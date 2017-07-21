Contender World Championship at Sønderborg Yacht Club - Day 2
by Flemming Clausen today at 7:01 am
15-21 July 2017
The wind was very light and the race officer decided to postpone racing. The race officer Andreas Kuckler, who also was the race officer eight years ago when Sønderborg Yacht-Club hosted the Contender Worlds the first time in 2009, went on the water in a RIB several times to look out for the wind.
The most exciting thing what happened during the day was that Andreas was stopped on the water by the police! They were checking his license to drive the RIB - of course everything was okay.
At 16.00 hours the racing was postponed to Wednesday.
A few Contenders went out for a bit of practice in the light airs. They sailed back into the harbour and were served with a beer on the deck from the After-sail event along with the local "Ringridder" sausage. We hope that the weather forecast is right for tomorrow - 12 knots Easterly and plenty of sun.
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|Pts
|1
| AUS 2457
|Mark BULKA
|
|2
|1
|3
|2
| AUS 2482
|Jason BEEBE
|RQYS
|3
|2
|5
|3
| DEN 2352
|Jesper NIELSEN
|ASC ‑ DB
|4
|4
|8
|4
| GBR 2420
|Simon MUSSELL
|Highcliffe SC
|1
|8
|9
|5
| ITA 384
|Marco FERRARI
|411
|7
|7
|14
|6
| GER 2507
|Jan von der BANK
|WSCK
|10
|5
|15
|7
| GER 2549
|Volker NIEDIEK
|SLSV
|14
|3
|17
|8
| ITA 59
|Davide FONTANA
|AVb
|5
|12
|17
|9
| GER 2527
|Dirk MÜLLER
|SKWB
|6
|14
|20
|10
| GER 488
|Max BILLERBECK
|WSVK
|16
|10
|26
|11
| GBR 2315
|Ben HOLDEN
|
|12
|16.5
|28.5
|12
| NED 9
|Paul VERHALLEN
|WVDH
|8
|21
|29
|13
| GBR 2503
|Tim HOLDEN
|
|11
|23
|34
|14
| GER 2510
|Jörg SCHLIENKAMP
|SCW
|29
|6
|35
|15
| GBR 2618
|Nick NOBLE
|
|24
|11
|35
|16
| GER 11
|Andreas VOIGT
|
|23
|15
|38
|17
| AUS 2565
|John LINDHOLM
|Blairgowrie YS
|32
|9
|41
|18
| GBR 2572
|Ed PRESLEY
|Cotswold SC
|22
|19
|41
|19
| GER 1789
|Alexander GRÖHLICH
|SVG
|9
|33
|42
|20
| AUS 2468
|Callum BURNS
|BYS
|18
|24
|42
|21
| GER 14
|Christian MEIER‑KOTHE
|KYC
|17
|26
|43
|22
| GBR 2465
|Stuart JONES
|Datchet Water SC
|21
|22
|43
|23
| DEN 2471
|Jacob KRISTENSEN
|HS
|15
|30
|45
|24
| GBR 2607
|Carl TAGOE
|
|13
|39
|52
|25
| NED 2582
|Rene HEYNEN
|Maas en Roer
|34
|18
|52
|26
| GBR 720
|Graham SCOTT
|RYA
|28
|25
|53
|27
| GBR 2449
|Robert SMITH
|CCSC
|25
|28
|53
|28
| ITA 326
|Daniel CHIESA
|Cdv Erix
|19
|36
|55
|29
| AUS 2615
|Sam REID
|
|39
|16.5
|55.5
|30
| GBR 2439
|Gary LANGDOWN
|Highcliffe
|20
|38
|58
|31
| GBR 2383
|David DAVIES
|Loch Ryan Sailing Club
|31
|27
|58
|32
| NED 2544
|Dirk LAFLEUR
|wsv de Zeevang
|33
|31
|64
|33
| AUS 2237
|Simon BARWOOD
|RFBYC
|37
|29
|66
|34
| GER 9
|Kay‑Hendryk RETHMEIER
|SVMÜ
|36
|32
|68
|35
| GBR 2347
|Martin JONES
|
|49
|20
|69
|36
| GER 2355
|David SCHAFFT
|DRS
|27
|43
|70
|37
| AUS 2437
|Scott MUNRO
|
|38
|35
|73
|38
| GER 2390
|Gernot GOETZ
|SCU
|40
|34
|74
|39
| ITA 40
|Luca BONEZZI
|Canottieri mincio mantova
|42
|37
|79
|40
| GER 2366
|Lars KRUSE
|YCN
|41
|40
|81
|41
| GBR 678
|Tommy HOOTON
|
|46
|46
|92
|42
| GER 2612
|Joachim HARPPRECHT
|0
|45
|48
|93
|43
| NED 2
|Bart THORBORG
|
|35
|59
|94
|44
| GER 416
|Frank RICHTER
|
|27
|69
|96
|45
| NED 1
|Rik THORBORG
|
|52
|44
|96
|46
| GBR 2522
|Chris BOSHIER
|Thorpe Bay Yacht Club
|56
|42
|98
|47
| GER 2392
|Andreas WIETING
|WVH
|48
|51
|99
|48
| GBR 2407
|Richard BUTTNER
|RNSA / RYA
|54
|50
|104
|49
| GER 322
|Jens KREES
|SKBUE
|57
|52
|109
|50
| GER 2365
|Gilbert BRIETZKE
|SCLW
|50
|60
|110
|51
| DEN 2526
|Lars Bo RASMUSSEN
|Roskilde Sejlklub
|67
|45
|112
|52
| AUS 2521
|Adam LINTON
|
|47
|68
|115
|53
| DEN 2528
|Jesper AKSGLÆDE
|Hellerup Sejlklub
|53
|63.5
|116.5
|54
| GBR 2538
|John McLEAN
|BSS
|77
|41
|118
|55
| GBR 712
|Rodger WHITE
|
|64
|54
|118
|56
| GER 483
|Martin KAUFHOLD
|SSCK
|62
|56
|118
|57
| GER 2213
|Moritz POLLEHN
|ZSK
|72
|47
|119
|58
| GBR 691
|Peter NOBLE
|
|58
|61
|119
|59
| GER 551
|Christoph HOMEIER
|SVGO
|108
|13
|121
|60
| GER 535
|Gerhard GÖTZ
|SCU
|51
|70
|121
|61
| GER 8
|Sebastian VAGT
|SLRV
|55
|66
|121
|62
| AUS 2617
|Matthew TRIGLONE
|MANLY SKIFF CLUB
|66
|57
|123
|63
| DEN 56
|Claus LITZINGER
|Kaløvig baadlaug
|78
|49
|127
|64
| DEN 2532
|Frank HINSCH
|HS
|73
|55
|128
|65
| ITA 1111
|Emilio BETTA
|LNI Riva del Garda
|69
|63.5
|132.5
|66
| SUI 92
|Jacqueline RUFENACHT
|
|61
|75
|136
|67
| GER 400
|Malte RIESNER
|Segel‑ und Surf Club Kempen
|70
|67
|137
|68
| ITA 2561
|Antonio LAMBERTINI
|YCD
|30
|108
|138
|69
| GER 499
|Jürgen von KAMPEN
|SSCK
|65
|74
|139
|70
| AUS 2501
|Stuart BROWN
|LYC
|60
|82
|142
|71
| GER 2553
|Daniel HÄRTEL
|SCU
|90
|53
|143
|72
| GER 435
|Andreas HOHNER
|YCRA
|59
|84
|143
|73
| DEN 2286
|Thomas Nørregaard JENSEN
|Aarhus Sejlklub
|63
|81
|144
|74
| DEN 2611
|Thomas HERNØ
|Hellerup Sejlklub
|88
|58
|146
|75
| NED 2370
|Marcel GROEN
|
|84
|62
|146
|76
| GBR 2599
|Tony COOK
|
|81
|65
|146
|77
| BEL 1722
|Roel PEERLINCK
|
|76
|71
|147
|78
| DEN 2431
|Jeppe SØRNER
|Sejlklubben Rødvig‑Stevns
|75
|72
|147
|79
| GER 529
|Matthias KÖRNIG
|SVK
|44
|108
|152
|80
| NED 2637
|Cees de GRUIJTER
|GWV De Vrijbuiter
|79
|73
|152
|81
| NED 2630
|Pim LANGENDIJK
|Niederlande
|74
|78
|152
|82
| GER 2212
|Philipp STOBBE
|SVSS
|45
|108
|153
|83
| DEN 2426
|Søren Winther HANSEN
|ÅS
|83
|76
|159
|84
| GER 2458
|Joerg GLAESCHER
|CYC
|80
|79
|159
|85
| GER 448
|Thomas WASILEWSKI
|SLRV
|82
|80
|162
|86
| GER 2660
|Patrick EHINGER
|YCRA
|86
|77
|163
|87
| GER 900
|Utz MÜLLER
|SSCK
|71
|93
|164
|88
| DEN 2604
|Solvej TRAUTNER
|Aarhus Sejlklub
|85
|83
|168
|89
| DEN 2430
|Jacob KIILERICH HANSEN
|Aarhus Sejlklub
|87
|85
|172
|90
| DEN 2215
|Carl Johan JENSEN
|Aarhus
|89
|86
|175
|91
| DEN 2500
|Henning WERMUTH
|ÅSK
|68
|108
|176
|92
| DEN 2613
|Ole Lahn STANGENBERG
|Roskilde Sejlklub
|92
|88
|180
|93
| GER 2504
|Joachim SCHRAMM
|NFBS‑W
|91
|90
|181
|94
| GER 2459
|Kerstin SCHEPANSKI
|CYC
|98
|87
|185
|95
| GER 443
|Jens‑Uwe HERRMANN
|PSV
|96
|89
|185
|96
| GER 2533
|Johanna GRANDT
|HSC
|93
|96
|189
|97
| GER 387
|Fenja MAIWALD
|BSV
|94
|95
|189
|98
| DEN 213
|Frederikke MIKKELSEN
|Hellerup Sejlklub
|97
|94
|191
|99
| SUI 2601
|Uwe HOFFMANN
|SCH
|101
|91
|192
|100
| NED 2506
|Pieter HILKEMEIJER
|GWV De Vrijbuiter
|100
|92
|192
|101
| DEN 1460
|Torben BJØRNHOLT
|Aarhus Sejlklub
|95
|99
|194
|102
| GER 515
|Sven GIERTH
|CYC
|99
|100
|199
|103
| GER 2298
|Irmtraud SCHRAMM
|NFBS‑W
|102
|98
|200
|104
| GER 24
|Peter SCHAFFT
|DRS
|108
|97
|205
|105
| GBR 718
|Stephen EMBY
|
|108
|108
|216
|105
| ITA 19
|Bruno Antonio ORFINO
|AVAL‑CDV
|108
|108
|216
|105
| ITA 2559
|Andrea de MANZINI
|
|108
|108
|216
Full results here.
