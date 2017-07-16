Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Leisure 729x90
Product Feature
Spinlock PXR0206 Cam Cleat - Swivel Base
Spinlock PXR0206 Cam Cleat - Swivel Base

Boats for sale

Fireball K12290
located in Oxford

Irish Fireball Leinsters at Skerries Sailing Club

by Cormac Bradley today at 2:00 pm 15-16 July 2017
Winning helm – Noel Butler (centre) with Neil Cramer (Fireball Class Chairman & Skerries SC Treasurer) and Skerries SC Commodore Kieran Brannagan at the Irish Fireball Leinsters © Frank Miller

A variety of headlines could be given to this regatta report: "A regatta of two halves", "Consistency pays", "Minimal mistakes pays dividends", "Fireballs survive Mother Nature", "Happy return to Skerries", "17 tired bodies enjoy Fireball sailing at its best".

The Irish Fireball Leinster Championships were sailed in Skerries just north of Dublin on the East Coast this past weekend. As one of the spiritual homes of Fireball sailing in Ireland it is a club that we always enjoy returning to – the welcome is warm, the hospitality is great and it is a club that always acknowledges the Fireball fleet. As befits our current numbers we sailed the Championships as part of the Skerries Sailing Club Regatta that had a very healthy turnout of Mermaids (18), a small keelboat class (E-Boats and a Ruffian), a large keelboat class and a PY Class made up of Wayfarers, GP14s, Lasers, Laser Radials and 2 RS600s.

Even though we were not the largest class, at eight boats, we were afforded the first start under Race Officer Liam Dineen. The forecast for the Saturday had been for offshore winds in the 16-18 knots category with gusts going up to 25 knots. While the strength would be a challenge in the gusts, the advantage of the direction was that it would mean flat water. Despite being a small fleet the starts were competitive and the first one warranted an individual recall which was responded to but by the wrong boat. Every start thereafter was clean.

The forecast was accurate and in the three Saturday races Noel Butler & Stephen Oram (15061) gave a master class in how it should be done – except they were so comfortably ahead of the rest of us that we couldn't benefit from seeing it at close hand! At the end of the day, their score was 3 x 1st places and "half a capsize". The host club's team of Niall McGrotty & Neil Cramer (14938) scored two second places but a complicated capsize in the last race of the day caused them to retire and were scored with nine points – good enough to lie third overall on Saturday evening. Second place overall was held by Mick Creighton & Hermine O'Keeffe (14691) with a 3, 3, 4 score. Mick made his seasonal debut at the previous weekend's Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta sailing with Hermine and their time on the water there stood them in good stead! In joint fourth were Michael Ennis & Marie Barry (14854) and Stephen Campion & Cormac Bradley (14934) who each carried a 9-point scored from one race – a retired for the first two and the aforementioned OCS in the case of the latter two. A capsize in the middle race of the day was expensive but they still managed to get back to 6th. Stephen is another Fireballer we haven't seen for a while – occupying his sailing time away from the fleet with some catamaran sailing with his daughters and club sailing. Jon Evans & Aidan Caulfield scored an impressive 4th in the first race but then broke their boom and carried two 9-point scores for Saturday. It was great to see them back on the water! Frank Miller & Ed Butler also had to carry a 9-point score for the last race, while Mary Chambers & Brenda McGuire decided that discretion was the better part of valour and sat out the last two races of the day. As did the rest of the regatta fleet for the last race of the day!

The wind was gradually building in strength and the gusts were getting fiercer. I didn't know that Mermaids could capsize until a howler of a regatta down in Wexford last season – now I have seen the feat for a second time. At least two capsizes in their fleet plus two smashed masts was a heavy toll for the fleet and one of the capsizes may have been upgraded to a write off of one of these classic wooden boats – due to a loose steel centre board thrashing around during the capsize!

For the third race of the day the committee boat ended up very close to the leeward mark which I interpreted as a shortened course. However, on coming ashore it transpired that the committee boat had been hit by a 37-knot gust (which means all the Fireballs endured that!) and dragged a fixed mooring a tenth of a mile!

The post-mortem of the racing was held in a sun-filled clubhouse as the clouds gave way to a glorious evening and the tired bodies were resuscitated with a fabulous barbeque that gave people a choice of steak, chicken or prawns with a feat of different salads. Given the day that was in in the Fireballers broke up very early to make their way homewards to rest and recover.

