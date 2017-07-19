Natasha Lambert sails from Scotland to Ireland

by Alasdair Boden today at 2:21 pm

Adventurer Natasha Lambert BEM has successfully become the youngest disabled woman to skipper a yacht from Scotland to Ireland. Her grand adventure started from, South East Scotland on Monday at 1030. 6 hours later Natasha triumphantly sailed into Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland.

Natasha, who has artheroid cerebral palsy, is unable to use conventional controls. Instead she steers and controls the sails of her 21 foot yacht Miss Isle Too by sipping and puffing into a single straw.

"The North Channel certainly lived up to its challenging reputation. Natasha had to deal with very light fluctuating winds coupled with strong tides. But we made it and can't wait to carry the expedition on South to Dublin." said Mandy Lambert, Natasha's mum and chief logistics officer.

No stranger to a challenge, Natasha has already sailed across the English Channel, around the Isle of Wight and reached the summit of Cairngorm. This expedition is far from over. Over the next 2 weeks Natasha aims to carry on sailing South to Dublin.

Natasha is raising money for her charity, which helps take people in a similar situation sailing, and the RNLI. Donations can be made online here.

You can follow her adventure on www.missisle.com, facebook and twitter.