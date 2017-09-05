Celebrating 50 years of the Tornado class
by International Tornado Class Association today at 4:01 pm
28 August - 5 September 2017
The Tornado class was established in 1967 and remains one of the fastest and most attractive sailing catamarans. The 'Golden' 2017 Tornado World Championship will be held in Thessaloniki, Greece between 28th August and 5th September.
