Melges 20 European Championship at Sibenik, Croatia - Day 3

by International Audi Melges 20 Class Association today at 7:23 am

On the eve of the final day at the 2017 Melges 20 European Championship, Russia's Igor Rytov and his RUSSIAN BOGATYRS remains in command. Thanks to a very consistent performance thus far, they are inching ever closer to capturing the top European title and trophy.

In addition to being the overall leader at the Europeans, and being currently ranked number one in the Melges 20 World League, Rytov and his team of Konstantin Besputin and Anton Sergeev staged a flawless show on Day Three.

Every start grows more and more intense as the Championship progresses, a direct consequence of the stakes being so high.

Day Three featured two races which now brings the total complete to six. With six complete, each team now gets to throw out their worst score, which turned out to be a good thing for some as both of today's races were impacted with more harsh black flag penalties.

Australia's Rodney Jones (Pierluigi De Felice, tactician) on AUDI SUNSHINE COAST took the win in Race Five, followed by Rytov in second and Alexander Novoselov sailing VICTOR in third. Unfortunately, high expectation teams such as Achille Onorato's MASCALZONE LATINO JR. and Matteo Marenghi Vaselli's RAYA were among the five teams to feel the painful BFD sting.

All things started over in Race Six, and this was especially true for Onorato. With Cameron Appleton on tactics, Onorato came back with a vengeance to take the bullet. Corinthian competitor Alexander Mikhaylik on ALEX TEAM had a great day to finish up in second followed by Novoselov in third. Jones was fourth, and Tina Plattner and Tony Norris aboard TNT from South Africa rounded out the top five.

Marina Kaverzina's MARUSSIA continues to lead the all-amateur Corinthian division. Looking ahead to the final day of competition, Novoselov (Stefano Cherin, tactician) is seated second overall, six points behind leader Rytov. Alessandro Rombelli's STIG/OPENJOBMETIS (Francesco Bruni, tactics) is third, only eight points out of first. It's safe to say that Novoselov and Rombelli are within striking distance, but it will take a final day of good decisions and no mistakes to ensure they keep their podium positions.

The final day of racing is scheduled to get underway Saturday with a warning at 11.00. The Melges 20 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Toremar, Lavazza, and Barracuda Communication. Additional 2017 Melges 20 European Championship media communications supported by North Sails.

