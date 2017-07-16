Please select your home edition
J24 National Championship at the Port of Plymouth Regatta

by Johnny Allen today at 4:17 pm 14-16 July 2017

Returning to the J24 Class after winning the 2015 World Championship and taking time off from the class, Ian Southworth sailing Chris McLaughlin's "II Ricco" showed no loss of form with an impressive set of consistent results to win the 2017 J24 National Championship in Plymouth.

Sailed as part of the Port of Plymouth Regatta, race officer Mike Johnstone and his crew ran an immaculate set of windward leeward races in conditions ranging from seventeen down to six knots over the three day, nine race competition, sailed outside the breakwater of Plymouth sound.

With five different race winners, consistency was the name of the game, with Quinton Hall in Ju Ju, Matthew Conyers in Unity Lets, and Roger Morris in Jolly Roger all showing excellent turns of speed, but all unable to maintain the performance throughout the weekend, finishing 6th 5th and 4th respectively.

In the end, second and third place was decided in the last leg of the event, following neck and neck racing in the lighter winds of Sunday morning. It was class chairman Dave Cooper in Jawbreaker who pipped Nick Mcdonald's Cacoon to take second place at the end of an excellent event, thouroughly enjoyed by all the competitors.

The J24 Fleet is now preparing for a series of high profile championships, including 2018 the Worlds in Garda, Italy and the 2020 Worlds in Poole, UK. The local championships are already raising interest in the class, with top quality competition available at a fraction of the cost of other classes.

The 2018 event is proving extremely popular with many teams already in training and using the events throughout Europe as an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming world championships.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Pts
15219Il RiccioIan Southworth123111131(DNS)14
24271JawbreakerDavid Cooper‑761432442430
35432CacoonNick McDonald255323‑717331
44270Jolly RogerRoger Morris5185762‑93542
54245Unity LetsMatthews Conyers63‑9689826149
64254JujuQuinton Hall34214410‑15105254
77207Dogs JorrocksSteve Wassell874‑1364669959
84213HijinksMark Lewers1281310‑15551241180
94236Team Impact RacingGeorge Kennedy497912(RET)105111582
104100Midnight ExpressSam Marshall11(DSQ)1121011141610691
114206Jam TooAusten Davies101012‑1514143138892
124026Just the TonicAdrian Bennett1313612131298‑141096
134153JamBen Maddaford(DNS)1410711712111613101
144260JeliGeorge Kerr911‑14891313141214103
154103JojoJames Torr141215‑16581671512104
164251Italian JobJohn Gorman1515‑161116151115137118
