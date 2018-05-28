Title sponsors return and new marketing partnership for 2018 Poole Regatta

Mahu Hau during the International Paint Poole Regatta 2016 © David Harding / Mahu Hau during the International Paint Poole Regatta 2016 © David Harding / www.sailingscenes.com

by Chris Jones today at 9:00 am

Poole Regatta 2018 is now less than a year away and is shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events once again. International Paint has confirmed that they will retain their title sponsorship for the 8th regatta in a row and MS Amlin alongside Poole Harbour Commissioners will continue as silver sponsors.

To assist with achieving the 2018 regatta objectives Poole Regatta has partnered with The Knot Agency. The Knot Agency is dedicated to providing comprehensive marketing services specifically for the yacht industry. They will be working to reinforce the regatta ethos and promote the event to an ever wider audience, in order to make 2018 the greatest event yet.

The Poole Regatta committee continue to work tirelessly to deliver the best experience for participants and sponsors alike, which is self-evident from the long standing relationships built with their sponsors and the large number of entrants.

Poole Regatta is more than just a yacht racing event. It is a sailing and social extravaganza for serious amateur racers. The goal is to bring together as many likeminded crews as possible, providing strong competition on, and fantastic social events off the water. The competitors will once again be competing for the Canford Cup, the oldest yachting trophy still being awarded.

Regatta Chairman Martin Pearson said, "It is a delight to have International Paint, MSAmlin and PHC back as our main sponsors for 2018. We are also excited about the new partnership with The Knot Agency. The team's background and experience in the yacht industry means they are well suited to the task of marketing the 2018 event. Our sponsors' ongoing support is vital to the regatta's continued success and we thank each of them for their contribution in helping to create an unmissable event, which yacht crews come back and compete in over and over again."

To find out more about Poole Regatta and how to participate visit www.pooleregatta.co.uk, or like the Facebook page @pooleregatta to keep up to date with all upcoming developments.