2ndhandinghies.com RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Parkstone Yacht Club

RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Parkstone Yacht Club

by John Teague today at 9:16 pm

A good solid forecast of 12-15kts was full of promise on the build up the to Parkstone RS200 open, part of the SW Ugly Tour, sponsored by 2ndhanddingies.com. This promise appeared to fulfil itself as the visitors joining the strong home fleet appeared in the boat park, with boats travelling from as far away as Penzance in Cornwall for this much anticipated event.

Soon there were 200's rigging everywhere, and rumours of 40 boats were surfacing, which would have been a fantastic turnout, except things only got better, with a final tally of 48 boats entering, a frankly superb and very high standard turnout.

The fleet headed out to the race course, just off of Brownsea Island in the picturesque setting of Poole harbour, with the wind a steady force 4. The first race started with a general recall, with the fleet obeying the black flag on the second start to get away. Local Parktone boat of Edd Whitehead/Millie Alcock stamped their authority on the race, leading from the pin end and chased hard by Matt Mee/Emma Norris. Whitehead/Alcock were having none of this and kept the fleet at bay to take the victory in the now force4/5 breeze, with Mee/Norris in second. Behind the battle for third went down to a photo finish, with the Stokes bay team of Penny Clark/Jo Hewitson clinching third place from John Teague/Naomi Pound and Tom Hewitson/Rupert Jameson.

Race 2 started from where the first race finished, with big breeze for the big fleet! These conditions were providing some first class racing, and plenty of thrills downwind to make up for the leg burning beats. This time it was Mee/Norris who swapped places with Whitehead/Alcock showing their blistering pace in the big wind which they held to the finish, with Rob Henderson/Alex Warren taking third place from a pair of local boats Owain Hughes/Ian Mairs and Stewart Bowen/Jack Bowen.

The wind had moderated slightly for the third race, make no mistake though, the racing was still full on, and the thrills were certainly still there for the fleet to enjoy downwind. Yet again the race was won by the formidable force of Mee/Norris, with Whitehead/Alcock yet again showing their class to take another second. The local fleet were determined to show their immense strength and depth in the RS200 fleet, with Aran Holman/Ben Whaley muscling in on the action to take third place from Charlotte/Michael Wood showing their pace after earlier boat breakages and Hughes/Mairs again posting another solid result.

By the fourth and final race the weary legs and arms of the fleet were just about hanging in there for another 3 laps of top class racing. Mee/Norris were favourites to take the event after two wins, and were determined not to give Whitehead/Alcock any chance to turn the tables. As the saying goes, attack is the best form of defence, and taking a bullet in the race saw them take another impressive bullet. Clark/Hewitson led the charge for second place from Whitehead/Alcock and the fast finishing Ben Palmer/Claire Walsh with yet another local boat hot on their heels, with Nikki Birrell/Kate Allam having their best race of the event to take fifth.

So after a superb and highly competitive 4 races, Parkstone and the race team, having done a fantastic job of setting some great courses with a quick turn around between races, had one last treat in store for the fleet, an awesome flat our run in the now increasing wind and chop of the harbour back to the club. Adrenaline was high after the first class racing, and gave the fleet that final push to send it back ashore with ear to ear grins. The thing about Parksone is, not only do they put on a great event on the water, they also know a thing or two about post sail catering. The BBQ that greets the fleet ashore, along with beer, cider and cake, really does make the perfect formula for a sailing event, many thanks to the club!

With the final scores on the doors, the fleet beer in hand, cake in the other, gathered in front of the BBQ for the prize giving. Matt Mee/Emma Norris from Burghfield/Red Wharf Bay took the win with yet another impressive display of sailing, from local Parksone sailors Edd Whitehead/Millie Alcock in second, and the Stokes Bay team of Penny Clark/Jo Hewitson. In the Silver fleet, Stewart/Jack Bowen from Parkstone, made their case for promotion into Gold with another win, in 9th overall from the far travelling Jeremy/Becca Stephens from Penzance in 14th and another local boat of Alice Eyre/Juliet Charles in 17th. The Bronze fleet was won by yet another Parkstone boat, with Duncan Glen/Kelly Aaron in 28th, and second place won on countback by Poole YC sailors Andrew Clewer/Sarah Collingwood from Hill Head SC's Simon/Daniel Shillaiter in 30th and 31st respectively.

Well, wow, what a day, what an event, what a turnout! This was a display of racing at its best, and surely has to make the shortlist for event of the year, the bar has been set high in preparation for the Nationals! The next 2ndhanddingies.com SW Ugly tour event, sees us travel to the very friendly and excellent venue of Starcross YC on 30th September, don't miss it!

