Cadet Open at Fishers Green Sailing Club

by Roberto Mancini today at 8:38 am 15 July 2017

Eight Cadets took part in the Exe Sails and Volvo Cars East London sponsored, Fishers Green Sailing Club Open meeting, on Saturday 15th July. With a good mixture of local and visiting boats, everybody had the opportunity to sample lovely bacon rolls ably prepared by our own Commodore Kevin O'Brien.

This year FGSC also hosted the Laser Open at the same time, with 24 Lasers taking part, giving the opportunity for siblings and parents to actually get on the water and race, rather than just sit on the side-lines. At least 4 Cadet parents took part in the Laser Open with many ex Cadet sailors, both adult and youth. Kevin later welcomed everybody, and handed over to the race committee representative Christian Hill.

On the water the competitors and race officer were greeted to typical inland winds that proved shifty and intermittent. However a great course was set by Chief RO Colin Hill and the 1st race got underway.The start was dominated by four of the visiting boats. Waldringfield boat 10002, Megan Ferguson and Ollie Mears leading just shortly after the top mark and being followed by 8847, Finbarr Wormwell and George Little, then 9983 Hazel Whittle & Tristan Whittle, these were the final positions for this race.

The second race, was soon underway with an intermittent light drizzle, 10002 Megan & Ollie, took the lead, with 8847 Finbarr & George then 9151 Yasmin Sfaxi & Ryan Harris, with local boat Matteo Mancini & Gabriel Hill losing 4th to 9983 Hazel & Tristan.

A delicious Curry lunch, prepared by Jane O'Brien, was gratefully devoured by competitors, organisers and helpers alike, after which many spent time admiring the brand new Volvo v90 being displayed by sponsor, Volvo Cars East London.

The 3rd race got underway after lunch on another fine course, and again 10002 took the lead and 8847 came in 2nd with a very credible 4th place by FGSC Boat Arthur Baker & Hanna Pighills in a welcome return of 8910.

Race 4 was a little different, a very close bunched start, with 9026 Matteo & Gabriel arriving at the top mark in a very close second to 9983 Hazel & Tristan, however they were eventually overhauled by both 10002 Megan & Ollie and 8847 Finbarr & George, with 9983 Hazel & Tristan taking the win.

Megan Ferguson & Ollie Mears win the Fishers Green Cadet Open - photo © Claire Chown
Megan Ferguson & Ollie Mears win the Fishers Green Cadet Open - photo © Claire Chown

Prize giving was presented by Kevin O'Brien:

  • 1st place, and winning a brand new spinnaker from Exe Sails, as well as prizes from Volvo Cars East London were with 10002, Megan Ferguson and Ollie Mears, from Frensham Pond SC.
  • 2nd place, winning a lovely EXE Kit bag each, were, 8847, Finbarr Wormwell and George Little from Frensham Pond SC.
  • 3rd Place, winning a great wash bag from Exe Sails, 9983 Hazel Whittle & Tristan Whittle from Waldringfield SC.
Prizes were provided by Exe Sails & Volvo Cars East London with Trophies and Medals being awarded by FGSC.

Fishers Green Cadet Open prizes - photo © Claire Chown
Fishers Green Cadet Open prizes - photo © Claire Chown

After the prize giving all competitors tucked into a fab, 'Cadet Tea' with lots of homemade cakes and treats, thanks goes to Genevieve Lappage for these.

The afternoon was finished off with a raffle with some great prizes sponsored by Volvo Cars East London.

Our thanks goes to everybody who took part in making the day a success, the volunteers, organisers, sponsors, parents and all the competitors.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1st10002Megan FergusonOllie MearsFrensham Pond111‑23
2nd8847Finbarr WormwellGerorge LittleFrensham Pond222‑36
3rd9983Hazel WhittleTristan WhittleWaldringfield34‑518
4th9151Yasmin SfaxiRyan HarrisFrensham Pond433‑610
5th8910Arthur BakerHannah BakerFishers Green SC5‑64514
6th9026Matteo ManciniGabriel HillFishers Green SC‑757416
7th9005Louis LappageAnnabel StewardFishers Green SC6‑76719
8th735Ben SalvaJack DingwallDatchet Water88(DNC)DNC25
