Please select your home edition
Edition
BodyHoliday Saint Lucia 728x90
Product Feature
Zhik T2 Harness
Zhik T2 Harness
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

18ft Skiff
located in Ashbourne
18 Foot Skiff
located in Grimsby

18ft Skiff European Championship at Lake Garda - Overall

by Tom Hill today at 4:35 pm 3-8 July 2017

Five British boats made the annual pilgrimage to the North end of Lake Garda to battle it out for the title of European champions. Whilst in previous years, the UK boats have been creeping up the standings, the competition became even fiercer with the presence of many Australian and New Zealand skiffs.

Day 1

The light northerly breeze blew through as promised and the light conditions drew out the usual chit chat amongst the fleet of 'big rigs winning big races'. The whole fleet decided to behave and launch on the small rigs, which was definitely the right choice. The first day was a definite shake down for the whole fleet with some very fresh breeze and bumpy transom-popping conditions... exactly what the skiffs come here for!

At the front of the fleet, Yamaha posted 3 bullets with C-Tech hot on their heels. Lola was the highest placed British boat, sitting in third overall followed by ChameleonI in 7th place. The remaining 3 boats had at least one good result, but consistency was the key in climbing the leaderboard.

Day 2

The local Ora breeze relented slightly for the second day. Less wind meant the skiffs could pull off their manoeuvres much more smoothly and allowed the real racing tactics to become increasingly important. This was a welcome relief for the team on Union Rose, who only came together as a crew for the event and were getting to grips with the boat and one of the trickiest conditions the fleet sail in. It was enough for the team to get a few boats behind them when it counted at the finish line.

Lola continued posting their good results and sat in 5th overall and ChameleonI got some time at the front and eventually ended up posting a 3rd place in the second race. The rest of the UK boats also had good races making dents in the fleet. This placed LED, Rutland and Union Rose in 12th, 13th and 17th respectively.

18ft Skiff Europeans on Lake Garda - photo © Martin Ruegg
18ft Skiff Europeans on Lake Garda - photo © Martin Ruegg

Day 3

There was unrest in the boat park during the morning's rigging. The morning wind was varied in strength and direction and when it came to making the rig call, the fleet tentatively stuck on the small rigs. Going upright with no jibs flapping was certainly unnerving. However, once the boats hit the water, the wind started to build and the rig choice was obvious by the start of the first race.

The three crew of LED are a new line-up for this year and have been gaining success throughout the season in the UK and abroad before this event. This showed in the third race where they had a cracker getting off the line in the right place and posted a 7th place, their highest position so far in the week. Lola dropped a few positions after a retirement, ChameleonI climbed a few places and Rutland and Union Rose held their positions on the leaderboard. At the sharp end of the leader board, Yamaha were dominant with only one DNF to mark down their otherwise perfect scoreline.

18ft Skiff Europeans on Lake Garda - photo © Martin Ruegg
18ft Skiff Europeans on Lake Garda - photo © Martin Ruegg

Day 4

Another morning of questionable wind finally made the fleet crack. A handful of boats dusted their one rigs and plugged them in, launching in glassy flat conditions. However, by the top mark, the wind had filled in and the No2 rigs were laughing. The only British boat to go big was ChameleonI who decided to bin off the first race and get the two rig back on.

Rutland were hoping today was going to be the day that everything came together. The team recently launched their newly refurbished boat and have had some moments of brilliance, but a few teething problems have caused a few upsets. Unfortunately today was the day the boat bit back. In a bizarre crash gybe avoiding a helm in the water and then the boat that he had just exited, the crew suffered a nasty fall on to the boom, ending their day after the first race. The rest of the British teams consolidated their places on the leader board.

18ft Skiff Europeans on Lake Garda - photo © Martin Ruegg
18ft Skiff Europeans on Lake Garda - photo © Martin Ruegg

Day 5

The final day had the clockwork wind back in play. No questions about the small rig! The final two races were sailed in champagne conditions, reminding crews that this was a place they would definitely want to come back to in years to come.

The UK boats pretty much fell in order and finished as below:

4th Lola
7th ChameleonI
12th LED
16th Rutland
18th Union Rose

The Southern Hemisphere boats went back in their containers to travel back home. The UK boats have another two events coming up before the final European round in Sandbanks (21st to 24th September). Before then are two more UK events; Nationals at Plymouth (11th to 13th August) and a circuit event at Marconi (9th and 10th September). It was also decided that next year will be the turn for the European fleet to host the Mark Foy Trophy, the official World Championships for the 18ft skiffs.

Overall Results:

PosBoat NameR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12R13R14
1Yamaha111(DNF)1111111111
2C‑Tech2(DSQ)342423(DSQ)22342
3Line 73461424223(DNF)43(OCS)
4Lola43536‑12104DNF4452(OCS)
5Compass Markets6(DNF)(DNF)2739585325OCS
6The Kitchen Maker9511586674(DNF)669(OCS)
7ChameleonI8978310‑1287(DNF)12885
8Peroni(OCS)22655893(DNF)DNFDNF6OCS
9Lumix58417107314978(DNF)14(OCS)
10BeLight(DNF)(DNF)87168710581112108
11Ilve127121012111112‑146577(OCS)
12LED(DNF)1091111‑171715610710169
13Eurolink7(DNF)(DNF)13159151713121011127
14Original Chia1161315(DNF)(DNF)161311DNFDNF9153
15Events Clothing(DNF)(DNF)DNF1214161311109DNF14114
16Rutland10(DNF)1014131314161211(DNF)DNF13DNF
17Maersk Line(OCS)(DNF)DNF99145615DNFDNFDNFDNFDNF
18Union Rose13(DNF)14161715181816(DNF)913DNF6
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

18ft Skiff Europeans at Lake Garda day 1
Eighteeen teams from 6 countries taking part Eighteen boats are competing this week in the European Championship with skiffs coming from six countries and some well known names from the Southern Hemisphere. Posted on 5 Jul Interview with Team Allen's George Hand
A perfect start to his Musto Skiff season George Hand of Team Allen is having a superb season so far in the Musto Skiff: undefeated since the Inland Championship at Grafham Water last November. We speak to him about his plans for the season and being a part of Team Allen. Posted on 13 Jun 18ft Skiff European Grand Prix Round 2
British boats closer to the top at Lake Balaton The second round of the European Grand Prix Series was held at Spartacus Vitorlás Egylet, Lake Balaton. 4 days of racing were planned and 3 British boats made their way to the other end of Europe with the promise of sun, wind and beer! Posted on 25 May 18ft Skiff European Grand Prix Round 1
Lack of wind saves British boats bacon Two UK boats made the 750-mile trip to Lake Ammersee, a beautiful lake at the foothills of German Alps for Round 1 of the European tour joining teams from Hungary, Denmark and 5 teams from Germany. Posted on 9 May UK 18ft Skiff Grand Prix Round 1
Six teams race at Calshot The Solent was the location for the first round of the 2017 UK 18ft Skiff Grand Prix and it delivered two days of exciting racing to get the fleet up to speed after a winter off the racetrack. Posted on 18 Apr 'Try an 18 Day' at Grafham
22 sailors give it a go! A fleet of some of the UK's best 18ft skiffs met at Grafham this Saturday to show off for the fleet's annual Try an 18 Day. The wind held throughout the day to get plenty of sailing in across 3 boats. Posted on 3 Apr 18ft Skiff Club Championship race 12
Smeg team retain the title The Smeg team of Lee Knapton, Ricky Bridge and Mike McKensey successfully retained the title of Australian 18 Footers League club champions when the 12-race series concluded on Sydney Harbour today. Posted on 19 Mar Squibs, Skiffs and Illusions
The diverse sailing of Hyde Sails' Jack Grogan We spoke to Jack Grogan about how he first got into sailing, the life-long friends that has provided, his 18ft Skiff and Squib sailing, his role at Hyde Sails in the burgeoning covers and accessories department and the upcoming Illusion nationals. Posted on 15 Mar 18ft Skiff Queen of the Harbour
For the Alice Burton Memorial Trophy Nicole Johnson became the 2017 Queen of Sydney Harbour when she crewed on Smeg to win the annual Queen of the Harbour, sponsored by Hunt, which was sailed in 17-knots North East wind today. Posted on 12 Mar Van Munster 'Magic'
Quick repair to the Lumix 18ft Skiff When the Lumix 18ft Skiff hull was badly damaged during a racing incident in Race 1 of the recent 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship it looked as though the young team would have to use a borrowed hull for the remainder of the seven race regatta. Posted on 6 Mar

Upcoming Events

Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul Notts County SC Topper and Laser 4.7 Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Maidenhead SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Maidenhead SC- 22 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy