Soling European Championship at Riva del Garda - Day 3
by Elena Giolai today at 8:02 am
On the second to last day of Soling European Championships, organised by Fraglia Vela Riva, the wind was light for the 40 teams from 11 countries. Despite the wind conditions changed, the leader is still the Hungarian Litkey, who even after the exclusion of the worst score is first on the provisional ranking, followed by the Austrian Felzmann competing with the Ukrainian Pichugin for the second place.
The Hungarian team is focused on the gold (its worse score was 12th in race 6), second and third place are open. The Canadians Hall (4th place at the World Championships of last year), won two races today and peaked rank 4, but they have to bridge a gap of 9 scores for the podium. The American Collins was placed second in race 7 today.
Good results also for the German team led by Tom Freeman with 4-3. Among the Italian teams (8 total), the brothers Maffezzoli struggle to improve their ranking, after the exclusion of the worst score implemented after race 6 are still out of the top 10 and at the moment they are 15th with 2 races left to sail (first among the Italians).
After foiling and challenging regattas where speed was the key, the Soling class with these European Championships allowed the sailing lovers to step back in time and enjoy the elegant outlines of the boats, their particular pace and technique. A boat suitable also for senior people, still capable of enjoining the race.
This mix of styles and trends not new for Fraglia Vela Riva mirrors the open mindedness of the club of old and new classes, because the sailing world has its extraordinary place that can be enjoyed in Garda Trentino: a sailing paradise known worldwide.
It is possible to follow the regattas on the web at bit.ly/2vdgxob or with iPhone app kwindoo.com/view-iphone or Android app kwindoo.com/view-android
More photos at photos.app.goo.gl/FfAZsahFh63WYMK12
Results after day 3:
|Pos
|Sail no
|Crew
Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|Pts
|1
|HUN 11
|Farkas Litkey
Karoly Vezer
Weinhardt Csaba
099
KMP VSE
|7
|1
|2
|3
|2
|‑12
|4
|19
|2
|AUT 135
|Florian Felzmann
Michael Felzmann
Margund Schuh
087
SCK / UYCAS
|10
|2
|1
|2
|‑11
|6
|5
|26
|3
|UKR 1
|Yushko
Pichugin
Severianov
081
UNIOR
|2
|4
|7
|6
|6
|2
|‑10
|27
|4
|CAN 225
|Peter Hall
William Hall
Ross Findlater
088
RSTLYC
|‑22
|9
|4
|13
|8
|1
|1
|36
|5
|HUN 77
|George Wossala
Kristof Wossala
Pepe Nemeth
083
TECON
|1
|(dsq)
|3
|1
|7
|22
|9
|43
|6
|USA 853
|Matias Collins
Rob Mountain
David Baum
082
CNSI
BYC
|13
|‑19
|6
|5
|10
|8
|2
|44
|7
|HUN 1
|Sandor Varjas
Kovasci Laszlo
Gabor Meretei
094
BYC
|3
|12
|‑20
|7
|4
|13
|8
|47
|8
|NED 33
|Rudy den Outer
Theo de Lange
Hans Zijlstra
086
KZC
|4
|10
|12
|9
|5
|7
|‑14
|47
|9
|GER 11
|Michael Dietzel
Vera Geck
Sigrid Dietzel
104
BYC
|6
|8
|8
|12
|‑14
|10
|7
|51
|10
|GER 1
|Roman Koch
Bjorn Geisler
Valentin Koch
101
CYC YCBG SVR
|15
|5
|15
|‑16
|1
|3
|15
|54
|11
|CAN 233
|Tom Freeman
Blair Tully
Dave Veldstra
091
PSSS
|9
|‑20
|16
|10
|15
|4
|3
|57
|12
|ESP 26
|Carlos Elosegui
Gomez Arisqueta Joaquin
Juan Ramón Jiménez
102
RCN DE MADRID
|5
|3
|13
|14
|9
|16
|‑18
|60
|13
|SVK 1
|Mosny
Szomolanyi
Jankovic
109
FYC SLOVAKIA
|26
|6
|5
|11
|3
|15
|‑29
|66
|14
|GER 331
|Thomas Scherer
Dominik Meissner
Markus Stallhofer
108
WSG / YCP/BYC/YCC
|8
|11
|11
|15
|12
|14
|‑21
|71
|15
|ITA 259
|Bruno Maffezzoli
Pierfrancesco Maffezzoli
Marco Maffezzoli
110
LNI GARDA
|12
|7
|(ocs)
|18
|13
|9
|13
|72
|16
|GER 308
|Karl Haist
Martin Zeileis
Max Haist
090
BYC
|‑25
|13
|10
|8
|16
|25
|11
|83
|17
|GER 209
|Tim Giesecke
Johannes Glitzky
Sven Rikwald
093
WSV 1921
|‑31
|16
|22
|4
|21
|23
|6
|92
|18
|AUT 114
|Christian Feichtinger
Florian Leitner
Klaus Kratochwill
076
SCE
|18
|‑23
|18
|22
|17
|11
|12
|98
|19
|NED 49
|Han van Veen
Tom van Veen
Ralph Heemskerk
078
KZC
|‑28
|21
|9
|17
|22
|20
|24
|113
|20
|ITA 215
|Michele Campagnoni
Francesco
Davide
095
A.V.A.S.
|11
|18
|26
|24
|18
|‑32
|20
|117
|21
|AUT 97
|David Schuh
Harald Schuh
Tobias Schuh
084
UYCAS
|21
|25
|25
|23
|23
|5
|‑33
|122
|22
|FRA 198
|Marc Lefevre
François Gombeaud
Marc Furic
103
CVA
|14
|‑30
|23
|21
|26
|21
|17
|122
|23
|AUT 127
|Alex Hasch
Bernhard Kreutzer
Oskar Hasch
105
SCK
|23
|17
|27
|20
|24
|‑29
|27
|138
|24
|AUT 102
|Ludwig Beurle
Christian Fischer
Ekkehart Steinhuber
107
UYCAS
|19
|‑31
|28
|29
|25
|24
|16
|141
|25
|GER 12
|Christian Mack
Florian Lautenschlaeger
Thomas Fabry
096
WSG
|34
|24
|21
|25
|20
|(dns)
|19
|143
|26
|ITA 251
|Federico Boracchi
Vincenzo Greco Manuli
Andrea Negri
106
CVP
|30
|14
|17
|30
|27
|27
|‑35
|145
|27
|ITA 258
|Michele Tognozzi
Haakon Haraldsen
Rieder
111
CVCP
|36
|26
|14
|(dnf)
|19
|28
|28
|151
|28
|HUN 17
|Istvan Szucs
Gabor Gyulai
Peter Szucs
098
BHSE
|17
|28
|19
|27
|31
|‑34
|30
|152
|29
|GER 323
|Matthias‑Christoph Dulce
Sean O'Meara
Eberhard Franke
075
VsaW/BYC
|32
|‑33
|24
|28
|29
|18
|23
|154
|30
|NED 37
|Ben Boogaerdt
Gerben den Hartog
Karsten Kraan
079
KZC
|27
|27
|‑31
|19
|28
|31
|25
|157
|31
|ESP 46
|Francisco Villa
Miguel Martinez
Allo
097
CNSR
|20
|32
|32
|(dnf)
|dns
|19
|22
|163
|32
|GER 312
|Gernot Heller
Gerhard Auerswald
Frank Gundlach
085
SCE / SCAS
|29
|15
|29
|31
|30
|30
|‑34
|164
|33
|ITA 241
|Fabio Armellini
Attilia Papini
Nicola Armellini
100
CVT
|33
|34
|30
|26
|(dns)
|17
|26
|166
|34
|AUT 136
|Johann Kalhs
Nikolaus Kalhs
Tamara Kalhs
089
STYC
|24
|35
|(dnf)
|32
|33
|26
|32
|182
|35
|ITA 252
|Alberto De Amicis
Matteo Vanelli
De Amicis Marco
092
CVB
|35
|22
|34
|(dnf)
|dns
|33
|31
|193
|36
|AUT 185
|Hermann Beurle
Stephan Beurle
Veronika Beurle
077
SCK
|16
|29
|(ocs)
|dnf
|dns
|dnc
|dnc
|197
|37
|NED 48
|Danker Rijk
Danker Rijk Jr.
Arko Hoondert
080
WSVW
|‑37
|36
|33
|33
|32
|35
|36
|205
