Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
Breeze Pant
Breeze Pant

Soling European Championship at Riva del Garda - Days 1& 2

by Elena Giolai today at 7:44 am

The Soling class is back to Fraglia Vela Riva: the Fraglia sailor Gianni Torboli sailed this boat at the Olympic Games in Savannah, at the time he was already Italian champion and European bronze medallist (the great Shümann won the 1996 Olympic Games after his gold in 1988). This three-sailor-crew keelboat has been a landmark for the FIV (Italian Sailing Federation) for many years and today it is still giving joy to many sailors.

Day 1

The Soling European Championships kicked off at Fraglia Vela Riva with the first three races, as scheduled. The initial light wind increased up to 12 knots. Many teams sail for the top three positions, as the Hungarian Litkey (twice World Champion) placed first at the moment with 7-1-2, who never misses the opportunity to smoke his pipe before every start and after each finish in a style that perfectly suits the elegant outlines of Soling, the Austrian Felzmann (10-2-1, placed second with a three-point gap), the Ukrainian Pichugin (who follows at equal points), and the Hungarian Wossala (Olympic Soling sailor in Atlanta with the Fraglia's Gianni Torboli). The reigning Italian champions, the Maffezzoli brothers, scored 12-7 and had a penalty for a false start in race three: they are now on rank 17.

It was possible to enjoy a fine view on Garda Trentino thanks to the fleet composed of almost forty boats, which sailed close-hauled and downwind the three-lap course of regatta under the cliff falling sheer to the West coast of Lake Garda.

Many participants took part in the Olympic Games with this class, and it is so nice to see that their spirit and love for sailing did not change, since for many age is just a number!

Day 2

It was a challenging day 2: the initially 18-knot wind blowing northwards peaked 20-22 knots in race two, which caused some difficulties to some teams (one dismasted boat) and tore off the moorings of the buoys and the committee boat due to steep and short waves.

However, thanks to the prompt actions of the crew on the water coordinated by Fausto Maroni, the two races scheduled for today have been regularly sailed. At present 5 races took place, but only after race 6 scheduled on Saturday it will be possible to implement the exclusion of the worst score.

Once again the Hungarian Litkey (twice World Champion) is the uncontested leader and with his pipe he never fails a race: thanks to his third and second places today he is not only leading the ranking, but he also gained a 10-point advantage. The Austrian Felzman is placed 2nd, while the Ukrainian Pichugin (2003 Soling World Champion) follows on rank 3 only one point away.

Soling European Championship 2017 - photo © Elena Giolai / Fraglia Vela Riva
Soling European Championship 2017 - photo © Elena Giolai / Fraglia Vela Riva

The Hungarian Wossala won both races today, who is now paying a disqualification, but thanks to the exclusion of the worst score he still can finish high in the rank (at the moment he is placed 9th with 3-7-DQ). The German Koch also won the fifth race. The brothers Maffezzoli are still first among the Italian teams: now placed 16th, they are waiting to implement the Low Point Scoring System for the false start of day 1.

It is possible to follow the regattas on the web at bit.ly/2vdgxob or with iPhone app kwindoo.com/view-iphone or Android app kwindoo.com/view-android

More photos at photos.app.goo.gl/FfAZsahFh63WYMK12

Results after day 2:

PosSail NOCrew / ClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1HUN 11Farkas Litkey Karoly Vezer Weinhardt Csaba KMP VSE7123215
2UKR 1Yushko Pichugin Severianov UNIOR2476625
3AUT 135Florian Felzmann Michael Felzmann   Margund Schuh SCK / UYCAS102121126
4NED 33Rudy den Outer  Theo de Lange  Hans Zijlstra KZC410129540
5ESP 26Carlos Elosegui  Gomez Arisqueta Joaquin Juan Ramón Jiménez RCN DE MADRID531314944
6HUN 1Sandor Varjas Kovasci Laszlo Gabor Meretei BYC312207446
7GER 11Michael Dietzel Vera Geck Sigrid Dietzel BYC688121448
8HUN 77George Wossala Kristof Wossala Pepe Nemeth TECON1dsq31750
9SVK 1Mosny Szomolanyi Jankovic FYC SLOVAKIA266511351
10GER 1Roman Koch Bjorn Geisler Valentin Koch CYC YCBG SVR1551516152
11USA 853Matias Collins Rob Mountain David Baum CNSI BYC1319651053
12CAN 225Peter Hall William Hall Ross Findlater RSTLYC229413856
13GER 331Thomas Scherer Dominik Meissner Markus Stallhofer WSG / YCP/BYC/YCC81111151257
14CAN 233Tom Freeman Blair Tully Dave Veldstra PSSS92016101570
15GER 308Karl Haist Martin Zeileis Max Haist BYC25131081672
16ITA 259Bruno Maffezzoli  Pierfrancesco Maffezzoli Marco Maffezzoli LNI GARDA127ocs181388
17GER 209Tim Giesecke Johannes Glitzky Sven Rikwald WSV 192131162242194
18NED 49Han van Veen Tom van Veen Ralph Heemskerk KZC28219172297
19ITA 215Michele Campagnoni Francesco Davide A.V.A.S.111826241897
20AUT 114Christian Feichtinger Florian Leitner Klaus Kratochwill SCE182318221798
21AUT 127Alex Hasch Bernhard Kreutzer Oskar Hasch SCK2317272024111
22FRA 198Marc Lefevre François Gombeaud Marc Furic CVA1430232126114
23AUT 97David Schuh Harald Schuh Tobias Schuh UYCAS2125252323117
24ITA 251Federico Boracchi Vincenzo Greco Manuli Andrea Negri CVP3014173027118
25HUN 17Istvan Szucs Gabor Gyulai Peter Szucs BHSE1728192731122
26GER 12Christian Mack Florian Lautenschlaeger Thomas Fabry WSG3424212520124
27AUT 102Ludwig Beurle Christian Fischer Ekkehart Steinhuber UYCAS1931282925132
28NED 37Ben Boogaerdt Gerben den Hartog Karsten Kraan KZC2727311928132
29ITA 258Michele Tognozzi Haakon Haraldsen Rieder CVCP362614dnf19133
30GER 312Gernot Heller Gerhard Auerswald Frank Gundlach  SCE / SCAS2915293130134
31GER 323Matthias‑Christoph Dulce Sean O'Meara Eberhard Franke VsaW/BYC3233242829146
32AUT 185Hermann Beurle Stephan Beurle Veronika Beurle SCK1629ocsdnfdns159
33ESP 46Francisco Villa Miguel Martinez Allo CNSR203232dnfdns160
34ITA 241Fabio Armellini Attilia Papini Nicola Armellini CVT33343026dns161
35AUT 136Johann Kalhs Nikolaus Kalhs Tamara Kalhs STYC2435dnf3233162
36ITA 252Alberto De Amicis Matteo Vanelli De Amicis Marco CVB352234dnfdns167
37NED 48Danker Rijk Danker Rijk Jr. Arko Hoondert WSVW3736333332171

