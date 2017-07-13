Please select your home edition
Laser Radial Youth Europeans at Gdynia, Poland

6-13 July 2017
Laser Radial Youth Europeans podium © Event Press

The victories of Guido Gallinaro and the burgee of Fraglia Vela Riva continue to gather important achievements and great success.

Last Thursday in Gdynia (Poland) Guido Gallinaro won the Youth Laser Radial European Championship after five qualifying races and 5 final races with 4 victories. Despite Nicholas Betzy (Hong Kong) winning the general ranking thanks to his final races, Gallinaro succeeded in capturing the continental title which he won in the Laser 4.7 category two years ago.

The Greek sailor Papadimitriou won the silver medal while the British sailor Ben Whaley won bronze.

Gold Fleet Results:

PosNatSail NoHelmQ1Q2Q3Q4Q5F1F2F3F4F5Pts
1HKG171979Nicholas Bezy6‑13324111‑333333
2ITA202260Guido Gallinaro3‑4111142112‑3135
3GRE208661Dimitris Papadimitriou11‑2113‑3615211842
4GBR212232Ben Whaley‑191454217‑417242
5RUS205092Daniil Krutskikh2‑624257‑22131752
6ISR204624Maor Benharoch‑1010262‑3533141959
7GER210141Nico Naujock11‑176513‑411069767
8IRL210101Ewan Mcmahon‑74172‑3232151668
9FIN207860Nooa Laukkanen12‑21311726(DNC)51469
10NOR209553Uffe Tomasgaard4‑28145121412‑292779
11ESP198725Álvaro Valido Franco‑32926867‑411761190
12NED210857Stijn Paardekooper‑243139726207‑38994
13ITA212299Lorenzo Masetti117‑131041825‑5818497
14FRA205709Jimmy Marchand1411‑191320‑441430598
15ESP211082Victor Simo‑178871211118‑3935100
16FRA179417Nathan Le Pen8148(BFD)6‑461821818101
17IRL189117Johnny Durcan8(BFD)2261‑45382921107
18ESP196717Pere Ponseti Mesquida‑23261016‑483391523114
19POL203117Wojciech Klimaszewski‑471162412423‑312313116
20SUI209205Gauthier Verhulst‑47181745‑434163522121
21SUI210300Gregoire Peverelli11‑149672416‑391632121
22ESP205754Marcelo Cairo Assenza‑53513‑515137420124
23NED212639Marnix Bos1219‑24294012‑502110125
24IRL212522Loghlen Rickard‑312226‑5313532625129
25ITA179399Rodolfo Silvestrini7‑14119103830422‑46131
26TUR197298Alp Baltali‑2761519212919‑461015134
27ITA210765Alessandro Fornasari5211112‑32951359(RET)135
28SWE212316Ludde Lindqvist‑37585271927‑341929139
29HUN208740Aron Tenke‑2815132114629‑322021139
30ISR210777Guy Asher‑21651111‑449304234148
31IRL212111Conor Quinn‑4911581452649‑5412157
32CYP212659Orestis Germanos16125‑181316(RET)283438162
33ISR195017Yam Lauber9151413‑2415(RET)253244167
34RUS205310Kirill Tereshkin1897‑271610244341‑52168
35BUL194857Lyuben Tenekedzhiev2221(BFD)7822‑55204328171
36ITA212029Francesco Viel‑281231511214035‑5639176
37FIN201042Jakob Eklund2311815(BFD)3437836‑50181
38GBR209133George Ford2324‑2916947‑53232816186
39NOR201640Christoffer S?rlie415‑25251531‑54104049189
40FRA211287Adam Caillaud17‑232231523505‑5555190
41IRL213000Jamie Mcmahon1016‑3095(BFD)28452553191
42EST211968Keith Luur13121926‑35385457(DNC)192
43POL208653Tytus Butowski6‑29102026283519‑4848192
44AUT207846Jakob Flachberger(BFD)7191835436‑552433194
45SUI209936Nicolas Rolaz19‑242281437‑56422726195
46GER205280Paul Bothe1711(BFD)13262731‑593737199
47SWE207830Fabian Magnusson1321‑421719332136‑4740200
48ISR154843Zohar Haruvi319‑3320208424049(DNC)201
49SUI210577Zeno Fry2651611(BFD)56‑57511724206
50IRL187586Fionn Conway‑26101021849‑52244442208
51IRL209838Peter Fagan‑303232620134638‑5345214
52ITA211988Alberto Tezza5(BFD)2931830‑58275054216
53NED210371Aleksandr Moliakov20171514‑2342‑45264541220
54SWE212711Olle Lindbom1852112‑24504311(DNC)DNC221
55POL212632Jakub Marciniak1627410‑34(DNC)48573330225
56RUS208229Nikita Melnikov‑2413141419‑5522445151228
57SUI211844Jacopo Scornaienghi2910714(BFD)394748‑5836230
58ESP209162Pep Cazador‑357122229‑5839473143230
59RSA191033Calvin Gibbs4281223(BFD)2549‑524647234
60IRL211138Henry Higgins68‑44241657345652(DNC)253
