Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Product Feature
Knox-Johnston On Sailing by Robin Knox-Johnston
Knox-Johnston On Sailing by Robin Knox-Johnston

One Ton Cup 2017 to be held in Cowes

by Fast 40 Class today at 10:52 am 21-24 September 2017

This September, the FAST40+ Class will compete for the prestigious One Ton Cup for the second time. Created by the Cercle de la Voile de Paris (CVP – Paris Yacht Club) in 1899, the One Ton Cup is steeped in history and reputation in the world of yacht racing.

Winners of the Cup include many legends in the sport of sailing; Syd Fischer, Harold Cudmore, Henrik Soderlund, King Harald V of Norway, Paul Cayard, Francesco de Angelis, and Russell Coutts.

The FAST40+ Class first raced for the One Ton Cup last year, which was won by Peter Morton's Girls on Film. The second edition for the FAST40+ Class, will be hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes, and will once again be presented by Hamble Yacht Services.

14 FAST40+ teams are expected to compete, nine races are scheduled, with a variety of courses including; windward-leeward, round the cans and, weather permitting, a round the Isle of Wight Race.

For more information visit www.fast40class.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Signal 8 joins FAST40+ Class
For Lendy Cowes Week Thirteen examples of the FAST40+ Class will make up the largest Grand Prix class, racing at Lendy Cowes Week. From the 29th July to 4th August, the FAST40+ Class will be the first start of every day at Britain's most famous regatta. Posted on 18 Jul Panerai British Classic Week overall
Giovanni Belgrano's Whooper wins overall The yachts enjoyed one final elegant sashay around the Central Solent to complete Panerai British Classic Week. The 6 and 8 Metres started separately, but Classes 1 to 4 came together on the Royal Yacht Squadron line for their final massed start. Posted on 15 Jul Panerai British Classic Week day 5
Sun, fun and fiendishly tricky racing It was sun and fun all the way on day five of Panerai British Classic Week 2017 in Cowes, where not only did the participants enjoy some fiendishly tricky racing, but they also finally came together for the traditional Open Yachts Pontoon Party. Posted on 14 Jul Panerai British Classic Week day 4
Including the traditional Ladies Race The sun returned on day four of Panerai British Classic Week where the fleets completed race five of the series, followed by the traditional Ladies Race. Not only had the sun reappeared, but the wind had moderated too. Posted on 13 Jul Panerai British Classic Week day 3
Rain fails to dampen spirits Heavy rain and strong winds were the order of day three at Panerai British Classic Week in Cowes, but nothing can keep a good classic yacht crew down and spirits were high despite the lousy weather. Posted on 11 Jul Panerai British Classic Week NAB Tower Race
Seat of the pants sailing for these classic yachts Day two of Panerai British Classic Week 2017 was to have featured the Around the Isle of Wight Race sponsored by EFG, but the weather forecast promised a combination of strong south westerly winds and a big ebb tide. Posted on 11 Jul Panerai British Classic Week day 1
A scorching start for 51 beautiful yachts The opening race day of Panerai British Classic Week 2017 was an absolute scorcher with barely a cloud in the sky and glorious sunshine showing the fifty-one participating classic yachts off to absolute perfection. Posted on 10 Jul J/70 UK Nationals at Cowes overall
Soak Racing crowned champions Ian Wilson's Soak Racing (RSrnYC) are the 2017 J/70 UK National Champions, after a nerve racking final day of racing in The Solent. Soak Racing: Skipper Ian Wilson, Marshall King, Ben Saxton, Adam Brushett. Posted on 9 Jul J/70 UK Nationals at Cowes day 2
A feast of fantastic racing The second day of the J/70 UK National Championship got off to late start, but it was well worth the wait. Low cloud prevented a sea breeze from building in the morning, and the J/70 fleet was held ashore. Posted on 9 Jul Swan European Regatta 2017
It's Isle of Wight time From 3th to 7th of July, saw the turn of the 18th edition of the Swan European Regatta. 18 Swan yachts enjoyed the daily races and great social functions, under the impeccable organization of the Royal Yacht Squadron. Posted on 8 Jul

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul Notts County SC Topper and Laser 4.7 Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Maidenhead SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Maidenhead SC- 22 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy