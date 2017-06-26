Please select your home edition
Edition
MS Amlin 2017 Name Change 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Miracle Cover
Rain and Sun Miracle Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

36th America's Cup Announcement

by Emirates Team New Zealand today at 7:13 am 26 June 2017
The Protocol establishing the parameters for the 36th America's Cup will be released in September 2017 © Emirates Team New Zealand

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record, together with their respective representative teams Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Challenge, are pleased to announce that the Protocol establishing the parameters for the 36th America's Cup will be released in September 2017.

The proposed dates for the event will be further detailed in the Protocol but the Defender and the Challenger of Record are considering the possibility of the 36th America's Cup Match and the preceding Challenger Selection Series being conducted in Auckland in early 2021 during the New Zealand summer.

In recognition of the fundamental condition of the Deed of Gift that the Cup be preserved as a perpetual Challenge Cup for friendly competition between foreign countries, the Protocol will contain a "constructed in country" requirement for competing yachts and a nationality requirement for competing crew members.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

This is the year of the America's Cup
All set for the oldest trophy in international sport 2017 is the year that the 35th America's Cup will be decided, and only one team can take home the oldest trophy in international sport. Will it be defenders ORACLE TEAM USA again? Or one of the five worthy challengers? Only time will tell. Posted on 2 Jan From AC45F to AC45S to ACC
Jimmy Spithill explains the progression ORACLE TEAM USA skipper Jimmy Spithill explains the progression from the AC45F raced in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series to the America's Cup Class boats we will see the teams launching early in 2017. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 35th America's Cup Schedule Announced
Almost five weeks of world class sailing action The full event schedule for the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda in 2017 has been confirmed, outlining the calendar of almost five weeks of world class sailing action which lies ahead in the beautiful waters of Bermuda Posted on 18 Oct 2016 35th America's Cup Sustainability Charter
Collective environmental responsibility The America's Cup Event Authority (ACEA) and the six America's Cup teams – ORACLE TEAM USA, Land Rover BAR, Emirates Team New Zealand, Artemis Racing, SoftBank Team Japan and Groupama Team France – have announced a Sustainability Charter. Posted on 3 Oct 2016 SoftBank Team Japan cracks the foiling tack
While training with their AC45 Sport test boat SoftBank Team Japan announced today that they cracked the foiling tack earlier this year while training with their AC45 Sport test boat in Bermuda. Posted on 25 Aug 2016 Groupama Team France lifts the veil
On its Test AC Class boat The Test AC Class (13.45m) unveiled in Lorient, Brittany, on Monday 11 July 2016 and christened by the four-time F1 world champion Alain Prost, is a genuine 'laboratory' boat. Posted on 16 Jul 2016 America's Cup Superyacht Regatta
To take place in Bermuda in June 2017 Boat International Media, the America's Cup Event Authority and the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club confirmed today the hosting of the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta during the 35th America's Cup in June 2017 in Bermuda. Posted on 4 Jul 2016 Artemis Racing: Road to Bermuda Episode 3
A behind the scenes insight on the team An exclusive behind the scenes insight into what it takes to mount a challenge and compete in the 35th America's Cup. Follow Artemis Racing over 11 episodes in 2016 as the team prepares to win the oldest and most prestigious trophy in international sport. Posted on 5 Jun 2016 SoftBank Team Japan Bermuda base
Officially opened on Saturday SoftBank Team Japan, together with a crowd of over 500 dignitaries, friends, and family members, celebrated the completion of the team's new Bermuda base on Saturday, May 14 with a traditional "roof wetting ceremony" performed by Premier Michael Dunkley. Posted on 18 May 2016 A replenished, cosmopolitan sports team
Groupama Team France set for Oman Competing in an event like the America's Cup is a human adventure that is indissociable from technical and sporting commitment. Posted on 16 Feb 2016

Upcoming Events

Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul Notts County SC Topper and Laser 4.7 Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Maidenhead SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Maidenhead SC- 22 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy