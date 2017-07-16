Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Product Feature
Freedom Jacket Women's
Freedom Jacket Women's
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton

Rolex Farr 40 World Championships at Yacht Club Costa Smeralda - Day 3

by Marialisa Panu on 15 Jul 13-16 July 2017

The 20th edition of the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship, organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda with Title sponsor Rolex and the Farr 40 Class Association, saw four races run today in north westerly breezes that built gradually from 6 to 12 knots from 11:00 AM when racing started to the late afternoon of a long day.

Today, Quantum Sails Race Day, saw hard fought racing in a tightly packed fleet as so often happens in the Farr 40 One Design fleet. There were several changes in the top positions in the four races run today with almost all of the top placed teams having a day of mixed results.

Zen (Ketelbey/Chapman), Flash Gordon (Jahn/Reeser) and Plenty (Roepers/Hutchinson) all placed first at least once today, but at the end of the day it was Plenty, with two first and two second place finishes, that moved to the front of the provisional results with a comfortable distance over the second and third placed teams. The defending champions may well hang on to their title, but only tomorrow's results will tell. Things look more uncertain in the Corinthian fleet, where the Australian team aboard Zen, in fifth place overall, is currently in first place amongst the Corinthians by just one point.

Close behind her are MP30+10 (Pierdomenico/Regolo) and Pazza Idea (Bresciani/Ivaldi) currently tied for points in second place. This later team sees twenty-four-year-old Claudia Rossi, daughter of Claudio, owner/helmsman of Enfant Terrible, at the helm.

Tonight all the teams will reunite on the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda's terrace for the traditional barbecue dinner.

Alex Roepers, owner/helmsman aboard Plenty: "It was a phenomenal day considering the consistent performance by the team Plenty. We chipped away four races in a row placing 2, 1, 2, 1 so I'm very happy with our consistency. The conditions were pretty good, not too light. We saw wind speeds as low as 6 knots and up to 12/13 but usually it was around 8 to 11 knots. Great job done by Terry Hutchinson and the whole crew. Tomorrow is another day, we'll go out expecting a normal day and see how it goes".

Helmut Jahn, owner/helmsman aboard Flash Gordon: "We got better and better today, placing first and second in the last two races. Unfortunately, we slipped back two boats in the second race and placed fifth when we could have been third, but then we improved. All we can do is be a little better tomorrow and keep our current standing or better. Every win is a great result and that's the great thing about One Design racing in this sport: if you cross the line first you're the best and there's no discussion. Porto Cervo is the best place you could be for these races, even better than Chicago!".

Rolex Farr 40 World Championships day 3 - Zen leading the fleet - photo © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo
Rolex Farr 40 World Championships day 3 - Zen leading the fleet - photo © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo

Gordon Ketelbey owner/helmsman aboard Zen: "It was superb to win a race today and we're really excited about that. Unfortunately, we got a penalty and had to some turns in the race after that and ended up at the back but in the end it's OK. It was a good day of racing, wonderful, wonderful conditions, nice flat water and consistent 12 knots wind. I have been to Porto Cervo twice before cruising and I'm really enjoying racing here for the first time. It's a wonderful place to race for the conditions, wind offshore, flat seas...Unless you get the Mistral and you just have to live with that. As the top placed Corinthian team we have to make sure we keep our lead. So everyone to bed early tonight and no drinking!".

Tomorrow, Sunday July 16th is the final day of racing at the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship. Racing should get underway at 11:00 AM in breezes from the north, north west that could be at up to 20 knots. Principal Race Officer Peter Reggio could run up to four races.

Event information available at www.yccs.it/en/home.html

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Rolex Farr 40 World Championships day 2
Being patient pays off at the end of the day Being patient paid off at the end of the second day at the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship, organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda with Title sponsor Rolex and the Farr 40 Class Association, but it was a long day of waiting. Posted on 14 Jul Rolex Farr 40 World Championships day 1
Racing is called off due to strong winds The Mistral breezes that were forecast for the first day of racing at the 20th edition of the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship kicked in as expected in Porto Cervo with gusts at over 30 knots. Posted on 13 Jul Rolex Farr 40 Pre-Worlds
Victory went to Alex Roepers and the team on Plenty It was the final day of two days of racing in the waters off Porto Cervo in the Rolex Farr 40 Pre-Worlds organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda. After a total of six races in two days, victory went to Alex Roepers and his yacht, Plenty. Posted on 12 Jul Farr 40 Gaeta Open
Plenty team win 7 of 9 races On the surface, it would appear that skipper Alex Roepers and the Plenty team posted a commanding victory in the Farr 40 Gaeta Open. The American boat won seven of nine races and finished with a low score of 11 points. Posted on 11 Jun Farr 40s at Rolex Capri Sailing Week
Alberto Rossi leads Enfant Terrible to victory Spectators on the Bay of Naples saw first-hand just how close Farr 40 racing tends to be during the final race of Rolex Capri Sailing Week. Posted on 16 May Rolex Capri Sailing Week overall
Stars and Farrs The final day of racing dawned cool and clear after the previous evening's glittering Rolex Dinner held at Capri's famous Quisisana Hotel with guests like Gaddo della Gherardesca, live music by Serena Autieri and a fireworks display. Posted on 13 May Rolex Capri Sailing Week day 3
Mylius Cup racing underway Yachts participating in the Mylius Cup got their first day of racing today while the yachts racing in the Campionato Nazionale del Tirreno ha now finished four rounds of races. Posted on 12 May Rolex Capri Sailing Week day 2
Stiff breezes gusting up to 30 knots Stiff breezes at 20 knots with gusts at up to 30 and choppy seas kept the AP up until noon today at the Rolex Capri Sailing Week. The fleet participating in the Mylius Cup fleet preferred not to do the coastal race planned for today. Posted on 12 May Rolex Capri Sailing Week day 1
Farr 40 class start proceedings The Farr 40 Class stars at the Rolex Capri Sailing Week, sponsored by Rolex and organised by the Yacht Club Italiano, the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia, the Circolo Canottieri Aniene and Capri's own Yacht Club Capri. Posted on 10 May Farr 40s set for Rolex Capri Sailing Week
2017 International Circuit starts today Wolfgang Schaefer loves sailing off Capri, Italy and has the utmost respect for Rolex-sponsored regattas. In the opinion of the longtime Farr 40 owner, combining those two entities produces a can't miss event. Posted on 10 May

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Lymington Town SC RS Aero Lymington Dinghy Regatta for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul West Hoe SC Squib Regatta for Squib
West Hoe SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Clacton-on-Sea SC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Clacton-on-Sea SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen Southern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen 70th Anniversary Race for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 17 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy