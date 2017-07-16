Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
Aquapac Aquapac - Camcorder Case
Aquapac Aquapac - Camcorder Case

Defender proves age is just a number with Queen's Cup victory

by Stuart Streuli, NYYC today at 6:07 am 16 July 2017
The 12 Metre Defender wins the Queen's Cup at the New York Yacht Club © Steve Cloutier

Three and a half decades ago, the 12 Metre Defender left Newport under less than ideal circumstances, having failed in its campaign to represent the New York Yacht Club in the 1983 America's Cup.

This summer, her return to competition has been an unqualified success. On Sunday Dennis William's skippered the restored 12 Metre to a win in the Queen's Cup, knocking off a fleet of a dozen newer and more nimble raceboats to claim one of the New York Yacht Club's most prestigious trophies.

"It's a surprise," said Williams. "It's very hard to tell how you're doing [in handicap racing]. Some of the smaller boats behind us were fairly close, and it's really hard to know how much time you're giving them. But the boat was going well and we were duking it out with the other 12 Metre."

The Queen's Cup, which was first raced in 1953, is an anachronism. It's just one race, rather than a series, and much longer than the traditionally hour-long windward-leeward races that are ubiquitous in modern big-boat racing. The 2017 Queen's Cup course covered 6 legs and 16.2 miles, as the crow flies. The fastest boat took two hours and 11 minutes to complete the course; the slowest nearly three hours. There's also the unique starting procedure, which allows each boat to pick it's starting time within a two-minute window.

"We decided we wanted clear air off the start," says Williams of their approach to the beginning of the race. "There was a pretty large group of boats at the committee boat end so we decided to hang back a little bit and wait for some clear air."

This also put them about 45 seconds behind Challenge XII, the other 12 Metre in the regatta, giving William's team a boat against which they could measure their performance.

"It's a boat that we should be able to go the same speed and same height, so it was helpful to keep us driving the boat and the sails trimmed properly. They started 45 seconds in front of us and finished about 12 seconds in front of us, so we made up a little more than 30 seconds during the course of the race."

Williams said the team's off-the-wind performance on both the reaching and running legs was also key to the win.

"This boat has a particularly good downwind mode, so we're able to sail deeper and faster than the other 12 Metre," says Williams.

Freedom is one of two 12 Metres that Williams owns. Until this year, Williams has primarily sailed Victory '83, which represented Great Britain in the 1983 Louis Vuitton Cup. Freedom, he says, was a rescue project.

"The boat was in Palm Beach and slowly sinking on a mooring," says Williams. "We brought the boat up here and we've been slowly picking away at it as we had time. This year we decided to put a little more effort into it and get the boat out on the water and see what it can do because the boat that hasn't raced in 23 years. We've got used sails and it's a bit of a rag-tag boat. We want to see exactly what we need to do to the boat over the winter to make it more competitive."

The 12 Metre class is seeing a resurgence of interest in advance of the class's 2019 World Championship in Newport. Williams wasn't sure which boat he would work up for that regatta. But the recent performance of Defender is swaying his mind toward the American boat.

"We're pleased at the way the boat is going," he says. "But we've got a lot of work to do."

Finishing second in the 2017 Queen's Cup was Art Santry's Ker 50 Temptation/Oakcliff with the defending champion, Heidi and Steve Benjamin's Spookie, in third.

Overall Results: (IRC)

1. Defender, 12 Metre, Dennis Williams, Newport, RI, USA
2. Temptation-Oakcliff, Ker 50, Arthur Santry, Oyster Bay, NY, USA
3. SPOOKIE, TP52, Steve & Heidi Benjamin, South Norwalk, CT, USA
4. Gladiator, TP52, Bernard Langley, Retford, Nottinghamshire, GBR
5. AFTER MIDNIGHT, CTM41, Paul Jeka, Atlantic Highlands, NJ, USA
6. Regina 2.0, Club Swan 42, Jacob Wallenberg, Stockholm, SWE
7. Entropy, Tripp 41, Patricia Young, Jamestown, RI, USA
8. Zaraffa, Reichel/Pugh Custom, Huntington Sheldon, Shelburne, VT, USA
9. Blazer (IRC), Swan 42, Christopher Culver, Newport, RI, USA
10. Cuordileone, Club Swan 50, Douglas Newhouse, Newport, RI, USA
Challenge 12, 12 metre, Jack LeFort, Jamestown, RI, USA, RET
Gold Digger, J 44, James D. Bishop, New York, NY, USA DNC
Stark Raving Mad VIII, C&C 30 OD, Jim Madden, Newport Beach, CA, DNF

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race preview
International entries from seven countries already International entries from seven countries mark the first sign ups for the 8th Hong Kong to Vietnam Race; the 673nm predominantly downwind run to Nha Trang Beach, Vietnam. Racing kicks off on 18 October 2017 on Victoria Harbour. Posted on 16 Jul Impetuous takes bittersweet win
In 11th Swan 42 National Championship If everything had gone to plan, Paul Zabetakis and his Impetuous team would be celebrating their first Swan 42 National Championship and the opportunity to represent the host club in the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup in September. Posted on 16 Jul 22nd Waller Harris two-handed Triangle Race
Unique in the Channel Island's racing calendar Twenty-two boats came to the line in St Aubin's Bay on Saturday 8th July for the 22nd edition of the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's Waller-Harris Two-handed Triangle Race. Posted on 14 Jul IRC European Championships in Marseille
One of the smallest boats was crowned overall winner The second ever IRC European Championship took place in the south of France over four days last week for an international fleet of 53 boats. Posted on 12 Jul Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta overall
Titles decided at Ireland's biggest sailing event Ireland's biggest sailing event, the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta, came to a gentle close this afternoon after an exciting four days of racing in Dublin Bay with over 475 boats and almost 2,500 sailors competing. Posted on 12 Jul RORC Cowes Dinard St Malo Race
Rambler 88 wins the King Edward VII Cup Organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club in association with UNCL, Yacht Club de Dinard, Société Nautique de la Baie de St. Malo, Junior Offshore Group (JOG) and the Royal Yacht Squadron. Posted on 9 Jul Announcing the 2018 Antigua Bermuda Race
Second edition starting on 9th May The Royal Bermuda Yacht Club announces that the second edition of the Antigua Bermuda Race will start on the May 9, 2018. Posted on 9 Jul Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 3
Sea breeze brings changes to the leader board A sea breeze brought changes to the leader board in several classes in the penultimate day of Ireland's biggest sailing regatta, the Volvo Dun Laoghaire regatta on Dublin Bay today. Posted on 8 Jul Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 2
Leaderboards shaping up across 35 racing classes As Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta 2017 reaches its halfway stage, overall leaderboards are shaping up across 35 racing classes. The so far light wind seventh edition of Ireland's biggest sailing event has produced some impressive performances. Posted on 7 Jul Ramsgate Week 2017 preview
A whole host of activities in the town Ramsgate Week 2017 held in Ramsgate, Kent is hosted by the Royal Temple Yacht Club, and takes place between the 23rd - 28th July. Once again Ramsgate Week and Ramsgate Festival will overlap bringing a whole host of activities to the town. Posted on 7 Jul

Upcoming Events

Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul Notts County SC Topper and Laser 4.7 Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Maidenhead SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Maidenhead SC- 22 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy