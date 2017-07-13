Laser Radial Youth Europeans at Gdynia, Poland
by Elena Giolai today at 5:22 am
6-13 July 2017
Laser Radial Youth Europeans podium © Event Press
The victories of Guido Gallinaro and the burgee of Fraglia Vela Riva continue to gather important achievements and great success.
Last Thursday in Gdynia (Poland) Guido Gallinaro won the Youth Laser Radial European Championship after five qualifying races and 5 final races with 4 victories. Despite Nicholas Betzy (Hong Kong) winning the general ranking thanks to his final races, Gallinaro succeeded in capturing the continental title which he won in the Laser 4.7 category two years ago.
The Greek sailor Papadimitriou won the silver medal while the British sailor Ben Whaley won bronze.
Gold Fleet Results:
|Pos
|Nat
|Sail No
|Helm
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q5
|F1
|F2
|F3
|F4
|F5
|Pts
|1
|HKG
|171979
|Nicholas Bezy
|6
|‑13
|3
|2
|4
|11
|1
|‑33
|3
|3
|33
|2
|ITA
|202260
|Guido Gallinaro
|3
|‑4
|1
|1
|1
|14
|2
|1
|12
|‑31
|35
|3
|GRE
|208661
|Dimitris Papadimitriou
|1
|1
|‑21
|1
|3
|‑36
|15
|2
|11
|8
|42
|4
|GBR
|212232
|Ben Whaley
|‑19
|1
|4
|5
|4
|2
|17
|‑41
|7
|2
|42
|5
|RUS
|205092
|Daniil Krutskikh
|2
|‑6
|2
|4
|2
|5
|7
|‑22
|13
|17
|52
|6
|ISR
|204624
|Maor Benharoch
|‑10
|10
|2
|6
|2
|‑35
|3
|3
|14
|19
|59
|7
|GER
|210141
|Nico Naujock
|11
|‑17
|6
|5
|13
|‑41
|10
|6
|9
|7
|67
|8
|IRL
|210101
|Ewan Mcmahon
|‑7
|4
|1
|7
|2
|‑32
|32
|15
|1
|6
|68
|9
|FIN
|207860
|Nooa Laukkanen
|1
|2
|‑21
|3
|1
|17
|26
|(DNC)
|5
|14
|69
|10
|NOR
|209553
|Uffe Tomasgaard
|4
|‑28
|1
|4
|5
|12
|14
|12
|‑29
|27
|79
|11
|ESP
|198725
|Álvaro Valido Franco
|‑32
|9
|26
|8
|6
|7
|‑41
|17
|6
|11
|90
|12
|NED
|210857
|Stijn Paardekooper
|‑24
|3
|13
|9
|7
|26
|20
|7
|‑38
|9
|94
|13
|ITA
|212299
|Lorenzo Masetti
|11
|7
|‑13
|10
|4
|18
|25
|‑58
|18
|4
|97
|14
|FRA
|205709
|Jimmy Marchand
|1
|4
|11
|‑19
|13
|20
|‑44
|14
|30
|5
|98
|15
|ESP
|211082
|Victor Simo
|‑17
|8
|8
|7
|12
|1
|11
|18
|‑39
|35
|100
|16
|FRA
|179417
|Nathan Le Pen
|8
|14
|8
|(BFD)
|6
|‑46
|18
|21
|8
|18
|101
|17
|IRL
|189117
|Johnny Durcan
|8
|(BFD)
|22
|6
|1
|‑45
|38
|29
|2
|1
|107
|18
|ESP
|196717
|Pere Ponseti Mesquida
|‑23
|2
|6
|10
|16
|‑48
|33
|9
|15
|23
|114
|19
|POL
|203117
|Wojciech Klimaszewski
|‑47
|11
|6
|24
|12
|4
|23
|‑31
|23
|13
|116
|20
|SUI
|209205
|Gauthier Verhulst
|‑47
|18
|17
|4
|5
|‑43
|4
|16
|35
|22
|121
|21
|SUI
|210300
|Gregoire Peverelli
|11
|‑14
|9
|6
|7
|24
|16
|‑39
|16
|32
|121
|22
|ESP
|205754
|Marcelo Cairo Assenza
|‑5
|3
|5
|1
|3
|‑51
|51
|37
|4
|20
|124
|23
|NED
|212639
|Marnix Bos
|12
|19
|‑24
|2
|9
|40
|12
|‑50
|21
|10
|125
|24
|IRL
|212522
|Loghlen Rickard
|‑31
|2
|2
|2
|6
|‑53
|13
|53
|26
|25
|129
|25
|ITA
|179399
|Rodolfo Silvestrini
|7
|‑14
|11
|9
|10
|38
|30
|4
|22
|‑46
|131
|26
|TUR
|197298
|Alp Baltali
|‑27
|6
|15
|19
|21
|29
|19
|‑46
|10
|15
|134
|27
|ITA
|210765
|Alessandro Fornasari
|5
|21
|11
|12
|‑32
|9
|5
|13
|59
|(RET)
|135
|28
|SWE
|212316
|Ludde Lindqvist
|‑37
|5
|8
|5
|27
|19
|27
|‑34
|19
|29
|139
|29
|HUN
|208740
|Aron Tenke
|‑28
|15
|13
|21
|14
|6
|29
|‑32
|20
|21
|139
|30
|ISR
|210777
|Guy Asher
|‑21
|6
|5
|11
|11
|‑44
|9
|30
|42
|34
|148
|31
|IRL
|212111
|Conor Quinn
|‑49
|1
|15
|8
|14
|52
|6
|49
|‑54
|12
|157
|32
|CYP
|212659
|Orestis Germanos
|16
|12
|5
|‑18
|13
|16
|(RET)
|28
|34
|38
|162
|33
|ISR
|195017
|Yam Lauber
|9
|15
|14
|13
|‑24
|15
|(RET)
|25
|32
|44
|167
|34
|RUS
|205310
|Kirill Tereshkin
|18
|9
|7
|‑27
|16
|10
|24
|43
|41
|‑52
|168
|35
|BUL
|194857
|Lyuben Tenekedzhiev
|22
|21
|(BFD)
|7
|8
|22
|‑55
|20
|43
|28
|171
|36
|ITA
|212029
|Francesco Viel
|‑28
|12
|3
|15
|11
|21
|40
|35
|‑56
|39
|176
|37
|FIN
|201042
|Jakob Eklund
|2
|31
|18
|15
|(BFD)
|34
|37
|8
|36
|‑50
|181
|38
|GBR
|209133
|George Ford
|23
|24
|‑29
|16
|9
|47
|‑53
|23
|28
|16
|186
|39
|NOR
|201640
|Christoffer S?rlie
|4
|15
|‑25
|25
|15
|31
|‑54
|10
|40
|49
|189
|40
|FRA
|211287
|Adam Caillaud
|17
|‑23
|22
|3
|15
|23
|50
|5
|‑55
|55
|190
|41
|IRL
|213000
|Jamie Mcmahon
|10
|16
|‑30
|9
|5
|(BFD)
|28
|45
|25
|53
|191
|42
|EST
|211968
|Keith Luur
|13
|12
|19
|26
|‑35
|3
|8
|54
|57
|(DNC)
|192
|43
|POL
|208653
|Tytus Butowski
|6
|‑29
|10
|20
|26
|28
|35
|19
|‑48
|48
|192
|44
|AUT
|207846
|Jakob Flachberger
|(BFD)
|7
|19
|18
|3
|54
|36
|‑55
|24
|33
|194
|45
|SUI
|209936
|Nicolas Rolaz
|19
|‑24
|22
|8
|14
|37
|‑56
|42
|27
|26
|195
|46
|GER
|205280
|Paul Bothe
|17
|11
|(BFD)
|13
|26
|27
|31
|‑59
|37
|37
|199
|47
|SWE
|207830
|Fabian Magnusson
|13
|21
|‑42
|17
|19
|33
|21
|36
|‑47
|40
|200
|48
|ISR
|154843
|Zohar Haruvi
|3
|19
|‑33
|20
|20
|8
|42
|40
|49
|(DNC)
|201
|49
|SUI
|210577
|Zeno Fry
|26
|5
|16
|11
|(BFD)
|56
|‑57
|51
|17
|24
|206
|50
|IRL
|187586
|Fionn Conway
|‑26
|10
|10
|21
|8
|49
|‑52
|24
|44
|42
|208
|51
|IRL
|209838
|Peter Fagan
|‑30
|3
|23
|26
|20
|13
|46
|38
|‑53
|45
|214
|52
|ITA
|211988
|Alberto Tezza
|5
|(BFD)
|29
|3
|18
|30
|‑58
|27
|50
|54
|216
|53
|NED
|210371
|Aleksandr Moliakov
|20
|17
|15
|14
|‑23
|42
|‑45
|26
|45
|41
|220
|54
|SWE
|212711
|Olle Lindbom
|18
|5
|21
|12
|‑24
|50
|43
|11
|(DNC)
|DNC
|221
|55
|POL
|212632
|Jakub Marciniak
|16
|27
|4
|10
|‑34
|(DNC)
|48
|57
|33
|30
|225
|56
|RUS
|208229
|Nikita Melnikov
|‑24
|13
|14
|14
|19
|‑55
|22
|44
|51
|51
|228
|57
|SUI
|211844
|Jacopo Scornaienghi
|29
|10
|7
|14
|(BFD)
|39
|47
|48
|‑58
|36
|230
|58
|ESP
|209162
|Pep Cazador
|‑35
|7
|12
|22
|29
|‑58
|39
|47
|31
|43
|230
|59
|RSA
|191033
|Calvin Gibbs
|4
|28
|12
|23
|(BFD)
|25
|49
|‑52
|46
|47
|234
|60
|IRL
|211138
|Henry Higgins
|6
|8
|‑44
|24
|16
|57
|34
|56
|52
|(DNC)
|253
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!