World Sailing confirms strong presence at Yacht Racing Forum 2017 in Aarhus, Denmark

by Yacht Racing Forum today at 10:14 am 27-28 November 2017
The Yacht Racing Forum 2017 will take place in Aarhus, Denmark © Martin Fruergaard

The tenth edition of the Yacht Racing Forum, in Aarhus, Denmark (November 27-28) will once again reassemble the sport's key personalities and actors, including a strong delegation of World Sailing representatives.

Kim Andersen, World Sailing's President since November 2016, will present a keynote address whilst other members will contribute to conferences on sustainability, gender equity, racing formats and more. " Those subjects are at the heart of our work", says World Sailing CEO Andy Hunt. "The Yacht Racing Forum gives us the opportunity to explain our actions and discuss them with some of the sports' leading influencers."

Now in its 10th year, the Yacht Racing Forum 2017 will take place eight months prior to the 2018 Sailing World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, where 1,600 sailors from 100 nations will race for medals.

The Yacht Racing Forum is the leading yacht racing industry conference. This year's event will include a number of new, exciting features and a world class speaker line-up. The conference and exhibition will address the major challenges in the yacht racing world and reassemble the key players from yacht racing event organisers, sponsors, teams, venues and yacht clubs, agencies and sailors.

Yacht Racing Forum 2017 facts & figures:

  • This will be the tenth edition of the Yacht Racing Forum.
  • Courtesy cars provided by our partner Volvo will be waiting for you at Aarhus airport.
  • Sixteen leading sailing brands have already booked a stand. Space is limited; make sure to secure your exhibition space rapidly.
  • The programme and speakers list are online.
  • The best sailing photographers, filmmakers and TV production companies will be celebrated - Mirabaud Sailing Video Award / Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image.
  • Bart's Bash has joined the Yacht Racing Forum. Tony Bishop and Richard Percy will discuss how a " new, creative approach can contribute to the growth of the sport. "
  • The Forum will take place on November 27-28, between METS (Amsterdam) and Le Nautic (Paris Boat Show).
  • Latest speakers confirmed: Philip Lotz, Commodore New-York Yacht Club, Tim Bai, Hai Sports (China), Alistair Watkins, Managing Director, Influence Sports, Ben Remocker, Class Manager 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17, Liz Rushall, Rushall marketing, Rémi Finiel, Forward WIP, Thierry Bouvard, sponsorship manager, Banque Populaire, Sebastien Rogues, Pegasius, Paolo Manganelli, Senior Engineer, Gurit and many more.

The Yacht Racing Forum 2017 will take place at the heart of the city of Aarhus, in the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel.

Partnership with Spinlock
Announced by the Yacht Racing Forum The world expert in rope holding and technical safety equipment confirms its support for the leading annual conference for the business of sailing and yacht racing. Posted on 18 May Registrations officially open
For Yacht Racing Forum 2017 The leading annual conference for the business of yacht racing will take place on November 27 - 28. It will be co-hosted by Aarhus Events, Sport Event Denmark, Visit Aarhus and Sailing Aarhus. Posted on 12 May Kim Andersen to present keynote address
At Yacht Racing Forum 2017 in Aarhus, Denmark World Sailing's newly elected President, Kim Andersen, will present a keynote address during the Yacht Racing Forum 2017 in Aarhus, Denmark. Posted on 11 May 10th edition of Yacht Racing Forum
Event to be hosted in Aarhus, Denmark The leading annual conference for the business of yacht racing will take place on November 27-28 in Aarhus, Denmark. The organizers announces an exceptional event for the tenth anniversary edition. Posted on 19 Mar Save the date: Yacht Racing Forum 2017
To be held on November 27-28 in Aarhus, Denmark After a successful edition in Malta, the Yacht Racing Forum invites members of the yacht racing community from all over the world to Save the Date and join the 2017 event, on November 27-28 in Aarhus, Denmark. Posted on 14 Feb Analysis of a fast-evolving sport
Discussed in detail at the Yacht Racing Forum The sport of sailing is so diverse it would be impossible to address all the issues, opportunities and challenges. But the gathering of just over 280 delegates from around the world gave it a good try. Posted on 2 Dec 2016 Yacht Racing Forum optimistic
About future of sailing in tough climate More than 280 of the brightest minds in sailing have just concluded two days of intense discussion and debate about the hot topics in sailing, at the eighth edition of the Yacht Racing Forum in Malta. Posted on 29 Nov 2016 Sailing's leading brands and personalities set
Strong support for Yacht Racing Forum The sports' most involved stakeholders have confirmed their support for the leading annual conference for the sport of sailing. Their participation promise a fruitful conference and event in Malta on November 28-29. Posted on 11 Nov 2016 One month to go
To Yacht Racing Forum 2016 in Malta The Yacht Racing Forum 2016 will take place in Malta, on November 28-29. The feed back from the industry is good. The sports' key personalities from all over the world have confirmed their participation. Posted on 28 Oct 2016 Three-year partnership announced
Between Yacht Racing Forum and Clipper Ventures The Yacht Racing Forum and Clipper Ventures are delighted to announce a long term partnership. Clipper Ventures runs the 'Clipper Round the World Yacht Race' and the professional solo global '5 OCEANS' race. Posted on 29 Sep 2016

