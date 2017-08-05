Grapefruit Graphics return to Lendy Cowes Week

by Gemma Scarth today at 9:00 am

Grapefruit Graphics are delighted to be named an official supplier for the 2017 Lendy Cowes Week, commencing 29th July.

The branding experts are no strangers to Cowes Week, with a reputation for being a key branding supplier on the Island and many employees participating in the sailing event themselves.

Account Manager George Hand explains why this is such an integral event to be a part of for Grapefruit Graphics.

"It's great to be a part of a regatta that hosts races for several classes that provide us with a lot of regular work within the sailing industry. Not only that, myself and many other Grapefruit colleagues compete in the event, so it is both special and interesting to be both competing and behind the scenes in the build-up! It's also a pleasure to be working with Cowes Week Limited for another year."

The Grapefruit Graphics team were confirmed by Cowes Week Limited to spearhead the event branding in Cowes, supplying a range of bespoke flags, banners and technical overlay items that span across various different venues within the town and race courses. With a brand new title sponsor on board, Lendy; a market leading property lending company, it is set to be an thrilling regatta.

The Grapefruit Graphics team will be on hand during the event to discuss any marine graphic and hull wrap enquiries you have, so look out for a member of the team on-site to discuss how you too could personalise your boat with a durable vinyl wrap.

Cowes Week traditionally begins on the first Saturday after the last Tuesday in July, with this year's event taking place from 29th July to 5th August. The unique nature of this regatta continues this year, with an estimated 8,000 competitors of varying abilities participating in the racing in a range of classic and modern vessels.

For more information on Cowes Week and Grapefruit Graphics, visit their official websites; www.cowesweek.co.uk and www.grapefruitgraphics.co.uk