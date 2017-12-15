Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
Navigation: A Newcomer’s Guide by Sara Hopkinson
Navigation: A Newcomer’s Guide by Sara Hopkinson
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Wilson and Brown called up to represent GBR at Youth Worlds

by Anisha Walkerley today at 7:56 pm 11-15 December 2017
Emma Wilson during the RS:X Youth Worlds on Lake Garda © Robert Hajduk / www.shuttersail.com

Windsurfers Emma Wilson (OTC) and Andy Brown (Loch Insh) are the first two sailors to be selected to represent British Youth Sailing at the 2017 Youth World Sailing Championships in Sanya, China (11-15 December).

The Youth Worlds is the premier international youth racing event, bringing together young sailors from over 60 countries racing in nine fleets.

Wilson's selection was confirmed after she sealed silver at the RS:X Youth World Championships in Torbole, Italy (27 June-1 July). This followed top 10 performances for the Christchurch windsurfer at several senior events this year including World Cup Miami and Hyeres, and World Cup Final Santander.

The 18-year-old is a member of the British Sailing Team and will be attending the Youth Worlds for the third time: "It feels pretty cool to be selected again for the Youth Worlds. I have really enjoyed it both times I have been and am super excited to be able to go again!

"I'm looking forward to the competition and also going with all the sailors from the others classes, which makes it fun and different from the other events."

Having won silver at the 2015 event, and gold in 2016, Wilson will be aiming to defend her title as she takes on the world's best young windsurfers.

"I would love to defend my title – I know it will be hard, but I will try my best!"

Teammate Brown took bronze in the Youth Men's event in Torbole to secure the coveted spot to represent the British Youth Sailing Team in China.

Andy Brown during the RS:X Youth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Robert Hajduk / www.shuttersail.com
Andy Brown during the RS:X Youth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Robert Hajduk / www.shuttersail.com

Brown, 18, also trains with the British Sailing Team and will be attending the event for a second time. Brown finished eighth at last year's edition and, with the boost of an RS:X Youth Worlds medal under his belt, will aiming for the podium this time around.

"I'm really looking forward to the 2017 Youth Worlds. The venue looks awesome!" explained Brown.

"I absolutely loved last year, but feel I have improved hugely since 2016 so will be looking to bring home a gold medal this time!

Brown continued: "I have lots of competitions between now and the Youth Worlds to further improve my skills, such as the class Senior Worlds in Japan."

The Scottish windsurfer is 'really buzzing' to be heading out to Japan for venue preparation and training later this week.

Both Wilson and Brown's focus now turns to the RS:X Senior Worlds in September held in the Tokyo 2020 sailing venue, Enoshima.

The team selection for the 29er, 420, Nacra and Laser Radial classes will be announced over the coming months following a number of international events across the summer.

Stay with us to follow an action packed summer of international racing for the British Youth Sailing Team on British Youth Sailing Facebook, on Twitter @RYAYouthRacing and on Instagram @BritishYouthSailing.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

The World Sailing Show - July 2017
How the America's Cup was won and more This month's World Sailing Show comes from the heart of the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda where this beautiful mid Atlantic island put on a show like no other. Flying Cup boats, Superyachts, the J-Class and the Youth America's Cup pulled the crowds. Posted on 6 Jul World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Kim Andersen continues to keep us informed Another month has flown by, and as ever, it is my great pleasure to keep you all informed about what we at World Sailing have been working on during this period. Posted on 4 Jul RS:X Youth Worlds at Lake Garda overall
Israelis on top of the world Tom Reuveny (ISR) is the undisputed champion of the RS:X Youth World Championship held at Circolo Surf Torbole between the 24th of June and the 1st of July. For the female league, the gold medal goes to Maya Morris (ISR). Posted on 2 Jul British Sailing Team support continues
Marlow Ropes renew deal as Official Supplier Marlow, the world's leading performance yachting rope, has again been selected as official supplier to the British Sailing Team as they embark on their journey to Tokyo 2020 and beyond. Posted on 27 Jun RS:X Youth Worlds at Lake Garda practice race
Spectacular conditions and spectacle already Few words are needed to describe this competition's first exciting day of racing. Today was just a test of Garda Trentino's wind, weather and marine conditions, and a first taste of how much energy and passion these champions can display. Posted on 26 Jun The Tasman Project launched
Strengthening Australian and New Zealand Olympic class sailing Australian Sailing and Yachting New Zealand have signed a joint commitment to attend major regattas on both sides of the Tasman for the next three years, strengthening existing events by generating international quality racing. Posted on 17 Jun World Cup Final in Santander overall
Drama at the death There was drama at the death at the World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain as the Men's Heavyweight Dinghy, Finn, Medal Race provided a tense finale. Posted on 11 Jun Golden hat-trick for British sailors
As World Cup Series Final in Santander concludes GBR crews finish in Santander with three golds, two silver and three bronze medals. British sailors wrapped up their World Cup Series Final with an eight-medal haul as racing in Santander drew to a close on Sunday (11 June). Posted on 11 Jun British Sailing's super Saturday
At World Cup Final in Santander There was cause for celebration as British sailors secured five podium finishes on the first day of World Cup medal race action in Santander, Spain, on Saturday (10 June). Posted on 10 Jun World Cup Final in Santander day 5
Six World Cup Champions crowned Six new World Cup Series champions have been crowned after a day of Medal Races were played out in Santander, Spain. Posted on 10 Jun

Upcoming Events

Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul Notts County SC Topper and Laser 4.7 Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Maidenhead SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Maidenhead SC- 22 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy