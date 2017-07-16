Soling European Championship at Riva del Garda - Overall

by Elena Giolai today at 3:32 pm

The Soling European Championships at Fraglia Vela Riva finished with the undisputed success of the Hungarians (already twice World Champions) Farkas, Vezer, Csaba after four sunny days of nostalgic sailing in varied wind conditions from 7-8 knots to 22-23 knots on day 2.

For HUN-11, the team helmed by Farkas Litkey, which after nine races left their opponent 12 points behind with the constant results of 1-2-2-2-3-7-8 (and a 12th as a discard) were the overwhelming victors. However, the battle for the top three has been thrilling until the last day of regatta. The forty Soling teams which competed on Lake Garda and brought back to Garda Trentino their elegant and vintage outlines remembered the enterprises of the Italian teams at the Olympic Games of the past and, more generally, on international level - as it was for the Fraglia's Gianni Torboli, who met again some of his opponents in the Los Angeles/Savannah Olympic Games. In fact, the Soling class was on Olympic programme from 1977 to 2000, and as match racing from 1992 to 2000.

The final ranking mirrors the top three of the Saturday provisional results; the Austrian Felzmann-Felzmann-Schuh finished second, and the Ukrainian Yuskho-Pichugin-Severianov third. These two teams competed neck-and-neck until the last race, sharing an equal final score.

Thanks to a great finish (1-1-1-5), the Canadian team formed by Peter and William Hall and Ross Findiater placed 4th, only one point away from the podium. They showed off their best abilities to sail in the lighter winds as it was on the last two days. The Italians fell behind the leading group; Bruno, Francesco and Marco Maffezzoli placed 17th, who after their false start never managed to reach the top positions (best results 7-9).

All participants were satisfied with the event organisation led by the Committee President Carlo Tosi and coordinated by the Fraglia Vela Riva staff, who allowed them to sail all the nine races as scheduled. Soon Fraglia Vela Riva will focus once again on the younger sailors with the upcoming regattas of the 420 and 470 classes, the Intervela, the 470 National event on August 2nd-3rd, and the Youth Open European Championships from 8th to 13th August.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts 1 HUN 11 Farkas Litkey / Karoly Vezer / Weinhardt Csaba / 099 / KMP VSE 7 1 2 3 2 ‑12 4 8 2 29 2 AUT 135 Florian Felzmann / Michael Felzmann / Margund Schuh / 087 / SCK / UYCAS 10 2 1 2 11 6 5 4 ‑13 41 3 UKR 1 Yushko / Pichugin / Severianov / 081 / UNIOR 2 4 7 6 6 2 10 ‑14 4 41 4 CAN 225 Peter Hall / William Hall / Ross Findlater / 088 / RSTLYC ‑22 9 4 13 8 1 1 1 5 42 5 HUN 77 George Wossala / Kristof Wossala / Pepe Nemeth / 083 / TECON 1 (dsq) 3 1 7 22 9 3 11 57 6 NED 33 Rudy den Outer / Theo de Lange / Hans Zijlstra / 086 / KZC 4 10 12 9 5 7 14 ‑19 1 62 7 USA 853 Matias Collins / Rob Mountain / David Baum / 082 / CNSI / BYC 13 ‑19 6 5 10 8 2 7 14 65 8 CAN 233 Tom Freeman / Blair Tully / Dave Veldstra / 091 / PSSS 9 ‑20 16 10 15 4 3 9 3 69 9 HUN 1 Sandor Varjas / Kovasci Laszlo / Gabor Meretei / 094 / BYC 3 12 ‑20 7 4 13 8 17 9 73 10 GER 1 Roman Koch / Bjorn Geisler / Valentin Koch / 101 / CYC YCBG SVR 15 5 15 ‑16 1 3 15 11 10 75 11 GER 11 Michael Dietzel / Vera Geck / Sigrid Dietzel / 104 / BYC 6 8 8 12 14 10 7 ‑21 18 83 12 SVK 1 Mosny / Szomolanyi / Jankovic / 109 / FYC SLOVAKIA 26 6 5 11 3 15 ‑29 16 7 89 13 GER 331 Thomas Scherer / Dominik Meissner / Markus Stallhofer / 108 / WSG / YCP/BYC/YCC 8 11 11 15 12 14 ‑21 6 16 93 14 ESP 26 Carlos Elosegui / Gomez Arisqueta Joaquin / Juan Ramón Jiménez / 102 / RCN DE MADRID 5 3 13 14 9 16 18 18 (dnf) 96 15 GER 209 Tim Giesecke / Johannes Glitzky / Sven Rikwald / 093 / WSV 1921 ‑31 16 22 4 21 23 6 2 12 106 16 GER 308 Karl Haist / Martin Zeileis / Max Haist / 090 / BYC 25 13 10 8 16 ‑26 11 15 8 106 17 ITA 259 Bruno Maffezzoli / Pierfrancesco Maffezzoli / Marco Maffezzoli / 110 / LNI GARDA 12 7 (ocs) 18 13 9 13 23 15 110 18 AUT 114 Christian Feichtinger / Florian Leitner / Klaus Kratochwill / 076 / SCE 18 ‑23 18 22 17 11 12 13 6 117 19 AUT 97 David Schuh / Harald Schuh / Tobias Schuh / 084 / UYCAS 21 25 25 23 23 5 ‑33 10 22 154 20 ITA 215 Michele Campagnoni / Francesco / Davide / 095 / A.V.A.S. 11 18 26 24 18 ‑33 20 12 27 156 21 NED 49 Han van Veen / Tom van Veen / Ralph Heemskerk / 078 / KZC ‑28 21 9 17 22 20 24 28 25 166 22 FRA 198 Marc Lefevre / François Gombeaud / Marc Furic / 103 / CVA 14 30 23 21 26 21 17 ‑31 24 176 23 GER 12 Christian Mack / Florian Lautenschlaeger / Thomas Fabry / 096 / WSG ‑34 24 21 25 20 25 19 24 23 181 24 AUT 127 Alex Hasch / Bernhard Kreutzer / Oskar Hasch / 105 / SCK 23 17 27 20 24 ‑30 27 29 20 187 25 ITA 258 Michele Tognozzi / Haakon Haraldsen / Rieder / 111 / CVCP 36 26 14 (dnf) 19 29 28 22 17 191 26 AUT 102 Ludwig Beurle / Christian Fischer / Ekkehart Steinhuber / 107 / UYCAS 19 ‑31 28 29 25 24 16 27 28 196 27 ITA 251 Federico Boracchi / Vincenzo Greco Manuli / Andrea Negri / 106 / CVP 30 14 17 30 27 28 ‑35 25 30 201 28 GER 323 Matthias‑Christoph Dulce / Sean O'Meara / Eberhard Franke / 075 / VsaW/BYC 32 ‑33 24 28 29 18 23 26 21 201 29 HUN 17 Istvan Szucs / Gabor Gyulai / Peter Szucs / 098 / BHSE 17 28 19 27 31 ‑35 30 34 19 205 30 ESP 46 Francisco Villa / Miguel Martinez / Allo / 097 / CNSR 20 32 32 (dnf) dns 19 22 5 dnf 206 31 ITA 241 Fabio Armellini / Attilia Papini / Nicola Armellini / 100 / CVT 33 34 30 26 (dns) 17 26 20 26 212 32 NED 37 Ben Boogaerdt / Gerben den Hartog / Karsten Kraan / 079 / KZC 27 27 31 19 28 32 25 ‑36 29 218 33 GER 312 Gernot Heller / Gerhard Auerswald / Frank Gundlach / 085 / SCE / SCAS 29 15 29 31 30 31 34 32 (dnf) 231 34 AUT 136 Johann Kalhs / Nikolaus Kalhs / Tamara Kalhs / 089 / STYC 24 35 (dnf) 32 33 27 32 30 32 245 35 ITA 252 Alberto De Amicis / Matteo Vanelli / De Amicis Marco / 092 / CVB 35 22 34 (dnf) dns 34 31 33 31 258 36 AUT 185 Hermann Beurle / Stephan Beurle / Veronika Beurle / 077 / SCK 16 29 (ocs) dnf dns dnc dnc dnc dnc 273 37 NED 48 Danker Rijk / Danker Rijk Jr. / Arko Hoondert / 080 / WSVW ‑37 36 33 33 32 36 36 35 33 274