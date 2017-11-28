World Sailing confirms strong presence at Yacht Racing Forum 2017 in Aarhus, Denmark

The Yacht Racing Forum 2017 will take place in Aarhus, Denmark © Martin Fruergaard

The tenth edition of the Yacht Racing Forum, in Aarhus, Denmark (November 27-28) will once again reassemble the sport's key personalities and actors, including a strong delegation of World Sailing representatives.

Kim Andersen, World Sailing's President since November 2016, will present a keynote address whilst other members will contribute to conferences on sustainability, gender equity, racing formats and more. " Those subjects are at the heart of our work", says World Sailing CEO Andy Hunt. "The Yacht Racing Forum gives us the opportunity to explain our actions and discuss them with some of the sports' leading influencers."

Now in its 10th year, the Yacht Racing Forum 2017 will take place eight months prior to the 2018 Sailing World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, where 1,600 sailors from 100 nations will race for medals.

The Yacht Racing Forum is the leading yacht racing industry conference. This year's event will include a number of new, exciting features and a world class speaker line-up. The conference and exhibition will address the major challenges in the yacht racing world and reassemble the key players from yacht racing event organisers, sponsors, teams, venues and yacht clubs, agencies and sailors.

Yacht Racing Forum 2017 facts & figures:

This will be the tenth edition of the Yacht Racing Forum.

Courtesy cars provided by our partner Volvo will be waiting for you at Aarhus airport.

Sixteen leading sailing brands have already booked a stand. Space is limited; make sure to secure your exhibition space rapidly.

The best sailing photographers, filmmakers and TV production companies will be celebrated - Mirabaud Sailing Video Award / Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image.

Bart's Bash has joined the Yacht Racing Forum. Tony Bishop and Richard Percy will discuss how a " new, creative approach can contribute to the growth of the sport. "

The Forum will take place on November 27-28, between METS (Amsterdam) and Le Nautic (Paris Boat Show).

Latest speakers confirmed: Philip Lotz, Commodore New-York Yacht Club, Tim Bai, Hai Sports (China), Alistair Watkins, Managing Director, Influence Sports, Ben Remocker, Class Manager 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17, Liz Rushall, Rushall marketing, Rémi Finiel, Forward WIP, Thierry Bouvard, sponsorship manager, Banque Populaire, Sebastien Rogues, Pegasius, Paolo Manganelli, Senior Engineer, Gurit and many more.

The Yacht Racing Forum 2017 will take place at the heart of the city of Aarhus, in the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel.