Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA fast approaching

by Mike Banner today at 2:43 pm 5-11 August 2017
The Albacore Internationals take place at the WPNSA from 5-11 August 2017 © Albacore Class

There are just over two weeks to go until the Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals kicks off at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy. The event starts with registration on Saturday 5th August followed by racing from Sunday 6th August until Friday 11th August incorporating both the UK Nationals and the bi-annual Internationals.

With over 50 Albacores already entered, including USA and Canadian boats, the UK Albacore Association is well on the way to achieve the 60 boat target.

Along with Principal Sponsor, Peak-Ryzex, a number of other businesses are providing sponsorship/benefits including Ovington Boats, Noble Marine Insurance, CF Roberts Electrical & Mechanical Services, Pinnell & Bax, Wadworths Brewery and Weymouth Sail Sports Chandlery.

Competitors, including a team from the Shetlands, are busy practicing, preparing and packing plus admiring their event polo shirts provided by Essex Embroidery and Print.

And, for the first time ever, the event will be filmed by VR Sport Media Ltd. the Ultimate Watersports Channel with daily on-the-water video updates and interviews so look out for these.

Remember it's still not too late to enter, www.wpnsa.org.uk/events/peak-ryzex-albacore-international-championships

