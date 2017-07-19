Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Product Feature
Gill Womens Pro Top purple
Gill Womens Pro Top purple

Natasha Lambert sails from Scotland to Ireland

by Alasdair Boden today at 2:21 pm 19 July 2017
Natasha Lambert sails into Carrickfergus © Miss Isle

Adventurer Natasha Lambert BEM has successfully become the youngest disabled woman to skipper a yacht from Scotland to Ireland. Her grand adventure started from, South East Scotland on Monday at 1030. 6 hours later Natasha triumphantly sailed into Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland.

Natasha, who has artheroid cerebral palsy, is unable to use conventional controls. Instead she steers and controls the sails of her 21 foot yacht Miss Isle Too by sipping and puffing into a single straw.

"The North Channel certainly lived up to its challenging reputation. Natasha had to deal with very light fluctuating winds coupled with strong tides. But we made it and can't wait to carry the expedition on South to Dublin." said Mandy Lambert, Natasha's mum and chief logistics officer.

No stranger to a challenge, Natasha has already sailed across the English Channel, around the Isle of Wight and reached the summit of Cairngorm. This expedition is far from over. Over the next 2 weeks Natasha aims to carry on sailing South to Dublin.

Natasha is raising money for her charity, which helps take people in a similar situation sailing, and the RNLI. Donations can be made online here.

You can follow her adventure on www.missisle.com, facebook and twitter.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Miss Isle on BBC 1 documentary tonight
Featuring Natasha Lambert's breath control systems BBC1 have a documentary on tonight to highlight how technology can be used in sport, and one of the three items features Natasha and how she sails using her breath in her Mini 6.5 yacht. Posted on 23 Jun Mini en Mai at La Trinite sur Mer
500nm loop involving 17 different legs This year's Mini en Mai concluded on Saturday, and was arguably the best yet. The 500nm loop started and finished in La Trinite sur Mer, but involved 17 different legs that challenged the solo sailors speed on every imaginable point of sail. Posted on 15 May ArMen Race and the Mini en Mai
At Société Nautique de la Trinité sur mer in May May will see two major events organised by the SNT: the 350-mile offshore classic the ArMen Race and the Mini en Mai. Posted on 3 May The Mini Transat 40 years old: a fine age
Twenty-seven sailors took part in the first edition Created to ensure sailors once again had a prominent place in a race ranking, the Mini Transat was devised by British sailor Bob Salmon and first set sail from Penzance in Cornwall some 40 years ago. Posted on 22 Apr The most feminine of offshore races
Ten women set for the Mini Transat 2017 Decidedly, the Mini Transat is an event like no other. In the offshore racing world, where women often struggle to carve out a niche for themselves, the Mini wrong-foots accepted ideas. Posted on 20 Mar Mini Transat 2017 fully booked!
84 boats to set off from La Rochelle in October Race after race, the Mini Transat has always maintained its popularity. For this 2017 edition the race will host a full contingent as the number of applicants signed up for the adventure already exceeds the 84 places made available by the organiser. Posted on 17 Feb Smiles on the water
At the Miss Isle School of Sip-Puff Sailing The Miss Isle School of Sip-Puff Sailing has just completed another successful sailing course for a new student, with smiles and a huge sense of achievement for all involved. Posted on 21 Nov 2016 Morrisons boost for School of Sip-Puff Sailing
£3000 towards the installation of a hoist at Cowes The Isle of Wight charity that enables young people with disabilities to go sailing, and inspires others to reach their goals, has received a welcome boost from the Morrisons Foundation. Posted on 4 Oct 2016 Natasha ends her Scottish Challenge
Mountain, Loch, Lock and Sea – all done... An Isle of Wight teenager has completed her latest challenge – Sea and Summit, Scotland. She arrived at Clyde Marina at 4.30 on Thursday, Fourth August after a lively sail from Largs, on the Firth of Clyde. Posted on 5 Aug 2016 Sailing academy seeks new backing
Training Britain's brightest solo offshore sailors A unique opportunity to associate with one of British sport's most innovative training programmes becomes available today with the announcement by the UK-based fund manager Artemis that it is ending its 10-year sponsorship of British sailing. Posted on 30 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul Notts County SC Topper and Laser 4.7 Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Maidenhead SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Maidenhead SC- 22 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy