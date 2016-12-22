Soling European Championship at Riva del Garda - Days 1& 2

by Elena Giolai today at 7:44 am

The Soling class is back to Fraglia Vela Riva: the Fraglia sailor Gianni Torboli sailed this boat at the Olympic Games in Savannah, at the time he was already Italian champion and European bronze medallist (the great Shümann won the 1996 Olympic Games after his gold in 1988). This three-sailor-crew keelboat has been a landmark for the FIV (Italian Sailing Federation) for many years and today it is still giving joy to many sailors.

Day 1

The Soling European Championships kicked off at Fraglia Vela Riva with the first three races, as scheduled. The initial light wind increased up to 12 knots. Many teams sail for the top three positions, as the Hungarian Litkey (twice World Champion) placed first at the moment with 7-1-2, who never misses the opportunity to smoke his pipe before every start and after each finish in a style that perfectly suits the elegant outlines of Soling, the Austrian Felzmann (10-2-1, placed second with a three-point gap), the Ukrainian Pichugin (who follows at equal points), and the Hungarian Wossala (Olympic Soling sailor in Atlanta with the Fraglia's Gianni Torboli). The reigning Italian champions, the Maffezzoli brothers, scored 12-7 and had a penalty for a false start in race three: they are now on rank 17.

It was possible to enjoy a fine view on Garda Trentino thanks to the fleet composed of almost forty boats, which sailed close-hauled and downwind the three-lap course of regatta under the cliff falling sheer to the West coast of Lake Garda.

Many participants took part in the Olympic Games with this class, and it is so nice to see that their spirit and love for sailing did not change, since for many age is just a number!

Day 2

It was a challenging day 2: the initially 18-knot wind blowing northwards peaked 20-22 knots in race two, which caused some difficulties to some teams (one dismasted boat) and tore off the moorings of the buoys and the committee boat due to steep and short waves.

However, thanks to the prompt actions of the crew on the water coordinated by Fausto Maroni, the two races scheduled for today have been regularly sailed. At present 5 races took place, but only after race 6 scheduled on Saturday it will be possible to implement the exclusion of the worst score.

Once again the Hungarian Litkey (twice World Champion) is the uncontested leader and with his pipe he never fails a race: thanks to his third and second places today he is not only leading the ranking, but he also gained a 10-point advantage. The Austrian Felzman is placed 2nd, while the Ukrainian Pichugin (2003 Soling World Champion) follows on rank 3 only one point away.

The Hungarian Wossala won both races today, who is now paying a disqualification, but thanks to the exclusion of the worst score he still can finish high in the rank (at the moment he is placed 9th with 3-7-DQ). The German Koch also won the fifth race. The brothers Maffezzoli are still first among the Italian teams: now placed 16th, they are waiting to implement the Low Point Scoring System for the false start of day 1.

It is possible to follow the regattas on the web at bit.ly/2vdgxob or with iPhone app kwindoo.com/view-iphone or Android app kwindoo.com/view-android

More photos at photos.app.goo.gl/FfAZsahFh63WYMK12

Results after day 2:

Pos Sail NO Crew / Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 HUN 11 Farkas Litkey Karoly Vezer Weinhardt Csaba KMP VSE 7 1 2 3 2 15 2 UKR 1 Yushko Pichugin Severianov UNIOR 2 4 7 6 6 25 3 AUT 135 Florian Felzmann Michael Felzmann Margund Schuh SCK / UYCAS 10 2 1 2 11 26 4 NED 33 Rudy den Outer Theo de Lange Hans Zijlstra KZC 4 10 12 9 5 40 5 ESP 26 Carlos Elosegui Gomez Arisqueta Joaquin Juan Ramón Jiménez RCN DE MADRID 5 3 13 14 9 44 6 HUN 1 Sandor Varjas Kovasci Laszlo Gabor Meretei BYC 3 12 20 7 4 46 7 GER 11 Michael Dietzel Vera Geck Sigrid Dietzel BYC 6 8 8 12 14 48 8 HUN 77 George Wossala Kristof Wossala Pepe Nemeth TECON 1 dsq 3 1 7 50 9 SVK 1 Mosny Szomolanyi Jankovic FYC SLOVAKIA 26 6 5 11 3 51 10 GER 1 Roman Koch Bjorn Geisler Valentin Koch CYC YCBG SVR 15 5 15 16 1 52 11 USA 853 Matias Collins Rob Mountain David Baum CNSI BYC 13 19 6 5 10 53 12 CAN 225 Peter Hall William Hall Ross Findlater RSTLYC 22 9 4 13 8 56 13 GER 331 Thomas Scherer Dominik Meissner Markus Stallhofer WSG / YCP/BYC/YCC 8 11 11 15 12 57 14 CAN 233 Tom Freeman Blair Tully Dave Veldstra PSSS 9 20 16 10 15 70 15 GER 308 Karl Haist Martin Zeileis Max Haist BYC 25 13 10 8 16 72 16 ITA 259 Bruno Maffezzoli Pierfrancesco Maffezzoli Marco Maffezzoli LNI GARDA 12 7 ocs 18 13 88 17 GER 209 Tim Giesecke Johannes Glitzky Sven Rikwald WSV 1921 31 16 22 4 21 94 18 NED 49 Han van Veen Tom van Veen Ralph Heemskerk KZC 28 21 9 17 22 97 19 ITA 215 Michele Campagnoni Francesco Davide A.V.A.S. 11 18 26 24 18 97 20 AUT 114 Christian Feichtinger Florian Leitner Klaus Kratochwill SCE 18 23 18 22 17 98 21 AUT 127 Alex Hasch Bernhard Kreutzer Oskar Hasch SCK 23 17 27 20 24 111 22 FRA 198 Marc Lefevre François Gombeaud Marc Furic CVA 14 30 23 21 26 114 23 AUT 97 David Schuh Harald Schuh Tobias Schuh UYCAS 21 25 25 23 23 117 24 ITA 251 Federico Boracchi Vincenzo Greco Manuli Andrea Negri CVP 30 14 17 30 27 118 25 HUN 17 Istvan Szucs Gabor Gyulai Peter Szucs BHSE 17 28 19 27 31 122 26 GER 12 Christian Mack Florian Lautenschlaeger Thomas Fabry WSG 34 24 21 25 20 124 27 AUT 102 Ludwig Beurle Christian Fischer Ekkehart Steinhuber UYCAS 19 31 28 29 25 132 28 NED 37 Ben Boogaerdt Gerben den Hartog Karsten Kraan KZC 27 27 31 19 28 132 29 ITA 258 Michele Tognozzi Haakon Haraldsen Rieder CVCP 36 26 14 dnf 19 133 30 GER 312 Gernot Heller Gerhard Auerswald Frank Gundlach SCE / SCAS 29 15 29 31 30 134 31 GER 323 Matthias‑Christoph Dulce Sean O'Meara Eberhard Franke VsaW/BYC 32 33 24 28 29 146 32 AUT 185 Hermann Beurle Stephan Beurle Veronika Beurle SCK 16 29 ocs dnf dns 159 33 ESP 46 Francisco Villa Miguel Martinez Allo CNSR 20 32 32 dnf dns 160 34 ITA 241 Fabio Armellini Attilia Papini Nicola Armellini CVT 33 34 30 26 dns 161 35 AUT 136 Johann Kalhs Nikolaus Kalhs Tamara Kalhs STYC 24 35 dnf 32 33 162 36 ITA 252 Alberto De Amicis Matteo Vanelli De Amicis Marco CVB 35 22 34 dnf dns 167 37 NED 48 Danker Rijk Danker Rijk Jr. Arko Hoondert WSVW 37 36 33 33 32 171