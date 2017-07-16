Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats 2014
Product Feature
Gill Pro Hikers (DG4923)
Gill Pro Hikers (DG4923)

Boats for sale

Laser XD 181343 Full Kit Two Good Sails T&T
located in Lymington
2016 Laser XD
located in Weymouth
2014 Laser XD - 208697
located in Weymouth

Whitstable Yacht Club LaserFest '17

by Steve Gray today at 10:29 am 15-16 July 2017

LaserFest was conceived as a weekend of tight Laser racing and great socials with the objective of getting as many WYC Lasers on the water as possible. Looking back on a great weekend of racing, an amazing BBQ and some amusing banter its mission was accomplished – and in some style.

With a turnout of 38 boats over the two days, we welcomed 6 visitors to add to 32 WYC boats – the envy of some of our other club fleets. PRO Mark Barnes ran a tight ship (least said about the last race) with long accurate courses to take on Saturday's brisk conditions and shorter challenge to match Sunday's softer breeze.

Laser Fest '17 at Whitstable - photo © Katerina Kelly
Laser Fest '17 at Whitstable - photo © Katerina Kelly

The first race was a bruiser out in the bay – home boats were stunned to see the radials of Jeff Loosemore from Australia and semi-local Rob Cage giving the best standard rigs a hard time. Jeff comfortably led home B14 sailor Simon Hadley and Nigel Brown to lay the marker down with thrills and spills throughout the fleet.

There was no let-up in the conditions for the 2nd race with the radials again making a strong start together with Fireball (and local Laser) sailor 'young' James Goodfellow leading to the first mark. With a twist in the wind and strong tide much of the fleet overstood the 1st mark meaning that those taking the direct route prospered but Jeff managed to bag another win from James with Nigel adding a further 3rd to boost his chances.

Laser Fest '17 at Whitstable - photo © Katerina Kelly
Laser Fest '17 at Whitstable - photo © Katerina Kelly

Broken bodies returned to the beach grateful to the shore crew for help with trollies, to Christina Brewer and team for a great BBQ and the assembled Lasers for the company, ending with renditions of Spice Girls songs – can't think why James!

An earlier start time of 13.00 saw a softer breeze and a course well out in the bay. With an incoming tide under the fleet and a much shorter course (was the first beat really the length of Saturday's start line Mark?) it was going to be interesting. Queue deja-vu from race 2 as many overstood the first mark having got a little too enthusiastic of their leeward end starts and forgotten to tack. First round was Steve Gray followed by 'Young' James and Nick Stephens; all standard rigs from WYC. Despite some big shifts which led to a lopsided beat and a very reachy run the James took the win from Steve and Nick – but note that 4th was taken by Niall Martin WYC's very own Canadian ex-pat. So where were the bandit radials? Jeff managed 10th, an amazing result in the light conditions and Rob was judged OCS – a little harsh perhaps?

Laser Fest '17 at Whitstable - photo © Katerina Kelly
Laser Fest '17 at Whitstable - photo © Katerina Kelly

The breeze faded a little for the last race and twisted just before the start to allow both ends of the line to tack and lay the first mark on port (that's if you could tack and get a clear lane fast!). Bill Edmondson from the home club led round from Niall Martin and WYC class captain and event organiser 'Pukka' Pete Gowing. After a slightly processional race Niall took the win from ex-WYC Commodore Andy Jackson and Peter Gowing.

We were privileged to recently receive a legacy from long time WYC and international Laser sailor Peter Raymer, and his trophy was awarded to the best WYC boat by his son John.

When the sums were done it was apparent that youth had triumphed with James Goodfellow the most consistent in both strong and lighter conditions to become overall winner and 1st WYC boat – well done Baby Spice!

Runner up was Niall Martin thanks to his 4,1 on day 2 pushing Nigel Brown down to 3rd with radial Jeff Loosemore taking 4th – we are glad he's joining WYC so we can learn just a few of his secrets (and get trashed again).

Prizes were awarded throughout the fleet with special awards for first lady, Ruth Oliver, first cadet radial Tom Oliver and especially for 10 year old Christopher Marsh from Thailand who finished every race in his 4.7.

Laserfest 17 was a successful event on every level – 38 boats was above expectations, and so great to see WYC Lasers who've struggled to race this year due to family commitments having a go at big fleet racing. Let's hope it stimulates even better turnouts for the rest of the season and encourages the rest of WYC to do the same.

For those who don't know Whitstable it's the best estuary sailing in Kent with strong fleets of Lasers, cats, Merlins and Tasers – if you fancy taking the challenge please contact WYC on 01227 272942 or visit wyc.org.uk/contact

Laser Fest '17 at Whitstable - photo © Katerina Kelly
Laser Fest '17 at Whitstable - photo © Katerina Kelly
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Laser Radial Youth Europeans
Guido Gallinaro wins at Gdynia, Poland The victories of Guido Gallinaro and the burgee of Fraglia Vela Riva continue to gather important achievements and great success. Last Thursday in Gdynia (Poland) Guido Gallinaro won the Youth Laser Radial European Championship Posted on 16 Jul Laser Masters National Championships
Sponsored by Wildwind and LaserPerformance The Radial Masters completed their Nationals with a host of boats in great form. The fleet has now become the global dominant force with World & European Champions across all of the age categories however a new force has been threatening to emerge. Posted on 12 Jul Trident Youth Travellers at Ripon
Sparkling conclusion to the series 35 boats from ten regional clubs converged at Ripon Sailing Club for the final event in the 32nd Yorkshire & Humberside Youth Travellers Series and the 21st North East Youth Travellers Series, both of which were sponsored by TridentUK. Posted on 10 Jul Flying Fifteens and Lasers at Bassenthwaite
An adequate supply of shifty wind on both days Due to National Park restrictions, Open Meetings on Bassenthwaite Lake often need to be combined - albeit with separate fleet starts and with individual Notices of Race to suit a specific class. Posted on 9 Jul Craftinsure Laser Connaught Championship
Two days of great sailing in Wexford Harbour Two days of great sailing took place in Wexford Harbour on 1st and 2nd July with full rig, Radial and 4.7 fleets competing in the Craftinsure Laser Connaughts. Posted on 8 Jul Alan and Nicholas claim next two spots
On the 2018 ilovesailing calendar Alan Jenkins from West Kirby, Wirral and Nick Wake from Hartley Wintney, Hampshire, have secured the next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar, leaving just four more places up for grabs. Posted on 8 Jul 'Big Monday' at Parkstone
48 Lasers answer the call It has become a tradition amongst Laser sailors at Parkstone that one of the regular Monday night sailing sessions be deemed, 'Big Monday'. The idea behind the title is to encourage as many people as possible onto the water. Posted on 7 Jul The World Sailing Show - July 2017
How the America's Cup was won and more This month's World Sailing Show comes from the heart of the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda where this beautiful mid Atlantic island put on a show like no other. Flying Cup boats, Superyachts, the J-Class and the Youth America's Cup pulled the crowds. Posted on 6 Jul Lasers at Notts County
Sunshine for the 40 competitors The first Sunday in July saw the Laser open at Notts County Sailing Club with forty entries from all over the Midlands. Thanks to Rooster Sailing, Holt, Allen Brothers and Morton Boats for sponsorship in the form of prizes. Posted on 4 Jul World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Kim Andersen continues to keep us informed Another month has flown by, and as ever, it is my great pleasure to keep you all informed about what we at World Sailing have been working on during this period. Posted on 4 Jul

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Waldringfield SC Laser Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Shustoke SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chichester YC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy