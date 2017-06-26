36th America's Cup Announcement

The Protocol establishing the parameters for the 36th America's Cup will be released in September 2017 © Emirates Team New Zealand The Protocol establishing the parameters for the 36th America's Cup will be released in September 2017 © Emirates Team New Zealand

by Emirates Team New Zealand today at 7:13 am

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record, together with their respective representative teams Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Challenge, are pleased to announce that the Protocol establishing the parameters for the 36th America's Cup will be released in September 2017.

The proposed dates for the event will be further detailed in the Protocol but the Defender and the Challenger of Record are considering the possibility of the 36th America's Cup Match and the preceding Challenger Selection Series being conducted in Auckland in early 2021 during the New Zealand summer.

In recognition of the fundamental condition of the Deed of Gift that the Cup be preserved as a perpetual Challenge Cup for friendly competition between foreign countries, the Protocol will contain a "constructed in country" requirement for competing yachts and a nationality requirement for competing crew members.