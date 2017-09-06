Please select your home edition
SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week: Cape Upstart stopover back on the menu

by Di Pearson, SMIRW media today at 6:05 am 31 August - 6 September 2017
Barbecue at Cape Upstart © Mark Chew

Because it was so well-received in 2016, SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week organisers are planning to host the Cape Upstart stopover again this year, for boats travelling from Airlie and/or Hamilton Island to SMIRW.

"Cape Upstart is totally unique to this event," Mike Steel, Event Chairman and Townsville Yacht Club (TYC) Director said of the event which was added to the calendar for the first time last year.

"It's a great way for competitors, particularly those from interstate who are travelling from other regattas to unwind and get to know each other. It was a lot of fun and is a great way to start our regatta off," he said.

"Richard and Karen Bonato kindly host and cater this BBQ event for the Club, opening their home at Cape Upstart to welcome yachties. Richard is not a yachtie, rather a motor boat owner, who is thrilled to share his piece of paradise.

"Cape Upstart is inaccessible by land, so the Club ferries competitors ashore from their yachts moored off the beach. We had around 100 attending last year and everyone made the most of the night, including a big bonfire."

Steel's comments are endorsed by Victorian yachtsman Mark Chew, who participated and took photos before racing his beautiful classic timber boat, Fair Winds', at Magnetic Island last year: "It was a wonderful night with a big fire on the beach. It was really beautiful gesture," he recalled.

"Competitors only had to supply the drinks," he said of the memorable evening that combined convivial company and a seafood BBQ provided by the Club set amid some of the most spectacular scenery on offer in Australia.

TYC will send an invitation for Cape Upstart to all registered boat owners in August and also has other social events in the pipeline, while Queensland television personality, Scott Hillier, returns to film and comment live on the action at the daily prize giving.

To-date, TYC has received 55 entries from monohull and multihull owners. Among them are two 'ten timers' for the 11th running of SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week, which will be raced from 31 August until 6 September.

TYC members Stanley Barnes with his Supersonic 27, Librian and Mike Steel, again skippering his Dufour 36, Boadicca have not missed since the event's inception. Not far behind them is Ian Johnson's Salacia with nine, while Doug Ryan (Shazam), Graeme Etherton (The Boat) and Jack Maguire (Zen) have each attended eight.

The event is open to IRC, PHS, Cruising in Spinnaker and Non-Spinnaker yachts, Trailable Yachts, Sports Boats along with divisions for Multihull Racing and Cruising boats.

Entries close on Thursday 24th August 2017, so enter now to race against the current crop of 55 representing Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and NSW.

Enter online via the official website, www.magneticislandraceweek.com.au

Related Articles

Never a Dull Moment
At SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week There is 'never a dull moment' at SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week, just ask returnees Colin and Denise Wilson, enduring owners of a yacht bearing that name who enjoy the scenic racing on the Coral Sea and the fun times the event offers. Posted on 18 Jun Locals go all out
For Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week The cat is out of the bag, Townsville sailors are going to work some early pre-event training into their schedules in an effort to outsail their interstate counterparts when Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week gets underway on the last day of August. Posted on 20 May 40th & 80th birthdays for first entrants
To Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week Online entry to Townsville Yacht Club's 2017 Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week is open, with the first entry coming from Akarana as she celebrates her 40th birthday while her owner, Ian Hamilton, is to celebrate his 80th during the September event. Posted on 18 Mar SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week overall
A unique week of fun comes to an end Unique is the only way to describe Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week after the record 71 entries concluded their courses - some halfway around Magnetic Island to pretty Horseshoe Bay return, the rest on a shorter course to White Rock return. Posted on 6 Sep 2016 SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week day 5
Around Magnetic Island in superb conditions The 71 crews taking part in Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week had their best day yet, a race around Magnetic Island in winds of up to 20 knots – it just does not get any better, according to competitors. Posted on 5 Sep 2016 SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week day 2
Light wind a boon for Jimmy's Ghost A slow start to the day at Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week, when the wind refused to play ball and race management was forced to delay the planned 11am start until they were able to get the IRC, Performance Racing and multihull classes away at 12.15pm. Posted on 3 Sep 2016 SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week day 1
Champagne sailing? You bet! It was literally champagne sailing on the opening day of Townsville Yacht Club's Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week, when on a slow downwind slide, the Pommery champagne corks popped on local, Mal Pirret's appropriately named 'Champagne'. Posted on 2 Sep 2016 Ready to rock
At SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week 2016 Townsville Yacht Club kicked of its 10th anniversary celebrations for Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week in fine style last night, welcoming competitors and guests with a fireworks display. Posted on 2 Sep 2016 Last chance to join record fleet
At SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week 2016 The door is still open, just, for anyone wanting to be a part of the record fleet to contest the tenth SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week which runs from September 1 to 6. Posted on 20 Aug 2016 Epic birthday adventure for IRC contender
At SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week 2016 Leaving a bitterly cold Melbourne to head to the warmth of northern Queensland to celebrate a milestone birthday is turning into an adventure of epic proportions for Daniel Edwards. Posted on 3 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug
