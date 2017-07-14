Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship at Royal Torbay YC - Overall

by Will Loy today at 6:36 pm

Thanks to Noble Marine, Rooster Sailing, Allen, Lennon RaceWear, HISC, P&B, Milanes Foils, Harken, Super Series sponsor North Sails, Magic Marine who support the hidden classes and Royal Torbay Yacht Club who put on a great event.

Here are the final two video race reports from Will Loy...

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 Pts 1 5705 Charlie Cumbley WSC/TCYC 1 8 2 1 11 1 2 1 2 1 12 91 30 2 5597 Andy Davis Bartley SC 2 5 9 2 1 5 13 2 3 3 18 1 33 3 5722 Michael Sims Carsington 10 2 22 5 4 4 1 5 5 8 3 6 43 4 5737 Oliver Davenport Northampton 4 27 10 3 23 8 3 3 6 2 19 4 62 5 5743 Tim Law Salcombe 9 3 21 6 5 10 15 10 91 4 2 2 66 6 617 Peerke Kortekaas wsvr 8 19 16 33 6 3 12 18 7 9 4 11 94 7 5281 Jack Hopkins Delph Sailing Club 91 44 1 23 13 2 10 17 8 13 1 15 103 8 5719 Richard Lovering HISC & WYC 6 22 20 7 3 9 19 27 16 6 51 5 113 9 5398 Martin Honnor Ogston 5 4 5 9 8 91 31 6 29 10 6 91 113 10 5764 Oliver Wells Northampton Sailing Club. 18 13 53 12 15 7 5 9 1 19 91 33 132 11 5130 Mark Lee Weymouth 91 16 32 15 2 29 20 16 19 5 10 3 135 12 5651 Lawrence Creaser Hayling Island SC 3 21 47 67 10 13 6 4 34 28 8 31 158 13 5297 Michael Hicks Salcombe Yacht Club 12 10 17 28 7 11 22 47 91 23 13 17 160 14 5608 Steve Ede Ardleigh 19 9 23 17 16 21 45 29 21 20 11 10 167 15 5712 Chris Brown Draycote 24 1 11 51 14 6 47 30 36 14 36 8 180 16 4982 Nick Bonner Hayling Island sailing club 23 29 31 25 12 36 14 25 10 7 23 12 180 17 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC 16 6 19 13.7 22 31 32 53 13 31 21 16 188.7 18 5730 Vincent Horey KGSC 91 14 33 14 54 14 7 20 40 12 31 9 194 19 5703 John Ball Brightlingsea 7 11 60 13 9 46 18 28 45 17 49 13 207 20 5134 Robert Laurie RYA 91 7 7 18 50 26 16 39 4 25 25 46 213 21 600 Marleen Gaillard WV Braassemermeer 11 23 12 55 42 39 4 12 27 49 68 20 239 22 5657 Tim Polglase Hayling Island SC 91 37 18 8 25 42 26 11 35 15 22 43 239 23 5455 Mark Maskell Blackwater SC 17 59 36 53 47 37 17 13 11 11 27 29 245 24 5655 John Webster Carsington 32 17 15 65 28 19 61 22 14 45 56 14 262 25 5383 Patrick Hamilton Burwain 27 91 37 21 19 30 44 35 28 51 7 42 290 26 5080 Fraser Hayden Papercourt SC 14 64 48 29 44 24 30 91 15 62 15 21 302 27 5658 Steve Denison Hollingworth Sailing Club 91 54 30 16 33 27 57 14 42 29 17 41 303 28 5393 Simon Derham Littleton SC 25 31 26 48 40 17 24 55 43 34 60 18 306 29 5744 Iain McGregor Salcombe 26 52 13 36 30 43 33 26 91 91 26 25 310 30 5723 Alan Bishop RYA 91 12 39 50 91 91 23 7 24 35 9 24 314 31 5601 Simon Yates Salcombe Yacht Club 34 69 24 30 58 35 35 41 32 16 30 39 316 32 5683 Andrew Hyland SPinnaker SC 41 26 34 22 43 41 42 24 55 22 48 28 323 33 5507 Nigel Pybus Draycote Water 48 91 14 10 37 15 8 43 25 33 91 91 324 34 5676 Simon Dobson Salcombe Yacht Club 22 58 49 35 21 51 29 40 26 42 38 22 324 35 5406 Jarvis Simpson Brightlingsea Sailing Club 35 56 8 27 61 16 52 63 50 24 66 7 336 36 5666 Andrew Boyce Papercourt S C 13 30 43 70 32 61 21 46 56 18 44 38 341 37 5713 Morgan Peach Royal Torbay Yacht Club 91 91 41 52 27 91 34 23 12 27 5 32 344 38 4975 Andy Bayliss Hykeham SC 20 70 35 60 29 91 58 15 31 40 20 36 344 39 5721 Isaik Marsh Northampton 33 46 42 38 34 45 9 42 33 50 43 27 346 40 5462 Simon Jones Teign Corinthian 31 18 45 44 49 25 41 91 37 47 14 47 349 41 5689 Rob Cook Northampton Sailing Club 52 20 68 32 46 12 25 91 23 43 32 91 353 42 594 Norbert Zonneveld WSV Giesbeek 21 65 52 42 26 23 49 73 17 30 37 56 353 43 5596 Ray Collins Locks SC 40 51 6 11 36 33 76 37 59 64 69 23 360 44 5408 Tony King Bassenthwaite 91 32 69 31 18 49 48 21 47 61 24 37 368 45 4999 Alexander Butler Hayling Island SC 30 63 56 37 31 28 38 48 44 38 28 48 370 46 5513 Brenda Hoult Hayling Island SC 91 67 38 19 20 55 40 8 30 65 46 52 373 47 5300 Doug Latta Portchester S C 15 91 55 56 35 18 55 57 22 56 34 30 376 48 5755 Graham CranfordSmith Salcombe Yacht Club 91 15 29 54 24 32 27 91 91 48 29 35 384 49 610 Roel den Herder Wsv Giesbeek 53 53 44 39 45 34 36 44 18 68 53 44 410 50 5535 Tim Jackson Papercourt 46 73 54 20 75 47 50 49 70 46 16 19 417 51 5524 Kev Hall Northampton SC 91 28 27 26 57 20 11 33 91 41 91 91 425 52 622 Jan Arends WSV Giesbeek 28 47 46 58 59 91 37 19 61 44 47 91 446 53 580 Arnold Jippes KWS 57 60 57 47 38 52 68 67 48 21 33 34 447 54 5617 David Greening Salcombe Yacht Club 91 43 40 45 39 38 67 52 46 57 40 51 451 55 5494 John Steels Starcross YC 91 25 59 34 41 48 56 32 20 58 70 59 464 56 5369 Andy Ritchie Hykeham Sailing Club 37 34 3 4 17 22 91 91 91 91 91 91 481 57 5627 David Parkin Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC 42 48 72 64 67 67 39 45 9 63 50 62 489 58 582 Mark Wildenberg Braassemermeer 61 33 50 77 48 50 46 61 91 53 62 26 490 59 5570 Malcolm Buchanan Lymington Town SC 56 38 65 57 63 57 60 31 39 52 55 55 500 60 5649 Steven Bishop Girton Sailing Club 39 50 82 81 65 69 43 34 41 55 42 64 502 61 5373 Phil Sturmer Royal Burnham Yacht Club 29 68 79 71 69 71 54 58 58 39 41 49 536 62 4772 Nick Fisher Salcombe YC 59 84 62 49 72 53 72 36 51 37 71 50 540 63 5747 Roger Lumby Salcombe Yacht Club 58 57 61 41 53 40 59 50 54 67 67 91 540 64 5237 Derek Jackman Chichester Yacht Club 45 71 77 66 62 63 71 54 52 26 57 45 541 65 4679 Mark Fuller Papercourt 91 49 25 59 68 44 78 60 69 60 35 53 544 66 5183 Malcolm Mackley Salcombe YC 38 35 66 74 56 65 62 51 63 59 76 54 549 67 6000 Patrick Burns RYA 36 74 76 91 52 91 28 38 49 36 91 91 571 68 5505 Mark Pearce Burwain 47 66 85 75 70 66 91 91 38 32 52 58 589 69 5650 Philip Kilburn Notts County Sailing Club 50 72 80 68 66 62 53 66 53 54 45 91 589 70 5549 Peter Hearne Teign Corinthian Yacht Club 44 36 74 73 55 64 79 70 66 66 61 60 595 71 5306 Andrew Osborne Salcombe Yacht Club 91 42 28 24 91 91 66 91 91 91 39 40 603 72 5282 Vernon Perkins South Cerney Sailing Club 66 41 75 46 77 58 69 71 62 73 72 63 621 73 5517 Jason Hughes Draycote water 69 39 4 61 51 54 91 91 91 91 91 91 642 74 5575 Shaun Welsh Weston 60 76 67 63 64 60 70 64 65 76 63 67 643 75 5734 Adrian Griffin Salcombe Yacht Club 70 75 73 76 60 59 63 68 64 69 59 61 646 76 570 Marc Fluttert WV de Braassemermeer 64 82 70 79 78 56 75 59 71 71 75 65 684 77 4198 Richard White Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club 71 78 81 91 71 68 64 62 57 72 65 91 689 78 5422 David Northcott TCYC 91 55 78 72 79 70 51 65 72 70 91 91 703 79 5560 Charles Stimpson Spinnaker 72 77 58 78 74 72 65 72 74 78 73 66 703 80 4551 Bill Hutchings Tonbridge 63 80 86 82 81 74 77 56 75 77 64 57 704 81 609 Anja Koldewijn WSV Giesbeek 68 79 83 62 73 91 74 69 68 74 78 68 713 82 5104 Bob Taylor Tata Steel S.C. 43 24 51 69 91 91 91 91 91 91 91 91 733 83 5003 Paul Bottomley South Staffs sc 67 81 64 91 91 91 73 74 73 75 54 91 743 84 4803 Will Loy Gurnard 55 40 71 43 91 91 91 91 91 91 91 91 755 85 5527 Michael Wilde Spinnaker S.C. 51 85 91 91 80 91 81 75 67 80 77 69 756 86 4964 Andy Colyer TCYC 62 45 91 91 91 91 91 91 60 91 58 91 771 87 5064 Mike Davenport Redesmere SC 73 86 84 80 82 73 80 76 76 79 79 91 782 88 4936 Gordon Barclay Dell Quay Sailing Club 54 83 63 91 76 91 91 91 91 91 74 91 805 89 5581 Tim Wade Spinnaker Club 49 61 91 91 91 91 91 91 91 91 91 91 838 90 5745 Andrew Fox Leigh and Lowton Sailing Club 65 62 91 91 91 91 91 91 91 91 91 91 855