2ndhandinghies.com RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Parkstone Yacht Club
by John Teague today at 9:16 pm
15 July 2017
A good solid forecast of 12-15kts was full of promise on the build up the to Parkstone RS200 open, part of the SW Ugly Tour, sponsored by 2ndhanddingies.com. This promise appeared to fulfil itself as the visitors joining the strong home fleet appeared in the boat park, with boats travelling from as far away as Penzance in Cornwall for this much anticipated event.
Soon there were 200's rigging everywhere, and rumours of 40 boats were surfacing, which would have been a fantastic turnout, except things only got better, with a final tally of 48 boats entering, a frankly superb and very high standard turnout.
The fleet headed out to the race course, just off of Brownsea Island in the picturesque setting of Poole harbour, with the wind a steady force 4. The first race started with a general recall, with the fleet obeying the black flag on the second start to get away. Local Parktone boat of Edd Whitehead/Millie Alcock stamped their authority on the race, leading from the pin end and chased hard by Matt Mee/Emma Norris. Whitehead/Alcock were having none of this and kept the fleet at bay to take the victory in the now force4/5 breeze, with Mee/Norris in second. Behind the battle for third went down to a photo finish, with the Stokes bay team of Penny Clark/Jo Hewitson clinching third place from John Teague/Naomi Pound and Tom Hewitson/Rupert Jameson.
Race 2 started from where the first race finished, with big breeze for the big fleet! These conditions were providing some first class racing, and plenty of thrills downwind to make up for the leg burning beats. This time it was Mee/Norris who swapped places with Whitehead/Alcock showing their blistering pace in the big wind which they held to the finish, with Rob Henderson/Alex Warren taking third place from a pair of local boats Owain Hughes/Ian Mairs and Stewart Bowen/Jack Bowen.
The wind had moderated slightly for the third race, make no mistake though, the racing was still full on, and the thrills were certainly still there for the fleet to enjoy downwind. Yet again the race was won by the formidable force of Mee/Norris, with Whitehead/Alcock yet again showing their class to take another second. The local fleet were determined to show their immense strength and depth in the RS200 fleet, with Aran Holman/Ben Whaley muscling in on the action to take third place from Charlotte/Michael Wood showing their pace after earlier boat breakages and Hughes/Mairs again posting another solid result.
By the fourth and final race the weary legs and arms of the fleet were just about hanging in there for another 3 laps of top class racing. Mee/Norris were favourites to take the event after two wins, and were determined not to give Whitehead/Alcock any chance to turn the tables. As the saying goes, attack is the best form of defence, and taking a bullet in the race saw them take another impressive bullet. Clark/Hewitson led the charge for second place from Whitehead/Alcock and the fast finishing Ben Palmer/Claire Walsh with yet another local boat hot on their heels, with Nikki Birrell/Kate Allam having their best race of the event to take fifth.
So after a superb and highly competitive 4 races, Parkstone and the race team, having done a fantastic job of setting some great courses with a quick turn around between races, had one last treat in store for the fleet, an awesome flat our run in the now increasing wind and chop of the harbour back to the club. Adrenaline was high after the first class racing, and gave the fleet that final push to send it back ashore with ear to ear grins. The thing about Parksone is, not only do they put on a great event on the water, they also know a thing or two about post sail catering. The BBQ that greets the fleet ashore, along with beer, cider and cake, really does make the perfect formula for a sailing event, many thanks to the club!
With the final scores on the doors, the fleet beer in hand, cake in the other, gathered in front of the BBQ for the prize giving. Matt Mee/Emma Norris from Burghfield/Red Wharf Bay took the win with yet another impressive display of sailing, from local Parksone sailors Edd Whitehead/Millie Alcock in second, and the Stokes Bay team of Penny Clark/Jo Hewitson. In the Silver fleet, Stewart/Jack Bowen from Parkstone, made their case for promotion into Gold with another win, in 9th overall from the far travelling Jeremy/Becca Stephens from Penzance in 14th and another local boat of Alice Eyre/Juliet Charles in 17th. The Bronze fleet was won by yet another Parkstone boat, with Duncan Glen/Kelly Aaron in 28th, and second place won on countback by Poole YC sailors Andrew Clewer/Sarah Collingwood from Hill Head SC's Simon/Daniel Shillaiter in 30th and 31st respectively.
