Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Zhik Women's Microfleece Skiff Suit
Zhik Women's Microfleece Skiff Suit
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

MC38 Winter Series Act 3 at Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club - Day 1

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 1:18 pm 15-16 July 2017

For a flaky Pittwater day with barely enough wind to pull off the schedule, there was plenty going on in the MC38 Winter Series act 3.

Half the fleet sailed an incorrect course in the opening race in light sou'west winds and two of those ran out of time to be scored. There were a number of start OCSs and umpire flags raised, and early series leader, Chris Way's Easy Tiger, began famously with two wins on the trot then slipped to fourth overall due to spinnaker halyard issues and a resulting race three retirement.

Leslie Green's Ginger, helmed by Julian Plante, put in a consistent effort - three thirds and a second - to be two points in front of John Bacon's Dark Star at the end of racing in light winter northerlies on Saturday afternoon.

Colin Beashel, Ginger's technician, said the only printable description of their outing is "interesting". "Someone shook the pointscore up! We thought we'd won that first race but found out we'd done an extra lap; then we were OCS in races two and three but managed to recover.

"Pittwater in winter is certainly an interesting playground though it wasn't raining or too cold," the multiple Olympic sailor added, wanting to be upbeat.

MC38 Winter Series Act 3 day 1 in Pittwater - Ginger with Julian Plante at the helm - photo © Bob Fowler
MC38 Winter Series Act 3 day 1 in Pittwater - Ginger with Julian Plante at the helm - photo © Bob Fowler

Second overall thanks to consecutive top shelf bullets in races three and four is Dark Star, owner/skipper John Bacon saying, "We had a great second half after a scratchy start to the day. It's all on tomorrow."

Bacon recently announced his Melbourne to Osaka double-handed quest in 2018 with Dark Star crewman David Sampson.

Third overall is Ross Hennessy's Ghost Rider sailing for the host club race-managing part three of the four-part class series, the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club on the shores of Pittwater.

On-water umpire Erica Kirby took advantage of the slower pace in light airs, up to a maximum nine knots out of the south-west in race two, for her first day working with the MC38s.

The weak high pressure system currently over NSW is also set to influence Sunday July 16's program, west to south-westerly winds about 10 knots turning northerly in the early afternoon so again, the best MC38 action will be in the morning.

Three more races are slated but two will suffice given the light forecast says race officer Steve Merrington, who appreciated how testing Saturday's conditions were for crews.

Racing is set to resume on Sunday at 1000hrs.

The MC38 class is excited to announce that after chartering Lightspeed for a number of regattas, Sydney based Steve Barlow has purchased the boat to become a permanent part of the close one design family.

Results are at www.rpayc.com.au/results/2016/events/mc38act3/SGrp49.htm

MC38 Winter Series Act 3 day 1 in Pittwater - Easy Tiger and Hooligan behind - photo © Bob Fowler
MC38 Winter Series Act 3 day 1 in Pittwater - Easy Tiger and Hooligan behind - photo © Bob Fowler
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

MC38 Winter Series Act 2
Undermanned, under-winched and over-canvassed A moody Sydney winter's day with sou'west breeze gusting close to 30 knots provided the first heavy weather hit out in a long time for the MC38 fleet contesting the second act of their Winter Series. Posted on 18 Jun MC38 Winter Series Act 1 overall
Mighty Maserati does it again Neville Crichton's Maserati, with the captain at the wheel for day two of the MC38 Winter Series, scored 3,2,2 on Pittwater which was just enough to triumph in the opening regatta of the class' four-part winter pointscore. Posted on 7 May MC38 Winter Series Act 1 day 1
Warm first day goes to Dark Star Two wins apiece in light and fluky winds on Pittwater has the host club's Dark Star leading Neville Crichton's Maserati by a point on overall scores after day one of the MC38 Winter Series. Posted on 6 May MC38 MHYC Autumn Regatta overall
Maserati shows the way Neville Crichton's Maserati put in a fine performance in light easterly winds on Sydney Harbour on Sunday April 23, playing the points game to mess up Leslie Green's chances of collecting yet another MC38 class win with Ginger. Posted on 23 Apr MC38 MHYC Autumn Regatta day 1
Light air debut for new owner A light air day one of the final act of the MC38's 2016-17 season pointscore went to Leslie Green's Ginger by the slimmest margin. Posted on 22 Apr MC38 Australian Nationals overall
Ginger conquers Pittwater for fourth title Leslie Green and his Ginger crew pulled off the ultimate class feat when they sailed to a fourth successive MC38 Australian Championship on Pittwater on Sunday February 19, 2017. Posted on 19 Feb MC38 Australian Nationals day 2
Ginger closes in on fourth title Leslie Green's Ginger consolidated its top dog status, John Bacon's Dark Star lit up and Steve Barlow's Light Speed continued to make inroads on day two of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship on Pittwater. Posted on 18 Feb MC38 Australian Nationals day 1
Feisty start on Pittwater A changeable opening day of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship began in pleasant summer nor'easters only to be cut short just before a violent storm cell crossed over Sydney's northern beaches bringing high winds and hail. Posted on 17 Feb Record MC38 fleet vie for title
Australian Nationals start Friday on Pittwater A record nine MC38s fling open the door to another year of dynamic one design racing with the class' national title on Pittwater hosted by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club February 17-19, 2017. Posted on 15 Feb MC38 Summer Series Championship Act 2 overall
Half-baked haka not enough to hamper Menace A half-baked haka on Neville Crichton's part-Kiwi MC38 Maserati wasn't enough to beat the full blooded New Zealanders on Howard Spencer's Menace who protected their MC38 Summer Series Championship overall lead with a second stage win. Posted on 6 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Lymington Town SC RS Aero Lymington Dinghy Regatta for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Harlow (Blackwater) SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 15 Jul West Hoe SC Squib Regatta for Squib
West Hoe SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen Southern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Clacton-on-Sea SC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Clacton-on-Sea SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen 70th Anniversary Race for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 17 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy