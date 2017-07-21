Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 Marine 728x90
Product Feature
Wave Jacket Women's
Wave Jacket Women's
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

10th anniversary Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - Day 2

by Marina Johnson on 18 Jul 17-21 July 2017

Perfect conditions provided a recipe for spectacular racing on the second day of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week. 12 to 14 knots of breeze blowing steadily from the east were the ingredients for the starts of today's Henri Lloyd Race Day, on the four committee boat courses in the mid-Solent.

The heat was on to take home the overall cup for the day, the perpetual Henri Lloyd Trophy donated by Henri Strezlecki, the late founder of the clothing company, 20 years ago. The honour went to Martin Jones and his crew on Betty in the fiercely competitive Solent Sunbeam fleet, who took two firsts in the day's racing. "It's all about the start," said Martin, who normally sails an International 14 and was making a guest appearance on Betty. "We were very lucky both times to get off the line and into clean air. Once we had the lead we just seemed to keep hold of it."

The day was not without its dramas, especially on the X One Design start line which, by the time racing was finally underway in race 2, had lost a quarter of its fleet, 10 boats, to black flag disqualifications. The first race was won cleanly by Penelope Fulford's Rachel, which led throughout the race in what was a very tight fleet – but then the tide turned and fun began. Race Office Bob Milner reported "After a first general recall we were forced to black flag the second race... and the third. Like Betty, also attributing their success to winning the start was Ibex, which won the second race. Oliver James, who was on the Ibex team mused "It was a day of many starts," adding "Conditions were great for the XODs. We got a clean start with a lot less boats in the way and managed to extend our lead around the course."

Foxglove in the XOD fleet on day 2 at Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
Foxglove in the XOD fleet on day 2 at Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

Another double winner on the committee boat courses today was John Corby who was back again once again on Doublet, to take two firsts in the 14 strong Daring fleet. John rescued the 45 year old Doublet from a local yard for just £10 before going on to completely restore her two years ago. "Credit has to go to the crew," he says "including my helmsman Andrew McLelland. We had great conditions although the wind built to the top end of the Daring range towards the finish, so that we were almost surfing downwind."

Meanwhile, the four classes for larger Classic Cruisers raced round the cans taking a first beat westwards and a number of legs to the east of Cowes. "It was quite hard work for the crews in the building breeze," said Circuit Race Officer Derek Hodd. "We gave three upwind legs to the larger two classes and two to the smaller ones." The conditions suited Richard Hargreaves' 1970-built Twister Sea Urchin who beat three fellow Twisters in the 'Green' class and taking first in the class overall. Fighting it out in Green too were the South Coast One Designs (SCOD), the 25ft 11in long-keeled cruiser/racer designed in 1955. Jake Tari's Stirling had a strong 14 minute lead at the finish over second placed Adelie (Barry Corke).

Winning SCOD Adelie on day 2 at Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
Winning SCOD Adelie on day 2 at Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

Also in Green, Nordic Folkboat The Otter, built in 2001 but designed way back in 1941, remained unbeatable amongst the Nordic and International Folkboats after two days of racing. Owner Claire Locke was able to see off Ado Jardine in Tak who had to settle for second place.

Today a nine-strong class of Squibs made a special appearance for one day only to race from a committee boat line set further to the east. The Squib class, designed over half a century ago, made its annual journey from Fishbourne in the east of the Isle of Wight for a superb day of racing, especially for winner M Harrison in Hussar.

Racing continues tomorrow until Friday for all classes including Bembridge One Designs, 8 metres and Vintage Dragons.

Magic conditions for South Africa's Flying Fifteen entry Durban Flyer on day 2 at Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
Magic conditions for South Africa's Flying Fifteen entry Durban Flyer on day 2 at Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

The organising club, the Royal London Yacht Club, is supported by the Royal Ocean Racing Club, Royal Victoria Yacht Club, Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club and Island Sailing Club. The event is famous for its apres-race social programme including the daily RLYC tea parties for competitors.

Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week is grateful to supporting sponsors Haines Boatyard, Winkworth, Harken, Red Funnel, Cowes Harbour Commission, Kendalls Fine Art and Classic Boat magazine, and for the first time Henri Lloyd.

www.cowesclassicsweek.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Taittinger Royal Solent YC Regatta
Depth sounders a priority The 10th Anniversary of the Taittinger Royal Solent Yacht Club Regatta in association with Charles Stanley held in Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, over the past weekend delivered spectacular racing in the Western Solent. Posted on 18 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week day 1
Mixed fortunes on the opening day The opening Winkworth Race Day of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week witnessed a huge mixture of fortunes in today's (Monday) light airs which saw winds constantly shifting, presenting a mixture of fortunes across the competing fleets. Posted on 17 Jul Flying Fifteen Southerns at Cowes
Lovering & Alvarado dominant 38 boats came to the line to compete in the 2017 Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship hosted by the Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club. Posted on 17 Jul Puig Vela Clàssica Barcelona overall
Heart-stopping final The tenth edition of the Puig Vela Clàssica Barcelona regatta, a competition that has celebrated its ten years of life with a record number of yachts, has offered a competitive show with the outcome fought to the last buoy. Posted on 17 Jul Defender proves age is just a number
With Queen's Cup victory at the New York Yacht Club Three and a half decades ago, the 12 Metre Defender left Newport under less than ideal circumstances, having failed in its campaign to represent the New York Yacht Club in the 1983 America's Cup. Posted on 17 Jul Dragon Edinburgh Cup overall
A thrilling deciding race between the four in contention The Dragon Edinburgh Cup 2017 sponsored by Oliver Morgan Architects and Stoneham Construction Ltd came to a stylish conclusion in Cowes with a thrilling deciding race and a truly spectacular prize giving dinner and closing ceremony. Posted on 15 Jul Dragon Edinburgh Cup day 3
"We're getting it wrong with monotonous regularity" The penultimate day of the Dragon Edinburgh Cup 2017 sponsored by Oliver Morgan Architects and Stoneham Construction Ltd in Cowes, produced one truly extraordinary race which shook the leader board up and leaves four boats in close contention. Posted on 14 Jul Dragon Edinburgh Cup day 2
Tricky conditions and mixed fortunes By the time Race Officer Gill Smith had the fleet under starters order for the third race of the series, the wind was predominantly circa 10 knots but with gusts up to around 17, lulls down to 6 and big shifts around a mean of nor-nor-east. Posted on 13 Jul Dragon Edinburgh Cup day 1
Results show a three-way tie at the top The International Dragon fleet is famed for the exceptionally close nature of its racing, but even in the Dragons a three-way tie for the overall lead of a regatta is truly extraordinary. Posted on 12 Jul Etchells Bedrock Trophy
Australian victory on the Costa del Solent There are some days in sailing when it doesn't matter if you are sailing a little boat or a big boat. A slow boat or a fast boat. A professionally crewed boat or as part of a Corinthian team. Posted on 11 Jul

Upcoming Events

Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul Notts County SC Topper and Laser 4.7 Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Maidenhead SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Maidenhead SC- 22 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy