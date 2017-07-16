Please select your home edition
Flying Fifteen Southern Championship at Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club

by Flying Fifteen Class today at 7:50 pm 15-16 July 2017
Flying Fifteen Southern Championship in Cowes © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk

38 boats came to the line to compete in the 2017 Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship hosted by the Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club.

Race day one began with race officer Richard Palmer setting a windward/leeward course of three rounds in a fresh breeze. The fleet was well behaved with a clean start and Richard Lovering leading upwind. However by the time the fleet reached the leeward gate for the first time, Steve Goacher had taken the lead followed by Hamish Mackay with Lovering third. On the final run to the finish Lovering and Goacher fought a close battle with Lovering coming out on top to take the gun.

In a freshening breeze of 20 knots the second race was a sausage/triangle course. This type of course shows Flying Fifteens off at their best on the planing reaches. At the first windward mark Peter Bannister rounded in the lead followed by Greg Wells and Charles Apthorp. At the leeward mark the first two positions remained the same but Simon Kneller had moved up into third. By the second windward mark Greg Wells had taken the lead and was never threatened on the two screaming reaches and short dash to the finish with Kneller and Lovering second and third respectively.

The last race of the day was another sausage/triangle course. Goacher was hit in a port and starboard incident damaging his mainsheet bridle forcing him out of the race. Lovering dominated with Mackay and Davy fighting for second place with Davy eventually coming out on top. At the end of first day Lovering held a seven point lead over his nearest rival Simon Kneller.

Flying Fifteen Southern Championship in Cowes - photo © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk
Flying Fifteen Southern Championship in Cowes - photo © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk

The strong winds took a heavy toll and several teams including all the classic boats gave up by the end of the first race. Several boats broached and at least one man overboard incident was noted. All however came ashore safe and sound and ready for the evening's entertainment.

In the evening the class celebrated its 70th Anniversary at the Commodore's House, Uffa Fox's last residence. Bobby Salmond, UKFFA President, proposed a toast to Uffa and the Flying Fifteen and the celebratory cake was cut.

Going into the second and final day of the 2017 Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship hosted by the Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado sailing 'Hyderated' held a commanding seven point lead. The wind had moderated considerably from the previous day and the fleet started in around 12 knots of breeze.

Flying Fifteen Southern Championship in Cowes - photo © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk
Flying Fifteen Southern Championship in Cowes - photo © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk

Lovering and Alvarado continued their dominance by winning both races. Their closest rivals overnight Simon Kneller and Dave Lucas could only manage 10th and 12th place so Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett took advantage with a second and third to take the runner up position with Hamish MacKay third overall.

With the much lighter winds the classic and silver boats enjoyed good sailing. Bobby Salmond crewed by Dave Hill took the classic fleet prize in Silver Fox and the Tatlow brothers Alex and Mike claimed the silver fleet prize.

At the prize-giving the winners thanked the host club for a great weekend of sailing summed up by the smiling faces of all the competitors and hoped the class would soon return to Cowes.

The Flying Fifteens will continue their 70th anniversary festivities on Monday with an anniversary race hosted by the Royal London Yacht Club as a prelude to Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelmCrewR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1GBR 4002HyderatedRichard LoveringMatt Alvarado1‑31114
2GBR 3760 Jeremy DavyMartin Huett3‑823210
3GBR 4016Waldorf & StatlerHamish MacKayAndrew Lawson5‑932515
4GBR 4021 Steve GoacherTim Harper2‑10G54416
5GBR 4030AgathaGreg WellsAndrew Jameson8165‑1220
6GBR 4056P & B Race TeamIan PinnellMark Darling4‑777321
7GBR 4024Really FlyingSimon KnellerDave Lucas624‑121022
8GBR 4004FoofCharles AprthorpCharles E Apthorp‑11486927
9GBR 3994Mad SparksChris WaplesTom Waples769‑161537
10GBR 4033Sparks & Bubbles Take TwoJustin WaplesElla Waples9125‑151339
11GBR 3953Vento de FalcaRobert HogbenGlyn Morgan101112‑13740
12RSA 3777Durban FlyerCampbell AlexanderJeremy Kriek12‑141010840
13GBR 3954Hakuna Kutoa KatikaJohn HansonHelen Selden141316‑18649
14GBR 4046Fram FreyrRichard DrabbleStephanie Brown‑231513111453
15GBR 4048Seventh HeavenGeoff BaylissSimon Hunt1520159‑2159
16GBR 3922Foot LooseCrispin R WilsonSteve Brown19161114‑2760
17GBR 3736WavebreakerPeter BannisterIan Nicholson(DNC)5DNF81164
18GBR 3865BlackNick ClarkePete Ashworth131820‑221869
19GBR 3902Deffiant IIRichard HopeMike Stewson‑241717172071
20GBR 3631FfollyChris WrightNicky Hooper22(DNC)14261678
21GBR 3758BoatGraham LathamSara Briscoe17221924‑2982
22GBR 3904Ffizzbuzz TooMervyn WrightGeorge Caspail2023‑23.5201982
23GBR 3590Frequent FlyerDavid NichollsSarah Smith212118‑252585
24GBR 3418FfenellaMichael WilsonHelen Latham161925.5‑302686.5
25GBR 3926Fifty FiftyAndrew MillbandAndrea Millband‑282822192493
26GBR 4027VaqueroMichael ClappPeter Morris252523.5‑272396.5
27GBR 3901FreewheelinMike KilbeeRon Elliott272625.5‑3330108.5
28GBR 3903VitalstatistixKeith JamiesonPatrick Condy18(DNC)DNC2922109
29GBR 3288Affore The WeakAlex TatlowMike Tatlow292721‑3434111
30GBR 3951SaffariRoger PalmerBarbara Palmer26(DNC)DNC2328117
31GBT 3118Comfortably NumbMark HartHarriet Butler(DNF)DNCDNC2117118
32GBR 3850FfoenixChristina MoncurStephen Moncur3129(DNC)3231123
33GBR 3819FflashbackMike DixonStephen Scriven(DNC)24DNC28DNF132
34GBR 202Silver FoxBobby SalmondDave Hill30(DNC)DNC3533138
35HKG 3834Free Fire 20Tony BeddingfieldNick Emery(DNF)DNCDNC3132143
36GBR 3130AnemoneJordan AspinRichie Harrison(DNF)DNFDNS3636152
37GBR 496FluteRodney RowlandsDave Naylor(DNF)DNCDNC3935154
38GBR 3510FfickleChristopher EvansHannah Evans(DNF)DNCDNC3737154
39GBR 1803Ffree SpiritJohn ChristensenJonathan Baggott(DNC)DNFDNC3838156
