Soling European Championship at Riva del Garda - Day 3

by Elena Giolai today at 8:02 am

On the second to last day of Soling European Championships, organised by Fraglia Vela Riva, the wind was light for the 40 teams from 11 countries. Despite the wind conditions changed, the leader is still the Hungarian Litkey, who even after the exclusion of the worst score is first on the provisional ranking, followed by the Austrian Felzmann competing with the Ukrainian Pichugin for the second place.

The Hungarian team is focused on the gold (its worse score was 12th in race 6), second and third place are open. The Canadians Hall (4th place at the World Championships of last year), won two races today and peaked rank 4, but they have to bridge a gap of 9 scores for the podium. The American Collins was placed second in race 7 today.

Good results also for the German team led by Tom Freeman with 4-3. Among the Italian teams (8 total), the brothers Maffezzoli struggle to improve their ranking, after the exclusion of the worst score implemented after race 6 are still out of the top 10 and at the moment they are 15th with 2 races left to sail (first among the Italians).

After foiling and challenging regattas where speed was the key, the Soling class with these European Championships allowed the sailing lovers to step back in time and enjoy the elegant outlines of the boats, their particular pace and technique. A boat suitable also for senior people, still capable of enjoining the race.

This mix of styles and trends not new for Fraglia Vela Riva mirrors the open mindedness of the club of old and new classes, because the sailing world has its extraordinary place that can be enjoyed in Garda Trentino: a sailing paradise known worldwide.

Results after day 3:

Pos Sail no Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Pts 1 HUN 11 Farkas Litkey Karoly Vezer Weinhardt Csaba 099 KMP VSE 7 1 2 3 2 ‑12 4 19 2 AUT 135 Florian Felzmann Michael Felzmann Margund Schuh 087 SCK / UYCAS 10 2 1 2 ‑11 6 5 26 3 UKR 1 Yushko Pichugin Severianov 081 UNIOR 2 4 7 6 6 2 ‑10 27 4 CAN 225 Peter Hall William Hall Ross Findlater 088 RSTLYC ‑22 9 4 13 8 1 1 36 5 HUN 77 George Wossala Kristof Wossala Pepe Nemeth 083 TECON 1 (dsq) 3 1 7 22 9 43 6 USA 853 Matias Collins Rob Mountain David Baum 082 CNSI BYC 13 ‑19 6 5 10 8 2 44 7 HUN 1 Sandor Varjas Kovasci Laszlo Gabor Meretei 094 BYC 3 12 ‑20 7 4 13 8 47 8 NED 33 Rudy den Outer Theo de Lange Hans Zijlstra 086 KZC 4 10 12 9 5 7 ‑14 47 9 GER 11 Michael Dietzel Vera Geck Sigrid Dietzel 104 BYC 6 8 8 12 ‑14 10 7 51 10 GER 1 Roman Koch Bjorn Geisler Valentin Koch 101 CYC YCBG SVR 15 5 15 ‑16 1 3 15 54 11 CAN 233 Tom Freeman Blair Tully Dave Veldstra 091 PSSS 9 ‑20 16 10 15 4 3 57 12 ESP 26 Carlos Elosegui Gomez Arisqueta Joaquin Juan Ramón Jiménez 102 RCN DE MADRID 5 3 13 14 9 16 ‑18 60 13 SVK 1 Mosny Szomolanyi Jankovic 109 FYC SLOVAKIA 26 6 5 11 3 15 ‑29 66 14 GER 331 Thomas Scherer Dominik Meissner Markus Stallhofer 108 WSG / YCP/BYC/YCC 8 11 11 15 12 14 ‑21 71 15 ITA 259 Bruno Maffezzoli Pierfrancesco Maffezzoli Marco Maffezzoli 110 LNI GARDA 12 7 (ocs) 18 13 9 13 72 16 GER 308 Karl Haist Martin Zeileis Max Haist 090 BYC ‑25 13 10 8 16 25 11 83 17 GER 209 Tim Giesecke Johannes Glitzky Sven Rikwald 093 WSV 1921 ‑31 16 22 4 21 23 6 92 18 AUT 114 Christian Feichtinger Florian Leitner Klaus Kratochwill 076 SCE 18 ‑23 18 22 17 11 12 98 19 NED 49 Han van Veen Tom van Veen Ralph Heemskerk 078 KZC ‑28 21 9 17 22 20 24 113 20 ITA 215 Michele Campagnoni Francesco Davide 095 A.V.A.S. 11 18 26 24 18 ‑32 20 117 21 AUT 97 David Schuh Harald Schuh Tobias Schuh 084 UYCAS 21 25 25 23 23 5 ‑33 122 22 FRA 198 Marc Lefevre François Gombeaud Marc Furic 103 CVA 14 ‑30 23 21 26 21 17 122 23 AUT 127 Alex Hasch Bernhard Kreutzer Oskar Hasch 105 SCK 23 17 27 20 24 ‑29 27 138 24 AUT 102 Ludwig Beurle Christian Fischer Ekkehart Steinhuber 107 UYCAS 19 ‑31 28 29 25 24 16 141 25 GER 12 Christian Mack Florian Lautenschlaeger Thomas Fabry 096 WSG 34 24 21 25 20 (dns) 19 143 26 ITA 251 Federico Boracchi Vincenzo Greco Manuli Andrea Negri 106 CVP 30 14 17 30 27 27 ‑35 145 27 ITA 258 Michele Tognozzi Haakon Haraldsen Rieder 111 CVCP 36 26 14 (dnf) 19 28 28 151 28 HUN 17 Istvan Szucs Gabor Gyulai Peter Szucs 098 BHSE 17 28 19 27 31 ‑34 30 152 29 GER 323 Matthias‑Christoph Dulce Sean O'Meara Eberhard Franke 075 VsaW/BYC 32 ‑33 24 28 29 18 23 154 30 NED 37 Ben Boogaerdt Gerben den Hartog Karsten Kraan 079 KZC 27 27 ‑31 19 28 31 25 157 31 ESP 46 Francisco Villa Miguel Martinez Allo 097 CNSR 20 32 32 (dnf) dns 19 22 163 32 GER 312 Gernot Heller Gerhard Auerswald Frank Gundlach 085 SCE / SCAS 29 15 29 31 30 30 ‑34 164 33 ITA 241 Fabio Armellini Attilia Papini Nicola Armellini 100 CVT 33 34 30 26 (dns) 17 26 166 34 AUT 136 Johann Kalhs Nikolaus Kalhs Tamara Kalhs 089 STYC 24 35 (dnf) 32 33 26 32 182 35 ITA 252 Alberto De Amicis Matteo Vanelli De Amicis Marco 092 CVB 35 22 34 (dnf) dns 33 31 193 36 AUT 185 Hermann Beurle Stephan Beurle Veronika Beurle 077 SCK 16 29 (ocs) dnf dns dnc dnc 197 37 NED 48 Danker Rijk Danker Rijk Jr. Arko Hoondert 080 WSVW ‑37 36 33 33 32 35 36 205