Soling European Championship 2017 - photo © Elena Giolai / Fraglia Vela Riva
Soling European Championship 2017 - photo © Elena Giolai / Fraglia Vela Riva
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Sir John Oakeley passes away
One of Britain's greatest sailors Sir John Oakeley, one of Britain's greatest sailors, has died aged 84. World champion, Olympian and author, he was also a leading figure in the marine industry for more than 30 years. Posted on 22 Dec 2016 Paul Elvström, Sailing's Greatest
David Henshall's obituary of the legendary sailor With a couple of weeks still to go, 2016 has not been a good year for anyone who is normally referred to along with the adjective 'Great'. Posted on 13 Dec 2016 Paul Elvstrøm passes away
The legendary Danish yachtsman and sailing innovator Paul Elvstrøm has passed away at the age of 88 in Hellerup, Denmark. The legendary sailor won four consecutive Olympic gold medals, firstly in the Firefly at the 1948 London Games, where the sailing was held in Torbay. Posted on 8 Dec 2016 Soling British National Championships
Sailors travel from Australia and Scotland, to Rutland Six Solings competed in the British Soling Association (BSA) 2016 Soling National Championships in breezes averaging at about 10 knots with a bit of a dip on Sunday morning. Posted on 14 Jul 2016 British Soling Fleet ring in the changes
Strong plans for the future of the class In 2015 the British Soling Fleet celebrated the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Soling at their National Championships held at Rutland Water. Posted on 8 May 2016 Soling British National Championships
And 50th Anniversary Regatta The British Soling Association held its 2015 National Championships/50th Anniversary Regatta on 12 – 14 June at Rutland Water in Rutland, one of England's smallest counties in the heart of England. Posted on 1 Jul 2015 New classes celebrate their 50th anniversary
Now joining Charles Stanley Cowes Classics Week Cowes Classics Week has an eligibility policy with a rolling 50 year design date. This means that three new classes become eligible in 2015 and are preparing to celebrate their anniversary with us. Posted on 9 Jan 2015 Remembering Bob Billingham
Sailing has lost a true caretaker of the sport Sailing lost a true caretaker of the sport last week when Bob Billingham passed away after a long and valiant fight against cancer. Bob touched many in sailing through his decades of dedication across different areas of the sport. Posted on 8 Apr 2014 Soling Nationals at Fort William
Richardson travels from Australia to win LYC has had a Soling fleet for many years. These 27 keelboats are sailed by three people and offer excellent class racing. There is always some piece of string to pull - the boats were designed for the Olympics and everything is adjustable. Posted on 21 Jul 2010 Soling worlds overall
Slovenian team win The Slovenian team with Antoncic at the helm, Strah middleperson and Hmeljak bowman have been crowned Soling World Champions. Argentineans Warburg-Celedoni-Smith finished second overall and Argentineans Busch-Peuvrel-Feldtman concluded third. Posted on 19 Sep 2008

Upcoming Events

Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Lymington Town SC RS Aero Lymington Dinghy Regatta for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Harlow (Blackwater) SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 15 Jul West Hoe SC Squib Regatta for Squib
West Hoe SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen Southern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Clacton-on-Sea SC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Clacton-on-Sea SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Corinthian YC Flying Fifteen 70th Anniversary Race for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Corinthian YC- 17 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy