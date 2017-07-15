COGS Falmouth to Penzance Race

Juno wins the COGS Falmouth to Penzance race © Andrew Laming Juno wins the COGS Falmouth to Penzance race © Andrew Laming

by Andrew Laming today at 11:33 am

A combined fleet of 13 yachts lined up at the Black Rock start line on Saturday for the annual race to Penzance, this year organised for the first time by Penzance Sailing Club, and sponsored once again by A2 Rigging.

This is the 6th race in the COGS (Coastal Offshore Group) coastal series and acts as a feeder race for the challenging PASAB, a three race weekend to the Isles of Scilly.

The race officer elected to combine the two handicaps system fleets into one start and the fleet headed off into 10-13 knots of breeze with the promise of stronger winds to come later in the day.

The bay was particularly busy with shipping and the yachts picked their way out towards the Lizard across Falmouth Bay around seven commercial ships at anchor.

Rounding the Manacles most yachts headed inshore across Coverack Bay to escape the tail end of the flood tide but as the fleet approached the head, the tide began to turn leaving the tactical decision for those prepared to attempt a close rounding and the chance to escape the worst of the overfalls offshore. Those who went further out faced 5-6 ft high short waves as the accelerating west bound tide steepened against the westerly wind.

This year Penzance had elected to send yachts to the Lowlee cardinal a mile or so from Newlyn rather than straight to the Penzance breakwater and with the wind now between 15-20 knots, the visibility was also more challenging with some light rain in the rising breeze.

In the IRC class of faster yachts, Inn Spirit and Juno led the field only 200 yards apart after six hours of racing. Inn Spirit bravely elected to hoist the spinnaker for the final short leg from Lowlee to the finish in the gusting wind. The finish at Penzance breakwater doesn't leave much room for kites to be dropped before running out of sea room close to the rocks near Albert Quay. Inn Spirit started the drop as soon as she crossed the line, but a sudden gust caught their bowman off-guard and the filling sail knocked him over the side.

As his head bobbed along the side of the boat and his life-jacket inflated the rest of the crew quickly sprang to action to get the sail under control, while the Penzance Sailing Club safety boat picked up the soaked crew member from the water.

Most boats waited for the gate on the wet dock to open and crews enjoyed a great evening at the always friendly and welcoming sailing club. COGS would like to thank sponsor Mel Sharpe from A2 Rigging, and Penzance Sailing Club for an excellent day's racing.

Race Results:

IRC

1st Juno

2nd Inn Spirit

3rd Jackdaw

4th Daring

5th Scorpion

6th Demolition

7th General Khaos

Byron

1st Nightowler

2nd Tai Mo Shan

3rd Xenia

4th Noon Hi

5th Akamas

6th Ghost II

Two-handed IRC

1st Jackdaw

2nd Daring

3rd Demolition

Two-handed Byron

1st Nightowler,

2nd Noon Hi

Series Results: (after 6 races)

IRC

1st Juno

2nd Daring

3rd Jackdaw

Byron

1st Aura

2nd Xenia

3rd Nightowler