Noble Marine 2012 #2
Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay YC - Overall

by Will Loy today at 6:36 pm 9-14 July 2017

Thanks to Noble Marine, Rooster Sailing, Allen, Lennon RaceWear, HISC, P&B, Milanes Foils, Harken, Super Series sponsor North Sails, Magic Marine who support the hidden classes and Royal Torbay Yacht Club who put on a great event.

Here are the final two video race reports from Will Loy...

Overall Results:
If you finished in the top ten at the Solo nationals then enter your Gear Guide information here

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12Pts
15705Charlie CumbleyWSC/TCYC18211112121129130
25597Andy DavisBartley SC2592151323318133
35722Michael SimsCarsington1022254415583643
45737Oliver DavenportNorthampton427103238336219462
55743Tim LawSalcombe9321651015109142266
6617Peerke Kortekaaswsvr81916336312187941194
75281Jack HopkinsDelph Sailing Club91441231321017813115103
85719Richard LoveringHISC & WYC622207391927166515113
95398Martin HonnorOgston54598913162910691113
105764Oliver WellsNorthampton Sailing Club.18135312157591199133132
115130Mark LeeWeymouth911632152292016195103135
125651Lawrence CreaserHayling Island SC32147671013643428831158
135297Michael HicksSalcombe Yacht Club12101728711224791231317160
145608Steve EdeArdleigh19923171621452921201110167
155712Chris BrownDraycote241115114647303614368180
164982Nick BonnerHayling Island sailing club23293125123614251072312180
175670Nigel ThomasHill Head SC1661913.72231325313312116188.7
185730Vincent HoreyKGSC9114331454147204012319194
195703John BallBrightlingsea7116013946182845174913207
205134Robert LaurieRYA917718502616394252546213
21600Marleen GaillardWV Braassemermeer11231255423941227496820239
225657Tim PolglaseHayling Island SC91371882542261135152243239
235455Mark MaskellBlackwater SC175936534737171311112729245
245655John WebsterCarsington321715652819612214455614262
255383Patrick HamiltonBurwain27913721193044352851742290
265080Fraser HaydenPapercourt SC146448294424309115621521302
275658Steve DenisonHollingworth Sailing Club915430163327571442291741303
285393Simon DerhamLittleton SC253126484017245543346018306
295744Iain McGregorSalcombe265213363043332691912625310
305723Alan BishopRYA9112395091912372435924314
315601Simon YatesSalcombe Yacht Club346924305835354132163039316
325683Andrew HylandSPinnaker SC412634224341422455224828323
335507Nigel PybusDraycote Water48911410371584325339191324
345676Simon DobsonSalcombe Yacht Club225849352151294026423822324
355406Jarvis SimpsonBrightlingsea Sailing Club3556827611652635024667336
365666Andrew BoycePapercourt S C133043703261214656184438341
375713Morgan PeachRoyal Torbay Yacht Club91914152279134231227532344
384975Andy BaylissHykeham SC207035602991581531402036344
395721Isaik MarshNorthampton33464238344594233504327346
405462Simon JonesTeign Corinthian311845444925419137471447349
415689Rob CookNorthampton Sailing Club522068324612259123433291353
42594Norbert ZonneveldWSV Giesbeek216552422623497317303756353
435596Ray CollinsLocks SC40516113633763759646923360
445408Tony KingBassenthwaite913269311849482147612437368
454999Alexander ButlerHayling Island SC306356373128384844382848370
465513Brenda HoultHayling Island SC91673819205540830654652373
475300Doug LattaPortchester S C159155563518555722563430376
485755Graham CranfordSmithSalcombe Yacht Club911529542432279191482935384
49610Roel den HerderWsv Giesbeek535344394534364418685344410
505535Tim JacksonPapercourt467354207547504970461619417
515524Kev HallNorthampton SC912827265720113391419191425
52622Jan ArendsWSV Giesbeek284746585991371961444791446
53580Arnold JippesKWS576057473852686748213334447
545617David GreeningSalcombe Yacht Club914340453938675246574051451
555494John SteelsStarcross YC912559344148563220587059464
565369Andy RitchieHykeham Sailing Club3734341722919191919191481
575627David ParkinAberdeen & Stonehaven YC42487264676739459635062489
58582Mark WildenbergBraassemermeer613350774850466191536226490
595570Malcolm BuchananLymington Town SC563865576357603139525555500
605649Steven BishopGirton Sailing Club395082816569433441554264502
615373Phil SturmerRoyal Burnham Yacht Club296879716971545858394149536
624772Nick FisherSalcombe YC598462497253723651377150540
635747Roger LumbySalcombe Yacht Club585761415340595054676791540
645237Derek JackmanChichester Yacht Club457177666263715452265745541
654679Mark FullerPapercourt914925596844786069603553544
665183Malcolm MackleySalcombe YC383566745665625163597654549
676000Patrick BurnsRYA367476915291283849369191571
685505Mark PearceBurwain476685757066919138325258589
695650Philip KilburnNotts County Sailing Club507280686662536653544591589
705549Peter HearneTeign Corinthian Yacht Club443674735564797066666160595
715306Andrew OsborneSalcombe Yacht Club914228249191669191913940603
725282Vernon PerkinsSouth Cerney Sailing Club664175467758697162737263621
735517Jason HughesDraycote water69394615154919191919191642
745575Shaun WelshWeston607667636460706465766367643
755734Adrian GriffinSalcombe Yacht Club707573766059636864695961646
76570Marc FluttertWV de Braassemermeer648270797856755971717565684
774198Richard WhiteBristol Corinthian Yacht Club717881917168646257726591689
785422David NorthcottTCYC915578727970516572709191703
795560Charles StimpsonSpinnaker727758787472657274787366703
804551Bill HutchingsTonbridge638086828174775675776457704
81609Anja KoldewijnWSV Giesbeek687983627391746968747868713
825104Bob TaylorTata Steel S.C.432451699191919191919191733
835003Paul BottomleySouth Staffs sc678164919191737473755491743
844803Will LoyGurnard554071439191919191919191755
855527Michael WildeSpinnaker S.C.518591918091817567807769756
864964Andy ColyerTCYC624591919191919160915891771
875064Mike DavenportRedesmere SC738684808273807676797991782
884936Gordon BarclayDell Quay Sailing Club548363917691919191917491805
895581Tim WadeSpinnaker Club496191919191919191919191838
905745Andrew FoxLeigh and Lowton Sailing Club656291919191919191919191855

Day 6 of the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay - photo © Will Loy
Related Articles

Noble Marine Solo Nationals day 5
Report plus video interview with Olly Wells Race day sponsor was P&B who generously provided kit bags, rash vests, water bottles and 40% off a brand new P&B mainsail. Posted on 14 Jul Noble Marine Solo Nationals day 4
Racing sponsored by Allen Today's racing was sponsored by Allen Brothers. 22 sailors received a fabulous sun visor, courtesy of Allen and, with sunshine forecast for the rest of the regatta, they will be most welcome. Posted on 13 Jul Noble Marine Solo Nationals day 3
Charlie Cumbley secures another first place Race Day sponsor is Milanes Foils who have donated a beautiful new centreboard which will be won by one lucky competitor tonight. This event forms part of the Super Series, sponsored by North Sails. Posted on 11 Jul Noble Marine Solo Nationals day 2
Lucky sailors enjoy the English Riviera at its best Day 2's racing was sponsored by Lennon Racewear. Here is a video report from sunny Torquay, including on-the-water commentary, and interviews in the boat park afterwards. Posted on 10 Jul Noble Marine Solo Nationals day 1
Video report from sunny Torquay Day 1's racing was sponsored by Rooster. Here is a video report from sunny Torquay thanks to class chairman Will Loy. There's on-the-water commentary, and interviews in the boat park afterwards. Posted on 10 Jul Noble Marine Solo Nationals preview
89 helms set for the English Riviera Royal Torbay Yacht Club, fair breezes forecast and 89 pre entries for the 2017 Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship, what else is there to say? I gave some of the competitors a chance to share their championship preparation and views on the venue. Posted on 6 Jul Dinghy Rope Solo Midland Series
2017 Mid-Season Report We are now in the Summer break after holding seven of the eleven events in this year's Dinghy Rope Solo Midland Series. I'm pleased to say the series is going well with well-run events and good turnouts, averaging 26 boats per event. Posted on 5 Jul Solo Eastern Area Championship
Just add water! It was a bright sunny Saturday morning when the first of 28 Solos arrived at Leigh on Sea SC for the 'Mighty Oak' Eastern Area Championships, a moderate breeze from the south west was blowing; all that was missing was water! Posted on 29 Jun Solos at Chelmarsh
Much better conditions that forecast After weather forecasts ranging from thunder storms to no wind and back again, the weather was reasonably kind, not to give us the forecast rain and to give us plenty of wind with a nice F2 in the morning and a f2-f4 wind in the afternoon! Posted on 28 Jun Solos at Chew Valley Lake
Spoilt for choice on where to site the course Chew Valley Lake provided the perfect venue for Saturday's Solo Open Meeting. With the length of the Lake running from North to South the Race Team were spoilt for choice in terms of where to site the course. Posted on 25 Jun

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Jul Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep
