2ndhandinghies.com RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Parkstone Yacht Club

by John Teague today at 9:16 pm 15 July 2017

A good solid forecast of 12-15kts was full of promise on the build up the to Parkstone RS200 open, part of the SW Ugly Tour, sponsored by 2ndhanddingies.com. This promise appeared to fulfil itself as the visitors joining the strong home fleet appeared in the boat park, with boats travelling from as far away as Penzance in Cornwall for this much anticipated event.

Soon there were 200's rigging everywhere, and rumours of 40 boats were surfacing, which would have been a fantastic turnout, except things only got better, with a final tally of 48 boats entering, a frankly superb and very high standard turnout.

The fleet headed out to the race course, just off of Brownsea Island in the picturesque setting of Poole harbour, with the wind a steady force 4. The first race started with a general recall, with the fleet obeying the black flag on the second start to get away. Local Parktone boat of Edd Whitehead/Millie Alcock stamped their authority on the race, leading from the pin end and chased hard by Matt Mee/Emma Norris. Whitehead/Alcock were having none of this and kept the fleet at bay to take the victory in the now force4/5 breeze, with Mee/Norris in second. Behind the battle for third went down to a photo finish, with the Stokes bay team of Penny Clark/Jo Hewitson clinching third place from John Teague/Naomi Pound and Tom Hewitson/Rupert Jameson.

Race 2 started from where the first race finished, with big breeze for the big fleet! These conditions were providing some first class racing, and plenty of thrills downwind to make up for the leg burning beats. This time it was Mee/Norris who swapped places with Whitehead/Alcock showing their blistering pace in the big wind which they held to the finish, with Rob Henderson/Alex Warren taking third place from a pair of local boats Owain Hughes/Ian Mairs and Stewart Bowen/Jack Bowen.

The wind had moderated slightly for the third race, make no mistake though, the racing was still full on, and the thrills were certainly still there for the fleet to enjoy downwind. Yet again the race was won by the formidable force of Mee/Norris, with Whitehead/Alcock yet again showing their class to take another second. The local fleet were determined to show their immense strength and depth in the RS200 fleet, with Aran Holman/Ben Whaley muscling in on the action to take third place from Charlotte/Michael Wood showing their pace after earlier boat breakages and Hughes/Mairs again posting another solid result.

By the fourth and final race the weary legs and arms of the fleet were just about hanging in there for another 3 laps of top class racing. Mee/Norris were favourites to take the event after two wins, and were determined not to give Whitehead/Alcock any chance to turn the tables. As the saying goes, attack is the best form of defence, and taking a bullet in the race saw them take another impressive bullet. Clark/Hewitson led the charge for second place from Whitehead/Alcock and the fast finishing Ben Palmer/Claire Walsh with yet another local boat hot on their heels, with Nikki Birrell/Kate Allam having their best race of the event to take fifth.

So after a superb and highly competitive 4 races, Parkstone and the race team, having done a fantastic job of setting some great courses with a quick turn around between races, had one last treat in store for the fleet, an awesome flat our run in the now increasing wind and chop of the harbour back to the club. Adrenaline was high after the first class racing, and gave the fleet that final push to send it back ashore with ear to ear grins. The thing about Parksone is, not only do they put on a great event on the water, they also know a thing or two about post sail catering. The BBQ that greets the fleet ashore, along with beer, cider and cake, really does make the perfect formula for a sailing event, many thanks to the club!

With the final scores on the doors, the fleet beer in hand, cake in the other, gathered in front of the BBQ for the prize giving. Matt Mee/Emma Norris from Burghfield/Red Wharf Bay took the win with yet another impressive display of sailing, from local Parksone sailors Edd Whitehead/Millie Alcock in second, and the Stokes Bay team of Penny Clark/Jo Hewitson. In the Silver fleet, Stewart/Jack Bowen from Parkstone, made their case for promotion into Gold with another win, in 9th overall from the far travelling Jeremy/Becca Stephens from Penzance in 14th and another local boat of Alice Eyre/Juliet Charles in 17th. The Bronze fleet was won by yet another Parkstone boat, with Duncan Glen/Kelly Aaron in 28th, and second place won on countback by Poole YC sailors Andrew Clewer/Sarah Collingwood from Hill Head SC's Simon/Daniel Shillaiter in 30th and 31st respectively.

Well, wow, what a day, what an event, what a turnout! This was a display of racing at its best, and surely has to make the shortlist for event of the year, the bar has been set high in preparation for the Nationals! The next 2ndhanddingies.com SW Ugly tour event, sees us travel to the very friendly and excellent venue of Starcross YC on 30th September, don't miss it!

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubRatingR1R2R3R4Pts
1st1615Matt MeeEmma NorrisRed Wharf Bay SC/ BurghfieldGold‑21113
2nd1626Edd WhiteheadMillie AlcockParkstone Yacht ClubGold122‑35
3rd910Penny ClarkJo HewitsonStokes BayGold37‑12212
4th629Rob HendersonAlex WarrenHISC/ ShorehamGold736‑1116
5th1552Owain HughesIan MairsParkstone Yacht ClubGold‑845716
6th1628Ben PalmerClaire WalshHayling Island SCGold66‑7416
7th1313Aran HolmanBen WhaleyParkstone Yacht ClubGold13‑173622
8th1365John TeagueNaomi PoundBCYCGold4‑1211823
9th1652Stewart BowenJack BowenParkstone Yacht ClubSilver105‑29924
10th772Tom HewitsonRupert JamesonHayling Island Sailing ClubGold5159(RET)29
11th12Nikki BirrellKate AllamParkstone Yacht ClubGold17‑198530
12th1509Alastair NorrisHelen SummersgillBCYC/ RWBSCGold111010‑1431
13th1545Lucy MacGregorKate DavisPoole YC/Parkstone YCGold98‑221532
14th846Jeremy StephensBecca StephensPenzance SCSilver‑259151640
15th1445Pete VincentAli CampbellLlandegfedd/ BCYCGold16‑23201046
16th1237Dicken MacleanCleo JongedijkHayling Island SCGold211413(DNS)48
17th822Alice EyreJuliet CharlesParkstone Yacht ClubSilver181614(RET)48
18th1585David PointerJan PointerParkstone Yacht ClubSilver‑3021161350
19th666Chris CowanAndy CowanStokes BaySilver14‑26191952
20th1023Anthony ParkeClaudia WilsonHISC/RickmansworthSilver‑2211212153
21st1046Benjamin BradleyMatthew BradleyHill Head Sailing ClubSilver‑2622181757
22nd1466David SweetDerian ScottChew Valley SCSilver23‑24171858
23rd418Fred MainwaringLiz TeagueExe Sailing ClubSilver24‑34281264
24th801Nick MartindaleMolly FrostChew Valley SCSilver20‑33242266
25th864Benjamin ShorrockHarry FitzsimmonsFrensham PondSilver19‑35232769
26th1325Charlotte WoodMichael WoodHayling Island SCGold(RET)184RET71
27th1230Chris BowerPaul HineParkstone Yacht ClubSilver15(RET)302671
28th1132Duncan GlenKelly AaronParkstone Yacht ClubBronze2820‑372573
29th1625Karen OldaleJo AllamParkstone Yacht ClubGold1213(RET)DNS74
30th983Andrew ClewerSarah CollingwoodPoole Yacht ClubBronze2930‑332079
31st1009Simon ShillaiterDaniel ShillaiterHill Head Sailing ClubBronze‑3425312379
32nd522Victoria UptonWill WardExe SC/ Ogston SCSilver‑3731252480
33rd961Simon PhilbrickCarole CoveneyPoole Yacht ClubBronze‑3628272984
34th1389Roger PhillipsLucy PhillipsBurghfield Sailing ClubGold273226(RET)85
35th1452Alastair HodgsonJoanna WorrallRYASilver3327(RET)3090
36th379Hannah SmithNick SmithThornbury Sailing ClubSilver3129‑403393
37th1605Kevin DruceIzzy FrazerBurghfield Sailing ClubBronze323735(RET)104
38th519Sue BrannamMike ProvenBurghfield Sailing ClubBronze3536(RET)34105
39th811Mike ChristopherCaroline ChristopherParkstone Yacht ClubBronze38‑423435107
40th832Pete AlveyAndy GordonChew Valley SCBronze‑41413631108
41st735Chris NashSammy Issacs‑JohnsonMaidenhead SCBronze393832(RET)109
42nd374Chris BakerStephen PearceBCYCBronze4440(RET)28112
43rd1577Roger StoreyGeorgia HillParkstone Yacht ClubBronze‑43433932114
44th1284Tony WilkinsonMichelle WilkinsonParkstone Yacht ClubBronze403938(DNS)117
45th361Grant BoorerGrace Boorer Bronze42(RET)DNSDNS140
46th972John SingletonSophia MilesParkstone Yacht ClubBronze45(RET)DNSDNS143
47th977Paul PritchardClare HorackovaBCYCBronze(RET)RETDNSDNS147
47th1516Martyn StubbsYvonne SmithChew ValleyBronze(RET)RETRETRET147
