Laser Radial Youth Europeans at Gdynia, Poland

Laser Radial Youth Europeans podium © Event Press Laser Radial Youth Europeans podium © Event Press

by Elena Giolai today at 5:22 am

The victories of Guido Gallinaro and the burgee of Fraglia Vela Riva continue to gather important achievements and great success.

Last Thursday in Gdynia (Poland) Guido Gallinaro won the Youth Laser Radial European Championship after five qualifying races and 5 final races with 4 victories. Despite Nicholas Betzy (Hong Kong) winning the general ranking thanks to his final races, Gallinaro succeeded in capturing the continental title which he won in the Laser 4.7 category two years ago.

The Greek sailor Papadimitriou won the silver medal while the British sailor Ben Whaley won bronze.

Gold Fleet Results:

Pos Nat Sail No Helm Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q5 F1 F2 F3 F4 F5 Pts 1 HKG 171979 Nicholas Bezy 6 ‑13 3 2 4 11 1 ‑33 3 3 33 2 ITA 202260 Guido Gallinaro 3 ‑4 1 1 1 14 2 1 12 ‑31 35 3 GRE 208661 Dimitris Papadimitriou 1 1 ‑21 1 3 ‑36 15 2 11 8 42 4 GBR 212232 Ben Whaley ‑19 1 4 5 4 2 17 ‑41 7 2 42 5 RUS 205092 Daniil Krutskikh 2 ‑6 2 4 2 5 7 ‑22 13 17 52 6 ISR 204624 Maor Benharoch ‑10 10 2 6 2 ‑35 3 3 14 19 59 7 GER 210141 Nico Naujock 11 ‑17 6 5 13 ‑41 10 6 9 7 67 8 IRL 210101 Ewan Mcmahon ‑7 4 1 7 2 ‑32 32 15 1 6 68 9 FIN 207860 Nooa Laukkanen 1 2 ‑21 3 1 17 26 (DNC) 5 14 69 10 NOR 209553 Uffe Tomasgaard 4 ‑28 1 4 5 12 14 12 ‑29 27 79 11 ESP 198725 Álvaro Valido Franco ‑32 9 26 8 6 7 ‑41 17 6 11 90 12 NED 210857 Stijn Paardekooper ‑24 3 13 9 7 26 20 7 ‑38 9 94 13 ITA 212299 Lorenzo Masetti 11 7 ‑13 10 4 18 25 ‑58 18 4 97 14 FRA 205709 Jimmy Marchand 1 4 11 ‑19 13 20 ‑44 14 30 5 98 15 ESP 211082 Victor Simo ‑17 8 8 7 12 1 11 18 ‑39 35 100 16 FRA 179417 Nathan Le Pen 8 14 8 (BFD) 6 ‑46 18 21 8 18 101 17 IRL 189117 Johnny Durcan 8 (BFD) 22 6 1 ‑45 38 29 2 1 107 18 ESP 196717 Pere Ponseti Mesquida ‑23 2 6 10 16 ‑48 33 9 15 23 114 19 POL 203117 Wojciech Klimaszewski ‑47 11 6 24 12 4 23 ‑31 23 13 116 20 SUI 209205 Gauthier Verhulst ‑47 18 17 4 5 ‑43 4 16 35 22 121 21 SUI 210300 Gregoire Peverelli 11 ‑14 9 6 7 24 16 ‑39 16 32 121 22 ESP 205754 Marcelo Cairo Assenza ‑5 3 5 1 3 ‑51 51 37 4 20 124 23 NED 212639 Marnix Bos 12 19 ‑24 2 9 40 12 ‑50 21 10 125 24 IRL 212522 Loghlen Rickard ‑31 2 