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club Rating R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 1615 Matt Mee Emma Norris Red Wharf Bay SC/ Burghfield Gold ‑2 1 1 1 3 2nd 1626 Edd Whitehead Millie Alcock Parkstone Yacht Club Gold 1 2 2 ‑3 5 3rd 910 Penny Clark Jo Hewitson Stokes Bay Gold 3 7 ‑12 2 12 4th 629 Rob Henderson Alex Warren HISC/ Shoreham Gold 7 3 6 ‑11 16 5th 1552 Owain Hughes Ian Mairs Parkstone Yacht Club Gold ‑8 4 5 7 16 6th 1628 Ben Palmer Claire Walsh Hayling Island SC Gold 6 6 ‑7 4 16 7th 1313 Aran Holman Ben Whaley Parkstone Yacht Club Gold 13 ‑17 3 6 22 8th 1365 John Teague Naomi Pound BCYC Gold 4 ‑12 11 8 23 9th 1652 Stewart Bowen Jack Bowen Parkstone Yacht Club Silver 10 5 ‑29 9 24 10th 772 Tom Hewitson Rupert Jameson Hayling Island Sailing Club Gold 5 15 9 (RET) 29 11th 12 Nikki Birrell Kate Allam Parkstone Yacht Club Gold 17 ‑19 8 5 30 12th 1509 Alastair Norris Helen Summersgill BCYC/ RWBSC Gold 11 10 10 ‑14 31 13th 1545 Lucy MacGregor Kate Davis Poole YC/Parkstone YC Gold 9 8 ‑22 15 32 14th 846 Jeremy Stephens Becca Stephens Penzance SC Silver ‑25 9 15 16 40 15th 1445 Pete Vincent Ali Campbell Llandegfedd/ BCYC Gold 16 ‑23 20 10 46 16th 1237 Dicken Maclean Cleo Jongedijk Hayling Island SC Gold 21 14 13 (DNS) 48 17th 822 Alice Eyre Juliet Charles Parkstone Yacht Club Silver 18 16 14 (RET) 48 18th 1585 David Pointer Jan Pointer Parkstone Yacht Club Silver ‑30 21 16 13 50 19th 666 Chris Cowan Andy Cowan Stokes Bay Silver 14 ‑26 19 19 52 20th 1023 Anthony Parke Claudia Wilson HISC/Rickmansworth Silver ‑22 11 21 21 53 21st 1046 Benjamin Bradley Matthew Bradley Hill Head Sailing Club Silver ‑26 22 18 17 57 22nd 1466 David Sweet Derian Scott Chew Valley SC Silver 23 ‑24 17 18 58 23rd 418 Fred Mainwaring Liz Teague Exe Sailing Club Silver 24 ‑34 28 12 64 24th 801 Nick Martindale Molly Frost Chew Valley SC Silver 20 ‑33 24 22 66 25th 864 Benjamin Shorrock Harry Fitzsimmons Frensham Pond Silver 19 ‑35 23 27 69 26th 1325 Charlotte Wood Michael Wood Hayling Island SC Gold (RET) 18 4 RET 71 27th 1230 Chris Bower Paul Hine Parkstone Yacht Club Silver 15 (RET) 30 26 71 28th 1132 Duncan Glen Kelly Aaron Parkstone Yacht Club Bronze 28 20 ‑37 25 73 29th 1625 Karen Oldale Jo Allam Parkstone Yacht Club Gold 12 13 (RET) DNS 74 30th 983 Andrew Clewer Sarah Collingwood Poole Yacht Club Bronze 29 30 ‑33 20 79 31st 1009 Simon Shillaiter Daniel Shillaiter Hill Head Sailing Club Bronze ‑34 25 31 23 79 32nd 522 Victoria Upton Will Ward Exe SC/ Ogston SC Silver ‑37 31 25 24 80 33rd 961 Simon Philbrick Carole Coveney Poole Yacht Club Bronze ‑36 28 27 29 84 34th 1389 Roger Phillips Lucy Phillips Burghfield Sailing Club Gold 27 32 26 (RET) 85 35th 1452 Alastair Hodgson Joanna Worrall RYA Silver 33 27 (RET) 30 90 36th 379 Hannah Smith Nick Smith Thornbury Sailing Club Silver 31 29 ‑40 33 93 37th 1605 Kevin Druce Izzy Frazer Burghfield Sailing Club Bronze 32 37 35 (RET) 104 38th 519 Sue Brannam Mike Proven Burghfield Sailing Club Bronze 35 36 (RET) 34 105 39th 811 Mike Christopher Caroline Christopher Parkstone Yacht Club Bronze 38 ‑42 34 35 107 40th 832 Pete Alvey Andy Gordon Chew Valley SC Bronze ‑41 41 36 31 108 41st 735 Chris Nash Sammy Issacs‑Johnson Maidenhead SC Bronze 39 38 32 (RET) 109 42nd 374 Chris Baker Stephen Pearce BCYC Bronze 44 40 (RET) 28 112 43rd 1577 Roger Storey Georgia Hill Parkstone Yacht Club Bronze ‑43 43 39 32 114 44th 1284 Tony Wilkinson Michelle Wilkinson Parkstone Yacht Club Bronze 40 39 38 (DNS) 117 45th 361 Grant Boorer Grace Boorer Bronze 42 (RET) DNS DNS 140 46th 972 John Singleton Sophia Miles Parkstone Yacht Club Bronze 45 (RET) DNS DNS 143 47th 977 Paul Pritchard Clare Horackova BCYC Bronze (RET) RET DNS DNS 147 47th 1516 Martyn Stubbs Yvonne Smith Chew Valley Bronze (RET) RET RET RET 147