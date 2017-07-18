Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 14

by Tod Taylor, Race Officer today at 1:37 pm

Race 14 of the Evening Race Series took place on Tuesday and with a number of boats entered into Cowes Classics Week the turnout was down.

32 boats did turnout to race even though a big lightning storm was being tracked out in mid-channel and was due to reach the race course just as the starts were scheduled.

The storm arrived just as Class 1 was starting and unusually reduced the wind strength to nothing. In fact Class 1 had not cleared the start line by the time that the Sonars, in Class 3 started their race, however the wind then arrived from the west (not as forecast) and everyone took off with spinnakers flying!

With courses planned for an easterly airflow the switch to westerly meant that some courses were a bit on the short side with the last boat finishing at 2010hrs.

Race 14 Results:

Pos Boat Name Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap 1st Whooper 2nd Rampant 3rd Party Class 2 – Medium Handicap 1st Little Spirit 2nd Joie de Vivre 3rd Star ‑ Born 4 Class 3 – Sonars 1st Barry Byham 2nd Andy Cassell 3rd Ian Margham Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap 1st Kallista 2nd Jiminy Cricket 3rd Calypso Class 5 – Flying Fifteen No boats turned out Class 6 – X One Design No boats turned out