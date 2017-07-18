Please select your home edition
Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 14

by Tod Taylor, Race Officer today at 1:37 pm 18 July 2017

Race 14 of the Evening Race Series took place on Tuesday and with a number of boats entered into Cowes Classics Week the turnout was down.

32 boats did turnout to race even though a big lightning storm was being tracked out in mid-channel and was due to reach the race course just as the starts were scheduled.

The storm arrived just as Class 1 was starting and unusually reduced the wind strength to nothing. In fact Class 1 had not cleared the start line by the time that the Sonars, in Class 3 started their race, however the wind then arrived from the west (not as forecast) and everyone took off with spinnakers flying!

With courses planned for an easterly airflow the switch to westerly meant that some courses were a bit on the short side with the last boat finishing at 2010hrs.

Race 14 Results:

PosBoat Name
Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap
1stWhooper
2ndRampant
3rdParty
Class 2 – Medium Handicap
1stLittle Spirit
2ndJoie de Vivre
3rdStar ‑ Born 4
Class 3 – Sonars
1stBarry Byham
2ndAndy Cassell
3rdIan Margham
Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap
1stKallista
2ndJiminy Cricket
3rdCalypso
Class 5 – Flying Fifteen
No boats turned out
Class 6 – X One Design
No boats turned out
