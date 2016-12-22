Soling European Championship at Riva del Garda - Days 1& 2
The Soling class is back to Fraglia Vela Riva: the Fraglia sailor Gianni Torboli sailed this boat at the Olympic Games in Savannah, at the time he was already Italian champion and European bronze medallist (the great Shümann won the 1996 Olympic Games after his gold in 1988). This three-sailor-crew keelboat has been a landmark for the FIV (Italian Sailing Federation) for many years and today it is still giving joy to many sailors.
Day 1
The Soling European Championships kicked off at Fraglia Vela Riva with the first three races, as scheduled. The initial light wind increased up to 12 knots. Many teams sail for the top three positions, as the Hungarian Litkey (twice World Champion) placed first at the moment with 7-1-2, who never misses the opportunity to smoke his pipe before every start and after each finish in a style that perfectly suits the elegant outlines of Soling, the Austrian Felzmann (10-2-1, placed second with a three-point gap), the Ukrainian Pichugin (who follows at equal points), and the Hungarian Wossala (Olympic Soling sailor in Atlanta with the Fraglia's Gianni Torboli). The reigning Italian champions, the Maffezzoli brothers, scored 12-7 and had a penalty for a false start in race three: they are now on rank 17.
It was possible to enjoy a fine view on Garda Trentino thanks to the fleet composed of almost forty boats, which sailed close-hauled and downwind the three-lap course of regatta under the cliff falling sheer to the West coast of Lake Garda.
Many participants took part in the Olympic Games with this class, and it is so nice to see that their spirit and love for sailing did not change, since for many age is just a number!
Day 2
It was a challenging day 2: the initially 18-knot wind blowing northwards peaked 20-22 knots in race two, which caused some difficulties to some teams (one dismasted boat) and tore off the moorings of the buoys and the committee boat due to steep and short waves.
However, thanks to the prompt actions of the crew on the water coordinated by Fausto Maroni, the two races scheduled for today have been regularly sailed. At present 5 races took place, but only after race 6 scheduled on Saturday it will be possible to implement the exclusion of the worst score.
Once again the Hungarian Litkey (twice World Champion) is the uncontested leader and with his pipe he never fails a race: thanks to his third and second places today he is not only leading the ranking, but he also gained a 10-point advantage. The Austrian Felzman is placed 2nd, while the Ukrainian Pichugin (2003 Soling World Champion) follows on rank 3 only one point away.
The Hungarian Wossala won both races today, who is now paying a disqualification, but thanks to the exclusion of the worst score he still can finish high in the rank (at the moment he is placed 9th with 3-7-DQ). The German Koch also won the fifth race. The brothers Maffezzoli are still first among the Italian teams: now placed 16th, they are waiting to implement the Low Point Scoring System for the false start of day 1.
It is possible to follow the regattas on the web at bit.ly/2vdgxob or with iPhone app kwindoo.com/view-iphone or Android app kwindoo.com/view-android
