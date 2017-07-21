Please select your home edition
Contender World Championship at Sønderborg Yacht Club - Day 1

by Flemming Clausen today at 6:36 am 15-21 July 2017

107 Contender dinghies were ready for racing on day 1 for the Contender World Championship in Sønderborg in the southern part of Denmark. The wind was westerly 11-16 knots quite shifty.

The first race of the regatta started after one general recall. Race one was won by the UK's Simon Mussell, with Mark Bulka second and Jason Beebe third, both from Australia. The local sailor Jesper Nielsen from Aabenraa/Dyvig finished fourth.

Contender Worlds 2017 at Sønderborg, Denmark day 1 - photo © VR Sport Media
Contender Worlds 2017 at Sønderborg, Denmark day 1 - photo © VR Sport Media

The wind was similar in the second race. Mark Bulka rounded the 1st mark and held that position all the way round and finished with a decisive lead. Race winner in race 1, Mussell, capsized just after the windward mark and finished the race 8th. Jason Beebe finished second with Voker Niediek from Germany picking up third. Jesper Nielsen was 8th at the first mark and overtook four boats to finish 4th.

Results after Day 1:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2Pts
1 AUS 2457Mark BULKA 213
2 AUS 2482Jason BEEBERQYS325
3 DEN 2352Jesper NIELSENASC ‑ DB448
4 GBR 2420Simon MUSSELLHighcliffe SC189
5 ITA 384Marco FERRARI4117714
6 GER 2507Jan von der BANKWSCK10515
7 GER 2549Volker NIEDIEKSLSV14317
8 ITA 59Davide FONTANAAVb51217
9 GER 2527Dirk MÜLLERSKWB61420
10 GER 488Max BILLERBECKWSVK161026
11 GBR 2315Ben HOLDEN 1216.528.5
12 NED 9Paul VERHALLENWVDH82129
13 GBR 2503Tim HOLDEN 112334
14 GER 2510Jörg SCHLIENKAMPSCW29635
15 GBR 2618Nick NOBLE 241135
16 GER 11Andreas VOIGT 231538
17 AUS 2565John LINDHOLMBlairgowrie YS32941
18 GBR 2572Ed PRESLEYCotswold SC221941
19 GER 1789Alexander GRÖHLICHSVG93342
20 AUS 2468Callum BURNSBYS182442
21 GER 14Christian MEIER‑KOTHEKYC172643
22 GBR 2465Stuart JONESDatchet Water SC212243
23 DEN 2471Jacob KRISTENSENHS153045
24 GBR 2607Carl TAGOE 133952
25 NED 2582Rene HEYNENMaas en Roer341852
26 GBR 720Graham SCOTTRYA282553
27 GBR 2449Robert SMITHCCSC252853
28 ITA 326Daniel CHIESACdv Erix193655
29 AUS 2615Sam REID 3916.555.5
30 GBR 2439Gary LANGDOWNHighcliffe203858
31 GBR 2383David DAVIESLoch Ryan Sailing Club312758
32 NED 2544Dirk LAFLEURwsv de Zeevang333164
33 AUS 2237Simon BARWOODRFBYC372966
34 GER 9Kay‑Hendryk RETHMEIERSVMÜ363268
35 GBR 2347Martin JONES 492069
36 GER 2355David SCHAFFTDRS274370
37 AUS 2437Scott MUNRO 383573
38 GER 2390Gernot GOETZSCU403474
39 ITA 40Luca BONEZZICanottieri mincio mantova423779
40 GER 2366Lars KRUSEYCN414081
41 GBR 678Tommy HOOTON 464692
42 GER 2612Joachim HARPPRECHT0454893
43 NED 2Bart THORBORG 355994
44 GER 416Frank RICHTER 276996
45 NED 1Rik THORBORG 524496
46 GBR 2522Chris BOSHIERThorpe Bay Yacht Club564298
47 GER 2392Andreas WIETINGWVH485199
48 GBR 2407Richard BUTTNERRNSA / RYA5450104
49 GER 322Jens KREESSKBUE5752109
50 GER 2365Gilbert BRIETZKESCLW5060110
51 DEN 2526Lars Bo RASMUSSENRoskilde Sejlklub6745112
52 AUS 2521Adam LINTON 4768115
53 DEN 2528Jesper AKSGLÆDEHellerup Sejlklub5363.5116.5
54 GBR 2538John McLEANBSS7741118
55 GBR 712Rodger WHITE 6454118
56 GER 483Martin KAUFHOLDSSCK6256118
57 GER 2213Moritz POLLEHNZSK7247119
58 GBR 691Peter NOBLE 5861119
59 GER 551Christoph HOMEIERSVGO10813121
60 GER 535Gerhard GÖTZSCU5170121
61 GER 8Sebastian VAGTSLRV5566121
62 AUS 2617Matthew TRIGLONEMANLY SKIFF CLUB6657123
63 DEN 56Claus LITZINGERKaløvig baadlaug7849127
64 DEN 2532Frank HINSCHHS7355128
65 ITA 1111Emilio BETTALNI Riva del Garda6963.5132.5
66 SUI 92Jacqueline RUFENACHT 6175136
67 GER 400Malte RIESNERSegel‑ und Surf Club Kempen7067137
68 ITA 2561Antonio LAMBERTINIYCD30108138
69 GER 499Jürgen von KAMPENSSCK6574139
70 AUS 2501Stuart BROWNLYC6082142
71 GER 2553Daniel HÄRTELSCU9053143
72 GER 435Andreas HOHNERYCRA5984143
73 DEN 2286Thomas Nørregaard JENSENAarhus Sejlklub6381144
74 DEN 2611Thomas HERNØHellerup Sejlklub8858146
75 NED 2370Marcel GROEN 8462146
76 GBR 2599Tony COOK 8165146
77 BEL 1722Roel PEERLINCK 7671147
78 DEN 2431Jeppe SØRNERSejlklubben Rødvig‑Stevns7572147
79 GER 529Matthias KÖRNIGSVK44108152
80 NED 2637Cees de GRUIJTERGWV De Vrijbuiter7973152
81 NED 2630Pim LANGENDIJKNiederlande7478152
82 GER 2212Philipp STOBBESVSS45108153
83 DEN 2426Søren Winther HANSENÅS8376159
84 GER 2458Joerg GLAESCHERCYC8079159
85 GER 448Thomas WASILEWSKISLRV8280162
86 GER 2660Patrick EHINGERYCRA8677163
87 GER 900Utz MÜLLERSSCK7193164
88 DEN 2604Solvej TRAUTNERAarhus Sejlklub8583168
89 DEN 2430Jacob KIILERICH HANSENAarhus Sejlklub8785172
90 DEN 2215Carl Johan JENSENAarhus8986175
91 DEN 2500Henning WERMUTHÅSK68108176
92 DEN 2613Ole Lahn STANGENBERGRoskilde Sejlklub9288180
93 GER 2504Joachim SCHRAMMNFBS‑W9190181
94 GER 2459Kerstin SCHEPANSKICYC9887185
95 GER 443Jens‑Uwe HERRMANNPSV9689185
96 GER 2533Johanna GRANDTHSC9396189
97 GER 387Fenja MAIWALDBSV9495189
98 DEN 213Frederikke MIKKELSENHellerup Sejlklub9794191
99 SUI 2601Uwe HOFFMANNSCH10191192
100 NED 2506Pieter HILKEMEIJERGWV De Vrijbuiter10092192
101 DEN 1460Torben BJØRNHOLTAarhus Sejlklub9599194
102 GER 515Sven GIERTHCYC99100199
103 GER 2298Irmtraud SCHRAMMNFBS‑W10298200
104 GER 24Peter SCHAFFTDRS10897205
105 GBR 718Stephen EMBY 108108216
105 ITA 19Bruno Antonio ORFINOAVAL‑CDV108108216
105 ITA 2559Andrea de MANZINI 108108216
