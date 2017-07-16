Please select your home edition
RS Aeros at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 11:25 am 15-16 July 2017
Nick Ealesd during the Lymington Dinghy Regatta © RS Aero UK Class Association

Thirty RS Aeros signed up for the popular Lymington Dinghy Regatta run jointly by Lymington Clubs, the Royal and the Town. 26 ultimately took to the water in their RS Aeros.

The numbers came from the large local fleet now topping thirty, visitors after a coastal regatta and keen campaigners looking for some last minute training for next week's 96 boat RS Aero World Championships in Carnac, France. With 130 boats in total it was all hands on deck for the clubs' volunteers who had it all covered with well-practiced efficiency and a smile!

On the course a thermal breeze had built well above the forecast with Race 1 becoming increasingly challenging as the tide changed and the breeze built. A few capsizes tested the fleet – but with some exciting rides downwind to make it worthwhile. With the tide starting to turn against the increasing breeze the race officer made the decision to bin it for the day before 'fresh' became 'fruity'.

Sunday saw less breeze, but still plenty, with legs stretched and planing possible on the square course. Again the tide was set downwind, providing those after some training plenty of practice for their hiking muscles! Peter Barton (Lymington Town) led the first and with two wins was taking control. But then Paul Bartlett (Starcross) started his charge and with two good starts took the next two races and the title on tiebreak! It all came down to the final beat with Paul and Peter in their RS Aero 7s fully even exiting the leeward mark. Paul eventually lee bowed as they headed towards the shoreline and pulled ahead as Peter tacked away.

Greg Bartlett (Starcross) took 3rd overall racing an RS Aero 9. He was tested to the limits in Saturday's boisterous conditions. Whatever the conditions at Carnac next week there is an RS Aero 9 title to be won and if it gets exiting Greg is now be well prepared!

UK Chairman Nigel Rolfe (Burghfield) made a Sunday comeback to 4th overall. 1st Youth was Noah Rees (Torpoint Mosquito, Plymouth) and 1st Lady was Caitlin Atkin (Whitstable), all getting revved up for the Worlds!

Many thanks to the two Lymington Clubs for pulling out all the stops to deliver a top-notch summer regatta. It was great to see so many new faces in the RS Aero fleet over the weekend and friends in other classes too.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubRigPYR1R4R5R6Pts
1st1930Paul BartlettStarcross SCRS Aero 71071‑22114
2nd2093Peter BartonLymington Town SCRS Aero 7107111‑224
3rd1637Greg BartlettStarcross SCRS Aero 910244‑53310
4th2157Nigel RolfeBurghfield SCRS Aero 71071‑3134714
5th1230Noah ReesTorpoint MosquitoRS Aero 71071‑545514
6th2162Peter ChaplinBurghfield SCRS Aero 71071‑1276417
7th1568Caitlin AtkinWhitstable SCRS Aero 710717‑1510623
8th1502Jon HarveyRoyal Lymington YCRS Aero 51120699‑1124
9th2118Philip GwytherLymington Town SCRS Aero 71071810‑11927
10th1211Nick EalesLymington Town SCRS Aero 710711111‑13830
11th1336Dan BirdLymington Town SCRS Aero 71071138‑151031
12th2293Caroline MartinLee Solent SCRS Aero 5112091212‑1733
13th2100Julie WillisLymington Town SCRS Aero 511201014‑161438
14th1097Tony JukesChelmarsh SCRS Aero 71071‑221681741
15th2001Keith WillisLymington Town SCRS Aero 91024‑3113171242
16th2318Jim HoodLymington Town SCRS Aero 91024‑31673144
17th1563Adrian BatemanLymington Town SCRS Aero 71071‑2217141546
18th1207Mark TissimanChelmarsh SCRS Aero 710711418‑191749
19th2135Mark ColeVrijbuiter NEDRS Aero 71071‑2219211353
20th1365Dean HassellHunts SCRS Aero 7107122‑24181757
21st1334Adrian BakerLymington Town SCRS Aero 71071‑2220201757
22nd1396Nick IngramLymington Town SCRS Aero 710712222‑231660
23rd2152Janet SchofieldSpinnaker SCRS Aero 51120‑3121221760
24th2114Fernando GamboaLee Solent SC PORRS Aero 710713‑31313165
25th1586Nic FreestonRoyal Lymington YCRS Aero 7107122‑31313184
26th1654Mark LambdinBradford on Avon SCRS Aero 7107122‑31313184
27th1927Jack HardyFrensham Pond SCRS Aero 71071‑3131313193
27th1209David EllisLymington Town SCRS Aero 71071‑3131313193
27th2346Ben RolfeBurghfield SCRS Aero 71071‑3131313193
27th1302Karl ThorneLymington Town SCRS Aero 71071‑3131313193
