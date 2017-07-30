Zhik returns to its spiritual home at the 2017 Moth Worlds

Scott Babbage ahead of the Moth Worlds 2017 © Renzo Domini

by Liz Rushall, Zhik today at 12:00 pm

Zhik, the innovative sailing apparel specialist, is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships. And, ten years on, the Moths are returning to their spiritual home on Lake Garda.

Zhik and the International Moth class are virtually synonymous with each other. When foiling came along Zhik was the class's first ever title sponsor. The extreme sailing in epic conditions caught the imagination of sailors around the world, triggering the new foiling generation. Whilst the class and sailors were driving this transformational development forwards in sailing, Zhik hit the ground running too. Re-writing the 'rule book' for wetsuits and sailing clothing, bringing vast technical and performance improvements that have totally transformed sailing apparel for this new era in the sport.

The 2017 World Championships at Malcesine on the shores of Lake Garda (21-30 July) promises to be another spell-binder, with a spectacular line up of Olympians, America's Cup and Volvo sailors plus multiple national and World Champions, many of whom are Zhik Ambassadors. Past Moth World Champions in this year's entry line up include Peter Burling (NZL), Nathan Outteridge (AUS), Josh McKnight (AUS) and Paul Goodison (GBR). They will be challenged by many big names including Tom Burton (AUS), Tom Slingsby (AUS), Scott Babbage (AUS) and Brad Funk (USA).

Simon Payne, two times Moth World Champion and Zhik's Global Sales Director commented, "Zhik is thrilled to be back with the Moth Worlds. When Moth foiling started we helped put each other on the map, captivating and inspiring young sailors across the globe to join the class. This will be a fantastic event to watch former AC and Volvo team mates battle it out on the water, both physically and mentally. Moth sailing is immensely athletic and testing, and hurts when you get it wrong. Right from the outset Zhik has been innovating gear for these sailors to provide protection and transcend the extreme conditions to compete at their highest ability."

