All buoyed up for an unmissable Ramsgate Week 2017

Ramsgate Week 2016 © Graeme Sweeney / Ramsgate Week 2016 © Graeme Sweeney / www.marineimages.co.uk

by Carol Stokes today at 4:50 pm

The excitement is building in Ramsgate, Kent for what is set to be another packed Ramsgate Week this year, both on and off-shore.

This year the annual sailing regatta, which is seen as the friendly alternative to Cowes, is sponsored for a fourth consecutive year by Miles and Barr Property Agents alongside Shepherd Neame, Page & Sons, Nemo Link and Ramsgate Town Council. We are also very excited to announce that Saskia Clark MBE will be taking part in this year's regatta onboard Oystercatcher one of the top competing boats, this British sailor who competed in the 2008 Summer Olympics was selected, along with Hannah Mills, to sail in the 470 Women's class for Team GB in the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics. They went on to win Silver at the 2012 games, before taking a dominant gold medal at the following games. ISAF Sailor of the year 2016.

We also have Alex Alley who will be making an appearance and raising awareness of his Solo Non-Stop Around the World Record for a 40' yacht next year, currently set at 137d 20h 1m 57s by Chinese sailor Guo Chuan.

The official start to Ramsgate Week is marked on Monday 24h July at 10am, when the Mayor of Ramsgate fires the cannon from the East Pier and welcomes over 300 competitors from across the UK and Europe, including the Netherlands and France. The 23rd to 28th July will see Ramsgate playing host to the IRC Classes, The QE2 Cup, the prestigious Gold Cup and the Round the Goodwin Sands race as well as the introduction this year of the very exciting two handed & Classic classes and we are looking forward to welcoming some new challengers and record setters!

This year not only can visitors enjoy the racing from the shore but you can also get a closer look by booking a spectator boat trip from Pier Yard or even a slightly more adrenalin-fuelled RIB ride. Alternatively, you can always take the less challenging option and book into the restaurant up at the Royal Temple Yacht Club for unrivalled views over the harbour. The week isn't just about serious competition out on the water but some serious fun too with the Wednesday of Ramsgate Week continuing the tradition of a crew fancy dress, so watch out for lycra and leggings as this year's theme is 80's. Friday brings us the famous Gold Cup race and competitors will be celebrating with a pirate themed evening sponsored by Westerhall Rum, sponsor of Cowes Week.

For those that wish to stay on terra firma there is a lot going on shore-side; as this year the Ramsgate Festival 22rd-30th July will be offering something for all ages, with Music, dance, drama, visual arts, talks and workshops.

With so much going on this year it is a year not to be missed!

For more information on the event and activities throughout the week please visit www.ramsgateweek.com, or see our twitter twitter.com/ramsgateweek and Facebook www.facebook.com/ramsgateweek pages.