2 2 6 ‑53 13 53 26 25 129 25 ITA 179399 Rodolfo Silvestrini 7 ‑14 11 9 10 38 30 4 22 ‑46 131 26 TUR 197298 Alp Baltali ‑27 6 15 19 21 29 19 ‑46 10 15 134 27 ITA 210765 Alessandro Fornasari 5 21 11 12 ‑32 9 5 13 59 (RET) 135 28 SWE 212316 Ludde Lindqvist ‑37 5 8 5 27 19 27 ‑34 19 29 139 29 HUN 208740 Aron Tenke ‑28 15 13 21 14 6 29 ‑32 20 21 139 30 ISR 210777 Guy Asher ‑21 6 5 11 11 ‑44 9 30 42 34 148 31 IRL 212111 Conor Quinn ‑49 1 15 8 14 52 6 49 ‑54 12 157 32 CYP 212659 Orestis Germanos 16 12 5 ‑18 13 16 (RET) 28 34 38 162 33 ISR 195017 Yam Lauber 9 15 14 13 ‑24 15 (RET) 25 32 44 167 34 RUS 205310 Kirill Tereshkin 18 9 7 ‑27 16 10 24 43 41 ‑52 168 35 BUL 194857 Lyuben Tenekedzhiev 22 21 (BFD) 7 8 22 ‑55 20 43 28 171 36 ITA 212029 Francesco Viel ‑28 12 3 15 11 21 40 35 ‑56 39 176 37 FIN 201042 Jakob Eklund 2 31 18 15 (BFD) 34 37 8 36 ‑50 181 38 GBR 209133 George Ford 23 24 ‑29 16 9 47 ‑53 23 28 16 186 39 NOR 201640 Christoffer S?rlie 4 15 ‑25 25 15 31 ‑54 10 40 49 189 40 FRA 211287 Adam Caillaud 17 ‑23 22 3 15 23 50 5 ‑55 55 190 41 IRL 213000 Jamie Mcmahon 10 16 ‑30 9 5 (BFD) 28 45 25 53 191 42 EST 211968 Keith Luur 13 12 19 26 ‑35 3 8 54 57 (DNC) 192 43 POL 208653 Tytus Butowski 6 ‑29 10 20 26 28 35 19 ‑48 48 192 44 AUT 207846 Jakob Flachberger (BFD) 7 19 18 3 54 36 ‑55 24 33 194 45 SUI 209936 Nicolas Rolaz 19 ‑24 22 8 14 37 ‑56 42 27 26 195 46 GER 205280 Paul Bothe 17 11 (BFD) 13 26 27 31 ‑59 37 37 199 47 SWE 207830 Fabian Magnusson 13 21 ‑42 17 19 33 21 36 ‑47 40 200 48 ISR 154843 Zohar Haruvi 3 19 ‑33 20 20 8 42 40 49 (DNC) 201 49 SUI 210577 Zeno Fry 26 5 16 11 (BFD) 56 ‑57 51 17 24 206 50 IRL 187586 Fionn Conway ‑26 10 10 21 8 49 ‑52 24 44 42 208 51 IRL 209838 Peter Fagan ‑30 3 23 26 20 13 46 38 ‑53 45 214 52 ITA 211988 Alberto Tezza 5 (BFD) 29 3 18 30 ‑58 27 50 54 216 53 NED 210371 Aleksandr Moliakov 20 17 15 14 ‑23 42 ‑45 26 45 41 220 54 SWE 212711 Olle Lindbom 18 5 21 12 ‑24 50 43 11 (DNC) DNC 221 55 POL 212632 Jakub Marciniak 16 27 4 10 ‑34 (DNC) 48 57 33 30 225 56 RUS 208229 Nikita Melnikov ‑24 13 14 14 19 ‑55 22 44 51 51 228 57 SUI 211844 Jacopo Scornaienghi 29 10 7 14 (BFD) 39 47 48 ‑58 36 230 58 ESP 209162 Pep Cazador ‑35 7 12 22 29 ‑58 39 47 31 43 230 59 RSA 191033 Calvin Gibbs 4 28 12 23 (BFD) 25 49 ‑52 46 47 234 60 IRL 211138 Henry Higgins 6 8 ‑44 24 16 57 34 56 52 (DNC) 253