Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
Allen A2030TII - 30mm Dynamic tie-on block
Allen A2030TII - 30mm Dynamic tie-on block

Audi Hamilton Island Race Week is a family affair for the Hutchesons

by Rob Mundle today at 6:44 am 19-26 August 2017
Danielle Hutcheson at the helm of Onyx while preparing for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 © Hutcheson family

The chilly waters of Canberra's Lake Burley Griffin are a fading thought for Danielle Hutcheson as she prepares to enjoy the tropical warmth that will come at the 34th staging of Audi Hamilton Island Race Week next month.

Danielle learned to sail on the lake as a 10-year-old, but now, 19 years later, her priority is to be enjoying the tropical winter warmth that is experienced at Race Week on an annual basis.

Audi Hamilton Island Race Week is also part of an adventure that brings the entire Hutcheson family together. While Danielle will be racing the Sydney 32, Onyx, in the racer-cruiser division, her parents, Dave and Helen Hutcheson, will be competing in the multihull cruising class with their Seawind 11.6 catamaran, Tropical Sunset. That crew will also include two of Danielle's uncles.

"This is my third consecutive Race Week," Danielle declared enthusiastically, "and it won't be my last. I'm amazed by how this regatta goes to the extreme and offers everything there is to be enjoyed about sailing – deserted islands, warm tradewinds, great courses and an amazingly vibrant onshore atmosphere. But for me, sailor that I am, the most exciting thing about being at Hamilton Island comes when you are among a mass of boats in a spinnaker start in Dent Passage, just off the yacht club."

Danielle's parents moved the family to the Gold Coast 12 years ago, and soon after she was sailing on a regular basis out of Southport Yacht Club. She has been racing Onyx offshore since her father purchased it two years ago, but her enthusiasm for offshore racing has gone beyond that. Last Easter she competed in her first 308-nautical mile Brisbane to Gladstone race and was subsequently named the recipient of the "Women in Yachting" award for her role in the crew of the yacht, Turbulence. Come Boxing Day this year she will achieve another goal in the sport by competing in her first Rolex Sydney Hobart race as a member of the crew of the Beneteau 40, Blunderbus.

The two Hutcheson family yachts will depart the Gold Coast on August 6 and cruise in company to Hamilton Island over the following 10 days. With Onyx being devoid of almost all creature comforts, Tropical Sunset will become the "Mother Ship" for the two crews when at anchor each night.

During Race Week Onyx will be helmed Matt Owen, the man who taught Danielle to sail in Canberra. Her role will be "pulling the strings" in the cockpit, but she's hoping she will get the occasional chance to steer.

The number of yachts entered for this year's Audi Hamilton Island Race Week is expected to go beyond 200 within the next 10 days. The regatta will be staged from August 19 to 26.

German luxury carmaker, Audi, is returning for the 12th year as principal sponsor, demonstrating the brand's continued commitment to high quality, competitive offshore racing and a benchmark onshore social calendar that is as inclusive as it is exclusive.

All information relating to the regatta is on the website, www.audihamiltonislandraceweek.com.au

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Title sponsors return for 2018 Poole Regatta
Shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events Poole Regatta 2018 is now less than a year away and is shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events once again. International Paint has confirmed that they will retain their title sponsorship for the 8th regatta in a row. Posted on 21 Jul RORC Channel Race preview
Final offshore before the Rolex Fastnet Race The Royal Ocean Racing Club's Season's Points Championship continues this weekend with the Channel Race. The 10th race of the series, and the last RORC offshore race before the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. Posted on 21 Jul Medway Yacht Club Keelboat Regatta
Some great racing for Racers, Cruiser Racers and Dragons The Medway Yacht Club Regatta was held 14th-16th July 2017 and was sponsored by Pirates Cave, Sparshatts of Kent, Savills, Clarke & Carter and Peelports Group. Posted on 21 Jul All buoyed up for an unmissable week
At Ramsgate Week 2017 The excitement is building in Ramsgate, Kent for what is set to be another packed Ramsgate Week this year, both on and off-shore. Posted on 20 Jul COGS Falmouth to Penzance Race
A combined fleet of 13 yachts line up A combined fleet of 13 yachts lined up at the Black Rock start line on Saturday for the annual race to Penzance, this year organised for the first time by Penzance Sailing Club, and sponsored once again by A2 Rigging. Posted on 19 Jul Taittinger Royal Solent YC Regatta
Depth sounders a priority The 10th Anniversary of the Taittinger Royal Solent Yacht Club Regatta in association with Charles Stanley held in Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, over the past weekend delivered spectacular racing in the Western Solent. Posted on 18 Jul Fight to be first home
In the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race While the Judel-Vrolijk 115 Nikata will be the largest yacht competing among the 350 or so yachts starting the Rolex Fastnet Race on Sunday 6 August, the battle for line honours glory looks set to be between two titans of the grand prix racing world. Posted on 18 Jul Defender proves age is just a number
With Queen's Cup victory at the New York Yacht Club Three and a half decades ago, the 12 Metre Defender left Newport under less than ideal circumstances, having failed in its campaign to represent the New York Yacht Club in the 1983 America's Cup. Posted on 17 Jul Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race preview
International entries from seven countries already International entries from seven countries mark the first sign ups for the 8th Hong Kong to Vietnam Race; the 673nm predominantly downwind run to Nha Trang Beach, Vietnam. Racing kicks off on 18 October 2017 on Victoria Harbour. Posted on 16 Jul Impetuous takes bittersweet win
In 11th Swan 42 National Championship If everything had gone to plan, Paul Zabetakis and his Impetuous team would be celebrating their first Swan 42 National Championship and the opportunity to represent the host club in the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup in September. Posted on 16 Jul

Upcoming Events

Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy