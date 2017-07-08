Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 July Windwards
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Laser Cover
Rain and Sun Laser Cover

Boats for sale

Mirror 69776
located in Colchester

National 18 English Championships at Blackwater Sailing Club

by Jeremy Vines today at 8:28 am 7-8 July 2017

The 18s were made very welcome by the Blackwater Sailing Club over the weekend of the 7/8 July. Apart from great hospitality the visitors were provided with excellent weather and race management.

In Saturday's lighter conditions, there was a lot of place changing and race wins for Shadow and Hurricane, and it was the former in pole position overnight.

On Sunday there was a solid planing breeze and three substantial back-to-back races saw Jess Berney's Panther win in convincing style.

The National 18s now look forward to the British and Irish Championship to be hosted this year by Hayling Island Sailing Club from 23rd to 28th July. Fifteen of the new Morrison designed 'Ultras' are entered along with a number of older 'Ultimates' and 'Classics'.

Top 4 Results:

1st – 406 Panther - Jess Berney, Brett Townsend, Gregor Davidson / Ben Arnold
2nd – 412 Shadow - Maria Richards, Julian Berney, David Nichols
3rd – 401 Hurricane - Ollie Houseman, Jeremy Vines, Alex Norman / David Evans
4th – 400 Odyssey - Matt Peregrine-Jones, Kaan Yargici, Dana Church

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Test sail a National 18 this weekend
At Lymington Town Sailing Club Test sail the latest generation Morrison designed, White Formula built National 18 this weekend 8-9th April at Lymington Town Sailing Club. Posted on 6 Apr National 18s at the Dinghy Show
What a great weekend! What a weekend at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show with over 8,000 people visiting. Many thanks to all of you who stopped at the National 18ft Class stand. We were delighted to meet you to discuss our vibrant class and unique 3-person dinghy Posted on 10 Mar National 18 Hospitality
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The National 18ft Class is delighted to be exhibiting again this year at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show. Our class is growing fast following the launch of our new Morrison designed boat at the 2015 show. Posted on 19 Feb Second win for National 18
In RYA Scotland Champion of Champions The best Scottish dinghy sailors across sixteen dinghy classes took part in the RYA Scotland Champion of Champions Trophy at Largs Sailing Club over the weekend. Posted on 24 Oct 2016 National 18s at Southampton Boat Show
On display and racing in the harbour The National 18 Class Association is exhibiting the new Morrison designed National 18 (known as the Ultra) at the Southampton Boat Show from 16 to 25 September 2016. Posted on 11 Sep 2016 National 18 UK and Irish Championships
Held east of Inverness on the Moray Firth The National 18 UK and Irish Championships kicked off on the 31st July, hosted by the Royal Findhorn Yacht Club located east of Inverness with racing in the Moray Firth. Posted on 11 Aug 2016 National 18 class builds on success
Eleven new boats racing now will soon become sixteen After its first full year of racing, including successful outings in the SailJuice Winter Series, the boat is becoming very much part of the dinghy racing scene and continues to appeal to a wide range of sailors. Posted on 5 Apr 2016 National 18 goes square top
See new rig at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show At an Extraordinary General Meeting held at the Royal Cork Yacht Club on Saturday, the National 18 Class voted in a number of rule changes that modernise the mainsail for the new Morrison designed 18 and increase the spinnaker size for the class too. Posted on 1 Mar 2016 National 18 Inlands at Tamesis
Ultimate and Ultra designs mix it up on the river Odyssey, number 400, the prototype of the newly adopted 'Ultra' design of National 18, ably sailed by Joe & Tom Mclaughlin won On-the-Water Cup at the well attended UK Inland Championship by a clear margin...with three bullets. Posted on 29 Sep 2015 Bosham Classic Boat Revival preview
Event enters its fifth year The largest event of its kind in the UK, and probably Europe, the Bosham Classic Boat Revival attracts competitors from all over the UK and Ireland with over 60+ entries expected from 20+ classic classes. Posted on 21 Aug 2015

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy