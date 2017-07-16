Flying Fifteen Southern Championship at Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club

Flying Fifteen Southern Championship in Cowes © Hamo Thornycroft / Flying Fifteen Southern Championship in Cowes © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk

by Flying Fifteen Class today at 7:50 pm

38 boats came to the line to compete in the 2017 Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship hosted by the Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club.

Race day one began with race officer Richard Palmer setting a windward/leeward course of three rounds in a fresh breeze. The fleet was well behaved with a clean start and Richard Lovering leading upwind. However by the time the fleet reached the leeward gate for the first time, Steve Goacher had taken the lead followed by Hamish Mackay with Lovering third. On the final run to the finish Lovering and Goacher fought a close battle with Lovering coming out on top to take the gun.

In a freshening breeze of 20 knots the second race was a sausage/triangle course. This type of course shows Flying Fifteens off at their best on the planing reaches. At the first windward mark Peter Bannister rounded in the lead followed by Greg Wells and Charles Apthorp. At the leeward mark the first two positions remained the same but Simon Kneller had moved up into third. By the second windward mark Greg Wells had taken the lead and was never threatened on the two screaming reaches and short dash to the finish with Kneller and Lovering second and third respectively.

The last race of the day was another sausage/triangle course. Goacher was hit in a port and starboard incident damaging his mainsheet bridle forcing him out of the race. Lovering dominated with Mackay and Davy fighting for second place with Davy eventually coming out on top. At the end of first day Lovering held a seven point lead over his nearest rival Simon Kneller.

The strong winds took a heavy toll and several teams including all the classic boats gave up by the end of the first race. Several boats broached and at least one man overboard incident was noted. All however came ashore safe and sound and ready for the evening's entertainment.

In the evening the class celebrated its 70th Anniversary at the Commodore's House, Uffa Fox's last residence. Bobby Salmond, UKFFA President, proposed a toast to Uffa and the Flying Fifteen and the celebratory cake was cut.

Going into the second and final day of the 2017 Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship hosted by the Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado sailing 'Hyderated' held a commanding seven point lead. The wind had moderated considerably from the previous day and the fleet started in around 12 knots of breeze.

Lovering and Alvarado continued their dominance by winning both races. Their closest rivals overnight Simon Kneller and Dave Lucas could only manage 10th and 12th place so Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett took advantage with a second and third to take the runner up position with Hamish MacKay third overall.

With the much lighter winds the classic and silver boats enjoyed good sailing. Bobby Salmond crewed by Dave Hill took the classic fleet prize in Silver Fox and the Tatlow brothers Alex and Mike claimed the silver fleet prize.

At the prize-giving the winners thanked the host club for a great weekend of sailing summed up by the smiling faces of all the competitors and hoped the class would soon return to Cowes.

The Flying Fifteens will continue their 70th anniversary festivities on Monday with an anniversary race hosted by the Royal London Yacht Club as a prelude to Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 GBR 4002 Hyderated Richard Lovering Matt Alvarado 1 ‑3 1 1 1 4 2 GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy Martin Huett 3 ‑8 2 3 2 10 3 GBR 4016 Waldorf & Statler Hamish MacKay Andrew Lawson 5 ‑9 3 2 5 15 4 GBR 4021 Steve Goacher Tim Harper 2 ‑10 G5 4 4 16 5 GBR 4030 Agatha Greg Wells Andrew Jameson 8 1 6 5 ‑12 20 6 GBR 4056 P & B Race Team Ian Pinnell Mark Darling 4 ‑7 7 7 3 21 7 GBR 4024 Really Flying Simon Kneller Dave Lucas 6 2 4 ‑12 10 22 8 GBR 4004 Foof Charles Aprthorp Charles E Apthorp ‑11 4 8 6 9 27 9 GBR 3994 Mad Sparks Chris Waples Tom Waples 7 6 9 ‑16 15 37 10 GBR 4033 Sparks & Bubbles Take Two Justin Waples Ella Waples 9 12 5 ‑15 13 39 11 GBR 3953 Vento de Falca Robert Hogben Glyn Morgan 10 11 12 ‑13 7 40 12 RSA 3777 Durban Flyer Campbell Alexander Jeremy Kriek 12 ‑14 10 10 8 40 13 GBR 3954 Hakuna Kutoa Katika John Hanson Helen Selden 14 13 16 ‑18 6 49 14 GBR 4046 Fram Freyr Richard Drabble Stephanie Brown ‑23 15 13 11 14 53 15 GBR 4048 Seventh Heaven Geoff Bayliss Simon Hunt 15 20 15 9 ‑21 59 16 GBR 3922 Foot Loose Crispin R Wilson Steve Brown 19 16 11 14 ‑27 60 17 GBR 3736 Wavebreaker Peter Bannister Ian Nicholson (DNC) 5 DNF 8 11 64 18 GBR 3865 Black Nick Clarke Pete Ashworth 13 18 20 ‑22 18 69 19 GBR 3902 Deffiant II Richard Hope Mike Stewson ‑24 17 17 17 20 71 20 GBR 3631 Ffolly Chris Wright Nicky Hooper 22 (DNC) 14 26 16 78 21 GBR 3758 Boat Graham Latham Sara Briscoe 17 22 19 24 ‑29 82 22 GBR 3904 Ffizzbuzz Too Mervyn Wright George Caspail 20 23 ‑23.5 20 19 82 23 GBR 3590 Frequent Flyer David Nicholls Sarah Smith 21 21 18 ‑25 25 85 24 GBR 3418 Ffenella Michael Wilson Helen Latham 16 19 25.5 ‑30 26 86.5 25 GBR 3926 Fifty Fifty Andrew Millband Andrea Millband ‑28 28 22 19 24 93 26 GBR 4027 Vaquero Michael Clapp Peter Morris 25 25 23.5 ‑27 23 96.5 27 GBR 3901 Freewheelin Mike Kilbee Ron Elliott 27 26 25.5 ‑33 30 108.5 28 GBR 3903 Vitalstatistix Keith Jamieson Patrick Condy 18 (DNC) DNC 29 22 109 29 GBR 3288 Affore The Weak Alex Tatlow Mike Tatlow 29 27 21 ‑34 34 111 30 GBR 3951 Saffari Roger Palmer Barbara Palmer 26 (DNC) DNC 23 28 117 31 GBT 3118 Comfortably Numb Mark Hart Harriet Butler (DNF) DNC DNC 21 17 118 32 GBR 3850 Ffoenix Christina Moncur Stephen Moncur 31 29 (DNC) 32 31 123 33 GBR 3819 Fflashback Mike Dixon Stephen Scriven (DNC) 24 DNC 28 DNF 132 34 GBR 202 Silver Fox Bobby Salmond Dave Hill 30 (DNC) DNC 35 33 138 35 HKG 3834 Free Fire 20 Tony Beddingfield Nick Emery (DNF) DNC DNC 31 32 143 36 GBR 3130 Anemone Jordan Aspin Richie Harrison (DNF) DNF DNS 36 36 152 37 GBR 496 Flute Rodney Rowlands Dave Naylor (DNF) DNC DNC 39 35 154 38 GBR 3510 Ffickle Christopher Evans Hannah Evans (DNF) DNC DNC 37 37 154 39 GBR 1803 Ffree Spirit John Christensen Jonathan Baggott (DNC) DNF DNC 38 38 156