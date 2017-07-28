Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Allen Self-Tacking Jib System
Allen Self-Tacking Jib System

All buoyed up for an unmissable Ramsgate Week 2017

by Carol Stokes today at 4:50 pm 23-28 July 2017
Ramsgate Week 2016 © Graeme Sweeney / www.marineimages.co.uk

The excitement is building in Ramsgate, Kent for what is set to be another packed Ramsgate Week this year, both on and off-shore.

This year the annual sailing regatta, which is seen as the friendly alternative to Cowes, is sponsored for a fourth consecutive year by Miles and Barr Property Agents alongside Shepherd Neame, Page & Sons, Nemo Link and Ramsgate Town Council. We are also very excited to announce that Saskia Clark MBE will be taking part in this year's regatta onboard Oystercatcher one of the top competing boats, this British sailor who competed in the 2008 Summer Olympics was selected, along with Hannah Mills, to sail in the 470 Women's class for Team GB in the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics. They went on to win Silver at the 2012 games, before taking a dominant gold medal at the following games. ISAF Sailor of the year 2016.

We also have Alex Alley who will be making an appearance and raising awareness of his Solo Non-Stop Around the World Record for a 40' yacht next year, currently set at 137d 20h 1m 57s by Chinese sailor Guo Chuan.

The official start to Ramsgate Week is marked on Monday 24h July at 10am, when the Mayor of Ramsgate fires the cannon from the East Pier and welcomes over 300 competitors from across the UK and Europe, including the Netherlands and France. The 23rd to 28th July will see Ramsgate playing host to the IRC Classes, The QE2 Cup, the prestigious Gold Cup and the Round the Goodwin Sands race as well as the introduction this year of the very exciting two handed & Classic classes and we are looking forward to welcoming some new challengers and record setters!

This year not only can visitors enjoy the racing from the shore but you can also get a closer look by booking a spectator boat trip from Pier Yard or even a slightly more adrenalin-fuelled RIB ride. Alternatively, you can always take the less challenging option and book into the restaurant up at the Royal Temple Yacht Club for unrivalled views over the harbour. The week isn't just about serious competition out on the water but some serious fun too with the Wednesday of Ramsgate Week continuing the tradition of a crew fancy dress, so watch out for lycra and leggings as this year's theme is 80's. Friday brings us the famous Gold Cup race and competitors will be celebrating with a pirate themed evening sponsored by Westerhall Rum, sponsor of Cowes Week.

For those that wish to stay on terra firma there is a lot going on shore-side; as this year the Ramsgate Festival 22rd-30th July will be offering something for all ages, with Music, dance, drama, visual arts, talks and workshops.

With so much going on this year it is a year not to be missed!

For more information on the event and activities throughout the week please visit www.ramsgateweek.com, or see our twitter twitter.com/ramsgateweek and Facebook www.facebook.com/ramsgateweek pages.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

COGS Falmouth to Penzance Race
A combined fleet of 13 yachts line up A combined fleet of 13 yachts lined up at the Black Rock start line on Saturday for the annual race to Penzance, this year organised for the first time by Penzance Sailing Club, and sponsored once again by A2 Rigging. Posted on 19 Jul Taittinger Royal Solent YC Regatta
Depth sounders a priority The 10th Anniversary of the Taittinger Royal Solent Yacht Club Regatta in association with Charles Stanley held in Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, over the past weekend delivered spectacular racing in the Western Solent. Posted on 18 Jul Fight to be first home
In the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race While the Judel-Vrolijk 115 Nikata will be the largest yacht competing among the 350 or so yachts starting the Rolex Fastnet Race on Sunday 6 August, the battle for line honours glory looks set to be between two titans of the grand prix racing world. Posted on 18 Jul Defender proves age is just a number
With Queen's Cup victory at the New York Yacht Club Three and a half decades ago, the 12 Metre Defender left Newport under less than ideal circumstances, having failed in its campaign to represent the New York Yacht Club in the 1983 America's Cup. Posted on 17 Jul Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race preview
International entries from seven countries already International entries from seven countries mark the first sign ups for the 8th Hong Kong to Vietnam Race; the 673nm predominantly downwind run to Nha Trang Beach, Vietnam. Racing kicks off on 18 October 2017 on Victoria Harbour. Posted on 16 Jul Impetuous takes bittersweet win
In 11th Swan 42 National Championship If everything had gone to plan, Paul Zabetakis and his Impetuous team would be celebrating their first Swan 42 National Championship and the opportunity to represent the host club in the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup in September. Posted on 16 Jul 22nd Waller Harris two-handed Triangle Race
Unique in the Channel Island's racing calendar Twenty-two boats came to the line in St Aubin's Bay on Saturday 8th July for the 22nd edition of the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's Waller-Harris Two-handed Triangle Race. Posted on 14 Jul IRC European Championships in Marseille
One of the smallest boats was crowned overall winner The second ever IRC European Championship took place in the south of France over four days last week for an international fleet of 53 boats. Posted on 12 Jul Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta overall
Titles decided at Ireland's biggest sailing event Ireland's biggest sailing event, the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta, came to a gentle close this afternoon after an exciting four days of racing in Dublin Bay with over 475 boats and almost 2,500 sailors competing. Posted on 12 Jul RORC Cowes Dinard St Malo Race
Rambler 88 wins the King Edward VII Cup Organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club in association with UNCL, Yacht Club de Dinard, Société Nautique de la Baie de St. Malo, Junior Offshore Group (JOG) and the Royal Yacht Squadron. Posted on 9 Jul

Upcoming Events

Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul Notts County SC Topper and Laser 4.7 Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Maidenhead SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Maidenhead SC- 22 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy