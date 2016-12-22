Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Yachting Range
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Jacket Womens
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Jacket Womens
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Soling European Championship at Riva del Garda - Day 3

by Elena Giolai today at 8:02 am

On the second to last day of Soling European Championships, organised by Fraglia Vela Riva, the wind was light for the 40 teams from 11 countries. Despite the wind conditions changed, the leader is still the Hungarian Litkey, who even after the exclusion of the worst score is first on the provisional ranking, followed by the Austrian Felzmann competing with the Ukrainian Pichugin for the second place.

The Hungarian team is focused on the gold (its worse score was 12th in race 6), second and third place are open. The Canadians Hall (4th place at the World Championships of last year), won two races today and peaked rank 4, but they have to bridge a gap of 9 scores for the podium. The American Collins was placed second in race 7 today.

Good results also for the German team led by Tom Freeman with 4-3. Among the Italian teams (8 total), the brothers Maffezzoli struggle to improve their ranking, after the exclusion of the worst score implemented after race 6 are still out of the top 10 and at the moment they are 15th with 2 races left to sail (first among the Italians).

Soling European Championship 2017 - photo © Elena Giolai / Fraglia Vela Riva
Soling European Championship 2017 - photo © Elena Giolai / Fraglia Vela Riva

After foiling and challenging regattas where speed was the key, the Soling class with these European Championships allowed the sailing lovers to step back in time and enjoy the elegant outlines of the boats, their particular pace and technique. A boat suitable also for senior people, still capable of enjoining the race.

This mix of styles and trends not new for Fraglia Vela Riva mirrors the open mindedness of the club of old and new classes, because the sailing world has its extraordinary place that can be enjoyed in Garda Trentino: a sailing paradise known worldwide.

It is possible to follow the regattas on the web at bit.ly/2vdgxob or with iPhone app kwindoo.com/view-iphone or Android app kwindoo.com/view-android

More photos at photos.app.goo.gl/FfAZsahFh63WYMK12

Soling European Championship 2017 - photo © Elena Giolai / Fraglia Vela Riva
Soling European Championship 2017 - photo © Elena Giolai / Fraglia Vela Riva

Results after day 3:

PosSail noCrew ClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
1HUN 11Farkas Litkey Karoly Vezer Weinhardt Csaba 099 KMP VSE71232‑12419
2AUT 135Florian Felzmann Michael Felzmann   Margund Schuh 087 SCK / UYCAS10212‑116526
3UKR 1Yushko Pichugin Severianov 081 UNIOR247662‑1027
4CAN 225Peter Hall William Hall Ross Findlater 088 RSTLYC‑22941381136
5HUN 77George Wossala Kristof Wossala Pepe Nemeth 083 TECON1(dsq)31722943
6USA 853Matias Collins Rob Mountain David Baum 082 CNSI BYC13‑1965108244
7HUN 1Sandor Varjas Kovasci Laszlo Gabor Meretei 094 BYC312‑207413847
8NED 33Rudy den Outer  Theo de Lange  Hans Zijlstra 086 KZC41012957‑1447
9GER 11Michael Dietzel Vera Geck Sigrid Dietzel 104 BYC68812‑1410751
10GER 1Roman Koch Bjorn Geisler Valentin Koch 101 CYC YCBG SVR15515‑16131554
11CAN 233Tom Freeman Blair Tully Dave Veldstra 091 PSSS9‑201610154357
12ESP 26Carlos Elosegui  Gomez Arisqueta Joaquin Juan Ramón Jiménez 102 RCN DE MADRID531314916‑1860
13SVK 1Mosny Szomolanyi Jankovic 109 FYC SLOVAKIA266511315‑2966
14GER 331Thomas Scherer Dominik Meissner Markus Stallhofer 108 WSG / YCP/BYC/YCC81111151214‑2171
15ITA 259Bruno Maffezzoli  Pierfrancesco Maffezzoli Marco Maffezzoli 110 LNI GARDA127(ocs)181391372
16GER 308Karl Haist Martin Zeileis Max Haist 090 BYC‑251310816251183
17GER 209Tim Giesecke Johannes Glitzky Sven Rikwald 093 WSV 1921‑31162242123692
18AUT 114Christian Feichtinger Florian Leitner Klaus Kratochwill 076 SCE18‑23182217111298
19NED 49Han van Veen Tom van Veen Ralph Heemskerk 078 KZC‑2821917222024113
20ITA 215Michele Campagnoni Francesco Davide 095 A.V.A.S.1118262418‑3220117
21AUT 97David Schuh Harald Schuh Tobias Schuh 084 UYCAS21252523235‑33122
22FRA 198Marc Lefevre François Gombeaud Marc Furic 103 CVA14‑302321262117122
23AUT 127Alex Hasch Bernhard Kreutzer Oskar Hasch 105 SCK2317272024‑2927138
24AUT 102Ludwig Beurle Christian Fischer Ekkehart Steinhuber 107 UYCAS19‑312829252416141
25GER 12Christian Mack Florian Lautenschlaeger Thomas Fabry 096 WSG3424212520(dns)19143
26ITA 251Federico Boracchi Vincenzo Greco Manuli Andrea Negri 106 CVP301417302727‑35145
27ITA 258Michele Tognozzi Haakon Haraldsen Rieder 111 CVCP362614(dnf)192828151
28HUN 17Istvan Szucs Gabor Gyulai Peter Szucs 098 BHSE1728192731‑3430152
29GER 323Matthias‑Christoph Dulce Sean O'Meara Eberhard Franke 075 VsaW/BYC32‑332428291823154
30NED 37Ben Boogaerdt Gerben den Hartog Karsten Kraan 079 KZC2727‑3119283125157
31ESP 46Francisco Villa Miguel Martinez Allo 097 CNSR203232(dnf)dns1922163
32GER 312Gernot Heller Gerhard Auerswald Frank Gundlach  085 SCE / SCAS291529313030‑34164
33ITA 241Fabio Armellini Attilia Papini Nicola Armellini 100 CVT33343026(dns)1726166
34AUT 136Johann Kalhs Nikolaus Kalhs Tamara Kalhs 089 STYC2435(dnf)32332632182
35ITA 252Alberto De Amicis Matteo Vanelli De Amicis Marco 092 CVB352234(dnf)dns3331193
36AUT 185Hermann Beurle Stephan Beurle Veronika Beurle 077 SCK1629(ocs)dnfdnsdncdnc197
37NED 48Danker Rijk Danker Rijk Jr. Arko Hoondert 080 WSVW‑37363333323536205

Soling European Championship 2017 - photo © Elena Giolai / Fraglia Vela Riva
Soling European Championship 2017 - photo © Elena Giolai / Fraglia Vela Riva
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Soling European Championship days 1 & 2
37 teams are racing on Lake Garda The Soling European Championships kicked off at Fraglia Vela Riva with the first three races, as scheduled. The initial light wind increased up to 12 knots. Posted on 15 Jul Sir John Oakeley passes away
One of Britain's greatest sailors Sir John Oakeley, one of Britain's greatest sailors, has died aged 84. World champion, Olympian and author, he was also a leading figure in the marine industry for more than 30 years. Posted on 22 Dec 2016 Paul Elvström, Sailing's Greatest
David Henshall's obituary of the legendary sailor With a couple of weeks still to go, 2016 has not been a good year for anyone who is normally referred to along with the adjective 'Great'. Posted on 13 Dec 2016 Paul Elvstrøm passes away
The legendary Danish yachtsman and sailing innovator Paul Elvstrøm has passed away at the age of 88 in Hellerup, Denmark. The legendary sailor won four consecutive Olympic gold medals, firstly in the Firefly at the 1948 London Games, where the sailing was held in Torbay. Posted on 8 Dec 2016 Soling British National Championships
Sailors travel from Australia and Scotland, to Rutland Six Solings competed in the British Soling Association (BSA) 2016 Soling National Championships in breezes averaging at about 10 knots with a bit of a dip on Sunday morning. Posted on 14 Jul 2016 British Soling Fleet ring in the changes
Strong plans for the future of the class In 2015 the British Soling Fleet celebrated the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Soling at their National Championships held at Rutland Water. Posted on 8 May 2016 Soling British National Championships
And 50th Anniversary Regatta The British Soling Association held its 2015 National Championships/50th Anniversary Regatta on 12 – 14 June at Rutland Water in Rutland, one of England's smallest counties in the heart of England. Posted on 1 Jul 2015 New classes celebrate their 50th anniversary
Now joining Charles Stanley Cowes Classics Week Cowes Classics Week has an eligibility policy with a rolling 50 year design date. This means that three new classes become eligible in 2015 and are preparing to celebrate their anniversary with us. Posted on 9 Jan 2015 Remembering Bob Billingham
Sailing has lost a true caretaker of the sport Sailing lost a true caretaker of the sport last week when Bob Billingham passed away after a long and valiant fight against cancer. Bob touched many in sailing through his decades of dedication across different areas of the sport. Posted on 8 Apr 2014 Soling Nationals at Fort William
Richardson travels from Australia to win LYC has had a Soling fleet for many years. These 27 keelboats are sailed by three people and offer excellent class racing. There is always some piece of string to pull - the boats were designed for the Olympics and everything is adjustable. Posted on 21 Jul 2010

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Lymington Town SC RS Aero Lymington Dinghy Regatta for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul West Hoe SC Squib Regatta for Squib
West Hoe SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Clacton-on-Sea SC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Clacton-on-Sea SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen Southern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen 70th Anniversary Race for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 17 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy