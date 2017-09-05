Celebrating 50 years of the Tornado class

Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

The Tornado class was established in 1967 and remains one of the fastest and most attractive sailing catamarans. The 'Golden' 2017 Tornado World Championship will be held in Thessaloniki, Greece between 28th August and 5th September.

Related Articles

Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 3

Lake Como lives up to every expectation After the thunderstorm and a lot of rain last night a clear sky and a wind of maximum 13 knots made the ideal conditions to complete another two races back to back. The wind was very shifty, ranging from 160 to 200 degrees.

Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 2

Mavros and Tagalopoulos move into the lead Mavros and Tagalopoulos, GRE 11 set the pace off the starting line and led the pack, racking up two bullets in an equal number of races today, standing now in 1st place overall.

Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 1

First two races held at Centro Vela Dervio The first day of the championship started with a skippers' meeting at 11.00. Ideal sailing conditions with south-southeast wind around 10 knots made the first start exciting.

Allen support East Coast Piers Race

Race from Marconi SC raises funds for The Cirdan Trust Allen is proud to announce its support of the 30th East Coast Piers Race, which raises funds for 'The Cirdan Trust' to further support their important work with socially or physically disadvantaged children.

Tornado Nationals at Thorpe Bay

Eleven teams battle for the title Over the weekend of the 10th and 11th June the Tornado fleet headed to Thorpe Bay for a weekend of racing to fight out who would be national champion.

The Wildwind Difference

We speak to Base Manager Joe Bennett Joe Bennett, Base Manager at Wildwind Vassiliki, has now worked for Wildwind for 20 years. We talked to Joe about why people come back time and again to Vassiliki, his own sailing, the Wildwind Cat Training Weeks and more.

Interview with Andrew Dowley

The founder of dinghy-rope.co.uk We spoke to Andrew Dowley, founder of dinghy-rope.co.uk, about how he started the company, his own sailing, his time at Marconi Sailing Club, cat sailing, and balancing running a business, sailing and his family life.

Paul Elvstrøm passes away

The legendary Danish yachtsman and sailing innovator Paul Elvstrøm has passed away at the age of 88 in Hellerup, Denmark. The legendary sailor won four consecutive Olympic gold medals, firstly in the Firefly at the 1948 London Games, where the sailing was held in Torbay.

Tornado Nationals at Stokes Bay

A mixed bag of conditions for the 8 boats Over the weekend of 10th and 11th September six Tornados and their crew made their way to Stokes Bay to join in racing with two local boats.