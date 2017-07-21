Contender World Championship at Sønderborg Yacht Club - Day 2

by Flemming Clausen today at 7:01 am

The wind was very light and the race officer decided to postpone racing. The race officer Andreas Kuckler, who also was the race officer eight years ago when Sønderborg Yacht-Club hosted the Contender Worlds the first time in 2009, went on the water in a RIB several times to look out for the wind.

The most exciting thing what happened during the day was that Andreas was stopped on the water by the police! They were checking his license to drive the RIB - of course everything was okay.

At 16.00 hours the racing was postponed to Wednesday.

A few Contenders went out for a bit of practice in the light airs. They sailed back into the harbour and were served with a beer on the deck from the After-sail event along with the local "Ringridder" sausage. We hope that the weather forecast is right for tomorrow - 12 knots Easterly and plenty of sun.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 Pts 1 AUS 2457 Mark BULKA 2 1 3 2 AUS 2482 Jason BEEBE RQYS 3 2 5 3 DEN 2352 Jesper NIELSEN ASC ‑ DB 4 4 8 4 GBR 2420 Simon MUSSELL Highcliffe SC 1 8 9 5 ITA 384 Marco FERRARI 411 7 7 14 6 GER 2507 Jan von der BANK WSCK 10 5 15 7 GER 2549 Volker NIEDIEK SLSV 14 3 17 8 ITA 59 Davide FONTANA AVb 5 12 17 9 GER 2527 Dirk MÜLLER SKWB 6 14 20 10 GER 488 Max BILLERBECK WSVK 16 10 26 11 GBR 2315 Ben HOLDEN 12 16.5 28.5 12 NED 9 Paul VERHALLEN WVDH 8 21 29 13 GBR 2503 Tim HOLDEN 11 23 34 14 GER 2510 Jörg SCHLIENKAMP SCW 29 6 35 15 GBR 2618 Nick NOBLE 24 11 35 16 GER 11 Andreas VOIGT 23 15 38 17 AUS 2565 John LINDHOLM Blairgowrie YS 32 9 41 18 GBR 2572 Ed PRESLEY Cotswold SC 22 19 41 19 GER 1789 Alexander GRÖHLICH SVG 9 33 42 20 AUS 2468 Callum BURNS BYS 18 24 42 21 GER 14 Christian MEIER‑KOTHE KYC 17 26 43 22 GBR 2465 Stuart JONES Datchet Water SC 21 22 43 23 DEN 2471 Jacob KRISTENSEN HS 15 30 45 24 GBR 2607 Carl TAGOE 13 39 52 25 NED 2582 Rene HEYNEN Maas en Roer 34 18 52 26 GBR 720 Graham SCOTT RYA 28 25 53 27 GBR 2449 Robert SMITH CCSC 25 28 53 28 ITA 326 Daniel CHIESA Cdv Erix 19 36 55 29 AUS 2615 Sam REID 39 16.5 55.5 30 GBR 2439 Gary LANGDOWN Highcliffe 20 38 58 31 GBR 2383 David DAVIES Loch Ryan Sailing Club 31 27 58 32 NED 2544 Dirk LAFLEUR wsv de Zeevang 33 31 64 33 AUS 2237 Simon BARWOOD RFBYC 37 29 66 34 GER 9 Kay‑Hendryk RETHMEIER SVMÜ 36 32 68 35 GBR 2347 Martin JONES 49 20 69 36 GER 2355 David SCHAFFT DRS 27 43 70 37 AUS 2437 Scott MUNRO 38 35 73 38 GER 2390 Gernot GOETZ SCU 40 34 74 39 ITA 40 Luca BONEZZI Canottieri mincio mantova 42 37 79 40 GER 2366 Lars KRUSE YCN 41 40 81 41 GBR 678 Tommy HOOTON 46 46 92 42 GER 2612 Joachim HARPPRECHT 0 45 48 93 43 NED 2 Bart THORBORG 35 59 94 44 GER 416 Frank RICHTER 27 69 96 45 NED 1 Rik THORBORG 52 44 96 46 GBR 2522 Chris BOSHIER Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 56 42 98 47 GER 2392 Andreas WIETING WVH 48 51 99 48 GBR 2407 Richard BUTTNER RNSA / RYA 54 50 104 49 GER 322 Jens KREES SKBUE 57 52 109 50 GER 2365 Gilbert BRIETZKE SCLW 50 60 110 51 DEN 2526 Lars Bo RASMUSSEN Roskilde Sejlklub 67 45 112 52 AUS 2521 Adam LINTON 47 68 115 53 DEN 2528 Jesper AKSGLÆDE Hellerup Sejlklub 53 63.5 116.5 54 GBR 2538 John McLEAN BSS 77 41 118 55 GBR 712 Rodger WHITE 64 54 118 56 GER 483 Martin KAUFHOLD SSCK 62 56 118 57 GER 2213 Moritz POLLEHN ZSK 72 47 119 58 GBR 691 Peter NOBLE 58 61 119 59 GER 551 Christoph HOMEIER SVGO 108 13 121 60 GER 535 Gerhard GÖTZ SCU 51 70 121 61 GER 8 Sebastian VAGT SLRV 55 66 121 62 AUS 2617 Matthew TRIGLONE MANLY SKIFF CLUB 66 57 123 63 DEN 56 Claus LITZINGER Kaløvig baadlaug 78 49 127 64 DEN 2532 Frank HINSCH HS 73 55 128 65 ITA 1111 Emilio BETTA LNI Riva del Garda 69 63.5 132.5 66 SUI 92 Jacqueline RUFENACHT 61 75 136 67 GER 400 Malte RIESNER Segel‑ und Surf Club Kempen 70 67 137 68 ITA 2561 Antonio LAMBERTINI YCD 30 108 138 69 GER 499 Jürgen von KAMPEN SSCK 65 74 139 70 AUS 2501 Stuart BROWN LYC 60 82 142 71 GER 2553 Daniel HÄRTEL SCU 90 53 143 72 GER 435 Andreas HOHNER YCRA 59 84 143 73 DEN 2286 Thomas Nørregaard JENSEN Aarhus Sejlklub 63 81 144 74 DEN 2611 Thomas HERNØ Hellerup Sejlklub 88 58 146 75 NED 2370 Marcel GROEN 84 62 146 76 GBR 2599 Tony COOK 81 65 146 77 BEL 1722 Roel PEERLINCK 76 71 147 78 DEN 2431 Jeppe SØRNER Sejlklubben Rødvig‑Stevns 75 72 147 79 GER 529 Matthias KÖRNIG SVK 44 108 152 80 NED 2637 Cees de GRUIJTER GWV De Vrijbuiter 79 73 152 81 NED 2630 Pim LANGENDIJK Niederlande 74 78 152 82 GER 2212 Philipp STOBBE SVSS 45 108 153 83 DEN 2426 Søren Winther HANSEN ÅS 83 76 159 84 GER 2458 Joerg GLAESCHER CYC 80 79 159 85 GER 448 Thomas WASILEWSKI SLRV 82 80 162 86 GER 2660 Patrick EHINGER YCRA 86 77 163 87 GER 900 Utz MÜLLER SSCK 71 93 164 88 DEN 2604 Solvej TRAUTNER Aarhus Sejlklub 85 83 168 89 DEN 2430 Jacob KIILERICH HANSEN Aarhus Sejlklub 87 85 172 90 DEN 2215 Carl Johan JENSEN Aarhus 89 86 175 91 DEN 2500 Henning WERMUTH ÅSK 68 108 176 92 DEN 2613 Ole Lahn STANGENBERG Roskilde Sejlklub 92 88 180 93 GER 2504 Joachim SCHRAMM NFBS‑W 91 90 181 94 GER 2459 Kerstin SCHEPANSKI CYC 98 87 185 95 GER 443 Jens‑Uwe HERRMANN PSV 96 89 185 96 GER 2533 Johanna GRANDT HSC 93 96 189 97 GER 387 Fenja MAIWALD BSV 94 95 189 98 DEN 213 Frederikke MIKKELSEN Hellerup Sejlklub 97 94 191 99 SUI 2601 Uwe HOFFMANN SCH 101 91 192 100 NED 2506 Pieter HILKEMEIJER GWV De Vrijbuiter 100 92 192 101 DEN 1460 Torben BJØRNHOLT Aarhus Sejlklub 95 99 194 102 GER 515 Sven GIERTH CYC 99 100 199 103 GER 2298 Irmtraud SCHRAMM NFBS‑W 102 98 200 104 GER 24 Peter SCHAFFT DRS 108 97 205 105 GBR 718 Stephen EMBY 108 108 216 105 ITA 19 Bruno Antonio ORFINO AVAL‑CDV 108 108 216 105 ITA 2559 Andrea de MANZINI 108 108 216

Full results here.