Well, wow, what a day, what an event, what a turnout! This was a display of racing at its best, and surely has to make the shortlist for event of the year, the bar has been set high in preparation for the Nationals! The next 2ndhanddingies.com SW Ugly tour event, sees us travel to the very friendly and excellent venue of Starcross YC on 30th September, don't miss it!
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|Rating
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|1615
|Matt Mee
|Emma Norris
|Red Wharf Bay SC/ Burghfield
|Gold
|‑2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2nd
|1626
|Edd Whitehead
|Millie Alcock
|Parkstone Yacht Club
|Gold
|1
|2
|2
|‑3
|5
|3rd
|910
|Penny Clark
|Jo Hewitson
|Stokes Bay
|Gold
|3
|7
|‑12
|2
|12
|4th
|629
|Rob Henderson
|Alex Warren
|HISC/ Shoreham
|Gold
|7
|3
|6
|‑11
|16
|5th
|1552
|Owain Hughes
|Ian Mairs
|Parkstone Yacht Club
|Gold
|‑8
|4
|5
|7
|16
|6th
|1628
|Ben Palmer
|Claire Walsh
|Hayling Island SC
|Gold
|6
|6
|‑7
|4
|16
|7th
|1313
|Aran Holman
|Ben Whaley
|Parkstone Yacht Club
|Gold
|13
|‑17
|3
|6
|22
|8th
|1365
|John Teague
|Naomi Pound
|BCYC
|Gold
|4
|‑12
|11
|8
|23
|9th
|1652
|Stewart Bowen
|Jack Bowen
|Parkstone Yacht Club
|Silver
|10
|5
|‑29
|9
|24
|10th
|772
|Tom Hewitson
|Rupert Jameson
|Hayling Island Sailing Club
|Gold
|5
|15
|9
|(RET)
|29
|11th
|12
|Nikki Birrell
|Kate Allam
|Parkstone Yacht Club
|Gold
|17
|‑19
|8
|5
|30
|12th
|1509
|Alastair Norris
|Helen Summersgill
|BCYC/ RWBSC
|Gold
|11
|10
|10
|‑14
|31
|13th
|1545
|Lucy MacGregor
|Kate Davis
|Poole YC/Parkstone YC
|Gold
|9
|8
|‑22
|15
|32
|14th
|846
|Jeremy Stephens
|Becca Stephens
|Penzance SC
|Silver
|‑25
|9
|15
|16
|40
|15th
|1445
|Pete Vincent
|Ali Campbell
|Llandegfedd/ BCYC
|Gold
|16
|‑23
|20
|10
|46
|16th
|1237
|Dicken Maclean
|Cleo Jongedijk
|Hayling Island SC
|Gold
|21
|14
|13
|(DNS)
|48
|17th
|822
|Alice Eyre
|Juliet Charles
|Parkstone Yacht Club
|Silver
|18
|16
|14
|(RET)
|48
|18th
|1585
|David Pointer
|Jan Pointer
|Parkstone Yacht Club
|Silver
|‑30
|21
|16
|13
|50
|19th
|666
|Chris Cowan
|Andy Cowan
|Stokes Bay
|Silver
|14
|‑26
|19
|19
|52
|20th
|1023
|Anthony Parke
|Claudia Wilson
|HISC/Rickmansworth
|Silver
|‑22
|11
|21
|21
|53
|21st
|1046
|Benjamin Bradley
|Matthew Bradley
|Hill Head Sailing Club
|Silver
|‑26
|22
|18
|17
|57
|22nd
|1466
|David Sweet
|Derian Scott
|Chew Valley SC
|Silver
|23
|‑24
|17
|18
|58
|23rd
|418
|Fred Mainwaring
|Liz Teague
|Exe Sailing Club
|Silver
|24
|‑34
|28
|12
|64
|24th
|801
|Nick Martindale
|Molly Frost
|Chew Valley SC
|Silver
|20
|‑33
|24
|22
|66
|25th
|864
|Benjamin Shorrock
|Harry Fitzsimmons
|Frensham Pond
|Silver
|19
|‑35
|23
|27
|69
|26th
|1325
|Charlotte Wood
|Michael Wood
|Hayling Island SC
|Gold
|(RET)
|18
|4
|RET
|71
|27th
|1230
|Chris Bower
|Paul Hine
|Parkstone Yacht Club
|Silver
|15
|(RET)
|30
|26
|71
|28th
|1132
|Duncan Glen
|Kelly Aaron
|Parkstone Yacht Club
|Bronze
|28
|20
|‑37
|25
|73
|29th
|1625
|Karen Oldale
|Jo Allam
|Parkstone Yacht Club
|Gold
|12
|13
|(RET)
|DNS
|74
|30th
|983
|Andrew Clewer
|Sarah Collingwood
|Poole Yacht Club
|Bronze
|29
|30
|‑33
|20
|79
|31st
|1009
|Simon Shillaiter
|Daniel Shillaiter
|Hill Head Sailing Club
|Bronze
|‑34
|25
|31
|23
|79
|32nd
|522
|Victoria Upton
|Will Ward
|Exe SC/ Ogston SC
|Silver
|‑37
|31
|25
|24
|80
|33rd
|961
|Simon Philbrick
|Carole Coveney
|Poole Yacht Club
|Bronze
|‑36
|28
|27
|29
|84
|34th
|1389
|Roger Phillips
|Lucy Phillips
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|Gold
|27
|32
|26
|(RET)
|85
|35th
|1452
|Alastair Hodgson
|Joanna Worrall
|RYA
|Silver
|33
|27
|(RET)
|30
|90
|36th
|379
|Hannah Smith
|Nick Smith
|Thornbury Sailing Club
|Silver
|31
|29
|‑40
|33
|93
|37th
|1605
|Kevin Druce
|Izzy Frazer
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|Bronze
|32
|37
|35
|(RET)
|104
|38th
|519
|Sue Brannam
|Mike Proven
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|Bronze
|35
|36
|(RET)
|34
|105
|39th
|811
|Mike Christopher
|Caroline Christopher
|Parkstone Yacht Club
|Bronze
|38
|‑42
|34
|35
|107
|40th
|832
|Pete Alvey
|Andy Gordon
|Chew Valley SC
|Bronze
|‑41
|41
|36
|31
|108
|41st
|735
|Chris Nash
|Sammy Issacs‑Johnson
|Maidenhead SC
|Bronze
|39
|38
|32
|(RET)
|109
|42nd
|374
|Chris Baker
|Stephen Pearce
|BCYC
|Bronze
|44
|40
|(RET)
|28
|112
|43rd
|1577
|Roger Storey
|Georgia Hill
|Parkstone Yacht Club
|Bronze
|‑43
|43
|39
|32
|114
|44th
|1284
|Tony Wilkinson
|Michelle Wilkinson
|Parkstone Yacht Club
|Bronze
|40
|39
|38
|(DNS)
|117
|45th
|361
|Grant Boorer
|Grace Boorer
|
|Bronze
|42
|(RET)
|DNS
|DNS
|140
|46th
|972
|John Singleton
|Sophia Miles
|Parkstone Yacht Club
|Bronze
|45
|(RET)
|DNS
|DNS
|143
|47th
|977
|Paul Pritchard
|Clare Horackova
|BCYC
|Bronze
|(RET)
|RET
|DNS
|DNS
|147
|47th
|1516
|Martyn Stubbs
|Yvonne Smith
|Chew Valley
|Bronze
|(RET)
|RET
|RET
|RET
|147
