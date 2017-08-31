Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals entries are close to the limit

The 2017 Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals take place at Tenby © RS200 Class Association

by Sally Campbell today at 11:13 am

The Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championship at Tenby SC 26th-31st August is close to the 100 boat entry limit. Sailors wishing to enter will need to be quick to get their entries in before the limit is reached.

After this a waiting list will be set up.

"We know the RS200 is hugely popular, but are surprised that we are so close to the limit with six weeks to go before the event starts," said class secretary Sally Campbell.

"We think it's due to a combination of the superb venue and the inclusive nature of the class with competitive racing assured throughout the fleet, from the UK's best dinghy sailors to families and bronze fleet sailors. Our class committee have done a fabulous job promoting the event using the social media hashtag #TrekToTenby leading to an early entry from the youth contingent who in past years have left it much later to confirm. The limited coaching spaces with Paralympian Niki Birrell have also encouraged early entry."

Besides the title sponsors the event will be supported by Harken, providing some of the most desirable product prizes and Forward WIP who are supplying branded visors for all competitors. The unique buddy group system combined with gold, silver and bronze fleets will mean that everyone stands a chance to grab some of the booty.

In recognition of the work put in by the class association RS Sailing will be donating a set of sails which will be raffled amongst all entrants - so sailors could win a new sail just by entering!

Full detail and online entry: www.rs200sailing.org/championships/cindex.asp?clselect=Home&eid=1381