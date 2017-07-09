Volvo RS Feva Grand Prix at Whitstable Yacht Club

by Tom Storey today at 4:28 pm

The fourth and final RS Feva Grand Prix at Whitstable Yacht Club on 8th and 9th July started with excellent conditions.

Saturday morning brought light yet sailable wind and non-stop sunshine making the day lovely for both on land and shore. On the water, the first race was a light one with large shifts and patchy wind providing an tactical race for all sailors. Tom Storey and Ollie Kent Yorkshire Dales SC won this followed by Alice Davis and Alastair Brown Great Moor SC and Sophie Johnson and Becky Caiger Blackwater SC and Sevenoaks School. The second race provided more wind with close racing and a difficult start line. Will Caiger and Caitlin Morley Sevenoaks School and Burnham SC took the race win, Tom and Ollie 2nd and Sophie and Becky in 3rd. The final race of Saturday had much the same conditions with wind still building causing a tight finish with Tom and Ollie just beating Sophie Johnson and Becky Caiger.

Saturday evening gave us a beautiful sunset and a warm marquee for sailors to checkout their sun tan, (or burn in many cases!). Whitstable town's restaurants and shops provided much entertainment for the sailors that evening.

Sunday morning didn't seem hopeful with patchy wind and strong tide, however gradually the wind filled in to a nice North-Easterly covering the course. As race 4 started the wind dropped off completely, swung round 180 degrees and picked up again meaning the race officers attempt at race 4 had to be abandoned. Once the wind had filled in on the opposite direction the race team quickly re-laid a course, race 4 was on the way again. Large shifts and on and off wind meant hard but interesting sailing eventually ending with Tom and Ollie taking first,William Caiger and Caitling Morley in 2nd and Ethan Gerrell and Tom Barnes from Queen Mary SC and Royla Torbay SC in 3rd.

The final race provided us with much the same. As before Tom and Ollie took the first with Will and Caitlin in second. This meant, once all boats were ashore and the bananas donated to the sailors were kindly distributed, Tom and Ollie took first in both the overall Grand Prix series and the Whitstable event with Will and Caitlin second in the event and Sophie and Becky in third.

The UK RS Feva Class Association would like to thank Whitstable YC for a super weekend, the club and surroundings allowed all those who made the journey to have a super time, the event management was top class and the members of the club made all competitors and their families feel very welcome.

Next for the RS Feva class, the BIG one the RS Feva WORLD Championships in Medemblik – Netherlands!

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st 6680 Tom Storey Ollie Kent Yorkshire Dales 1 ‑2 1 1 1 4 2nd 5627 William Caiger Caitlin Morley Sevenoaks School / Burnham SC ‑3 1 3 2 2 8 3rd 5626 Sophie Johnson Becky Caiger Blackwater SC / Sevenoaks School ‑8 3 2 5 3 13 4th 4624 Alice Davis Alastair Brown Great Moor Sailing Club 2 ‑15 4 6 5 17 5th 5453 Josh Davies Jack Oakley RHS 5 8 5 ‑11 7 25 6th 6312 Joshua Davies Ian Ratnage Sevenoaks School 7 ‑9 7 8 4 26 7th 4470 Quinn Edmonds Fin Oliver Chew Valley Lake SC 4 7 ‑12 10 6 27 8th 6505 Rupert Jameson Lucy Hewitson HISC 10 6 8 4 ‑16 28 9th 1915 Lauren Discombe Sophie Dorrington HISC / WWSC 6 ‑11 11 7 9 33 10th 4626 Tim Hire Abby Hire Royal Lymington YC 14 4 6 ‑17 13 37 11th 6199 Ethan Gerrell Tom Barnes Queen Mary/ RTYC 15 17 ‑18 3 8 43 12th 5564 Max Beverley Sam Rawlins Tonbridge School 11 ‑14 9 13 10 43 13th 6569 Nicholas Ross Blake Latta Portchester Sailing Club 13 12 ‑19 12 12 49 14th 4240 Tess Sadowski Joe Warwicker Bough Beech Sailing Club 12 16 ‑17 9 14 51 15th 5517 Maggie Rickman Nancy Rickman Papercourt / HISC 9 5 10 (DNC) DNC 53 16th 5450 Joe Slipper Tea Sirolla Queen Mary ‑22 18 13 14 11 56 17th 4917 Ted Lane Alfie Sheahan Chew Valley SC ‑17 13 15 16 15 59 18th 5451 Alexander Maclay Natalie Maclay Grafham Water 16 10 ‑24 19 18 63 19th 5559 Henry Kaplan Dylan Thatcher Tonbridge School 20 (BFD) 14 15 23 72 20th 6490 Tom Oliver Harry Newton Whitstable Yacht Club ‑23 23 16 23 20 82 21st 5562 Patrick Fulton Blake Philpot Tonbridge School 18 21 23 20 ‑24 82 22nd 3333 Abbey Mumford Evie Herrington Redoubt SC / Down SC 24 19 ‑25 21 21 85 23rd 4245 Alex Cook Frances Daubeny Bough Beach sailing club 21 (BFD) 21 18 26 86 24th 2046 Alex Wilson Harry Wilson WSC ‑26 22 26 24 17 89 25th 5563 Ben Hampson Theo Rangarajan Tonbridge School 19 (BFD) 22 DNC 22 92 26th 5561 Tom Evans Max Lawrence Tonbridge School 25 20 20 (DNC) DNC 94 27th 6491 Hugo Eaton‑Baudains Iggy McNally Whitstable YC 27 25 ‑28 25 19 96 28th 5560 Molly McGlashan Benedict Davies Whitstable ‑28 24 27 22 25 98