Sunday was a completely different day! The wind had swung more northerly and reduced in strength but was still healthy. A rejuvenated Fireball family gathered to rig dinghies in sunshine. Noel Butler had brought in a substitute crew as Stephen had flown out of the country for work reasons. Current World GP14 Champion helm, Shane McCarthy has sailed Fireballs very successfully in the recent past so his substitution for Stephen didn't really offer the rest of us the hope that Noel would be closer to the fleet while he "settled "Shane in! Except that in a number of the day's races he did have to come from behind to win. McGrotty, Campion and Chambers each led the fleet to the first weather mark in individual races only to be caught by Butler/McCarthy who went on to win all three races of the day. The fleet also compacted so that there was a lot more close quarter sailing on the downwind legs. However, the odd trip up in individual races caused everyone, bar the leaders, to carry a high score. McGrotty paired two seconds with a sixth, Ennis & Barry paired a 2, 3 with a sixth, Campion & Bradley had a windward capsize while in a good position on the first beat of the middle race to score an eighth to go with a 3 & 5 and Creighton and O'Keeffe started an upward climb with a 5, 4, 3 on the last day. Thus we all knew that we were fighting for two places on the podium and while consistency had paid for Butler & Oram/McCarthy, for everyone else the inconsistency was what would determine the final pecking order.

At the prize-giving Club Commodore Kieran Brannagan was very warm in his welcome to the Fireball Class making particular reference to the fact that they were able to sail and complete the third race on Saturday when everyone else was sent ashore. Generous vouchers for helm and crew for 1st, 2nd and 3rdwere the prizes for the day.

The domestic regatta circuit for Fireballs now takes a break to accommodate those who are going to Lyme Regis for the Europeans – Niall McGrotty & Neil Cramer (14938), Louise McKenna & Hermine O'Keeffe (14691) and Frank Miller & Ed Butler (14713). Our next domestic regatta fixture is the Nationals at Lough Derg Yacht Club over the Friday/Saturday/Sunday of 15 – 17 September.

Overall Results:

PosHelm & CrewSail NoClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1Noel Butler & Stephen Oram/Shane McCarthy15061NYC1111115
2Niall McGrotty & Neil Cramer14938SSC22922614
3Mick Creighton & Hermine O'Keeffe14691RStGYC33454317
4Michael Ennis & Marie Barry14854NYC95363219
5Frank Miller & Ed Butler14713DMYC54946423
6Stephen Campion & Cormac Bradley14934SSC96238524
7Jon Evans & Aidan Caulfield14748Sligo YC49975732
8Mary Chambers & Brenda McGuire 14865DMYC69987838
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

British Fireball Runners and Riders
Ahead of Europeans & Nationals at Lyme Regis It's time for another big Fireball event! With 75 boats already entered from 8 different countries and the event taking place in Lyme Regis during the height of summer, it's difficult to see this event being anything other than unmissable. Posted on 16 Jul Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series 2 day 5
'Volvo fatigue' strikes fleet Tuesday evening's DBSC racing was notable for its "Volvo" effect when tiredness after the Dun Laoghaire regatta affected both the race management team and at least one pair of sailors. Posted on 13 Jul Fireballs at the Weymouth Regatta
A single point in it The Fireballs joined the Weymouth Regatta in the hope of some serious practice for the upcoming Europeans at Lyme Regis. However, Portland harbour provided two days of light winds and flat water. Posted on 11 Jul Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series 2 day 4
No drama on a balmy evening's sail As Hermine O'Keeffe took up line duty on behalf of one boat and others were away on holidays just three Fireballs made the start line on Tuesday night. Happily it was yet another very balmy and pleasant Tuesday evening's racing. Posted on 5 Jul Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series 2 day 3
America's Cup fever strikes! Tuesday saw another Dublin Bay Sailing Club outing for Fireballs in the Dun Laoghaire summer series. The wind was a blustery warm southerly with gusts reaching the high teens at times. Posted on 28 Jun Fireball Irish Open Championship
New format, new venue, same winners! For their 2017 Open Championship, the Irish Fireball Class Association departed from their normal two-day, six-race format for provincial championships and held a single day Championship with a target of four races. Posted on 26 Jun Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series 2 day 2
Five go sailing! It didn't really look like racing would be possible yesterday evening! Having enjoyed another sunny day in Dun Laoghaire, though it was not as "blue sky" as the previous three days, the expectation of a reasonable sea breeze was not met! Posted on 21 Jun Just 3 months to go
Until 2017 Gul Fireball Europeans & Nationals at Lyme Regis With just over three months to go until the largest event in this year's Fireball calendar commences, the combined Gul European and UK National Championships, hosted by Lyme Regis SC from 18-25 August, is shaping up to be a great success! Posted on 14 Jun Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series 2 day 1
Balmy evening on Dublin Bay – not to everyone's pleasure! A week away from the longest day of the year and we had another balmy evening on Dublin Bay. No reason to complain therefore... except if you were the Race Officer trying to set a course in a wind that was light, fickle and moving around. Posted on 14 Jun Fireball Eastern Championship
Bright sunshine and wind at Brightlingsea The Fireball fleet arrived at Brightlingsea on the 3rd/4th June for the Eastern Championship. Bright sunshine and 15 knots of wind greeted them. Posted on 13 Jun

Upcoming Events

Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul Notts County SC Topper and Laser 4.7 Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Maidenhead SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Maidenhead SC- 22 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy