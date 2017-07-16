Whitstable Yacht Club LaserFest '17

by Steve Gray today at 10:29 am

LaserFest was conceived as a weekend of tight Laser racing and great socials with the objective of getting as many WYC Lasers on the water as possible. Looking back on a great weekend of racing, an amazing BBQ and some amusing banter its mission was accomplished – and in some style.

With a turnout of 38 boats over the two days, we welcomed 6 visitors to add to 32 WYC boats – the envy of some of our other club fleets. PRO Mark Barnes ran a tight ship (least said about the last race) with long accurate courses to take on Saturday's brisk conditions and shorter challenge to match Sunday's softer breeze.

The first race was a bruiser out in the bay – home boats were stunned to see the radials of Jeff Loosemore from Australia and semi-local Rob Cage giving the best standard rigs a hard time. Jeff comfortably led home B14 sailor Simon Hadley and Nigel Brown to lay the marker down with thrills and spills throughout the fleet.

There was no let-up in the conditions for the 2nd race with the radials again making a strong start together with Fireball (and local Laser) sailor 'young' James Goodfellow leading to the first mark. With a twist in the wind and strong tide much of the fleet overstood the 1st mark meaning that those taking the direct route prospered but Jeff managed to bag another win from James with Nigel adding a further 3rd to boost his chances.

Broken bodies returned to the beach grateful to the shore crew for help with trollies, to Christina Brewer and team for a great BBQ and the assembled Lasers for the company, ending with renditions of Spice Girls songs – can't think why James!

An earlier start time of 13.00 saw a softer breeze and a course well out in the bay. With an incoming tide under the fleet and a much shorter course (was the first beat really the length of Saturday's start line Mark?) it was going to be interesting. Queue deja-vu from race 2 as many overstood the first mark having got a little too enthusiastic of their leeward end starts and forgotten to tack. First round was Steve Gray followed by 'Young' James and Nick Stephens; all standard rigs from WYC. Despite some big shifts which led to a lopsided beat and a very reachy run the James took the win from Steve and Nick – but note that 4th was taken by Niall Martin WYC's very own Canadian ex-pat. So where were the bandit radials? Jeff managed 10th, an amazing result in the light conditions and Rob was judged OCS – a little harsh perhaps?

The breeze faded a little for the last race and twisted just before the start to allow both ends of the line to tack and lay the first mark on port (that's if you could tack and get a clear lane fast!). Bill Edmondson from the home club led round from Niall Martin and WYC class captain and event organiser 'Pukka' Pete Gowing. After a slightly processional race Niall took the win from ex-WYC Commodore Andy Jackson and Peter Gowing.

We were privileged to recently receive a legacy from long time WYC and international Laser sailor Peter Raymer, and his trophy was awarded to the best WYC boat by his son John.

When the sums were done it was apparent that youth had triumphed with James Goodfellow the most consistent in both strong and lighter conditions to become overall winner and 1st WYC boat – well done Baby Spice!

Runner up was Niall Martin thanks to his 4,1 on day 2 pushing Nigel Brown down to 3rd with radial Jeff Loosemore taking 4th – we are glad he's joining WYC so we can learn just a few of his secrets (and get trashed again).

Prizes were awarded throughout the fleet with special awards for first lady, Ruth Oliver, first cadet radial Tom Oliver and especially for 10 year old Christopher Marsh from Thailand who finished every race in his 4.7.

Laserfest 17 was a successful event on every level – 38 boats was above expectations, and so great to see WYC Lasers who've struggled to race this year due to family commitments having a go at big fleet racing. Let's hope it stimulates even better turnouts for the rest of the season and encourages the rest of WYC to do the same.

For those who don't know Whitstable it's the best estuary sailing in Kent with strong fleets of Lasers, cats, Merlins and Tasers – if you fancy taking the challenge please contact WYC on 01227 272942 or visit wyc.org.uk/contact