More photos at photos.app.goo.gl/FfAZsahFh63WYMK12
Results after day 2:
|Pos
|Sail NO
|Crew / Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1
|HUN 11
|Farkas Litkey
Karoly Vezer
Weinhardt Csaba
KMP VSE
|7
|1
|2
|3
|2
|15
|2
|UKR 1
|Yushko
Pichugin
Severianov
UNIOR
|2
|4
|7
|6
|6
|25
|3
|AUT 135
|Florian Felzmann
Michael Felzmann
Margund Schuh
SCK / UYCAS
|10
|2
|1
|2
|11
|26
|4
|NED 33
|Rudy den Outer
Theo de Lange
Hans Zijlstra
KZC
|4
|10
|12
|9
|5
|40
|5
|ESP 26
|Carlos Elosegui
Gomez Arisqueta Joaquin
Juan Ramón Jiménez
RCN DE MADRID
|5
|3
|13
|14
|9
|44
|6
|HUN 1
|Sandor Varjas
Kovasci Laszlo
Gabor Meretei
BYC
|3
|12
|20
|7
|4
|46
|7
|GER 11
|Michael Dietzel
Vera Geck
Sigrid Dietzel
BYC
|6
|8
|8
|12
|14
|48
|8
|HUN 77
|George Wossala
Kristof Wossala
Pepe Nemeth
TECON
|1
|dsq
|3
|1
|7
|50
|9
|SVK 1
|Mosny
Szomolanyi
Jankovic
FYC SLOVAKIA
|26
|6
|5
|11
|3
|51
|10
|GER 1
|Roman Koch
Bjorn Geisler
Valentin Koch
CYC YCBG SVR
|15
|5
|15
|16
|1
|52
|11
|USA 853
|Matias Collins
Rob Mountain
David Baum
CNSI
BYC
|13
|19
|6
|5
|10
|53
|12
|CAN 225
|Peter Hall
William Hall
Ross Findlater
RSTLYC
|22
|9
|4
|13
|8
|56
|13
|GER 331
|Thomas Scherer
Dominik Meissner
Markus Stallhofer
WSG / YCP/BYC/YCC
|8
|11
|11
|15
|12
|57
|14
|CAN 233
|Tom Freeman
Blair Tully
Dave Veldstra
PSSS
|9
|20
|16
|10
|15
|70
|15
|GER 308
|Karl Haist
Martin Zeileis
Max Haist
BYC
|25
|13
|10
|8
|16
|72
|16
|ITA 259
|Bruno Maffezzoli
Pierfrancesco Maffezzoli
Marco Maffezzoli
LNI GARDA
|12
|7
|ocs
|18
|13
|88
|17
|GER 209
|Tim Giesecke
Johannes Glitzky
Sven Rikwald
WSV 1921
|31
|16
|22
|4
|21
|94
|18
|NED 49
|Han van Veen
Tom van Veen
Ralph Heemskerk
KZC
|28
|21
|9
|17
|22
|97
|19
|ITA 215
|Michele Campagnoni
Francesco
Davide
A.V.A.S.
|11
|18
|26
|24
|18
|97
|20
|AUT 114
|Christian Feichtinger
Florian Leitner
Klaus Kratochwill
SCE
|18
|23
|18
|22
|17
|98
|21
|AUT 127
|Alex Hasch
Bernhard Kreutzer
Oskar Hasch
SCK
|23
|17
|27
|20
|24
|111
|22
|FRA 198
|Marc Lefevre
François Gombeaud
Marc Furic
CVA
|14
|30
|23
|21
|26
|114
|23
|AUT 97
|David Schuh
Harald Schuh
Tobias Schuh
UYCAS
|21
|25
|25
|23
|23
|117
|24
|ITA 251
|Federico Boracchi
Vincenzo Greco Manuli
Andrea Negri
CVP
|30
|14
|17
|30
|27
|118
|25
|HUN 17
|Istvan Szucs
Gabor Gyulai
Peter Szucs
BHSE
|17
|28
|19
|27
|31
|122
|26
|GER 12
|Christian Mack
Florian Lautenschlaeger
Thomas Fabry
WSG
|34
|24
|21
|25
|20
|124
|27
|AUT 102
|Ludwig Beurle
Christian Fischer
Ekkehart Steinhuber
UYCAS
|19
|31
|28
|29
|25
|132
|28
|NED 37
|Ben Boogaerdt
Gerben den Hartog
Karsten Kraan
KZC
|27
|27
|31
|19
|28
|132
|29
|ITA 258
|Michele Tognozzi
Haakon Haraldsen
Rieder
CVCP
|36
|26
|14
|dnf
|19
|133
|30
|GER 312
|Gernot Heller
Gerhard Auerswald
Frank Gundlach
SCE / SCAS
|29
|15
|29
|31
|30
|134
|31
|GER 323
|Matthias‑Christoph Dulce
Sean O'Meara
Eberhard Franke
VsaW/BYC
|32
|33
|24
|28
|29
|146
|32
|AUT 185
|Hermann Beurle
Stephan Beurle
Veronika Beurle
SCK
|16
|29
|ocs
|dnf
|dns
|159
|33
|ESP 46
|Francisco Villa
Miguel Martinez
Allo
CNSR
|20
|32
|32
|dnf
|dns
|160
|34
|ITA 241
|Fabio Armellini
Attilia Papini
Nicola Armellini
CVT
|33
|34
|30
|26
|dns
|161
|35
|AUT 136
|Johann Kalhs
Nikolaus Kalhs
Tamara Kalhs
STYC
|24
|35
|dnf
|32
|33
|162
|36
|ITA 252
|Alberto De Amicis
Matteo Vanelli
De Amicis Marco
CVB
|35
|22
|34
|dnf
|dns
|167
|37
|NED 48
|Danker Rijk
Danker Rijk Jr.
Arko Hoondert
WSVW
|37
|36
|33
|33
|32
|171
