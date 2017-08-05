Please select your home edition
Sunsail 2017 July Windwards
Join Sunsail for Lendy Cowes Week and win TNG Swiss Watches

by Lendy Cowes Week today at 9:00 am 29 July - 5 August 2017
A Sunsail Yacht passing the Royal Yacht Squadron during Cowes Week 2016 © CWL

Sunsail is excited to announce its exclusive new partnership with fellow Lendy Cowes Week sponsor TNG Swiss Watches. Founded in the Netherlands in 1998, TNG Swiss Watches has become an industry leader for innovative design and technology within the watersports sector. Sunsail is the Official Charter Sailing Partner of Lendy Cowes Week and has its own class of up to thirty Sunsail Match First 40 yachts racing each day.

Sunsail will award two TNG Swiss Watches every day to Sunsail crews throughout Lendy Cowes Week, at the Sunsail Class Prize giving in their exclusive hospitality suite in Cowes Yacht Haven.

In addition to this, the team captain of the overall winner of the Sunsail Match First 40 Class at Lendy Cowes Week will win an exclusive Classic Tornado Official Lendy Cowes Week Limited Edition watch.

Join Sunsail for Lendy Cowes Week and win TNG Swiss Watches - photo © TNG Watches
Join Sunsail for Lendy Cowes Week and win TNG Swiss Watches - photo © TNG Watches

Sunsail still has a limited number of exclusive sailing opportunities for both groups and private individuals during Lendy Cowes Week. To secure your place in this class at the most famous regatta in the world, get touch with Sunsail today.

Email:
Tel: +44 (0)23 92 222221

