturday the 8th of July at 10:51:22 UTC, averaging 8.84 knots. Posted on 8 Jul Henri Lloyd support Phil Sharp
Official Technical Clothing Sponsor to Energy Challenge Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand Henri Lloyd has committed their continued support to Phil Sharp Racing, and will be providing technical sailing clothing for Phil and his team. Posted on 28 Jun The final curtain
In the Normandy Channel Race 2017 The curtain fell today on the 8th edition of the Normandy Channel Race following the traditional prize-giving. "PS2", the amazing England-Spain pairing of Phil Sharp - Pablo Santurde has undoubtedly made an impression after securing a masterful victory. Posted on 21 May Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde win
Imerys first in Normandy Channel Race 2017 The British Class40 Imerys skippered by Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde this morning won the 8th edition of the Normandy Channel Race. Posted on 19 May Bottleneck at Wolf Rock
In the Normandy Channel Race Positioned off Land's End and to the North of Wolf Rock lighthouse, the Traffic Separation System (TSS) is uniquely reserved for shipping and is forbidden to those competing in the Normandy Channel Race, leaving our duos with quite a strategic conundrum. Posted on 18 May Normandy Channel Race update
Any takers to knock Phil Sharp off the top spot? Is Imerys absolutely killing it in this race? Has the Class40 skippered by the British-Spanish duo Phil Sharp - Pablo Santurde gained a decisive edge over the competition after being the first to round Fastnet lighthouse late this morning? Posted on 17 May Imerys makes a play for power
In the Normandy Channel Race The highlight of what is already the second day of racing in the 8th edition of the Normandy Channel Race, surely has to be the thrilling takeover of power by the British-Spanish pairing of Phil Sharp-Pablo Santurde aboard the Manuard design Imerys. Posted on 16 May Normandy Channel Race turbo-style!
Leaving a series of iconic marks in their wake 24 hours after leaving the shores of the Calvados yesterday afternoon, the leading protagonists of the Normandy Channel Race have already traversed Lyme Bay, leaving a series of iconic marks in their wake Posted on 15 May

Upcoming Events

Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul Notts County SC Topper and Laser 4.7 Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Maidenhead SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Maidenhead SC- 22 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy