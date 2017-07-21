Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 BAR Academy 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Contender Cover
Rain and Sun Contender Cover

10th anniversary Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - Day 3

by Marina Johnson today at 9:37 pm 17-21 July 2017

The Victory class sailed across the Solent today from their very own Portsmouth-based Victory Class Sailing Club which was established in 1934, the same year that the first yachts were built, to make a first ever one-day guest appearance at the Haines Boatyard Race Day of the 2017 Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week.

Designed by Alfred Westmacott, six Victories enjoyed three windward leeward courses with wins going one each to three boats Ziva, Zarena and Zelia but top slot on points went to Mark Dennington's Ziva. The Victory class continues to thrive, with new GRP boats being built in the last few years. Zoe Whittaker of Zelia reported "The class came over to CSDCCW for the first time to see what it was all about. Racing was very close and we had to play a lot of shifts upwind into the south close to the island shore." Zelia helm Geoff Dixon added "The Victories are a very tight class, with only seconds of separation." The Victory is similar in looks to the X One Design, which has a fleet at the regatta, and like the XOD, is designed for the conditions in the Solent.

Bembridge One Designs race boat for boat on day 3 at Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
Bembridge One Designs race boat for boat on day 3 at Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

On the same circuit, close to the Island shore the Bembridge One Designs, another Solent class, also raced tight courses. All the owners in the class periodically vote to collectively make major upgrades to keep their boats identical. The BODs were built between 1933 and 1935, and have since been restored and then re-decked in 1989. Jos Coad, sailing the simply-named BOD 12, who was Class Captain for 20 years, said, "The BODs have been coming to CSDCCW since 2009. The courses are ideal for our fleet – we aim for two 90 minute races each day." They had good racing despite being slightly underpowered due to making a whole-class choice to carry storm mainsails, the smaller of two mains from which the class makes a selection each day. A F5 wind which was anticipated didn't materialise on their sheltered race course. James Rowe in BOD 8 holds onto first place after five races with a first and third today.

Classic Cruisers in tight contention on day 3 at Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
Classic Cruisers in tight contention on day 3 at Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

The Classic cruisers sailed one race today on a course which largely followed the windward leeward format but over a larger stretch of the Solent. A beat westwards toward Newtown on the Island shore was followed by runs back along the middle of the Solent. The fleet split to the north and south but there was still some tight racing especially amongst the Folkboats, Twisters, SCODs and Contessa 26s. A collision resulted in broken spreaders for Folkboat Samphire, but undaunted, owner James Hoare went to the mainland to locate replacements so that he and his crew can be back in contention tomorrow (Thursday). After a win today Ado Jardine sailing Nordic Folkboat Tak holds onto second place overall in the Folkboat class after three days of racing, behind Claire Locke and her crew in The Otter.

Sailing over the same course Twister Sea Urchin took her second win of the series. "She's a hard boat to beat," said Peter Mulville of sister Twister Viveza. "There is intense rivalry amongst our small fleet when we are racing," he says. The CSDCCW is the only time of the year that we all come together. We put everything into getting the best performance out of our boats." This is despite the fact that Viveza is 45 years old. "She was built by my father in the garden, and passed from him to me," adds Peter. "She's never had another owner."

Jo Richards' Eeyore in Classic Cruisers Green Class on day 3 at Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
Jo Richards' Eeyore in Classic Cruisers Green Class on day 3 at Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

With a rating similar to the 25' 2" Nordic Folkboat but measuring only 18' 6", an unusual looking yacht stands out in the small 'Blue' Fleet. She is Eeyore and she is competing against, amongst others, Contessa 26s and Old Gaffers like the pretty Winifrid, based on an 1894 Hereshoff design. Named in honour of the gloomy situation in which she was found "behind a Nottingham power station" by current owner Jo Richards, Eeyore has been restored to meet the pre-1975 design rule of the CSDCCW. "She was an Alacrity, built in 1964," explains Jo. "I took the deck off and put on a different one which I just happened to have lying around, and then refitted the boat." Eeyore isn't yet up with the winners, having only sailed two of three races but a second and third is making her a threat to leader Mike Harrison on Jiminy Cricket, a Contessa 26.

The 10 metre Bojar and S&S 43 Firebrand enjoyed some very close racing just inches apart, only briefly interrupted by Bojar's bowman being knocked overboard but quickly recovered from the water. Bojar's delay gave first place away to Firebrand by just 10 seconds on corrected time.

Racing continues tomorrow until Friday for all classes including Darings, XODs, 8 metres, Swallows, Solent Sunbeams and Vintage Dragons.

The organising club, the Royal London Yacht Club, is supported by the Royal Ocean Racing Club, Royal Victoria Yacht Club, Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club and Island Sailing Club. The event is famous for its apres-race social programme including the daily RLYC tea parties for competitors.

Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week is grateful to supporting sponsors Haines Boatyard, Winkworth, Harken, Red Funnel, Cowes Harbour Commission, Kendalls Fine Art and Classic Boat magazine, and for the first time Henri Lloyd.

www.cowesclassicsweek.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 14
Cowes Classics Week reduces turnout Race 14 of the Evening Race Series took place on Tuesday and with a number of boats entered into Cowes Classics Week the turnout was down. Posted today at 1:37 pm Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week day 2
Black flags versus clean starts on Henri Lloyd Race Day Perfect conditions provided a recipe for spectacular racing. 12 to 14 knots of breeze blowing steadily from the east were the ingredients for the starts of today's Henri Lloyd Race Day, on the four committee boat courses in the mid-Solent. Posted on 18 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week day 1
Mixed fortunes on the opening day The opening Winkworth Race Day of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week witnessed a huge mixture of fortunes in today's (Monday) light airs which saw winds constantly shifting, presenting a mixture of fortunes across the competing fleets. Posted on 17 Jul Flying Fifteen Southerns at Cowes
Lovering & Alvarado dominant 38 boats came to the line to compete in the 2017 Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship hosted by the Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club. Posted on 17 Jul Dragon Edinburgh Cup overall
A thrilling deciding race between the four in contention The Dragon Edinburgh Cup 2017 sponsored by Oliver Morgan Architects and Stoneham Construction Ltd came to a stylish conclusion in Cowes with a thrilling deciding race and a truly spectacular prize giving dinner and closing ceremony. Posted on 15 Jul Dragon Edinburgh Cup day 3
"We're getting it wrong with monotonous regularity" The penultimate day of the Dragon Edinburgh Cup 2017 sponsored by Oliver Morgan Architects and Stoneham Construction Ltd in Cowes, produced one truly extraordinary race which shook the leader board up and leaves four boats in close contention. Posted on 14 Jul Dragon Edinburgh Cup day 2
Tricky conditions and mixed fortunes By the time Race Officer Gill Smith had the fleet under starters order for the third race of the series, the wind was predominantly circa 10 knots but with gusts up to around 17, lulls down to 6 and big shifts around a mean of nor-nor-east. Posted on 13 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week preview
Defending champions and new faces prepare With little more than a month to go before the start of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week entries are rolling in fast. The numbers in the classic keelboat fleets and cruiser classes are already looking to equal last year's total. Posted on 15 Jun Entries now open for 10th anniversary event
Of Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week Cowes Classics Week is back once again in July 2017 with a newly branded sponsor title, courtesy of Charles Stanley Direct, a new division of Charles Stanley, which will be sponsoring the event for the first time. Posted on 13 Mar Charles Stanley Cowes Classics Week overall
Plenty of final day action for the 188 yachts A world champion was crowned this afternoon as another Charles Stanley Cowes Classics Week came to its conclusion after four days of racing in the Solent. Posted on 15 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul Notts County SC Topper and Laser 4.7 Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Maidenhead SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Maidenhead SC- 22 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy