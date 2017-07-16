RS Aeros at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta

Nick Ealesd during the Lymington Dinghy Regatta © RS Aero UK Class Association Nick Ealesd during the Lymington Dinghy Regatta © RS Aero UK Class Association

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 11:25 am

Thirty RS Aeros signed up for the popular Lymington Dinghy Regatta run jointly by Lymington Clubs, the Royal and the Town. 26 ultimately took to the water in their RS Aeros.

The numbers came from the large local fleet now topping thirty, visitors after a coastal regatta and keen campaigners looking for some last minute training for next week's 96 boat RS Aero World Championships in Carnac, France. With 130 boats in total it was all hands on deck for the clubs' volunteers who had it all covered with well-practiced efficiency and a smile!

On the course a thermal breeze had built well above the forecast with Race 1 becoming increasingly challenging as the tide changed and the breeze built. A few capsizes tested the fleet – but with some exciting rides downwind to make it worthwhile. With the tide starting to turn against the increasing breeze the race officer made the decision to bin it for the day before 'fresh' became 'fruity'.

Sunday saw less breeze, but still plenty, with legs stretched and planing possible on the square course. Again the tide was set downwind, providing those after some training plenty of practice for their hiking muscles! Peter Barton (Lymington Town) led the first and with two wins was taking control. But then Paul Bartlett (Starcross) started his charge and with two good starts took the next two races and the title on tiebreak! It all came down to the final beat with Paul and Peter in their RS Aero 7s fully even exiting the leeward mark. Paul eventually lee bowed as they headed towards the shoreline and pulled ahead as Peter tacked away.

Greg Bartlett (Starcross) took 3rd overall racing an RS Aero 9. He was tested to the limits in Saturday's boisterous conditions. Whatever the conditions at Carnac next week there is an RS Aero 9 title to be won and if it gets exiting Greg is now be well prepared!

UK Chairman Nigel Rolfe (Burghfield) made a Sunday comeback to 4th overall. 1st Youth was Noah Rees (Torpoint Mosquito, Plymouth) and 1st Lady was Caitlin Atkin (Whitstable), all getting revved up for the Worlds!

Many thanks to the two Lymington Clubs for pulling out all the stops to deliver a top-notch summer regatta. It was great to see so many new faces in the RS Aero fleet over the weekend and friends in other classes too.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club Rig PY R1 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 1930 Paul Bartlett Starcross SC RS Aero 7 1071 ‑2 2 1 1 4 2nd 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 1 1 ‑2 2 4 3rd 1637 Greg Bartlett Starcross SC RS Aero 9 1024 4 ‑5 3 3 10 4th 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC RS Aero 7 1071 ‑31 3 4 7 14 5th 1230 Noah Rees Torpoint Mosquito RS Aero 7 1071 ‑5 4 5 5 14 6th 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC RS Aero 7 1071 ‑12 7 6 4 17 7th 1568 Caitlin Atkin Whitstable SC RS Aero 7 1071 7 ‑15 10 6 23 8th 1502 Jon Harvey Royal Lymington YC RS Aero 5 1120 6 9 9 ‑11 24 9th 2118 Philip Gwyther Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 8 10 ‑11 9 27 10th 1211 Nick Eales Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 11 11 ‑13 8 30 11th 1336 Dan Bird Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 13 8 ‑15 10 31 12th 2293 Caroline Martin Lee Solent SC RS Aero 5 1120 9 12 12 ‑17 33 13th 2100 Julie Willis Lymington Town SC RS Aero 5 1120 10 14 ‑16 14 38 14th 1097 Tony Jukes Chelmarsh SC RS Aero 7 1071 ‑22 16 8 17 41 15th 2001 Keith Willis Lymington Town SC RS Aero 9 1024 ‑31 13 17 12 42 16th 2318 Jim Hood Lymington Town SC RS Aero 9 1024 ‑31 6 7 31 44 17th 1563 Adrian Bateman Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 ‑22 17 14 15 46 18th 1207 Mark Tissiman Chelmarsh SC RS Aero 7 1071 14 18 ‑19 17 49 19th 2135 Mark Cole Vrijbuiter NED RS Aero 7 1071 ‑22 19 21 13 53 20th 1365 Dean Hassell Hunts SC RS Aero 7 1071 22 ‑24 18 17 57 21st 1334 Adrian Baker Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 ‑22 20 20 17 57 22nd 1396 Nick Ingram Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 22 22 ‑23 16 60 23rd 2152 Janet Schofield Spinnaker SC RS Aero 5 1120 ‑31 21 22 17 60 24th 2114 Fernando Gamboa Lee Solent SC POR RS Aero 7 1071 3 ‑31 31 31 65 25th 1586 Nic Freeston Royal Lymington YC RS Aero 7 1071 22 ‑31 31 31 84 26th 1654 Mark Lambdin Bradford on Avon SC RS Aero 7 1071 22 ‑31 31 31 84 27th 1927 Jack Hardy Frensham Pond SC RS Aero 7 1071 ‑31 31 31 31 93 27th 1209 David Ellis Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 ‑31 31 31 31 93 27th 2346 Ben Rolfe Burghfield SC RS Aero 7 1071 ‑31 31 31 31 93 27th 1302 Karl Thorne Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 ‑31 31 31 31 93