One Ton Cup 2017 to be held in Cowes

by Fast 40 Class today at 10:52 am

This September, the FAST40+ Class will compete for the prestigious One Ton Cup for the second time. Created by the Cercle de la Voile de Paris (CVP – Paris Yacht Club) in 1899, the One Ton Cup is steeped in history and reputation in the world of yacht racing.

Winners of the Cup include many legends in the sport of sailing; Syd Fischer, Harold Cudmore, Henrik Soderlund, King Harald V of Norway, Paul Cayard, Francesco de Angelis, and Russell Coutts.

The FAST40+ Class first raced for the One Ton Cup last year, which was won by Peter Morton's Girls on Film. The second edition for the FAST40+ Class, will be hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes, and will once again be presented by Hamble Yacht Services.

14 FAST40+ teams are expected to compete, nine races are scheduled, with a variety of courses including; windward-leeward, round the cans and, weather permitting, a round the Isle of Wight Race.

For more information visit www.fast40class.com