Noble Marine 2012 #2
Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals entries are close to the limit

by Sally Campbell today at 11:13 am 26-31 August 2017
The 2017 Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals take place at Tenby © RS200 Class Association

The Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championship at Tenby SC 26th-31st August is close to the 100 boat entry limit. Sailors wishing to enter will need to be quick to get their entries in before the limit is reached.

After this a waiting list will be set up.

"We know the RS200 is hugely popular, but are surprised that we are so close to the limit with six weeks to go before the event starts," said class secretary Sally Campbell.

"We think it's due to a combination of the superb venue and the inclusive nature of the class with competitive racing assured throughout the fleet, from the UK's best dinghy sailors to families and bronze fleet sailors. Our class committee have done a fabulous job promoting the event using the social media hashtag #TrekToTenby leading to an early entry from the youth contingent who in past years have left it much later to confirm. The limited coaching spaces with Paralympian Niki Birrell have also encouraged early entry."

Besides the title sponsors the event will be supported by Harken, providing some of the most desirable product prizes and Forward WIP who are supplying branded visors for all competitors. The unique buddy group system combined with gold, silver and bronze fleets will mean that everyone stands a chance to grab some of the booty.

In recognition of the work put in by the class association RS Sailing will be donating a set of sails which will be raffled amongst all entrants - so sailors could win a new sail just by entering!

Full detail and online entry: www.rs200sailing.org/championships/cindex.asp?clselect=Home&eid=1381

Related Articles

RS200s at Royal Findhorn
First tacking duel for some since the 1990s Findhorn in the north east of Scotland on the Moray coast was a top venue for the latest Scottish RS200 event. Those who made the journey and one local boat had a cracking weekend of racing and a great time in the lovely village and surrounds of Findhorn. Posted on 14 Jul RS200s at Itchenor
Close racing and beautiful conditions The 45 RS200s that descended on Itchenor Sailing Club on 8-9 July couldn't have asked for a more beautiful weekend, or a more stunning setting, for a weekend's racing. Race 1 started in a nice 10-knot building sea breeze with the tide already ebbing. Posted on 12 Jul RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork
Held during Cork Dinghy Fest 2017 The 2017 RS200 Irish Nationals were part of Cork Dinghyfest. Racing took place over 3 days from 30th June to 2nd July. A fleet of 22 boats gathered to fight it out for the national title. Posted on 6 Jul Paralympic Medal Winner to sail and coach
At Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals With the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships early entry deadline just days away, the RS Class Association are delighted to announce that double Paralympian medal winner Niki Birrell will be sailing in the championship. Posted on 28 Jun RS200s at Hayling Island
During the massive RS Sailing Summer Championship And so to Hayling Island Sailing Club for the 2017 RS Summer games. The island is a funny old place, with its rusty funfairs, chippies, estate agents' boards offering a free pizza with purchase, cars with second hand value of a corn plaster. Posted on 21 Jun RS200s at Yorkshire Dales
RS Sailing Northern Tour Round 4 The fourth event of Rope4Boats and RS Sailing sponsored tour was hosted by Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club over the weekend of 3rd/4th June. This event also acted as the Northern event in the RS200 National Series. Posted on 17 Jun RS200 Scottish Championship
Impromptu rounders at East Lothian Sunny skies on Saturday morning welcomed eight RS200s to East Lothian YC for the RS200 Scottish Championship and JPWatersports Scottish Tour event. Posted on 17 Jun East Lothian YC Annual Regatta
72 dinghies take part in North Berwick East Lothian Yacht Club, based in North Berwick, held their annual open regatta on the weekend 3rd & 4th June 2017. A total of 72 sailing dinghies took part, with 54 visiting boats and 18 from the home club. Posted on 5 Jun Sailing into June at RS Sailing
Get on the water in time for summer If you're interested in getting out on the water in time for summer, but worried delivery times might delay you, don't worry! We are stocked and ready to go. All you need to do is go here, fill out the form, and we'll get back to you asap. Posted on 4 Jun RS200s at Largs
Big winds, boats and bumpy water Thirteen RS200 arrived at Largs Marina for the third event of the JP Watersports Scottish Tour on Saturday 20th of May, where they were met by grey skies, a steady stream of drizzle and a shifty force 2 which promised some tactical racing. Posted on 29 May

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC RS200 Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Brightlingsea SC RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Queen Mary SC RS200 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
