Henri Lloyd Polo Sale is Now On

Buy two classic polos for £70 Buy two classic polos for £70 in the Henri Lloyd Polo Sale. Offer valid on Byron and Cowes full price polos only. Subject to availability.

America's Cup Parade in Auckland

A special day for Emirates Team New Zealand It's fair to say the America's Cup welcome home parade in Auckland was a pretty special day for everyone at Emirates Team New Zealand!

Henri Lloyd Shadow is BACK

Engineered for speed and performance As sure as you can rely on your shadow to follow you, you can rely on the Shadow range to carry you over the finish line, race after race. Engineered for speed and performance to endure the toughest conditions, these are superior pieces of kit.

The World Sailing Show - July 2017

How the America's Cup was won and more This month's World Sailing Show comes from the heart of the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda where this beautiful mid Atlantic island put on a show like no other. Flying Cup boats, Superyachts, the J-Class and the Youth America's Cup pulled the crowds.

What next for the America's Cup?

After Emirates Team New Zealand's emphatic victory After Emirates Team New Zealand's emphatic victory in the 35th America's Cup, a number of questions now arise about what will happen in the 36th America's Cup...

Henri Lloyd support Phil Sharp

Official Technical Clothing Sponsor to Energy Challenge Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand Henri Lloyd has committed their continued support to Phil Sharp Racing, and will be providing technical sailing clothing for Phil and his team.

Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand win

Final dominant race win in 35th America's Cup Another dominant race win for Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand in race nine of the America's Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, gave the Kiwi team victory on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Circolo della Vela Sicilia Challenger of Record

For the 36th America's Cup The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron accepts the challenge of Circolo della Vela Sicilia, which becomes the Challenger of Record for the XXXVI America's Cup.

Kiwis win the 35th America's Cup

7-1 victory for Emirates Team New Zealand Emirates Team New Zealand have won the 35th America's Cup in emphatic fashion. A 7-1 victory over ORACLE TEAM USA was a fair result for the total dominance Peter Burling and his team have shown throughout this campaign.