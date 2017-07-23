Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Gill Reflex Sunglasses Black/Orange
Gill Reflex Sunglasses Black/Orange
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Wayfarer Eastern Area Championship 2017 - Preview

by Tim Townsend today at 3:39 pm 22-23 July 2017
Wayfarer Nationals at Medway © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

It's all change at the head of the leaderboard as the Wayfarer travelling circus heads to Medway Yacht Club on the 22nd and 23rd July for the fifth event in the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series 2017.

After the fourth event at Aldeburgh Yacht Club a couple of weeks ago, Andrew Wilson with either his son Tom or Sue Risbridger as crew, has taken the lead in the National Circuit Series, but only on count back from Bill Whitney and Lisa Whitney/John Shelton. Previous leader Len Jones, who did not compete at Aldeburgh has slipped to third place for the moment followed by Brian Lamb and Sam Pygall. As expected, Nigel and Belinda O'Donnell have broken into the top five by competing at Aldeburgh which allowed them to discard a distinctly average result from the National Championships in June.

What's planned for this weekend? Medway YC is hosting the Eastern Area Championships sponsored by Craftinsure, Pirates Cave, Chesley Storage and Shepherd Neame. Six races are scheduled over the weekend and the medium range forecast is for plenty of sunshine with a fantastic force 4-5 south westerly on Saturday lunchtime easing slightly as the day wears on followed by free beer, and a force 3 westerly on Sunday. What could be better? Not cutting the lawn, that is for sure.

There is a sit down dinner in the clubhouse on Saturday evening and free camping for visitors. The clubhouse will be open and food available for arrivals on Friday evening. Breakfast and packed lunches will also be available. More information, including Entry Form and Race Documents can be found here.

Who will be the runners and riders? Len Jones, after a bit of R&R by the pool, will be competing and trying to regain the lead in the National Circuit Series. His main challenge may be to keep the mast above the boat, because his results have been peppered recently by swimming exercise. Andrew Wilson is expected to attend and will fight hard to beat Len and retain his lead. Bill Whitney will also be competing and licking his lips in anticipation of the brisker winds forecast for Saturday.

Brian Lamb and Sam Pygall currently placed 4th in the National Circuit Series will also be competing and, again, looking forward to stronger breezes where they tend to excel. Visitors from Swarkestone, Haversham and Bough Beech are also expected. From the strong local fleet, Richard Stone and Catherine Gore have been very fast recently and won their class at the Medway Dinghy Regatta last weekend. They enjoy the lighter conditions so watch out for them especially on Sunday.

Other boats to watch out for are the McKenzies and the Coltarts (with their unique "lucky" spinnaker); and do not discount Tony Alexander and Jon Moon who have enjoyed some spectacular results on these waters in recent weeks. Last but not least, there's always the possibility of Michael McNamara and Simon Townsend, the reigning and serial Wayfarer National Champions, reconciling their busy schedules, quietly rocking up on Saturday morning and showing us all how it's really done... again.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta overall
Titles decided at Ireland's biggest sailing event Ireland's biggest sailing event, the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta, came to a gentle close this afternoon after an exciting four days of racing in Dublin Bay with over 475 boats and almost 2,500 sailors competing. Posted on 12 Jul Wayfarers at Aldeburgh
Mediterranean skies for the L'Escargot Trophy Mediterranean skies and force 3-4 winds proved the forecasters wrong for the crews who battled it out for L'Escargot trophy at Aldeburgh Yacht Club. This event was started in 1969 and this year formed part of the National Circuit Series. Posted on 10 Jul Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 3
Sea breeze brings changes to the leader board A sea breeze brought changes to the leader board in several classes in the penultimate day of Ireland's biggest sailing regatta, the Volvo Dun Laoghaire regatta on Dublin Bay today. Posted on 8 Jul Wayfarers at Aldeburgh preview
Racing for the L'Escargot Trophy This weekend sees the travelling Wayfarers descend on Aldeburgh YC for the L'Escargot Trophy which is the fourth event of the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series 2017. Posted on 6 Jul Wayfarer Nationals at Arun
Fifty teams beside the seaside Fifty Wayfarer teams from Britain, Ireland and Denmark gathered at Arun YC, Littlehampton, for their National Championships over the weekend of 16th to 18th of June. Posted on 21 Jun Wayfarer Nationals at Arun preview
Bumper entry for 60th anniversary of the class It was 60 years ago this year that the late Ian Proctor drew the lines of the Wayfarer Class sailing dinghy, one of the greatest all round dinghies which has been perfect over the decades for training, cruising and racing. Posted on 12 Jun 57th N&G Three Rivers Race
85 dinghies and yachts for this classic endurance event The 57th annual Navigators & General Three Rivers Race took place over the weekend of 3rd-4th June, hosted by Horning Sailing Club. As the 85 starters listened to the briefing, the key questions on everyone's mind were how long the race was going to be. Posted on 5 Jun Wayfarer Inland and Junior Championships
Craftinsure National Circuit round 3 at Haversham Haversham SC, near Milton Keynes, hosted the third event of the Craftinsure Wayfarer National Circuit and Travellers Series over the late May Bank Holiday weekend of 27th and 28th May 2017. Posted on 31 May Wayfarer Inlands this weekend at Haversham
Craftinsure National Circuit round 2 This weekend sees Haversham Sailing Club play host to the Wayfarer Inland Championship and round two of the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series. The event also counts as the Wayfarer Junior Championship. Posted on 24 May Wayfarer Western Area Championship
17th century poet William Cowper was right An encouraging fleet of 21 Wayfarers from 10 clubs met up at West Oxfordshire Sailing Club on 22nd and 23rd April for the UKWA Western Area Championships 2017 and the first event of the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series. Posted on 27 Apr

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Wayfarer Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy