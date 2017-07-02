Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
Rooster Cap Leash Hat Retainer
Rooster Cap Leash Hat Retainer

Boats for sale

Catapult Sail No. 004
located in Loughton

Catapult Travellers' Series at Bala Sailing Club

by Alastair Forrest today at 11:12 am 1-2 July 2017

Catapult sailing returned to Bala on 1st-2nd July. This year Bala Sailing Club stepped in to host the TT racing, at the top of the lake, with wide sailing water, and breeze from the SW and NE unobstructed.

The club set figure-of-eight courses on Saturday and Sunday to give an excellent mixture of upwind, downwind and reaching legs, all of which could be used tactically.

Saturday's racing started in light or moderate breeze from the WSW, building steadily through the day.

In Race one, tight manoeuvring in the last minute close inshore to gain the port-end advantage saw Stuart Ede away first, until over-standing and a tight pack led by Gareth Ede turned for the series of reaches and runs. The fluctuating breeze down the long cross-lake reach gave big speed differences, and place changes. Gareth Ede stretched out over the second lap to come home a minute and a half ahead of Paul Ellis who in turn had a comfortable lead over George Evans and Stuart Ede,

In Race 2 in building SW wind Forrest and Stuart Ede led away at the starboard end with Gareth pulling out from further down the line. Evans pulled up to battle with Alastair up-wind, and Mike Gough came up in conditions that were becoming tough. Gareth Ede stretched out for a good win over Evans in third, and behind 20 seconds covered Forrest, Stuart Ede and Gough's finishes.

By Race three run back-to-back, the south-westerly was building strongly with steep whitecaps over the lake. Stuart picked the favoured port end start, chased by Gareth and Alastair, these three moving out as the fleet spread out concentrating on surviving.

Catapults at Bala - photo © John Hunter
Catapults at Bala - photo © John Hunter

By the end of first lap, a pitch-pole capsize, and elective retirements cut the fleet, and a final shroud failure left three boats standing, with Stuart Ede ahead of Gough, and Evans surviving for third. The Race Officer reported gusts on-shore over 30 knots, so 35 would be at least the strength out on the lake.

Sunday brought sunshine and a light WSW ample for racing but with big gains or losses in the downwind legs when the breeze arrived or died.

In Race 4, from the port-end start Stuart Ede stretched out with impressive upwind boat-speed, with a front group of Stuart Ede Gareth Ede and Ellis building a good lead. Stuart held on over the two laps for the win by 30 seconds over Gareth. Behind, Ellis was trapped as good breeze died on the run, and a final short beat tight against the shore saw the next five places covered by thirty seconds, Syd Gage taking third ahead of Evans. One minute covered the first seven.

Catapults at Bala - photo © John Hunter
Catapults at Bala - photo © John Hunter

From the Race 5 start, Ellis pointed high to gain and the boats behind then got a big lift, carrying them almost to the top mark. The fleet bunched further in the downwind lulls and gusts, packing around the two downwind marks. Gareth Ede moved out ahead for another win, 30 secs ahead of Ellis and then Evans

Race six started quickly back to back, with a straggling start. On the second upwind leg Ellis and Gareth Ede tacked early to the right out into the lake, with a big gain, fighting their own duel, with Ellis holding on to the win by 10 seconds. Behind, Forrest held on to third, 10 seconds ahead of Stuart Ede.

Gareth Ede again dominated the six TT races, but three helms shared the first places. Gareth keeps a tight hold on the Travelling Trophy overall lead. Mike Gough was an emphatic winner on handicap, able to score 5 first places, displacing Chris Phillips (just, on countback) from the top spot in the Handicap series.

Overall Results:

PosHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1stGareth Ede11(DNF)2127
2ndStuart Ede4‑5114414
3rdGeorge Evans32342‑515
4thPaul Ellis210‑1052120
5thMike Gough5426‑7623
6thAlastair Forrest63(DNF)75324
7thSyd Gage76(DNF)36729
8thJohn Peperell810(DNF)88842
9thChris Upton‑10101010101050
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

The Grafham Cat Open 2015
93 boats took part, some competing for Inland titles A total of 93 boats took part in the Grafham Cat Open which was open to all Catamaran Classes making this the biggest 2015 Cat Open in the UK. Many classes used the event as their last traveller of the Summer or an Inland Championships. Posted on 21 Oct 2015 Catapult Association Travelling Trophy Series
Summary of the 2014 season Catapult Catamarans' successful 2014 Travelling Trophy campaign ranged from Kent to Wales and the Lake District, and the competition for the Jon Montgomery Travelling Trophy came down to the last race of the last event. Posted on 10 Jan 2015 The Grafham Cat Open
82 multihulls take part The Grafham Catamaran open took place on 25-26 October on a fine weekend with fresh south Westerly breezes. It was the first time for a few years that it was open to all catamaran classes and the club was happy to see the regular fleets return. Posted on 28 Oct 2014 Catapult Northerns at Yorkshire Dales
Terry takes the trophy on a very windy weekend Terry took the trophy at a very windy Yorkshire Dales SC which very kindly provided the venue for the 2013 Catapult Northern Championship over the weekend of 17-18 August. Posted on 25 Aug 2013 Finns, Contenders & Catapults at Yorkshire Dales
Another manic weekend at the club Another manic weekend was on the books at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club as the usual weekend sailors and windsurfers were joined by three extra fleets. Posted on 22 Aug 2013 Catapults at Grafham
2011 Travellers Trophy Series decided Seven Catapults came to do battle at the Grafham Water Cat Open for the deciding event in the 2011 Travellers Trophy Series. Paul Ellis had a 10 point lead over nearest rival Alastair Forrest, who in turn was 10 points ahead of Gareth Ede. Posted on 3 Mar 2012 Catapults at Carsington
During the Carsington Cat Open 10 Catapults lined up at the Carsington Cat Open over the weekend of 24-25 September. In Race 1 Gareth Ede powered away on the trapeze from the middle of the line to build up a good lead, though John Terry was still in touch. Posted on 30 Sep 2011 Catapult Nationals at Bridlington
Over the August Bank Holiday weekend Eight Catapults contested the 2011 Nationals hosted by the Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club at Bridlington over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Posted on 3 Sep 2011 Catapults during the Bala Gala
Over the long weekend in July Twelve Catapults returned to a Bala Catamaran Club for their "Bala Gala" and TT held over a long weekend, 23-25 July 2011. The event was dominated by the trio of Paul Ellis, Alex Montgomery and Gareth Ede. Posted on 28 Jul 2011 Catapult Northerns at Bassenthwaite
Gareth Ede last man standing The Catapult Northerns at Bassenthwaite SC from 30 April – 2 May were decided on the last day after two days were lost to strong easterlies gusting up to 49mph. Posted on 9 May 2011

Upcoming Events

Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul Notts County SC Topper and Laser 4.7 Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Maidenhead SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Maidenhead SC- 22 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy